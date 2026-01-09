News
‘Double Whammy for Affordability’ Revealed in Trump Jobs Report: Policy Expert
The December jobs report brought unwelcome news for many American households: the job market is cooling, and health care remains one of the few sectors still hiring — as medical costs continue to strain budgets.
“The US economy added just 50,000 jobs in December, capping off one of the weakest years of job gains in decades,” CNN explained.
New York Times economics reporter Ben Casselman noted it was “the slowest pace of growth since 2020.”
“This is pretty wild,” Casselman continued. “Health care & social assistance accounted for essentially ALL of private-sector job growth in 2025.”
Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal, reacted similarly.
“Wow,” she exclaimed. “2025 would have been a year of job LOSS without healthcare and social assistance.”
Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health care policy at KFF, suggested the report landed hard for American households, revealing that in the numbers Long cited is a “double whammy.”
Seeing almost all job growth was in the health care sector, Levitt wrote: “This is, in a sense, a double whammy for affordability.”
“Jobs are hard to come by for many,” he noted, “while job growth in health care is a sign of increasing health care costs.”
In other words, Americans are getting squeezed from two directions.
With fewer jobs, and Americans struggling to find jobs — or good-paying jobs — they may have less income, effectively making goods and services less affordable.
On top of that, there are increasingly higher health care costs to contend with, in part thanks to the increased funds flowing through the health care system, and the increased premiums many using the Obamacare exchanges are seeing.
‘Backroom Strategy Backfired’: Dem Cheers as Jordan Invites Jack Smith to Open Hearing
In a surprising about-face, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has agreed to allow former Special Counsel Jack Smith to testify before Congress in an open hearing — an outcome Democrats have been pursuing for months.
Smith investigated Trump and brought two federal indictments against President Donald Trump during the Biden era in two separate cases that ultimately ended without trial. In closed-door video testimony, Smith, it was recently revealed, said he had proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” in both cases.
“He’s coming in,” Chairman Jordan said of Smith in an interview on Friday, noting that it could be scheduled for as soon as this month. Politico reported that it “would be a politically high-stakes event for members of both parties and the White House.”
Politico reported Jordan said that one of the “key takeaways” in the transcript of Smith’s closed-door testimony, came when lawmakers asked: “did you [have] any evidence that President Trump was responsible for the violence that took place at the Capitol?’”
“He had no evidence of that whatsoever,” Jordan said of the December interview with Smith.
But Smith, in his testimony, noted that the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol “does not happen” without Trump.
Meanwhile, some Democrats were “celebrating” the turn of events.
“After Republicans forced Jack Smith into a backroom interrogation and rejected our calls for an open public hearing, now they decide they want a public hearing with Jack Smith after all,” U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the Judiciary Committee’s Ranking Member, said in a statement. “Their backroom strategy backfired in historic fashion.”
“Even with many hours of private testimony, Republicans could not lay a glove on Jack Smith, his evidence, or his case,” Raskin added. “That will not change now that they have finally heeded our call to have him come testify publicly.”
“This upcoming hearing is a win for truth-seeking Americans and yet another looming humiliation for Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans, who depend on a daily diet of lies to keep their administration afloat.”
Trump White House Reached Out to Secret Service About Marjorie Taylor Greene: Report
White House officials contacted the U.S. Secret Service about then-U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after Code Pink protestors confronted President Donald Trump at a Washington, D.C. restaurant that the Georgia Republican lawmaker had recommended. The visit had not been announced to the press.
According to Axios, that cinched the downfall of the relationship between Greene and Trump, who was embarrassed by the group and its ability to get so close to him. Officials also were concerned for the president’s safety.
The White House reportedly told the Secret Service that Greene, who is friends with the group’s co-founder, may have tipped them off that the president would be dining at the D.C. restaurant, Joe’s Seafood.
“Trump aides view the Joe’s Seafood debacle as a point of no return in his relationship with Greene,” Axios reported, citing a Trump ally-turned-critic who left office this week.
“Greene told Axios that any suggestion she revealed Trump’s dinner plans was ‘an absolute lie, a dangerous lie. I would never do that.'”
The former Georgia congresswoman also told Axios, “The story you should be writing is why didn’t the Secret Service sweep the restaurant,” and have metal detectors at the door?
Code Pink spokesperson Melissa Garriga told Axios that Greene “absolutely” did not inform the group of Trump’s plans, calling it “comical” to suggest she had.
Meanwhile, Axios also reported that Greene had repeatedly called the White House to confirm Trump would be dining at the restaurant, Joe’s Seafood, but did not show up herself, which some White House officials found odd.
The Trump-Greene relationship had begun to sour earlier, after Trump sent Greene polling results that showed if she ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate, she would lose to a Democrat.
In ‘Historic’ Rebuke Senate Votes to Curtail Trump
The U.S. Senate has advanced a resolution that would require President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for any further military action or additional U.S. troops in Venezuela — “a rare and notable rebuke of the president,” according to Axios, and a rare assertion of the Senate’s constitutional war powers.
“Big setback for the White House as 5 GOP Senators join all Democrats in voting to start debate on a war powers resolution re: Venezuela,” congressional reporter Jamie Dupree noted.
NBC News reported that the vote is “the first test of whether Republican lawmakers will publicly oppose Trump’s actions against the country after the capture of its president, Nicolás Maduro.”
PBS News noted that the resolution sets up “a test” for President Trump’s “expanding ambitions in the Western Hemisphere.” The Trump administration has said it would veto it should it come to his desk.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), the bill’s sponsor, said on Wednesday that the vote is about “whether the United States should engage in military action against Venezuela on a presidential say-so without a vote of Congress.”
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) voted to advance the legislation, and said: “I believe invoking the War Powers Act at this moment is necessary, given the President’s comments about the possibility of ‘boots on the ground’ and a sustained engagement ‘running’ Venezuela, with which I do not agree.”
NYU Professor of Law Ryan Goodman called the vote “Absolutely historic.”
