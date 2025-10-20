News
‘Not Right in the Head’: Notorious Far Right Leader Fuentes Goes Off on ‘Weird’ Trump
White nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes, who infamously once dined with President Donald Trump and Kanye West (Ye) at Mar-a-Lago, blasted the president last week as a “weird guy” who is “not right in the head.”
“Look, something’s wrong with him, man,” Fuentes told a viewer on his online streaming show, as Mediaite reported. “And I’m not saying that to be nasty, but like, he’s a weird guy.”
“And some of the stuff that he does, just the way that he’s always glazing himself, and repeats himself.”
“Something’s, he’s not right in the head, and I don’t know if that’s his psychology or if it’s just his age, but there’s something not right there, and anyone that’s been around him will tell you that,” Fuentes charged.
“He’s a weird dude,” he added. “Like, he’s an odd cat, and maybe you need to be to be as tough as he is, but he’s not sharp. If there was something wrong with him ten years ago, it was a lot less apparent, because ten years ago, he’s a lot more sharp, and, I think, compelling, and general, and now, he’s just slow and monotonous, and repeats himself, and seems to really not know what’s going on.”
Fuentes was responding to a viewer who had written, “Looks like your assessment of Trump as a tired old man is correct.”
“Saw a report today that lots of his view of Chicago or NYC is from old BLM riot clips people show him. He just wants to play golf, fly on AF1, have fancy dinner parties, sign Oval Office EOs, watch 80s movie and get told he is getting revenge on [John] Bolton.”
Something is not right with Trump…
“The way that he’s always glazing himself and repeats himself. He’s not right in the head.” pic.twitter.com/oHksiLQ3Uo
— Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) October 18, 2025
Image via Reuters
Not a ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Problem: Ron Johnson Shrugs Off Millions Losing Subsidies
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, sought to downplay the impact that losing Affordable Care Act subsidies would have on millions of Americans, calling it not a “gut-wrenching” problem.
Health care premiums for about 20 million Americans are expected to more than double next year, according to the Harvard Kennedy School‘s Mark Shepard. The Urban Institute says about five million could lose coverage.
“I don’t think this is gonna be any kind of gut wrenching problem if these enhanced subsidies just go away,” Senator Johnson told CNBC on Tuesday. “We’ll probably have to weather the lies told by the Democrats. But again, we’re happy to work with Democrats and fix the broken Obamacare system.”
“Millions of people are gonna die,” CNBC’s Joe Kernen replied. “They said millions of people will die if these subsidies aren’t renewed — the enhanced subsidies.”
“Democrats say all kinds of things that aren’t true,” Johnson charged. “I mean, I got that, and it does scare people because a lot of people in the legacy media carry their water, amplify their falsehoods. I got that.”
“That scares a lot of Republicans as well,” Johnson continued. “Doesn’t scare me. I’m just looking at the reality of the situation. We need to describe the reality.”
Polls show that 78 percent of Americans — including majorities across all political parties — want the subsidies renewed, according to KFF.
The 78% “is more than three times the share of the public (22%) who say Congress should let the credits expire,” KFF reported earlier this month. “Notably, majorities across political [parties] want Congress to extend the tax credits including nine in ten (92%) Democrats, eight in ten (82%) independents, and six in ten (59%) Republicans. A majority of Republicans who align with the MAGA movement (57%) also say Congress should extend these subsidies.”
Three-quarters of Americans (76%) would blame President Donald Trump or Republicans if the subsidies are not renewed,” KFF reported. Just 22% would blame Democrats.
Ron Johnson: “I don’t think this is going to be any kind of gut-wrenching problem if these enhanced subsidies just go away. We’ll probably have the weather the lies told by the Democrats. Democrats say all sorts of things that are untrue.” pic.twitter.com/yOoJqD23R4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2025
Image via Shutterstock
Survey Shreds Trump’s Claim Millions of Protesters Don’t Represent America
After nearly seven million people attended the nationwide “No Kings” rallies on Saturday — making them one of the largest single day protests in American history — President Donald Trump denounced participants as “not representative” of America.
