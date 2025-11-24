“Democrats,” he notes, “are good at explaining our ‘what.’ Let’s get good at explaining our ‘why.'”
The popular, two-term Democratic governor of a deep-red state, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, sees an opening for Democrats to turn rural America blue.
Beshear, 47, is considered a moderate, pro-choice Democrat, and won re-election in 2023. Last year he was ranked the second-most popular governor in the U.S.
“Democrats won huge victories up and down the ballot this month,” Governor Beshear wrote in The Washington Post on Monday, “by relentlessly focusing on the pocketbook pressures families across our country are facing.”
He called those wins “a direct repudiation of the Trump agenda,” but said that “affordability is not enough. To truly lead again, Democrats must be the party of aspiration.”
“Democrats should be the party that will make it possible to build a better life — one in which you’re not just making ends meet but setting your family up for long-term success,” Beshear writes.
By focusing on reviving the American dream, “Democrats can win back voters who have been leaving the party in droves.”
He notes that President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” — which he calls “a slap in the face to rural America” — would kick millions off their health care and shut down rural hospitals. It has, therefore, “given Democrats a huge opening.”
Trump “is making it so much harder for people to even get by. During the government shutdown, he was willing to use the hunger of Americans — including children and seniors — as a bargaining chip. It was cruel and wrong, and, importantly, it backfired.”
He urges Democrats to focus on creating good-paying jobs, as he did, in “a former coal town that, like too many places in my state, had felt forgotten.”
And he’s urging Democrats to “start talking like normal human beings again.”
“We’re not going to win the messaging battle if we say that Trump’s policies make people ‘food insecure.’ No, they make people hungry. Kentucky was hit hard by the opioid epidemic. I didn’t lose … friends and acquaintances to “substance use disorder”; I lost them to addiction. Addiction is hard, it’s mean, and it kills people. So when people triumph over it, we should give them the credit they deserve by calling it what it is.”
“Finally,” Beshear writes, “we have to start communicating our ‘why.’ For me, it’s my faith. I vetoed the nastiest piece of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the country knowing full well that the Republicans in the Kentucky legislature passed it to use in an election year. But tens of millions of dollars of misleading attack ads against me didn’t work. Why? Because I gave Kentuckians the respect of explaining my veto — that I believe all children are children of God and that I didn’t think the legislature should be picking on vulnerable kids.”
Image by Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office via Flickr and a Creative Commons license
President Donald Trump was set to announce a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, as soon as Monday, to help fix Obamacare premiums that are set to skyrocket, but the White House pulled the announcement and delayed its plans in part because House Republicans reportedly felt “left out.”
The Trump White House is now delaying announcing any health care plan — it “will not be this week,” reported PBS Newshour’s Lisa Desjardins.
“This as Republican members of Congress, including senior members,” Desjardins wrote, “expressed outrage at being left out of any process on what they all know is a critical issue – affecting huge #s of constituents.”
Desjardins added that House Republicans are directing their anger not only at the White House but at Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
“This has been quickly rising and the idea of a WH-only sudden [health care] plan has rank and file fuming at their leader,” she added.
The Trump White House also delayed announcing any fix because House Republicans do not want to extend the Obamacare subsidy premiums, which the president’s plan would have done.
In response to pressure from the House GOP, Trump reportedly pulled the announcement.
MS NOW’s Jake Traylor reported on Monday, “White House to delay healthcare proposal after significant congressional backlash.”
“According to two White House officials,” Traylor noted, “the announcement has been delayed, with one of those officials citing strong congressional backlash to Trump’s proposed plan.”
Some Democrats blasted Republicans for the delay.
“Yet another delay while Republicans wait to see if a health care plan will fall from the sky,” wrote U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).
House Ways and Means Democrats added, “BREAKING: The 15 year waiting period for the GOP health care plan will NOT end today.”
Image via Reuters
A Republican congresswoman says that the United States is about to “go in” to Venezuela and suggests one of the reasons is oil.
“The U.S. is considering dropping leaflets in Venezuela as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, sources say,” CBS News reported.
U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) told Fox Business on Monday that she expects that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will succumb to U.S. pressure and step down.
The Fox Business host told Salazar, “I would love to see a change in government. The dictators there rely on Venezuelan oil, but at the same time, a lot of Americans don’t want actual U.S. participation in regime change in Venezuela. They would much prefer the Venezuelans to do it on their own.”
“Maduro is not a brave boy,” said Salazar, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
“So now that he has understood that he’s on that very nefarious list of the terrorist organizations, that the airspace above Venezuela has been closed off, and the commercial airlines from the United States are not flying, he’s understanding that we’re about to go in,” Salazar declared.
“He understands that he is, he has been our enemy for the last 25 years,” she noted, before explaining her thoughts on why the U.S. should “go in” to Venezuela.
“Venezuela, for those Americans who do not understand why we need to go in — for three, basically for three reasons,” she said.
“Venezuela, for the American oil companies, will be a field day, because it will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity. American companies can go in and fix all the oil pipe, the whole oil rigs, and everything that has to do with the Venezuelan petroleum companies, or everything that has to do with oil and the derivatives.”
She went on to say, “We’re going to be doing a favor to us, to our children, to our economy, to our oil companies to be able to liberate. And to Venezuelans who want to be free.”
Rep. Salazar on Venezuela: “We’re about to go in … we need to go in … Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day” pic.twitter.com/S8c3hsDxEv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2025
Image: Wikimedia Commons / Public domain
President Donald Trump was expected to announce as soon as Monday a long-awaited fix for the expiring Obamacare subsidies, to prevent health care premiums from skyrocketing to double and in some cases even triple their current levels, but congressional Republicans reportedly have objected.
Trump was prepared to extend the subsidies for two more years, according to multiple reports including from MS NOW‘s Jake Traylor and Politico.
Traylor had reported that the president would be calling on Congress to send him legislation that would halt the Obamacare premium spikes.
“The announcement is expected to occur at the White House, and is slated to feature remarks from Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” Traylor had reported on Sunday.
Also on Sunday, Politico had reported that “The White House expects to soon unveil a health policy framework that includes a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies due to expire at the end of next month and new limits on eligibility, according to three people granted anonymity to discuss the unannounced plans.”
Trump has on his Monday schedule a 4 PM Oval Office executive order signing scheduled. It is unclear if that was to be for the extension of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.
Now, Traylor reports, “White House to delay healthcare proposal after significant congressional backlash.”
“According to two White House officials the announcement has been delayed, with one of those officials citing strong congressional backlash to Trump’s proposed plan. Trump planned to make an announcement as early as Monday proposing a framework to address health care costs which included an extension of Obamacare subsides.”
Monday afternoon, CNBC reported that “Republicans are proposing direct Health Savings Account payments to ACA enrollees rather than extending enhanced premium tax credits.”
“The White House is expected to make an announcement this week addressing efforts to either renew or replace the Affordable Care Act enhanced premium tax credits, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent,” CNBC added, appearing to make clear any decision has yet to be set in stone.
Bobby Kogan, Senior Director of Federal Budget Policy at American Progress, responded to Traylor’s reporting:
“It’s because congressional Republicans want the enhanced subsidies to expire,” Kogan wrote. “That’s why they didn’t extend them in [the One Big Beautiful Bill Act], and that’s why they kept calling them a ‘December problem’ even though open enrollment [began] on November 1.”
Image via Reuters
