‘Afraid, Corrupt, or Don’t Care?’: Ernst Slammed for Trump Support at Fiery Town Hall
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, already under fire for shrugging off possible deaths from Medicaid cuts by telling constituents at a fiery and contentious town hall that “we are all going to die,” was strongly admonished over her support of President Donald Trump by another attendee, a former high school history and political science teacher.
The man, identified by the Des Moines Register as Harrison Cass Jr., a former Navy officer and retired superintendent, chastised Ernst and her fellow senators during the town hall, saying of the Trump administration, “this has been like a Nazi Blitzkrieg, and you folks have sat and done nothing.”
“Are you afraid of Trump?” he asked the Senator. “Are you corrupt like Trump? Or are you just at the point you don’t care anymore?”
Cass began his remarks by pointing to the “destruction of the checks and balances that the president has already put in place.”
“He’s fired Inspector Generals. He’s fired the leaders—any leader of the federal government that disagrees with him on any political notion. He has fired, and he’s even pursuing lawsuits against those who lawfully acted and challenged him in the past, when he was trying to overthrow the government.”
“Now, he has taken over the government, and he’s been very clear about it,” Cass continued. “He’s made it into a dictatorship.”
He also lamented that “the worst thing is the Senate, and the House of Representatives have been rendered useless! And you folks have let it happen. You’ve sat back and done nothing.”
Cass also blasted Ernst for her apparent about-face on Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense whose confirmation had been in question.
“Now, I know, I know that you were going to go against Pete Hegseth, who was an incompetent fool, running the Department of Defense. Then you got scared. So my question is this: Are you afraid of Trump? Are you corrupt like Trump, or are you just at the point you don’t care anymore? And that’s why you don’t do anything?”
Cass’s remarks received loud cheers and applause.
Senator Ernst thanked Cass for his service, then responded, “Obviously, I don’t agree, because I don’t think our country is being destroyed.”
Her comment was met with loud boos.
She then went on to explain to the former history teacher why she believes the federal government was established.
Watch the video below or at this link.
‘Don’t Feel Sorry for Him’: Trump Rips ‘Vicious’ Biden
During a wide-ranging Oval Office question-and-answer session on Friday, President Donald Trump was asked about former President Joe Biden, who is now battling an aggressive form of cancer. Trump told reporters he does not feel sorry for his predecessor.
“He’s been a sort of a moderate person over his lifetime,” President Trump said, “not a smart person, but a somewhat vicious person, I will say.”
“If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry ’cause he’s vicious, what he did with his political, all of the people that he hurt, he hurt a lot of people by and so I really don’t feel sorry for him.”
Earlier this month aboard Air Force One, Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “Biden is a vicious person. Biden’s a stupid person. He’s a low IQ person, but he’s vicious and that’s a bad combination,” according to a transcript from Roll Call.
President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election by over seven million votes. Biden won 51.3% of the vote, Trump received only 46.8%. Trump has baselessly maintained the election was “rigged.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump on Joe Biden, who recently announced a cancer diagnosis: “If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry, because he’s vicious … I really don’t feel sorry for him.” pic.twitter.com/qOT4hC67Qc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 30, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Food Fight’: Trump’s Anger Defies Magna Carta and Constitution, Law Professor Says
President Donald Trump is facing sharp criticism over his sweeping, multi-front attack on the U.S. Court of International Trade, an influential conservative legal activist who shaped his first-term judicial picks, and the Federalist Society — with one prominent law professor calling it a clash between “MAGA men” and conservatives.
“MAGA men and conservatives aren’t the same. The food fight on the right is now in the open,” wrote Professor Richard Painter, the former Bush 43 chief White House ethics lawyer who is now a political independent.
President Trump had attacked the three-judge panel on the International Trade Court, which blocked almost all of his “Liberation Day” tariffs, declaring that presidents cannot arbitrarily declare emergencies. That ruling, currently on hold, was decided by judges appointed by Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, and Trump himself.
“Where do these initial three Judges come from?” Trump asked. “How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of ‘TRUMP?’ What other reason could it be?”
“I was new to Washington,” he continued in his rant, posted Thursday evening, “and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges. I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real ‘sleazebag’ named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions.”
Professor Painter observed that if President Trump “is angry that he can’t impose tariffs (i.e. taxes) without consent of the legislature, instead of blaming Leonard Leo, he should blame the drafters of the Constitution (1789), or for that matter the drafters of Magna Carta (1215), which says essentially the same thing.”
Painter also explained that this “dispute is over whether a ‘conservative’ judge should allow the President to impose tariffs, a form of taxation, without consent from Congress. Conservatives, and others who understand the Constitution, know that to impose taxes the President needs consent from Congress.”
Image via Reuters
‘We Are All Going to Die’: GOP Senator Shrugs Off Possible Deaths From Medicaid Cuts
Constituents at U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s town hall on Friday morning yelled that Americans will die if President Donald Trump’s bill—which cuts $800 billion from Medicaid and SNAP and will force anther $500 billion in cuts to Medicaid—becomes law.
“People will die,” an audience member yelled.
“People are not—” Ernst responded, before declaring, “Well, we all are going to die.”
As the audience shouted down her response, Ernst did not retract but rather, replied: “For heaven’s sakes, folks.”
Ernst had just chastised her constituents, saying, “illegals that are receiving Medicaid benefits.”
Clip’s of her remarks flew across social media.
Critics blasted Senator Ernst’s remarks.
“GOP 2026 slogan just dropped,” mocked Justin Kanew, political activist and founder of the progressive media outlet The Tennessee Holler.
“This is a moment that will play over and over again through the next 17 months,” remarked Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee communications director Maeve Coyle.
“Compelling midterm message!” snarked a Democratic National Committee Senior Advisor, Tim Hogan.
“This is the Republican health care agenda: indifference to the lives of working families,” wrote Protect Our Care, a healthcare advocacy nonprofit organization.
The liberal super PAC American Bridge was among those who posted a clip of Senator Ernst’s comments.
Watch the video below or at this link:
“Well, we all are going to die”#IASen Joni Ernst shocks her own constituents, dismissing concerns that supporting deep cuts to Medicaid and other services will cause people to die if they can’t get the care they need. pic.twitter.com/VqzY3Z1zYf
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) May 30, 2025
