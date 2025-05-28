News
‘No!’: GOP Rep. Repeatedly Booed and Shouted Down at Raucous Iowa Town Hall
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Iowa, was repeatedly booed and shouted down with cries of “No!” during her Wednesday afternoon town hall, after promoting MAGA talking points and touting her vote for President Donald Trump’s reconciliation bill—legislation that would deliver tax cuts largely benefiting the wealthy while slashing key social safety net programs, including Medicaid, SNAP, and Medicare.
Declaring she was “proud to vote for President Trump’s one big, beautiful bill last week,” Congresswoman Hinson was met with immediate and loud shouts of “No!” and booing as she called the $4 trillion legislation “a generational investment.”
When the negative responses did not stop, Hinson chastised her constituents: “This is your time.”
Hinson: I was proud to vote for President Trump’s one big beautiful bill
Crowd: Boooooo pic.twitter.com/vWovctE8Po
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2025
“I think Americans overwhelmingly rejected the status quo for the country,” also said, but as soon as she added, “We were seeing an open border, high inflation,” she was met with even more negative responses.
READ MORE: ‘Meltdown’: Trump Fumes When Confronted With ‘Always Chickens Out’ Claim
“The president is, I believe, fighting for you and fighting for me,” Hinson said, to more booing.
When she declared divine intervention saved President Trump’s life during the July assassination attempt, the crowd did not respond.
“He is helping deport criminal illegal aliens rather than letting them roam our streets freely,” was also met with more cries of “No!”
Hinson: I believe President Trump is fighting for you—
Crowd: No pic.twitter.com/85yOzxVakh
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2025
After the town hall, Hinson took to social media, in an apparent effort to smooth things over.
“I will always tell you where I stand,” she wrote. “I enjoyed hearing from constituents at my in-person town halls today and sharing more about my work with President Trump to secure the border and lower taxes for the middle-class. Thanks to everyone who came out – I’ll continue to be accessible and transparent to you.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: University Research OK Only if ‘In Sync’ With Trump Goals: Top Administration Officials
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Meltdown’: Trump Fumes When Confronted With ‘Always Chickens Out’ Claim
President Donald Trump’s tariff policy has been highly criticized, especially for his seemingly arbitrary, up and down, in-effect and paused actions, which have led the stock markets to rise and fall—providing little stability or reassurance to manufacturers and investors alike.
“Traders are loading up and dumping stocks based on Trump’s erratic approach to announcing tariffs and then retreating on them,” The New York Times reported on Wednesday.
McGill University Associate Professor Robert Rutledge, an astrophysicist, on Tuesday posted a screenshot from a New York Times article titled, “Stocks Rally on the ‘TACO Trade’,” which explained the phenomenon.
TACO Trade stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out”. pic.twitter.com/o9n7NI7UZ9
— Robert Rutledge (@rerutled) May 28, 2025
During Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony of Trump’s interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., former Fox host Jeanine Pirro, a reporter confronted the president with remarks from analysts who have dubbed his tactics “TACO,” or, “Trump Always Chickens Out.”
READ MORE: University Research OK Only if ‘In Sync’ With Trump Goals: Top Administration Officials
“Mr. President,” a reporter said (video below), “Wall Street analysts have coined a new term called the ‘Taco Trade.’ They’re saying Trump always chickens out on your tariff threats, and that’s why markets are higher this week. What’s your response to that?”
After some back-and-forth, the President admitted, “I’ve never heard that,” before growing defensive.
“You mean because I reduced China from 145%, that I set down to 100% and then down to another number, and I said, ‘You have to open up your whole country.’ And because, I gave the European Union a 50% tax tariff, and they called up, and they said, ‘Please, let’s meet right now. Please, let’s meet right now.'”
Trump claimed that “after I did what I did, they said, ‘We’ll meet anytime you want.'” And we have an end date of July 9th. You call that chickening out?”
He then lashed out at his predecessor, President Joe Biden, for not imposing high tariffs.
“Because we have $14 trillion now invested, committed to investing, when Biden didn’t have practically anything, Trump claimed, although there are few actual, finalized agreements.
“Biden, this country was dying,” Trump continued. “You know, we have the hottest country anywhere in the world. I went to Saudi Arabia. The king told me. He said, ‘You got the hottest—We have the hottest country in the world right now.'”
READ MORE: Why Does Congress ‘Even Exist?’: GOP Representative Blasted at ‘Hostile’ Town Hall
“Six months ago, this country was stone cold dead,” Trump alleged. “We had a dead country.”
“We had a country people didn’t think it was gonna survive, and you ask a nasty question like that?” he said, attacking the reporter. “It’s called ‘negotiation.’ You set a number. And if you go down, you know set a number at
After explaining his China policy, he again attacked, telling the reporter, “don’t ever say what you said. That’s a nasty question.”
“For me, that’s the nastiest question.”
Economist Justin Wolfers on Tuesday explained some of the ramifications of “TACO.”
