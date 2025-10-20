‘Not Right in the Head’: Notorious Far Right Leader Fuentes Goes Off on ‘Weird’ Trump

White nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes, who infamously once dined with President Donald Trump and Kanye West (Ye) at Mar-a-Lago, blasted the president last week as a “weird guy” who is “not right in the head.”

“Look, something’s wrong with him, man,” Fuentes told a viewer on his online streaming show, as Mediaite reported. “And I’m not saying that to be nasty, but like, he’s a weird guy.”

“And some of the stuff that he does, just the way that he’s always glazing himself, and repeats himself.”

“Something’s, he’s not right in the head, and I don’t know if that’s his psychology or if it’s just his age, but there’s something not right there, and anyone that’s been around him will tell you that,” Fuentes charged.

“He’s a weird dude,” he added. “Like, he’s an odd cat, and maybe you need to be to be as tough as he is, but he’s not sharp. If there was something wrong with him ten years ago, it was a lot less apparent, because ten years ago, he’s a lot more sharp, and, I think, compelling, and general, and now, he’s just slow and monotonous, and repeats himself, and seems to really not know what’s going on.”

Fuentes was responding to a viewer who had written, “Looks like your assessment of Trump as a tired old man is correct.”

“Saw a report today that lots of his view of Chicago or NYC is from old BLM riot clips people show him. He just wants to play golf, fly on AF1, have fancy dinner parties, sign Oval Office EOs, watch 80s movie and get told he is getting revenge on [John] Bolton.”

