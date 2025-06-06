News
‘They’re Scared’: Vance Mocked for Late Night Loyalty Pledge After Trump-Musk Meltdown
On a day dominated by an all-out clash between the billionaire President and the world’s richest federal contractor—marked by personal insults, threats of contract cancellations, and even a call for impeachment—Vice President JD Vance was conspicuously absent. Until the very end.
Musk answered “Yes” when a right-wing influencer wrote, “Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him.”
Trump threatened he would cancel the federal government’s billions of dollars in contracts with the man who spent much of the year literally by his side, Elon Musk:
“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.”
READ MORE: ‘Absolutely Incredible’: Dr. Oz Slammed for Telling Medicaid Users to ‘Prove You Matter’
Musk charged that Trump was in the Epstein files:
“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”
Trump alleged that “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”
And so it went.
The Vice President was all but silent throughout.
Until 10:28 PM, when—as the battle had wound down and something of a “truce” was in the works, reportedly after an Oval Office meeting—Vance finally broke his silence.
READ MORE: ‘He. Is. Lying.’: GOP Senator Ripped for Spinning Medicaid Cuts as ‘Transitioning’
“President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I’m proud to stand beside him.”
Political observers blasted and mocked the Vice President.
“Nothing says courage like tweeting support for your boss at 10pm after watching him get his a– handed to him by a weirdo billionaire all day,” wrote Democratic strategist and former Harris advisor Mike Nellis.
“Ooh, I can just feel the power of love here. It’s just overwhelming,” snarked attorney George Conway.
“You know the s— is hitting the fan when a Vice President has to send out something like this. It’s like we are watching an episode of Veep, just not as funny,” said Washburn University School of Law Professor Joe Mastrosimone.
“LOL,” mocked conservative Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch. “Congrats to the team for coming up with this. Technically true if you define ‘the movement that he leads’ as the coterie of sycophants and cultists who trust Trump to be Trump. Otherwise this is a—covering gibberish.”
But expert Latino GOP political consultant Mike Madrid had a different take on the Vance statement: “They’re scared,” he wrote.
READ MORE: Trump’s DOT Is Spending Millions to Investigate If DEI Is to Blame for Plane Crashes
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘I Cannot’: With Clock Ticking Trump Advisor Won’t Say Which Nation—if Any—Signed a Deal
President Donald Trump declared April 2, “Liberation Day” and launched a series of erratic, wildly fluctuating, country-specific tariffs, citing a “national emergency” over the U.S. trade deficit—a trend that has persisted since 1975.
He has also vowed to make 90 deals in 90 days, something experts say is an impossibility, given that trade negotiations often take months if not years to complete. The deadline is fast approaching: July 9, he has said.
The President has yet, as far as we know, to have any country sign an actual trade deal—despite having claimed to already have struck 200—and the clock is ticking. He has claimed to have closed two deals, one with the UK, and one with China. The UK deal has been described as an “outline.”
READ MORE: ‘Textbook Xenophobia’: Republican Slammed for Denouncing Sikh House Prayer Leader
“Who goes first, if anyone, as of today?” Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked (video below) top Trump economic advisor, and tariff and bitcoin advocate, Stephen Miran.
“You mean, who goes first in terms of countries?” Miran asked. “Yeah, so there’s—look, there’s a number of deals in the works, with a number of our trading partners, particularly in Asia and in Europe as well.”
Miran, Trump’s Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. said he expected a “flurry” of deals to come “as we get close to the deadline because of the process in which these deals are proceeding, where there’s steps that everyone is taking to move the deal forward.”
“And those steps are designed to yield success around the time of the deadline,” he continued before Hemmer interrupted.
The Fox host appeared less than satisfied.
“Every time we do these segments, I’m just trying to find the name of a country—who will be first in line? Can we say today which country that will be?” Hemmer asked.
“I cannot,” Miran replied.
READ MORE: ‘They’re Scared’: Vance Mocked for Late Night Loyalty Pledge After Trump-Musk Meltdown
Back in April Trump had claimed, “I’ve made 200 deals.”
“Pressed on which countries he had made deals with,” Politico reported, “Trump refused to say, nor did he clarify the terms of the agreements. He added that he would announce them ‘over the next three to four weeks,’ once the negotiations are ‘finished.'”
Also in April, Miran told CNN, “We’ve received written offers from almost 20 countries.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump economic advisor: There are a lot of deals in the works. I expect a flurry around the deadline
Fox Host: I’m sorry to interrupt but every time we do these segments, I’m just looking for the name of a country. Can you give me a name?
Trump economic advisor: I cannot pic.twitter.com/8RKwHM8frI
— FactPost (@factpostnews) June 6, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Absolutely Incredible’: Dr. Oz Slammed for Telling Medicaid Users to ‘Prove You Matter’
News
‘Textbook Xenophobia’: Republican Slammed for Denouncing Sikh House Prayer Leader
Republican U.S. Congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois is facing backlash after denouncing the decision to allow a man—whom she first misidentified as a Muslim and later acknowledged was Sikh—to deliver the House morning prayer.
“It’s deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning. This should have never been allowed to happen. America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further…” she wrote, according to screenshots of the post captured by Politico’s Nicholas Wu, before she edited, then deleted it.
The second version, now fully deleted, substituted the word “Sikh” for “Muslim.”
READ MORE: ‘They’re Scared’: Vance Mocked for Late Night Loyalty Pledge After Trump-Musk Meltdown
According to Axios, “Giani Singh, a Sikh Granthi from Southern New Jersey, delivered the House’s morning prayer on Friday.”
