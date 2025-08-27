News
Duffy Slammed After Handing Trump Credit for Biden’s ‘Brand New Beautiful Trains’
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is under fire for claiming credit for new Amtrak trains, as well as funding and improvements, all of which came from President Joe Biden’s landmark bipartisan infrastructure law — the nation’s largest infrastructure investment in more than half a century.
“Announcing the NextGen Acela!” Secretary Duffy declared on Wednesday. He touted the “brand new beautiful trains” delivered by U.S. DOT and Amtrak that will, he wrote, “increase reliability,” “lower ticket costs,” and “improve Amtrak profitability.”
“This is all part of @POTUS’ vision to Make Travel Great again,” Duffy claimed.
But several critics were quick to point to President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was signed into law in November 2021.
CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere wrote: “as detailed on the Amtrak website, the improvements that Secretary Duffy says are all part of Trump’s ‘vision to Make Travel Great again’ are in fact from the Biden-signed bipartisan infrastructure act, and which were underway long before Trump took office again in January.”
The “information about the source of the funding for the ‘new era of rail’ — a priority for famously Amtrak-loving Biden — is up on the Amtrak site here,” he noted, pointing to this Amtrak website, which reads:
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Amtrak and passenger rail to play a central role in improving how people move and securing our economic future. This historic legislation provides $66 billion for rail, including: $22 billion directly to Amtrak over five years to repair or replace aging assets, modernize our fleet, improve station accessibility, and other capital projects and purposes defined under the law.”
Also, Amtrak noted, “$44 billion for Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) discretionary grants to support various improvements to passenger and freight railroads.”
Others also blasted the DOT chief.
“Sean Duffy, surprising absolutely no one, taking credit for something brought to you in large part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden,” charged former chief Pentagon spokesperson Chris Meagher.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Announcing the NextGen Acela!
These are brand new beautiful trains delivered by @USDOT and @Amtrak will:
-increase reliability
-lower ticket costs
-improve Amtrak profitability
This is all part of @POTUS’ vision to Make Travel Great again 🚄 pic.twitter.com/fdKYadooxM
— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) August 27, 2025
Image via Shutterstock
RFK Jr. Attacks CDC for Abortion Praise That Doesn’t Exist
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., already under scrutiny for attempting to fire the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now attacking the CDC for information on its website that he wrongly claims characterizes “abortion” as one of the ten greatest advances in medical science — while also appearing to suggest vaccines and fluoridation should not be on that list.
There are several versions of the list, one titled, “Ten Great Public Health Achievements — United States, 1900-1999,” and dated April 1999 — more than a quarter century ago.
It includes: “Vaccination, Motor-vehicle safety, Safer workplaces, Control of infectious diseases, Decline in deaths from coronary heart disease and stroke, Safer and healthier foods, Healthier mothers and babies, Family planning, Fluoridation of drinking water, and Recognition of tobacco use as a health hazard.”
Abortion does not appear on any of the lists NCRM was able to locate.
One portion mentions contraception, but not abortion.
Secretary Kennedy, a promoter of conspiracy theories — especially about vaccines — on Thursday refused to discuss his attempt to fire the CDC Director. He told Fox News, “It would be inappropriate for me to comment on a personnel issue.”
“What I will say is, you know, there is, President Trump has very, very ambitious hopes for CDC right now. CDC has problems. We saw the misinformation coming out of COVID.”
“They got the testing wrong, they got the social distancing, the masks, the school closures that did so much harm to the American people,” he charged.
“Today on CDC’s website right now, they list the 10 top advanced greatest advances in medical science, and one of them is abortion,” Kennedy inaccurately claimed. “The other is fluoridation, another is vaccine.”
STAT News reported on Thursday that “Kennedy’s brief critique of the CDC ranged from incontrovertible missteps by the agency, such as its failure to handle the onslaught of Covid testing at the beginning of the pandemic, to issues such as masking, where there is still scientific debate, to issues such as fluoridation, which is broadly viewed by the medical community as beneficial. He also appeared to leave key context out of his description of the list of great medical achievements on the CDC’s website.”
Kennedy also told Fox News viewers that the CDC’s “priorities” need to be examined, and denounced what he alleged was a “malaise” at the nation’s top health agency.
“This agency, the gold standard science [sic] and do what it was when we were growing up, which was the most respected health agency in the world.”
In 2024, The New York Times characterized Kennedy as a “leading vaccine skeptic and purveyor of conspiracy theories,” and someone who has “promoted a conspiracy theory that coronavirus vaccines were developed to control people via microchips,” and “endorsed the false notion that antidepressants are linked to school shootings.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
RFK Jr. was on Fox & Friends this morning complaining that the CDC includes “vaccines” on its website as one of the 10 “greatest advances in medical science,” says we need to look at its “priorities.” pic.twitter.com/bB1wzXVMbm
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 28, 2025
Image via Shutterstock
‘Total Implosion’: Experts Sound ‘Massive Alarm’ Amid ‘Wholesale Destruction’ of CDC
Medical, legal, and political experts are sounding alarms amid the Trump administration’s attempt to fire the newly confirmed Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which triggered a mass exodus of top CDC officials resigning in protest, including one with a damning public resignation letter that went viral.
“The White House said late Wednesday that it had fired Susan Monarez, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after a tense confrontation in which Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tried to remove her from her position,” The New York Times reported. “A lawyer for Dr. Monarez said in response that she was refusing to step down.”
Attorneys for Dr. Monarez, a microbiologist and public health official, said that only the President can fire her.
