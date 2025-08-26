‘Deranged and Depraved’: GOP Congressional Candidate Takes Flamethrower to Quran

A Texas Republican running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is promoting her candidacy by vowing to end Islam in the Lone Star State and by burning a Quran with a flamethrower.

Valentina Gomez, who ran a failed campaign to become the Secretary of State for Missouri in 2024, says in her new video, “Your daughters will be raped, and your sons beheaded. Unless we stop Islam, once and for all.”

She then sets what appears to be a Quran on fire.

“We’re done turning the other cheek,” says Gomez, wearing camouflage pants and a shirt emblazoned with an assault rifle. “Remember, David, didn’t pray for Goliath. He killed him.”

“America is a Christian nation,” Gomez says, a claim that scholars and courts have rejected. “So those terrorist Muslims can f– off to any of the 57 Muslim nations.

“There is only one true God,” she declares.

Gomez has a history of book burning and rhetoric aimed at minority communities.

In a similar video, Gomez in 2024 took a flamethrower to LGBTQ themed books.

“When I become Secretary of State, they will burn,” she said in the video.

The Guardian that year reported that Gomez also “stoked outrage with a video in which she ran down a street while wearing a protective vest and said: ‘In America, you can do anything you want, so don’t be weak and gay. Stay f– hard.’

The Kansas City Star, also in 2024, reported that Gomez’s “social media accounts are littered with anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The video of her burning LGBTQ-themed books drew swift condemnation from social media users.”

Gomez lost that race but won 7 percent of the vote. Despite those results, she told NBC News, “I was a nobody and God transformed me into one of the most feared, respected, and loved women in American Politics. I put the fear of God in pedophiles, groomers, and corrupt politicians. I never sold out, spoke the truth, and did the right thing for the American people.”

The Star also noted: “Public book burnings typically illustrate extreme censorship related to political, cultural and religious materials. They often invoke historic atrocities such as burning of Jewish texts in Nazi Germany or racist bonfires by the Ku Klux Klan.”

Critics expressed outrage.

“A woman who doesn’t understand the nation she claims to defend,” remarked columnist Rikki Schlott. She added, “Someone please put her in a 5th grade civics class.”

Journalist Hamilton Cain commented: “Deranged & depraved.”

