Dems Launch Aggressive House Map Blitz as Red States Plan Blue Seat Redraw
House Democrats are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s directive to eliminate Democratic seats in Texas by launching an aggressive redistricting strategy of their own—hiring top attorneys to help cut down the number of GOP-held seats in five key states, in the battle to retake control of the House from Speaker Mike Johnson and the Republicans.
Calling it “an extraordinary push,” CNN reported that House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wants to reorganize the congressional maps in California, New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Washington state, to help Democrats pick up as many seats as possible—if the courts allow it.
Currently, California has nine House Republicans. New York has seven. Minnesota has four, New Jersey has three, and Washington has two.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan reportedly could wipe out up to five of the 13 Democratic-held House seats in the Lone Star State. Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine is also planning on redrawing districts in his state to try to eliminate some of the five Democratic-held seats in his state.
The Cincinnati Enquirer last week noted that “Republicans control every aspect of the redistricting process in Ohio,” including at the state Supreme Court.
Leader Jeffries is calling the GOP redistricting plan “part of a scheme to rig the midterm elections,” but he’s willing to do battle on this front.
“We have a responsibility of making sure that we look at every single state of the union and do what we can to ensure that we maximize fairness in those jurisdictions,” Jeffries told CNN. “Some of the best and brightest lawyers in the country are looking at every single aspect of what’s possible in these states.”
Unlike in red states, blue states have independent commissions to determine districts. This could present a legal hurdle to Jeffries’ plan, but some Democrats are determined to move forward.
“If Republicans want to play by these rules, then I think that we shouldn’t have one set of rules for one and the other set of rules for another. I think we need to even the playing board,” U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN.
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) told CNN, “I think the biggest thing that keeps Trump up at night is losing the majority in the US House of Representatives and having to answer to Democrats and be held accountable.”
Chances are strong that if Democrats retake the House in next year’s election, President Trump could once again face impeachment.
Texas’s special session, which starts Monday, is expected to complete the plan to redraw the state’s congressional maps. But The Washington Post reported that “Texas’s Republican members of Congress expressed little enthusiasm for the plan, which could make safe seats more competitive.”
And U.S. Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) warned that if Democrats don’t act, “It’s gonna be a knockout midterm election like you haven’t seen in a long time.”
California’s Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this month denounced Texas Governor Abbott’s plan, and vowed to respond.
“Texas is using a special session about emergency disaster aid to redistrict their state and cheat their way into more Congressional seats. These guys have no shame,” Newsom wrote, adding that his state “is watching — and you can bet we won’t stand idly by.”
Last week, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) denounced what she called her state’s efforts to “dilute the voices of people of color” by redistricting away blue seats.
Watch the vote below or at this link.
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) on news that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will try to redistrict the state before the 2026 midterms to favor Republicans:
“The state is a majority-minority state, and what this legislature historically has done is what they plan to do again. It’s… pic.twitter.com/6hoqSh2s7H
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) July 15, 2025
Experts Sound Alarm as Trump Officials Accused of Defying Court Orders: Report
In a deep-dive exposé, The Washington Post reports that Trump officials are accused of having defied one in three judges who have ruled against the administration, leading one legal expert to suggest America may be just “steps” away from a Constitutional crisis.
“A comprehensive analysis of hundreds of lawsuits against Trump policies shows dozens of examples of defiance, delay and dishonesty, which experts say pose an unprecedented threat to the U.S. legal system,” the Post reported.
The Trump administration has been “accused of defying court orders in roughly one-third of the more than 160 lawsuits filed against the administration that resulted in substantive judicial rulings,” according to the Post’s analysis by its Supreme Court reporter Justin Jouvenal, “raising concerns about widespread noncompliance with the American legal system.”
Jouvenal says he “read all 337 lawsuits against the Trump administration.” Detailing his report on social media, he wrote: “How are Trump officials allegedly defying judges? The review found a long list of accusations: Snubbing orders, [withholding] evidence, creating pretexts to carry out actions that have been blocked, offering false and misleading information in court and more.”
Of the 337 lawsuits against the Trump administration reviewed by the Post, “courts had ruled against the administration in 165 of the lawsuits.”
Some of the cases the Post examined are well known to many Americans.
One example is the illegal deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who was sent to the country’s notorious maximum-security prison, the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), despite a binding court order prohibiting his removal.
