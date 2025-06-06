‘I Cannot’: With Clock Ticking Trump Advisor Won’t Say Which Nation—if Any—Signed a Deal

President Donald Trump declared April 2, “Liberation Day” and launched a series of erratic, wildly fluctuating, country-specific tariffs, citing a “national emergency” over the U.S. trade deficit—a trend that has persisted since 1975.

He has also vowed to make 90 deals in 90 days, something experts say is an impossibility, given that trade negotiations often take months if not years to complete. The deadline is fast approaching: July 9, he has said.

The President has yet, as far as we know, to have any country sign an actual trade deal—despite having claimed to already have struck 200—and the clock is ticking. He has claimed to have closed two deals, one with the UK, and one with China. The UK deal has been described as an “outline.”

“Who goes first, if anyone, as of today?” Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked (video below) top Trump economic advisor, and tariff and bitcoin advocate, Stephen Miran.

“You mean, who goes first in terms of countries?” Miran asked. “Yeah, so there’s—look, there’s a number of deals in the works, with a number of our trading partners, particularly in Asia and in Europe as well.”

Miran, Trump’s Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. said he expected a “flurry” of deals to come “as we get close to the deadline because of the process in which these deals are proceeding, where there’s steps that everyone is taking to move the deal forward.”

“And those steps are designed to yield success around the time of the deadline,” he continued before Hemmer interrupted.

The Fox host appeared less than satisfied.

“Every time we do these segments, I’m just trying to find the name of a country—who will be first in line? Can we say today which country that will be?” Hemmer asked.

“I cannot,” Miran replied.

Back in April Trump had claimed, “I’ve made 200 deals.”

“Pressed on which countries he had made deals with,” Politico reported, “Trump refused to say, nor did he clarify the terms of the agreements. He added that he would announce them ‘over the next three to four weeks,’ once the negotiations are ‘finished.'”

Also in April, Miran told CNN, “We’ve received written offers from almost 20 countries.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Trump economic advisor: There are a lot of deals in the works. I expect a flurry around the deadline Fox Host: I'm sorry to interrupt but every time we do these segments, I'm just looking for the name of a country. Can you give me a name? Trump economic advisor: I cannot

