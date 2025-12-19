Trump Says He Didn’t Name TrumpRX — After Claiming He Didn’t Know About the Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not know the Kennedy Center was going to vote to add his name to the iconic memorial to the late president, just one day before the building’s lettering was changed. On Friday, Trump similarly said he was unaware of how a federal prescription drug program, TrumpRX, came to be named.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that “Trump, a Republican who’s chairman of the board, said at the White House that he was ‘surprised’ and ‘honored’ by the vote” to rename the Kennedy Center.

The TrumpRX website says it is an “official website of the United States government” that “connects patients directly with the best prices, increasing transparency and cutting out costly third-party markups.” It also says it will launch in January.

READ MORE: ‘Overnight’: Trump Claims He Could Slash Unemployment by More Than Half

On Friday, in a White House event announcing lower drug prices, the president also appeared surprised at how TrumpRX got its name.

“I didn’t name it that — somebody named it that,” the president told reporters.

“And I guess they assumed that — did you name it, Oz?” Trump asked, referring to Mehmet Oz, his Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Bobby name it?” the president continued, asking about his Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“We all named it together” a voice off-screen replied.

“OK, well,” Trump said, “I’m honored to have the name.”

“And so far that that’s turned out ’cause the numbers are so incredible,” he said of the yet-to-be-live program. “It’s an honor.”

Trump: They will list their most popular drugs on TrumpRx. I didn’t name it that. Did you name it, Oz? Bobby name it? Oz: We all did it together. Trump: I’m honored to have the name pic.twitter.com/m0qHaouwXO — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2025

READ MORE: Trump DOJ Blasted for ‘Missing Today’s Legal Deadline’ to Release All Epstein Files

Image via Reuters