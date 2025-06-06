News
‘Textbook Xenophobia’: Republican Slammed for Denouncing Sikh House Prayer Leader
Republican U.S. Congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois is facing backlash after denouncing the decision to allow a man—whom she first misidentified as a Muslim and later acknowledged was Sikh—to deliver the House morning prayer.
“It’s deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning. This should have never been allowed to happen. America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further…” she wrote, according to screenshots of the post captured by Politico’s Nicholas Wu, before she edited, then deleted it.
The second version, now fully deleted, substituted the word “Sikh” for “Muslim.”
According to Axios, “Giani Singh, a Sikh Granthi from Southern New Jersey, delivered the House’s morning prayer on Friday.”
Politico described her post as “xenophobic.”
Wu also reported that U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) had “welcomed” Singh.
Miller, who was endorsed for re-election by President Donald Trump, has a history of controversial statements that have been denounced.
“This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,'” she said at a rally on January 5, 2021, CBS News reported.
In 2023, Miller alleged (video below) that “activists on the left” are working “to abolish the natural family.”
Critics, including Democratic lawmakers, blasted Congresswoman Miller.
“It’s deeply troubling that someone with such contempt for religious freedom is allowed to serve in this body,” wrote U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ). “This should have never been allowed to happen. America was founded as free nation, and I believe the conduct of its legislators should reflect that truth, not drift further from it.”
“She is one of the biggest bigots in Congress. An absolute disgrace,” wrote journalist Yashar Ali.
“I am appalled by the gross Islamophobic and anti-Sikh rhetoric used by Rep. Miller. Hate often stems from ignorance. That was on full display here. Rep. Miller should apologize,” urged U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY).
“A Sikh man, Balbir Singh Sodhi, was murdered in my district after 9/11 because he was mistaken for an Arab Muslim,” wrote U.S, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ). “Arizona’s Sikh community transformed that senseless act of hate into a powerful call for peace and understanding. It’s a lesson I hope my colleague from Illinois can come to learn. The House has welcomed faith leaders of all backgrounds—priests, rabbis, imams, and more. We’re blessed to live in a nation founded upon religious liberty.”
“Textbook xenophobia,” observed The Bulwark’s Joe Perticone. “Is completely ignorant of what she’s even looking at, is terrified nonetheless.”
Watch a video of Miller’s comments on left wing activists and the natural family below or at this link.
‘They’re Scared’: Vance Mocked for Late Night Loyalty Pledge After Trump-Musk Meltdown
On a day dominated by an all-out clash between the billionaire President and the world’s richest federal contractor—marked by personal insults, threats of contract cancellations, and even a call for impeachment—Vice President JD Vance was conspicuously absent. Until the very end.
Musk answered “Yes” when a right-wing influencer wrote, “Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him.”
Trump threatened he would cancel the federal government’s billions of dollars in contracts with the man who spent much of the year literally by his side, Elon Musk:
“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.”
Musk charged that Trump was in the Epstein files:
“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”
Trump alleged that “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”
And so it went.
The Vice President was all but silent throughout.
Until 10:28 PM, when—as the battle had wound down and something of a “truce” was in the works, reportedly after an Oval Office meeting—Vance finally broke his silence.
“President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I’m proud to stand beside him.”
Political observers blasted and mocked the Vice President.
“Nothing says courage like tweeting support for your boss at 10pm after watching him get his a– handed to him by a weirdo billionaire all day,” wrote Democratic strategist and former Harris advisor Mike Nellis.
“Ooh, I can just feel the power of love here. It’s just overwhelming,” snarked attorney George Conway.
“You know the s— is hitting the fan when a Vice President has to send out something like this. It’s like we are watching an episode of Veep, just not as funny,” said Washburn University School of Law Professor Joe Mastrosimone.
“LOL,” mocked conservative Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch. “Congrats to the team for coming up with this. Technically true if you define ‘the movement that he leads’ as the coterie of sycophants and cultists who trust Trump to be Trump. Otherwise this is a—covering gibberish.”
But expert Latino GOP political consultant Mike Madrid had a different take on the Vance statement: “They’re scared,” he wrote.
Image via Reuters
News
‘Absolutely Incredible’: Dr. Oz Slammed for Telling Medicaid Users to ‘Prove You Matter’
Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump’s Administrator for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is facing sharp criticism after suggesting that the more than ten million people projected to lose their healthcare under the current Republican budget bill do not matter.
The legislation as written requires that many Medicaid users work and provide documentation that they have worked at least 80 hours each month, or be kicked off the critical safety net. Many Republicans have been suggesting Medicaid users are intentionally not working so they can collect federal government benefits like Medicaid. But many Medicaid users do work, and many cannot find jobs.
