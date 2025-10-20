CNN’s Pam Brown Spars With GOP Rep. Blaming High Prices on Biden

CNN Anchor Pamela Brown sparred with U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan, the Chair of the House Republican Conference, who was blaming former President Joe Biden for soaring prices nine full months into the Trump administration. Trump during the presidential campaign promised to lower prices on day one.

“This isn’t a quick fix, right?” Congresswoman McClain told Brown on Monday. “The past four years dug a very deep hole for the American people.”

“It’s gonna take us a hot second to get out of it,” she insisted, “but I have all the confidence in President Trump that he absolutely is working for the American people to get us out of that devastating inflationary period under the last administration.”

Brown was not receptive.

“But this administration is nine months in,” she reminded the Michigan lawmaker, “and President Trump had vowed to lower prices from day one, from very early on in the administration. So at what point is it?”

“Gas is down,” McClain declared. “Eggs is down.”

“I mean, we don’t talk about the price of eggs anymore,” she added. “Um, come on.”

“But those other areas,” Brown responded. “Other areas.”

“It’s gonna take a half second,” McClain insisted.

“Okay,” Brown said, moving on. “All right, Congressman.”

“I mean,” McClain continued, “if there was a silver bullet to get us out of this mess that was created under the Biden administration, I have the ultimate faith that President Trump could do it.”

“Unfortunately, there is a lot to unravel, and I don’t think you’re being quite as fair as he has — gas prices are down.”

“I did say that,” Brown replied, “No, no, I am being fair.”

Earlier, Brown had pointed to remarks U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had made about the high cost of living, lamenting, “inflation crushed people in the past four and a half years, and the costs have not come down.”

“I myself can tell you, my apartment here in Washington, D.C., the electricity bill is $100 more than it was last year, ’cause you can look at your own bill and look at costs,” Greene said. “Prices have not come down.”

