‘Don’t Feel Sorry for Him’: Trump Rips ‘Vicious’ Biden

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, already under fire for shrugging off possible deaths from Medicaid cuts by telling constituents at a fiery and contentious town hall that “we are all going to die,” was strongly admonished over her support of President Donald Trump by another attendee, a former high school history and political science teacher.

The man, identified by the Des Moines Register as Harrison Cass Jr., a former Navy officer and retired superintendent, chastised Ernst and her fellow senators during the town hall, saying of the Trump administration, “this has been like a Nazi Blitzkrieg, and you folks have sat and done nothing.”

“Are you afraid of Trump?” he asked the Senator. “Are you corrupt like Trump? Or are you just at the point you don’t care anymore?”

Cass began his remarks by pointing to the “destruction of the checks and balances that the president has already put in place.”

“He’s fired Inspector Generals. He’s fired the leaders—any leader of the federal government that disagrees with him on any political notion. He has fired, and he’s even pursuing lawsuits against those who lawfully acted and challenged him in the past, when he was trying to overthrow the government.”

“Now, he has taken over the government, and he’s been very clear about it,” Cass continued. “He’s made it into a dictatorship.”

He also lamented that “the worst thing is the Senate, and the House of Representatives have been rendered useless! And you folks have let it happen. You’ve sat back and done nothing.”

Cass also blasted Ernst for her apparent about-face on Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense whose confirmation had been in question.

“Now, I know, I know that you were going to go against Pete Hegseth, who was an incompetent fool, running the Department of Defense. Then you got scared. So my question is this: Are you afraid of Trump? Are you corrupt like Trump, or are you just at the point you don’t care anymore? And that’s why you don’t do anything?”

Cass’s remarks received loud cheers and applause.

Senator Ernst thanked Cass for his service, then responded, “Obviously, I don’t agree, because I don’t think our country is being destroyed.”

Her comment was met with loud boos.

She then went on to explain to the former history teacher why she believes the federal government was established.