“I looked at the people,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday.
“They’re not representative of this country, and I looked at all the brand new signs paid for. I guess it was paid for by Soros and other radical left lunatics,” he said. “It looks like it was worth checking out. The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective and the people were whacked out. When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country.”
A survey of the Washington, D.C. protesters published by Axios suggests the President’s perception was inaccurate.
“The typical attendee at the D.C. protest was an educated white woman in her 40s who heard about the event either through friends or via Instagram, according to preliminary data collected by American University researchers who track protest movements,” the news outlet reported. “The median age of participants of Saturday’s protest in D.C. was 44 years old.”
Nearly half (47%) identified themselves as “left.” Thirteen percent as slightly left, and 29% as “very” left.
Some of Trump’s allies spent last week alleging the protests were actually “hate America” rallies.
Ahead of the rallies, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), the House Majority Whip, had said last week that the protesters were “the most radical, small, and violent base in the country.”
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson last week said participants at the rallies would be “the pro-Hamas wing and Antifa people, they’re all coming out.”
Despite the millions in attendance at rallies across the country, there were few if any reports of violence by the No Kings protesters (although there were reports of “MAGA agitators” being violent.)
Overall, 86% were white and nearly six in ten (57%) were women.
“They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” Trump had said, but the president was the number one motivating factor that drove people to come out and protest in D.C. Eight out of ten named Trump as their top reason.
Immigration was the second driver, motivating 74% of attendees.
Politics and voting came in a close third (70%).
The federal workforce reduction and the funding freeze came in fourth at 69%, followed by racial justice/systemic racism (66%), social welfare including health care (62%) and LGBTQ+ rights (59%). Income and wealth inequality tied with women’s rights at 58%. Reproductive rights came in at 56%.
Dana Fisher, a professor at American University’s School of International Service, told Axios, “she’s surprised … that women’s rights and reproductive rights are no longer leading factors the way they were during Trump’s first term.”
Image via Reuters
CNN’s Pam Brown Spars With GOP Rep. Blaming High Prices on Biden
CNN Anchor Pamela Brown sparred with U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan, the Chair of the House Republican Conference, who was blaming former President Joe Biden for soaring prices nine full months into the Trump administration. Trump during the presidential campaign promised to lower prices on day one.
“This isn’t a quick fix, right?” Congresswoman McClain told Brown on Monday. “The past four years dug a very deep hole for the American people.”
“It’s gonna take us a hot second to get out of it,” she insisted, “but I have all the confidence in President Trump that he absolutely is working for the American people to get us out of that devastating inflationary period under the last administration.”
Brown was not receptive.
“But this administration is nine months in,” she reminded the Michigan lawmaker, “and President Trump had vowed to lower prices from day one, from very early on in the administration. So at what point is it?”
“Gas is down,” McClain declared. “Eggs is down.”
“I mean, we don’t talk about the price of eggs anymore,” she added. “Um, come on.”
“But those other areas,” Brown responded. “Other areas.”
“It’s gonna take a half second,” McClain insisted.
“Okay,” Brown said, moving on. “All right, Congressman.”
“I mean,” McClain continued, “if there was a silver bullet to get us out of this mess that was created under the Biden administration, I have the ultimate faith that President Trump could do it.”
“Unfortunately, there is a lot to unravel, and I don’t think you’re being quite as fair as he has — gas prices are down.”
“I did say that,” Brown replied, “No, no, I am being fair.”
Earlier, Brown had pointed to remarks U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had made about the high cost of living, lamenting, “inflation crushed people in the past four and a half years, and the costs have not come down.”
“I myself can tell you, my apartment here in Washington, D.C., the electricity bill is $100 more than it was last year, ’cause you can look at your own bill and look at costs,” Greene said. “Prices have not come down.”
