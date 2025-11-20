‘Spiraling Gets Worse’: Trump Blasted for Urging Arrest of Dems for ‘Seditious Behavior’

President Donald Trump is calling for the arrest of six Democratic military and Intelligence Community veterans now serving in Congress, alleging “seditious behavior” for appearing in a video telling members of the U.S. Armed Forces and IC that they have the right to refuse to obey illegal orders from the Commander in Chief.

“No one has to carry out orders that violate the law, or our Constitution,” the six lawmakers said. “Know that we have your back.”

“In a video posted on X Tuesday,” CNN reported, “Democratic lawmakers Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Rep. Chris Deluzio and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan said the ‘threats to our Constitution’ are coming ‘from right here at home,’ and repeatedly urged the military and intelligence community to ‘refuse illegal orders.'”

President Trump lashed out at the Democrats in a post on his Truth Social website on Thursday.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” he charged. “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. ”

The president did not stop there.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” he wrote in a separate post.

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” he continued.

Trump went on to repost “truths” from other social media users.

One read: “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

Others Trump reposted read: “sedition,” “Indict all of them,” “Traitors,” and “Domestic terrorist Democrats always causing chaos and destruction destroying people’s lives.”

Critics expressed concern.

MS NOW executive producer Kyle Griffin wrote: “Trump is now seeming to endorse execution for his perceived enemies — retweeting a post that called for the hanging of Democrats who told servicemembers to refuse illegal orders.”

Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, warned: “This is fascism — and pretending it’s not only empowers him to do worse.”

Fred Wellman, a 22-year Army veteran and Democratic candidate for Congress wrote: “It is the duty of our service members to disobey illegal orders. The leadership that fired all of the Judge Advocates General the first day Hegseth took charge knows that. The only reason you fire the lawyers is to cover your illegal acts.”

U.S. Army veteran and activist Skyleigh Uhrich commented: “Trump screaming sedition because democratic Veterans made a message that the military can disobey … unlawful orders. Conveying the Uniform Code of Military Justice is NOT sedition. January 6th was sedition and Trump pardoned them all.”

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) remarked: “Spiraling gets worse — the guy has totally lost it as Epstein’s looms. 25th?”

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