The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” his return to the United States.
“Abrego remained there for almost two months, with the administration saying there was little it could do because he was under control of a foreign power,” the Post reported, adding that “recent filings in the case reveal that El Salvador told the United Nations that the U.S. retained control over prisoners sent there.”
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis wrote the Trump administration had “failed to respond in good faith, and their refusal to do so can only be viewed as willful and intentional noncompliance,” according to the Post.
In April, Politico reported that “Xinis also accused the administration of mischaracterizing the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier … requiring the administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s release from El Salvador’s custody.”
In response to the Post’s report, noted Professor of Politics Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, called it a “[shocking] pattern of defiance of the judiciary by Trump Administration.”
Prominent attorney Mark Zaid—an expert in national security law, constitutional free speech, whistleblower protections, and government accountability—issued a stark warning:
“Steps closer to true constitutional crisis. I, for one, think it is just a matter of when, rather than if, Trump Administration will disobey [a] Supreme Court order.”
Trump Sues Murdoch Over WSJ’s Epstein Birthday Letter Story
President Donald Trump is reportedly suing Rupert Murdoch and Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, over the publication of a story alleging he sent a “bawdy” birthday letter in 2003 to Jeffrey Epstein, the now-notorious convicted sex offender who died in 2019.
“Court records show that Trump filed a lawsuit alleging libel against Murdoch, the Journal’s publisher, Dow Jones, and the reporters who wrote the article in federal court for the Southern District of Florida,” CNBC reported late Friday afternoon.
Trump vehemently denied the Journal’s report and publicly threatened to sue after it was published. The Journal had reported in its story that Trump had warned he would take legal action if the story ran.
“The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Thursday night. “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his a– off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT”
FBI Told to Flag Mentions of Trump in Epstein Files, Dem Says in Scathing Letter to Bondi
One thousand employees of the Federal Bureau of Investigation sifting through thousands of pages of the Epstein files were instructed to flag any mentions of President Donald Trump, according to Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee.
“According to information my office received,” Senator Durbin wrote in a letter (below) to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday, “you…pressured the FBI to put approximately 1,000 personnel…on 24-hour shifts to review approximately 100,000 Epstein-related records in order to produce more documents that could then be released on an arbitrarily short deadline.”
“My office was told that these personnel were instructed to ‘flag’ any records in which President Trump was mentioned,” Durbin charged.
The files are from the criminal investigation into the notorious Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of child sex offenses.
RELATED: ‘He’s So Frustrated’: Johnson Defends Trump Over Explosive Epstein Birthday Letter
In his letter, Senator Durbin also posed a series of more than a dozen questions to Bondi. Among them:
“Have you personally reviewed all files in DOJ’s possession related to Jeffrey Epstein?”
“The records DOJ released on February 27 did not include a client list. Why did you
publicly claim on February 21 that the client list was ‘sitting on my desk right now to review’?”
“Why were personnel told to flag records in which President Trump was mentioned?”
“Please list all political appointees and senior DOJ officials involved in the decision to flag records in which President Trump was mentioned.”
“What happened to the records mentioning President Trump once they were flagged?”
CNBC reported that “Durbin asked the Justice Department and FBI to explain what his office called ‘apparent discrepancies’ regarding handling of the Epstein files and findings from a Justice Department memo.”
In his four-page letter, Durbin also wrote, “in 2002, Mr. Trump said of Mr. Epstein, ‘I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy, He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.’ Just yesterday, it was reported that the Department previously reviewed a ‘leather-bound album’ comprised of dozens of letters from Mr. Epstein’s friends in celebration of his 50th birthday in 2003.”
“The letters were collected by Mr. Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell and included one from President Trump that allegedly ‘contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker … and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist.'”
“Despite tens of thousands of personnel hours reviewing and re-reviewing these Epstein- related records over the course of two weeks in March, it took DOJ more than three additional months to officially find there is ‘no incriminating ‘client list,’ and the memorandum with this finding includes no mention of the whistleblower or additional documents, the existence of which you publicly claimed on February 27.”
Read a copy of Senator Durbin’s letter below or at this link.
Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino have made a mess of the Epstein files.
It’s time to clear it up once and for all for the American people. pic.twitter.com/WQw13gmf1F
— Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) July 18, 2025
