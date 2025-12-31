Trump Slams Colorado Day After Vetoing Water Pipeline Project

A day after President Donald Trump used the first veto of his second term to nix a Colorado water project, Trump took to Truth Social to slam the state.

“California and Colorado are two of the TOP OUTBOUND STATES IN 2025 (United Van Lines!) – In other words, PEOPLE LEAVING!!! That’s what bad governors do to even places blessed with beautiful surrounds and climate. President DJT,” Trump wrote Wednesday morning.

Trump’s post refers to a new study by United Van Lines that California and Colorado were the No. 3 and No. 5 states in its list of states people are moving away from. New Jersey and New York topped the list, which was rounded out by North Dakota, Mississippi and Massachusetts.

The post comes a day after Trump vetoed a bill that would use federal funding for the Arkansas Valley Conduit. The bipartisan bill would provide drinking water to areas in rural Colorado with contaminated groundwater, according to Newsweek.

“Enough is enough. My administration is committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable projects,” Trump said.

Though in his post Trump blames “bad governors,” and Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has been a frequent Trump foe, Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert may be a target of his ire. After Trump’s veto, Boebert issued a statement condemning the veto and suggesting it may have been retaliation for her vote on a bill compelling the Department of Justice to release the files on disgraced financier and sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

“President Trump decided to veto a completely non-controversial, bipartisan bill that passed both the House and Senate unanimously. Why? Because nothing says ‘America First’ like denying clean drinking water to 50,000 people in Southeast Colorado, many of whom enthusiastically voted for him in all three elections,” Boebert wrote.

“I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability. Americans deserve leadership that puts people over politics,” she added.

The House and Senate may override Trump’s veto. To override a veto, lawmakers need a two-thirds majority in both chambers. While this is rare, given that the Arkansas Valley Conduit project passed unanimously the first time, it seems likely the veto will be stopped.

Image via Shutterstock