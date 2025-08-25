Trump Claims Crime Is a Blue City Problem Despite Red State Reality

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated he wants to roll out his anti-crime initiatives, including sending the National Guard to U.S. cities facing high rates of crime, but ignores that the majority of the most dangerous cities are in red states.

According to Newsweek, out of the twenty-five most dangerous cities per capita, the vast majority — eighteen — are in red states. Only seven out of the twenty-five are in blue states.

The majority of the top ten most dangerous cities, according to Newsweek, are in red states.

Memphis, TN Cleveland, OH Toledo, OH Little Rock, AR Peoria, IL Springfield, IL Detroit, MI Akron, OH Beaumont, TX Rockford, IL

Newsweek also reported that “the latest report from the FBI found that crime has decreased overall. Violent crime fell 4.5 percent from 2023 to 2024, while property crime dipped 8.1. percent. Hate crimes had dropped 1.5 percent during that same time period.”

READ MORE: ‘They Even Changed the Font’: Fox Host Blames ‘Libs’ for Controversial Cracker Barrel Logo

But on Monday, President Trump shared a different perspective.

“Mr. President,” a reporter asked in the Oval Office, “on the National Guard, you talked a lot about Democratic runs cities and states. Would you also consider sending the National Guard into red states and red cities that are also seeing high crime?”

“Sure,” Trump replied. “But there aren’t that many of them.”

He claimed, “if you look at the top 25 cities that, for crime — just about every one of those cities is run by Democrats.”

Calling Trump’s claims “misleading,” The Guardian adds that “according to a report by Rochester Institute of Technology, which analyzed FBI data from 2024, two of the cities in the list of highest homicide rates have Republican mayors. And out of the 24 cities in that list, six states are led by GOP governors.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

REPORTER: On the National Guard, you’ve talked a lot about Democratic-run cities and states. Would you also consider sending the National Guard into red states and red cities that are also seeing high crime? TRUMP: Sure. But there aren’t that many of them. pic.twitter.com/q2a69ef44k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

READ MORE: ‘Cozying Up to Putin’: VP Scorched for Russia-Promoting Rewrite of World Wars