‘Nakedly Political’: Trump Accused of Axing Intel Meeting to Appease Conspiracy Theorist
U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), the Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is accusing the Trump administration of a “nakedly political” decision to cancel his non-publicized classified meeting with nonpartisan career intelligence professionals after attacks from conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who has strong ties within the Trump administration.
“Over the weekend, conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer discovered the unpublicized, classified visit and launched a campaign of baseless attacks against both me and NGA Director Vice Admiral Trey Whitworth for hosting what has always been considered a routine oversight meeting,” Vice Chair Warner said in a statement. “In response to Loomer’s criticism, political appointees canceled the visit, just the latest example of an administration seemingly desperate to please Loomer, a figure with a long history of extreme and outlandish fringe views, including 9/11 denialism, anti-Muslim harassment campaigns, and associations with white supremacists.”
Warner warned that this decision “threatens the principle of civilian oversight that protects our national security,” and labeled it a “dangerous precedent, calling into question whether oversight is now allowed only when it pleases the far-right fringe.”
READ MORE: Judge Rules LA Troop Use Illegal as Trump Rants Chicago Is ‘Murder Capital of the World’
Loomer has been described as a “far-right conspiracy theorist” by BBC News and a “right-wing agitator” by Wired.
“Loomer has posted an unending stream of racist and Islamophobic content online, while pushing conspiracy theories about school shootings, election fraud, and the January 6 attack on the Capitol,” Wired reported one year ago. “She has ingratiated herself with senior figures in Trumpworld, such as Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr. And throughout it all, Trump has complimented her, online and in person at his rallies and Mar-a-Lago home. He has shared her wild racist conspiracies, and even supported her to run for Congress.”
Last week, calling it a “scoop,” Loomer invoked the “Deep State” in announcing the classified meeting, which she described as a “fireside chat,” as she called Senator Warner a “rabid ANTI-TRUMP DEMOCRAT SENATOR.”
READ MORE: ‘Fantasyland’: Democrat Denounces Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Plan for ‘Personal Greed and Power’
“How are Anti-Trump Democrats who participated in the Russia conspiracy hoax even allowed to be hosted as speakers inside our Intel agencies under the Trump admin?” Loomer wrote in a question directed to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
Tuesday evening Loomer celebrated, writing: “Whitworth’s scheduled September 5th fireside love fest with anti-Trump Democrat Senator @MarkWarner Mark Warner has been CANCELED!”
Just days before Loomer’s “scoop,” Senator Warner blasted DNI Gabbard.
Responding to a Wall Street Journal report that Gabbard named an undercover senior CIA officer as she stripped them of their security clearance, Warner asked, “Is Tulsi Gabbard still the DNI or is that Laura Loomer’s job now?”
“Gabbard’s purge of nonpartisan subject-matter experts is foolish, irresponsible, and short-sighted. Her actions continue to put American national security at risk,” he added. “It’s time for her to go.”
NBC News added that in April, “the director and the No. 2 official at the National Security Agency were ousted from their positions, and Loomer took credit for the dismissals. She had met with President Donald Trump that week and thanked him for ‘being receptive to the vetting materials provided to you.'”
READ MORE: ‘Monsters’: The Five Trump Cabinet Secretaries a Top Political Scientist Wants Impeached
Image via Shutterstock
‘Gun Grabbers’: Trump DOJ Blasted for Weighing ‘Legally Illiterate’ Trans Gun Ban
The Trump Department of Justice is reportedly weighing how to ban transgender individuals from owning firearms — despite Second Amendment protections — after two mass shootings this year involved suspects believed to be transgender. Transgender people are linked to fewer than one percent of all mass shootings.
“The Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings in which four or more people (not including the shooter) are shot or killed, estimated last year that fewer than 1 percent of the shootings it reviewed in the last decade were carried out by trans individuals,” according to Mother Jones. The media outlet added that “to blame the unnerving prevalence of mass shootings in America on the existence of trans people here isn’t just a dangerously stigmatizing, politically motivated take. It’s also bad math.”
President Donald Trump has already banned transgender people from serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, claiming gender dysphoria is incompatible with military service.
READ MORE: ‘Deeply Concerned’: Top Republicans Scorch RFK Jr. Over Vaccines
Banning transgender people from owning firearms “would represent a dramatic escalation of the Trump administration’s fight against the rights of transgender Americans,” CNN reports, noting that “senior Justice Department officials are weighing proposals to limit transgender people’s right to possess firearms.”
DOJ leadership “is seriously considering whether it can use its rulemaking authority to follow on to Trump’s determination to bar military service by transgender people and declare that people who are transgender are mentally ill and can lose their Second Amendment rights to possess firearms, according to one Justice official.”
Doing so would likely require classifying people with gender dysphoria as not mentally ill, but “mentally defective,” CNN reports, if any such ban were to be legal under federal law.
Critics are blasting the Trump administration.
“Well, there it is. The Trump administration is exploring a ban on trans people owning firearms. Trans people have accounted for less than a tenth of a percent of mass shootings over the past decade, but Trump is predictably seizing the opportunity to further oppress trans people,” lamented writer Charlotte Clymer.