“Those truck drivers … won’t have goods to truck across the country, they also won’t be stopping a gas stations to buy a sandwich. And then the sandwich demand falls off and on and on it goes. But I think it’s actually the effects are far deeper than that,” Wolfers explained.
“There’s an asset here that really matters called ‘American credibility.’ There was a time when the President opened his mouth when you had to pay attention, because you thought it meant something, that it was a shift in policy that other countries could rely on and respond to. That’s no longer the case.”
After specifically mentioning TACO, Wolfers continued with more examples. He noted, for example, “there’s a factory that could be built, except that one of the most important imports we get from the European Union is precision machinery. And that either just went up 50% or went up 10%, but no one can be sure.”
Critics blasted the President for his Oval Office remarks.
Democratic strategist Keith Edwards mocked Trump, saying that he “just learned Wall Street is calling his tariffs ‘TACO trade’ (‘Trump Always Chickens Out’) — and you have to watch his meltdown.”
The political action committee Really American called it “an insane moment,” noting that Trump had “a complete meltdown.”
“What’s hilarious about this whole thing is there has to be people in the admin who know about this stuff and everyone is afraid to tell him bad news,” noted Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko. ” So we get to see him lose his s— for the first time live on tv.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reporter: Wall Street analysts have a new term called the TACO trade.. Saying Trump always chickens out on tariffs…
Trump: I kick out?
Reporter: Chicken out.
Trump: I gave the E.U. a 50% tax tariff. They called up and said, please, let meet right now. You call that… pic.twitter.com/lPQK9iZ70d
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2025
READ MORE: Paratroopers May Deliver Gift to Trump at Army’s 250th Birthday Parade
Image via Reuters
News
University Research OK Only if ‘In Sync’ With Trump Goals: Top Administration Officials
As President Donald Trump and his administration battle top research universities like Harvard, senior Trump officials are hitting the airwaves to define and defend his policies. The administration is now insisting it will only fund research that aligns with its priorities and does not conflict with its interpretation of federal law.
“The Trump administration is seeking to exert extraordinary influence over American universities by threatening to cut them off from funding and, in some cases, students,” The New York Times reported on Wednesday. “President Trump and his allies have focused their attacks on elite universities, which they say are bastions of antisemitism and ideological indoctrination. But the moves could remake higher education across the country.”
What’s at stake, critics and education experts warn, is academic freedom. Administration officials appeared to disagree.
“Universities should continue to be able to do research,” said Education Secretary Linda McMahon, “as long as they’re abiding by the laws and are are in sync, I think, with the administration and what the administration is trying to accomplish.”
READ MORE: Why Does Congress ‘Even Exist?’: GOP Representative Blasted at ‘Hostile’ Town Hall
Secretary McMahon, who has a bachelor’s degree in French, claimed Wednesday on CNBC that Harvard was not enforcing Title VI, which addresses nondiscrimination in federally-funded or assisted programs.
The Secretary suggested that the administration’s targeting of Harvard, the fourth-ranked university in the world, is to set them up as an example.
“I think the president is looking at this as, okay, how can we really make our point? And what are the things that Harvard and other universities are doing, that we have to call attention to?” she added.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt offered a far more forceful and specific explanation, which included an attack on the LGBTQ community.
“The president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools, and programs, in state schools, where they are promoting American values,” Leavitt said on Fox News on Tuesday, “but most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society, apprentenships [sic], electricians, plumbers, we need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University.”
Politico’s Josh Gerstein noted, “In 2024, Harvard College awarded 1,742 degrees to undergraduates. Eight (8) people majored in Women, Gender & Sexuality.”
READ MORE: Paratroopers May Deliver Gift to Trump at Army’s 250th Birthday Parade
“And that’s what this administration’s position is,” Leavitt continued, “and we also are not going to tolerate the illegal criminal anti-Semitic behavior that we saw take place at Harvard and many other college campuses across the country.”
“This is a culture war soundbite designed to inflame, not inform,” warned investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze, referring to Leavitt’s comments. “America can invest in skilled trades and support academic freedom. Devaluing scholars, because they are LGBTQ, reveals more about Leavitt’s insecurity than our educational priorities. Authentic leadership builds. Demagogues divide.”
Other critics expressed concern over McMahon’s remarks.
“Colleges will get money ‘As long as they’re in sync with the administration’ sounds like the kind of comment that could show up in a legal filing,” wrote Aaron Fritschner, deputy chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
Noelle Porter, a government affairs director for a housing nonprofit also responded to Secretary McMahon’s remarks: “So… state-sponsored propaganda machines?”
“In America, the land of the free, no one should be required to be ‘in sync’ with a specific political party in order to benefit from programs open to all,” observed attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council.
HuffPost congressional and White House reporter Jennifer Bendery added, “I guess cutting-edge research on cancer, Alzheimer’s, other life-saving cures isn’t ‘in sync’ with the Trump admin.”
