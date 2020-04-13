‘Here Are the Facts’: Pete Williams Destroys Trump’s Claim–Says Only States, Not the Feds, Can Open or Close Businesses

A group of senators are hoping to pass into law the Census Equality Act, an effort to count LGBTQ Americans in the 2030 U.S. Census.

The bill was introduced by Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Tom Carper, D-Del. Tuesday.

“The spirit of the census is that no one should go uncounted and no one should be invisible,” Harris said in a written statement. “We must expand data collections efforts to ensure the LQBTQ community is not only seen, but fully accounted for in terms of government resources provided.”

Accurate census data could better distribute funds and resources to the communities most in need. For example, census results could show whether or not affordable housing is available to LGBTQ elders or if transgender Americans are receiving the support they need in through federally funded health care initiatives.

According to verbiage in the title of the bill, it would seek “to improve Federal data collection by requiring the collection of information on sexual orientation and gender identity in the decennial census and the American Community Survey.”

Tracking of LGBTQ individuals was expected in the 2020 U.S. Census, but that was revoked. At the time, the National LGBTQ Task Force posted the photo below in response.

According to NPR, if the Census Equality Act becomes law, sexual orientation and gender identity questions would have to be added to forms for the census by 2030 and for the American Community Survey – a survey that about 1 in 38 households are required by federal law to complete every year – by 2020.

As far as confidentiality, the bill reads: “All information collected relating to sexual orientation or gender identity of a participant in the decennial census or the American Community Survey shall be maintained by the Bureau in accordance with the confidentiality and privacy standards and policies mandated by sections 9 and 214 of title 13, United States Code.”

However, the question of safety is of paramount concern – especially in rural America. It is still illegal to be fired in the U.S. for being gay. At the time of this publication, firing someone for being a homosexual is legal in 30 states, according to the HRC.

Currently, the U.S. Census and American Community Survey forms allow participants to select “male” or “female” only.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced in March 2018 that the 2020 Census questionnaires would offer “same-sex”and “opposite-sex” designations. Demographers anticipate this could produce the most comprehensive data yet on same-sex couples living in the U.S.

Co-signers of the bill include democratic senators, but no initial GOP support. Currently, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Kirsten Gillibrand, N-New York, and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey have offered their support.