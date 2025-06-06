‘They’re Scared’: Vance Mocked for Late Night Loyalty Pledge After Trump-Musk Meltdown

On a day dominated by an all-out clash between the billionaire President and the world’s richest federal contractor—marked by personal insults, threats of contract cancellations, and even a call for impeachment—Vice President JD Vance was conspicuously absent. Until the very end.

Musk answered “Yes” when a right-wing influencer wrote, “Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him.”

Trump threatened he would cancel the federal government’s billions of dollars in contracts with the man who spent much of the year literally by his side, Elon Musk:

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.”

Musk charged that Trump was in the Epstein files:

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Trump alleged that “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

And so it went.

The Vice President was all but silent throughout.

Until 10:28 PM, when—as the battle had wound down and something of a “truce” was in the works, reportedly after an Oval Office meeting—Vance finally broke his silence.

“President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I’m proud to stand beside him.”

Political observers blasted and mocked the Vice President.

“Nothing says courage like tweeting support for your boss at 10pm after watching him get his a– handed to him by a weirdo billionaire all day,” wrote Democratic strategist and former Harris advisor Mike Nellis.

“Ooh, I can just feel the power of love here. It’s just overwhelming,” snarked attorney George Conway.

“You know the s— is hitting the fan when a Vice President has to send out something like this. It’s like we are watching an episode of Veep, just not as funny,” said Washburn University School of Law Professor Joe Mastrosimone.

“LOL,” mocked conservative Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch. “Congrats to the team for coming up with this. Technically true if you define ‘the movement that he leads’ as the coterie of sycophants and cultists who trust Trump to be Trump. Otherwise this is a—covering gibberish.”

But expert Latino GOP political consultant Mike Madrid had a different take on the Vance statement: “They’re scared,” he wrote.