“The executive branch mandating instruction and research are outcomes the right have railed against for decades…” noted New York Times D.C. correspondent Glenn Thrush.
Matthew Boedy, University of North Georgia professor of rhetoric, called McMahon’s comments “Deeply concerning.”
“Universities should not have to be ‘in sync’ with the Trump administration,” declared investigative journalist and filmmaker Lindsay Beyerstein. “That’s totalitarian b——-.”
Watch the videos below or at this link.
Linda McMahon: “Universities should continue to be able to do research as long as they’re abiding by the laws and in sync, I think, with the administration and what the administration is trying to accomplish.” pic.twitter.com/apzHh5hSx7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 28, 2025
Leavitt: “Electricians, plumbers — we need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University. And that’s what this administration’s position is.” pic.twitter.com/IwSYVrZ1sJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 28, 2025
READ MORE: Trump Pardon Chief Issues ‘MAGA’ Vow
Image via Reuters
News
Why Does Congress ‘Even Exist?’: GOP Representative Blasted at ‘Hostile’ Town Hall
In one of the first town halls since House Republicans narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” that would gut Medicaid and SNAP, force cuts to Medicare, and provide tax cuts that largely benefit the wealthy, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, a Republican of Nebraska, was showered with criticism.
Constituents in the auditorium expressed anger over cuts to the social safety net and incursions against America’s system of checks and balances, as KMTV reported. The local Nebraska outlet called the event “hostile.” Rep. Flood was repeatedly asked why he and the GOP Congress are not standing up to President Trump.
“At what point—even though you’re a Republican and he is a Republican—are you willing t0 break with him?” one constituent asked. “What does he have to do?”
READ MORE: Paratroopers May Deliver Gift to Trump at Army’s 250th Birthday Parade
“My question is regarding your oath of office,” declared another audience member (video below). “So you have sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution from enemies, both foreign and domestic. And you’ve up until now abdicated all of your rights as Congress to the executive branch. And if you don’t act as a check and balance on the executive branch, when they are in violation, not only of the Constitution, but also of judicial orders, what exactly is the purpose of Congress? Why do you even exist?”
Other constituents were equally challenging.
“There’s a dichotomy between what you do and what you say when you come up here on stage, and what you vote for,” charged a constituent. “So, like today, you say, ‘Oh, this is the number one most important thing.’ But you voted for a bill that increases the deficit by $4 trillion.”
“You say, “Oh, I care about the rule of law, but you voted for a bill that contains a provision that would gut the checks the judicial branch has, and you didn’t even read it?” he added. “It’s ridiculous.”
“Why should we trust you when you come out of here and say things, but then you vote against the things that you say that you care about, that you believe in?”
READ MORE: Trump Pardon Chief Issues ‘MAGA’ Vow
On the $800 billion cuts to Medicaid in the bill Flood voted for, he insisted that most Nebraskans will not be affected, unlike, he alleged, states like California, which allows undocumented immigrants to access the program. The cuts to Medicaid are also expected to be achieved, in part, by imposing stricter work requirements.
“Question for the audience,” Flood declared, according to NBC News, “do you want illegal immigrants to get tax-funded benefits?”
“Yes,” was the crowd’s loud response. Flood replied: “I would say that is not the majority opinion of most Nebraskans, however. Next question.”
Flood also received harsh criticism for voting for the portion of the bill that makes it far more difficult for judges to hold parties in contempt of court — a provision some believe was designed to help President Trump.
The Nebraska Republican was forced to admit that he had not read that part of the bill, as NBC News also reported.
“This provision was unknown to me when I voted for the bill,” Flood told his constituents, to “loud yells” from the audience.
“I am not going to hide the truth,” he continued. “This provision was unknown to me when I voted for that, and when I found out that provision was in the bill, I immediately reached out to my Senate counterparts and told them of my concern.”
NBC noted that “Flood’s words did not calm attendees, who continued their shouting.”
KLKN spoke with several attendees after the town hall.
“I’m not sure how truthful he really was,” said one.
“Never spoken to that man until I came to these town halls, and he doesn’t listen,” said another.
Watch the video below or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘He Is Not in Charge’: Trump Mocked After Asking What’s in His Own Executive Order
Trending
- News1 day ago
Paratroopers May Deliver Gift to Trump at Army’s 250th Birthday Parade
- News1 day ago
Trump Pardon Chief Issues ‘MAGA’ Vow
- News1 day ago
Pentagon’s Inner ‘Cold War’ Could Undermine Secretary’s Survival, Insiders Say: Report
- News7 hours ago
Why Does Congress ‘Even Exist?’: GOP Representative Blasted at ‘Hostile’ Town Hall
- News5 hours ago
University Research OK Only if ‘In Sync’ With Trump Goals: Top Administration Officials
- News3 hours ago
‘Meltdown’: Trump Fumes When Confronted With ‘Always Chickens Out’ Claim