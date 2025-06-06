‘Textbook Xenophobia’: Republican Slammed for Denouncing Sikh House Prayer Leader

Republican U.S. Congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois is facing backlash after denouncing the decision to allow a man—whom she first misidentified as a Muslim and later acknowledged was Sikh—to deliver the House morning prayer.

“It’s deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning. This should have never been allowed to happen. America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further…” she wrote, according to screenshots of the post captured by Politico’s Nicholas Wu, before she edited, then deleted it.

The second version, now fully deleted, substituted the word “Sikh” for “Muslim.”

According to Axios, “Giani Singh, a Sikh Granthi from Southern New Jersey, delivered the House’s morning prayer on Friday.”

Politico described her post as “xenophobic.”

Wu also reported that U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) had “welcomed” Singh.

Miller, who was endorsed for re-election by President Donald Trump, has a history of controversial statements that have been denounced.

“This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,'” she said at a rally on January 5, 2021, CBS News reported.

In 2023, Miller alleged (video below) that “activists on the left” are working “to abolish the natural family.”

Critics, including Democratic lawmakers, blasted Congresswoman Miller.

“It’s deeply troubling that someone with such contempt for religious freedom is allowed to serve in this body,” wrote U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ). “This should have never been allowed to happen. America was founded as free nation, and I believe the conduct of its legislators should reflect that truth, not drift further from it.”

“She is one of the biggest bigots in Congress. An absolute disgrace,” wrote journalist Yashar Ali.

“I am appalled by the gross Islamophobic and anti-Sikh rhetoric used by Rep. Miller. Hate often stems from ignorance. That was on full display here. Rep. Miller should apologize,” urged U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY).

“A Sikh man, Balbir Singh Sodhi, was murdered in my district after 9/11 because he was mistaken for an Arab Muslim,” wrote U.S, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ). “Arizona’s Sikh community transformed that senseless act of hate into a powerful call for peace and understanding. It’s a lesson I hope my colleague from Illinois can come to learn. The House has welcomed faith leaders of all backgrounds—priests, rabbis, imams, and more. We’re blessed to live in a nation founded upon religious liberty.”

“Textbook xenophobia,” observed The Bulwark’s Joe Perticone. “Is completely ignorant of what she’s even looking at, is terrified nonetheless.”

Watch a video of Miller’s comments on left wing activists and the natural family below or at this link.