Politico described her post as “xenophobic.”
Wu also reported that U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) had “welcomed” Singh.
Miller, who was endorsed for re-election by President Donald Trump, has a history of controversial statements that have been denounced.
“This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,'” she said at a rally on January 5, 2021, CBS News reported.
In 2023, Miller alleged (video below) that “activists on the left” are working “to abolish the natural family.”
Critics, including Democratic lawmakers, blasted Congresswoman Miller.
“It’s deeply troubling that someone with such contempt for religious freedom is allowed to serve in this body,” wrote U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ). “This should have never been allowed to happen. America was founded as free nation, and I believe the conduct of its legislators should reflect that truth, not drift further from it.”
READ MORE: ‘Absolutely Incredible’: Dr. Oz Slammed for Telling Medicaid Users to ‘Prove You Matter’
“She is one of the biggest bigots in Congress. An absolute disgrace,” wrote journalist Yashar Ali.
“I am appalled by the gross Islamophobic and anti-Sikh rhetoric used by Rep. Miller. Hate often stems from ignorance. That was on full display here. Rep. Miller should apologize,” urged U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY).
“A Sikh man, Balbir Singh Sodhi, was murdered in my district after 9/11 because he was mistaken for an Arab Muslim,” wrote U.S, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ). “Arizona’s Sikh community transformed that senseless act of hate into a powerful call for peace and understanding. It’s a lesson I hope my colleague from Illinois can come to learn. The House has welcomed faith leaders of all backgrounds—priests, rabbis, imams, and more. We’re blessed to live in a nation founded upon religious liberty.”
“Textbook xenophobia,” observed The Bulwark’s Joe Perticone. “Is completely ignorant of what she’s even looking at, is terrified nonetheless.”
Watch a video of Miller’s comments on left wing activists and the natural family below or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘He. Is. Lying.’: GOP Senator Ripped for Spinning Medicaid Cuts as ‘Transitioning’
News
‘Absolutely Incredible’: Dr. Oz Slammed for Telling Medicaid Users to ‘Prove You Matter’
Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump’s Administrator for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is facing sharp criticism after suggesting that the more than ten million people projected to lose their healthcare under the current Republican budget bill do not matter.
The legislation as written requires that many Medicaid users work and provide documentation that they have worked at least 80 hours each month, or be kicked off the critical safety net. Many Republicans have been suggesting Medicaid users are intentionally not working so they can collect federal government benefits like Medicaid. But many Medicaid users do work, and many cannot find jobs.
“Go out there, do the entry-level jobs, get into the workforce. Prove that you matter, get agency into your own life,” Dr. Oz, the former television talk show host and promoter of allegedly questionable health supplements and other products, told Fox Business.
READ MORE: ‘He. Is. Lying.’: GOP Senator Ripped for Spinning Medicaid Cuts as ‘Transitioning’
“It’s a much more enjoyable experience if you’re going through a life thinking that you control your destiny, and you’ll get better insurance at the same time,” he claimed.
Nearly half of employers—about 46%—do not offer health insurance at all. Most exclude part-time workers from coverage. Gig workers typically receive no health benefits through their jobs. And many seasonal workers struggle to meet the monthly hour thresholds needed to remain eligible for Medicaid.
The Hill also reported that Dr. Oz said to people not willing to go back to work, volunteer, or take care of a loved one, “we are going to ask you to do something else. Go on the exchange, or get a job and get onto regular commercial insurance. But we are not going to continue to pay for Medicaid for those audiences.”
Critics blasted Oz.
“When asked about Medicaid cuts, the literal head of the federal agency overseeing Medicaid had this to say: ‘Prove that you matter.’ Absolutely incredible,” remarked Andrea Ducas, Vice President of health policy at the Center for American Progress.
READ MORE: Trump’s DOT Is Spending Millions to Investigate If DEI Is to Blame for Plane Crashes
“Health care isn’t a prize for being productive. It’s a right. And 16 million people could lose it if this bill passes,” warned the nonprofit Protect Our Care.
“Dr. Oz, who spent his career hawking colloidal silver as a cure-all, tells Medicaid recipients to ‘prove that you matter’ if they want health care,” charged Alexandra De Luca, vice president of communications at the liberal super PAC American Bridge.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Dr. Oz says people kicked off their health care by Trump’s budget bill should ‘get into the workforce and prove that you matter’ to get health care pic.twitter.com/rOmTTdkaW9
— FactPost (@factpostnews) June 5, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Made Government Newark Airport’: Moskowitz Mocks GOP, Trump Failures
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘Vindictive Erasure’: Hegseth Ripped for Pride Month Order to Rename USNS Harvey Milk
- News3 days ago
Trump Reportedly Furious at Amy Coney Barrett Ahead of Big Supreme Court Rulings
- News2 days ago
‘Made Government Newark Airport’: Moskowitz Mocks GOP, Trump Failures
- News4 days ago
‘I Have to Do This’: Dem Enters Race to Oust Ernst After ‘We’re All Going to Die’ Fallout
- News3 days ago
Tulsi Gabbard Slated to Speak at Event Led by Activist Who’s Lost ‘Tolerance’ With Jews
- News1 day ago
‘Absolutely Incredible’: Dr. Oz Slammed for Telling Medicaid Users to ‘Prove You Matter’
- News3 days ago
‘You Have One Job’: MTG Scorched for Not Reading Key Provision in Budget Bill
- News2 days ago
‘Who’s Running the Show?’: Trump’s Disappearance From View Sparks Scrutiny