Clymer added: “The firearms ownership ban for trans people is patently unconstitutional, and I’m willing to risk sounding naive in saying the courts will immediately reject it, including SCOTUS. But meanwhile, this signals where the Trump admin is moving on trans people. And it’s terrifying.”
READ MORE: ‘What You Said Were Lies’: Democrat Shreds RFK Jr. in Fiery Exchange
“In a totally unsurprising twist, MAGA are the gun grabbers they’ve warned us about,” wrote Joshua Reed Eakle, executive director of Project Liberal.
“Republicans are coming for your guns!!!” declared political analyst and strategist Rachel Bitecofer.
“This is an overtly discriminatory civil rights violation. Trans people have the same legal rights as other Americans — end of story. There are lots of good reasons to keep certain people from owning guns. Being trans isn’t one of them,” wrote Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh.
Reason magazine’s Billy Binion called it “legally illiterate.”
“Any court would laugh it out in 30 seconds,” he added. “We have something called ‘the Second Amendment’—which I thought conservatives supported.”
Even President Trump admits most mass shooters are not transgender. In an interview with the right-wing Daily Caller on Monday, the president was asked about transgender suspected mass shooters.
“I do say it’s also taking place with people that were not transgender, you know?” Trump said, adding, “generally it’s people that aren’t transgender, so you know.”
READ MORE: Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
Image via Reuters
‘Deeply Concerned’: Top Republicans Scorch RFK Jr. Over Vaccines
The Senate’s second-highest ranking Republican, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY)—a physician—delivered a blistering rebuke of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing him of advancing vaccine policies that undermine public health. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy—also a physician—also harshly questioned the HHS chief.
“Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings, you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines,” Senator Barrasso began. “Since then, I’ve grown deeply concerned.”
READ MORE: ‘What You Said Were Lies’: Democrat Shreds RFK Jr. in Fiery Exchange
“The public has seen measles outbreaks, leadership with the National Institutes of Health questioning the use of mRNA vaccines, the recently confirmed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fired. Americans don’t know who to rely on,” Barrasso exclaimed.
The Wyoming Republican noted that 89% of voters and 81% of Trump voters agree that “vaccine recommendations should come from trained physicians, scientists, public health experts.”
“If we’re going to make America healthy again, we can’t allow public health to be undermined,” Barrasso charged. “So could you explain what steps you’re going to be taking to ensure vaccine guidance is clear, evidence based, and trustworthy?”
READ MORE: Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
Kennedy responded: “We’re going to make it clear, evidence based, and trustworthy for the first time in history.”
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who has faced harsh criticism from Democrats who consider him the pivotal vote in confirming Kennedy to HHS, also blasted RFK Jr.
The New York Times, which described Thursday’s hearing with RFK Jr. as a “withering barrage of questioning from a Senate committee on his vaccine policy and his record as President Trump’s health secretary,” reported that Senator Cassidy had “voted to confirm Kennedy on the condition that he wouldn’t disrupt access to vaccines.” But Cassidy “said that he believes Kennedy is in fact doing so through his actions as secretary.”
“We’re denying people vaccine,” Cassidy told Kennedy.
“You’re wrong,” Kennedy replied.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Barrasso: “Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines. Since then I’ve grown deeply concerned. The public has seen measles outbreaks, leadership in the NIH questioning the use of mRNA vaccines, the recently confirmed… pic.twitter.com/pqJlNdpdFj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2025
READ MORE: Judges Slam SCOTUS as Trump Demands High Court Reverse His Tariff Defeats
‘What You Said Were Lies’: Democrat Shreds RFK Jr. in Fiery Exchange
U.S. Senator Michael Bennet dismantled Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s testimony in a blistering Senate Finance Committee hearing Thursday, accusing him of peddling “lies.”
In the heated debate, Senator Bennet, saying he quoted manufacturers on vaccine safety, blasted Kennedy.
“I quoted them today. What I said was accurate. What you said were lies,” Bennet charged.
The conversation got more heated, with Kennedy demanding Bennet answer his questions, a tactic the HHS chief has used before.
“You’re evading the question,” Kennedy said.
READ MORE: Judges Slam SCOTUS as Trump Demands High Court Reverse His Tariff Defeats
“No, I’m asking the questions here,” Bennet declared.
“You’re evading that question,” Kennedy repeated. “I asked you a question.”
“I’m asking the questions, Mr. Kennedy, on behalf of parents and schools and teachers all over the United States of America who deserve so much better than your leadership,” Bennet said, blasting Kennedy.
“That’s what this conversation is about,” he added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Bennet runs out of patience with RFK Jr and yells at him that “I’m asking the questions on behalf of parents and schools and teachers all over the United States of America who deserve so much better than your leadership! That’s what this conversation is about.” pic.twitter.com/bW0xtBE261
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2025
READ MORE: Rubio Says US Blew Up Alleged Drug Boat ‘On the President’s Orders’ — Legality Questioned
