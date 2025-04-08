‘Answer the Question!’: Dem Berates Trump Official Over Worst Policies ‘In My Lifetime’

Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative under President Donald Trump, came under sharp criticism from Senator Mark Warner, a leading Democrat, for the administration’s sweeping tariff policy—including the imposition of tariffs on Australia, a key U.S. ally in both trade and national security.

“I’m baffled,” Senator Warner told Greer in a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Explaining that “most of us” are “incredulous about, I think, probably the worst economic policies that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Senator Warner said.

“Since Inauguration Day, more than $11 trillion have vanished from the market, and I will acknowledge that we’ve got a little blip today, but I just talked to [inaudible] folks in Wall Street, and he described today’s market as ‘a good day in hospice.'”

READ MORE: ‘Corrupt Sadistic Monstrous’: Abbott Slammed for Delaying Blue District’s Special Election

“Australia is one of our strongest allies,” said Warner, utilizing his knowledge as Vice Chair on the Intelligence Committee. “We have the AUKUS relationship, which is key to their national security. It’s key to our industrial base, so we can continue to build subs, terribly important. Interesting thing with Australia is we have a free trade agreement with Australia. We don’t have tariffs. We even have one of the few industrial countries—we have a trade surplus with Australia.”

“So,” Warner continued, “can you explain to me how it helps America’s national security or our trading balance when we have — I loved your fancy Greek formula, which was basically bad math on steroids, formula. How would the trade surplus with this strong relationship, Australia got hit with a 10% tariff as well.”

Greer alleged the Trump administration is “addressing the $1.2 trillion deficit, the largest in human history that President Biden left us with. We should be running up the score in Australia and —”

“Answer the question on Australia!” Warner, growing angered, interjected.

“We have a trade surplus with Australia,” Warner, shouting, said as he chastised Greer. “We have a free trade agreement. Why? They are incredibly important national security partner. Why were they hit with a tariff?”

READ MORE: DOJ Accused of ‘Abuse of Power’ After Sending Armed Marshals to Whistleblower’s Home

Displeased with Greer’s response, Warner replied: “Sir, you’re a much smarter person than that answer. The idea that we are going to whack friend and foe alike, and particularly friends with this level is both, I think insulting the Australians, undermines our national security, and frankly, makes us not a good partner.”

“The lack of trust from friends and allies based upon this ridiculous policy that goes into full effect at midnight tonight is extraordinary.”

“I’m afraid if we keep these tariffs in effect, we’re looking like an economy that will be in hospice,” Warner concluded.

Attorney Leopoldo Martínez Nucete, a former U.S. Department of Commerce official in the Biden administration, praised Warner’s brilliance (and factual sharpness)” against Greer’s “gross incompetence (and disregard for #facts).”

Wall Street investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze remarked, “When their defense of tariffs is ‘bad math plus banned bacon,’ then they are not making policy. They’re rationalizing punishment. Penalizing allies with trade surpluses weakens trust. Our national security isn’t served by isolating partners. In fact, it’s built on decades long history of strategic alignment.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

WARNER: Can you explain how it helps natl security or our trade balance – I loved your fancy Greek formula which was bad math on steroids – how with a trade surplus Australia got hit with a 10% tariff as well? GREER: Australia has the lowest rate available WARNER: We have a… pic.twitter.com/dOMFrEq6CI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2025

READ MORE: ‘Remake Entire U.S. Economic Order’: Trump Won’t ‘Back Down,’ CNBC Host Predicts

Image via Reuters