But in response to her attempted ouster, four top CDC officials resigned:
Dr. Debra Houry, Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science
Dr. Daniel Jernigan, Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases
Dr. Jennifer Layden, Director of the Office of Public Health Data, Science, and Technology
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases
In his scathing letter of resignation, Dr. Daskalakis wrote in part that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views “challenge my ability to continue in my current role at the agency and in the service of the health of the American people. Enough is enough.”
“I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health.”
He pointed to this week’s changes to the adult and children’s immunization schedule that “threaten the lives of the youngest Americans and pregnant people.”
In a much-circulated excerpt, Dr. Daskalakis wrote that the “data analyses that supported” the decision to change the immunization schedule “have never been shared with CDC despite my respectful requests to HHS and other leadership. This lack of meaningful engagement was further compounded by a ‘frequently asked questions’ document written to support the Secretary’s directive that was circulated by HHS without input from CDC subject matter experts and that cited studies that did not support the conclusions that were attributed to these authors.”
He added: “Eugenics plays prominently in the rhetoric being generated and is derivative of a legacy that good medicine and science should continue to shun.”
Dr. Daskalakis warned that “Their desire to please a political base will result in death and disability of vulnerable children and adults. Their base should be the people they serve not a political voting bloc.”
EXPERTS RESPOND
“There is a [wholesale] destruction of leadership at the CDC,” warned Dr. Ashish K. Jha, a top medical scholar who served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator in the Biden administration. “The newly confirmed Director is out. Most of the top leaders who run key centers have resigned en masse. Total implosion. All because of @SecKennedy leadership.”
“What a complete disaster,” he added.
Lawrence Gostin is a professor of medicine and public health, and a co-faculty director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law.
“Monarez by law can only be fired by the president who has been silent. RFK fired her & she refuses to go. The sheer chaos is notable in addition to the lawlessness & thinly veiled attack on science & the CDC. Once the shining crown of federal agencies, CDC is now gutted,” Professor Gostin wrote. He added that Monarez’s firing “shows clearly that science is now a matter of political orthodoxy and blind political loyalty, rather than evidence-based. Make no mistake. Monarez lost her job because she wouldn’t fall in line with RFK’s anti-vaccine agenda.”
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), a medical doctor, called Daskalakis’ letter “chilling,” and warned, “RFK Jr. is driving out dedicated public health experts because they refuse to rubber-stamp his dangerous views on vaccines.”
“Their resignations make clear that they are no longer being allowed to do their jobs to protect the health and safety of the American people.”
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell, a former congressional staffer, called Daskalakis’s statement “nothing less than the most important federal government resignation letter in history.”
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a top Democrat on the Health Committee, called for Secretary Kennedy’s termination: “We cannot let RFK Jr. burn what’s left of the CDC and our other critical health agencies to the ground—he must be fired.”
Dr. Craig Spencer, a globally recognized public health expert, emergency medicine physician, and Associate Professor of the Practice of Health Services, Policy, and Practice, wrote:
“What’s happening at the CDC should frighten every American. Regardless of whether you are MAGA, MAHA, neither, or don’t give a damn about labels or politics. It’s unclear whether the CDC director—confirmed just weeks ago—has been fired or not. Absolute s–. And incredible career professionals resigned tonight, sounding a massive alarm. This is pure chaos that leaves the country unprepared.”
“Imagine cases of Ebola in the U.S. right now?” added Dr. Spencer, who once contracted the disease. “We would be an absolute mess. It’s easy to tune this all out, to celebrate what you might see as ‘cleaning house’, or just not care what’s happening. But I promise you, when confronted with the next serious health threat, we will quickly see everything we’ve lost. We will regret this. I promise, we will regret this.”
Image via Reuters
‘Brutal’: Trump Approval Tanks as Support Plummets Across Key Issues, Poll Shows
Barely more than one-third of Americans approve of how President Donald Trump is doing his job, and on key issues, his support is underwater.
Just thirty-seven percent of Americans give President Trump good marks overall, while more than half the country, fifty-five percent, disapprove, according to the latest Quinnipiac University national poll.
The partisan divide is large, with 84% of Republicans saying he is doing a good job, and 98% of Democrats saying he is not. The majority of independents, 58%, agree with Democrats and disapprove.
Just less than three in ten women (29%) approve of President Trump’s performance, while 46% of men do.
On crime, the majority (54%) disapprove of Trump’s performance, just 42% approve.
On the economy, fewer than four in ten (39%) approve, and 57% disapprove.
Similarly, on trade, just 38% approve, while 56% disapprove.
On his efforts to end the Ukraine war, a majority (52%) disapprove, while just 40% approve.
“Voters have little confidence in President Trump’s effort to broker peace in Ukraine, and most voters don’t trust Vladimir Putin to keep a peace deal if one were reached,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy wrote. “And though the president has ruled out putting U.S. troops in the war theater to keep the peace, four out of 10 voters would support it,”
And two-thirds of Americans (67%) disapprove of his handling of the Epstein files.
According to the non-partisan group Political Polls, this is Trump’s lowest approval rating in this term.
Critics and strategists weighed in.
Mike Madrid, the top Republican Latino political consultant, remarked, “Brutal poll results for Trump. Just brutal.”
“Striking” is how The New Republic’s Greg Sargent described the poll’s finding on Trump deploying the National Guard, and he noted that Trump’s “overall approval on crime is cratering.”
“Predictably, Trump’s terrible overreach is again turning people against him in an area where he was previously perceived as strong, just as on immigration and the economy,” wrote Aaron Fritschner, deputy chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA). “Per Quinnipiac, independents oppose his DC occupation 61-34. Overall: 56-41 against.”
Image via Reuters