“Go out there, do the entry-level jobs, get into the workforce. Prove that you matter, get agency into your own life,” Dr. Oz, the former television talk show host and promoter of allegedly questionable health supplements and other products, told Fox Business.
“It’s a much more enjoyable experience if you’re going through a life thinking that you control your destiny, and you’ll get better insurance at the same time,” he claimed.
Nearly half of employers—about 46%—do not offer health insurance at all. Most exclude part-time workers from coverage. Gig workers typically receive no health benefits through their jobs. And many seasonal workers struggle to meet the monthly hour thresholds needed to remain eligible for Medicaid.
The Hill also reported that Dr. Oz said to people not willing to go back to work, volunteer, or take care of a loved one, “we are going to ask you to do something else. Go on the exchange, or get a job and get onto regular commercial insurance. But we are not going to continue to pay for Medicaid for those audiences.”
Critics blasted Oz.
“When asked about Medicaid cuts, the literal head of the federal agency overseeing Medicaid had this to say: ‘Prove that you matter.’ Absolutely incredible,” remarked Andrea Ducas, Vice President of health policy at the Center for American Progress.
“Health care isn’t a prize for being productive. It’s a right. And 16 million people could lose it if this bill passes,” warned the nonprofit Protect Our Care.
“Dr. Oz, who spent his career hawking colloidal silver as a cure-all, tells Medicaid recipients to ‘prove that you matter’ if they want health care,” charged Alexandra De Luca, vice president of communications at the liberal super PAC American Bridge.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Dr. Oz says people kicked off their health care by Trump’s budget bill should ‘get into the workforce and prove that you matter’ to get health care pic.twitter.com/rOmTTdkaW9
— FactPost (@factpostnews) June 5, 2025
Image via Reuters
News
‘He. Is. Lying.’: GOP Senator Ripped for Spinning Medicaid Cuts as ‘Transitioning’
U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) is receiving strong criticism for his claim that Republicans’ budget legislation does not remove millions of Medicaid users from the program, but rather “transitions” them to employer-based health care programs.
Just slightly more than half of private employers (53%) offer health care to employees, according to KFF, and largely only to those working full-time. Many employers hire part-time workers to avoid having to pay for health care coverage. And many people who work are part of the gig economy, working at jobs that offer flexible scheduling but who are not hired as employees, and are not offered health care. Some are forced to take seasonal jobs, which can dry up in the off-season.
“People are screaming and saying, “Hey, it’s kicking people off Medicaid.’ It’s not kicking people off Medicaid. It’s transitioning from Medicaid to employer-provided healthcare,” Senator Lankford, an ordained Baptist minister, told CNBC on Thursday (video below).
“So, yes, we’ve got 10 million people that are not going to be on Medicaid, but they then are going to be on an employer provided healthcare. We think that’s a better option for the taxpayer, and quite frankly, for their families, as well,” he added.
(Other reports have put the number of people losing health care or other benefits, such as SNAP, Medicare, and Affordable Care Act coverage, at at least 13.7 million.)
Journalist Jane Coaston called Lankford’s remarks “Huge news for companies like DoorDash that don’t provide health insurance to employees.”
Discussing the legislation’s work requirement, the Congressional Budget Office, (as HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney noted,) made clear: “Few of those disenrolled from Medicaid because of the policy would have access to and enroll in employment-based coverage and none would be eligible for the premium tax credit.”
Critics blasted the Oklahoma Republican.
“Someone tell @SenatorLankford how many jobs don’t offer health insurance. Tell him about the cost-sharing that people making $20/hr can’t afford,” observed Dr. Rob Davidson MD, MPH, head of the Committee to Protect Health Care. “They’re so detached from the people they represent, it’s no wonder they pass laws to benefit the billionaires who get them elected.”
The Washington Post’s Benjy Sarlin asked, “So you’re going to require employers provide health coverage, right?”
Podcaster and political commentator Fred Wellman, an Army combat veteran, asked, “What the f— is he talking about? We have a gig economy. Millions of employers don’t offer healthcare. He. Is. Lying.”
“Nearly 50% of employers don’t offer healthcare benefits,” noted Oklahoma Democratic state Representative Forrest Bennett. “This messaging is meant to lull folks into a false sense of security so they don’t *rightfully* scream that Trump and his Congressional allies are indeed kicking 10+ million people off of Medicaid. Don’t buy the b——-.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Lankford: “People are screaming and saying, ‘It’s kicking people off Medicaid.’ It’s not kicking people off Medicaid. It’s transitioning from Medicaid to employer-provided healthcare. So yes, we’ve got 10 million people that are not gonna be on Medicaid, but they then are gonna… pic.twitter.com/PkQHalchgK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2025
Image via Shutterstock
