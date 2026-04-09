Trump Rages in Incoherent Truth Social Rant

During his Thursday morning “executive time,” President Donald Trump posted a rambling, enigmatic message to his Truth Social account, leaving some critics to guess what he was talking about. The post came roughly 36 hours after he announced a ceasefire in his Iran war, and less than 24 hours after he met with the head of NATO.

He wrote:

“None of these people, including our own, very disappointing, NATO, understood anything unless they have pressure placed upon them!!!”

Trump appeared to be blaming Iran, NATO, and perhaps his own White House advisors, but for what was uncertain.

Describing Trump’s Wednesday meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as “tense,” The New York Times on Thursday reported that Rutte “had traveled to Washington to try to assuage Mr. Trump’s anger that NATO members had refused to participate in the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran and help open up the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas shipping route.”

Wednesday evening, after his meeting with Rutte, Trump also took to social media, blasting NATO:

“NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN,” he wrote. “REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!”

After his meeting with the president, Rutte on Wednesday told CNN that Trump “is clearly disappointed with many NATO allies,” but noted that he was “able to point to the fact that the large majority of European nations has been helpful with basing, with logistics, with overflights, with making sure that they live up to the commitments.”

Britain’s The Times reports that “President Trump has issued an ultimatum to European allies, demanding military support in the Strait of Hormuz within days, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported.”

Image via Reuters