News
‘Corrupt Sadistic Monstrous’: Abbott Slammed for Delaying Blue District’s Special Election
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is facing sharp criticism for delaying a special election to fill the seat of a Democratic U.S. Representative in a solid blue district who died in March. With the U.S. House of Representatives nearly evenly split, Democrats argue that waiting until November—eight months after the congressman’s death—to hold the election is a deliberate move that borders on corruption.
U.S. Representative Sylvester Turner (D-TX) died on March 5. He represented about 800,000 Texans. One month later, Governor Abbott had still not scheduled a special election.
“Had I called that very quickly, it could have led to a failure in that election, just like Harris County has failed in other elections, they need to have adequate time to operate a fair and accurate election, not a crazy election, like what they’ve conducted in the past,” Gov. Abbott claimed in an interview with Nexstar’s KXAN last week.
Democrats have been pushing back.
READ MORE: DOJ Accused of ‘Abuse of Power’ After Sending Armed Marshals to Whistleblower’s Home
“People not only deserve fair representation in these policies that are affecting them, they need constituent services, and right now they are being denied the person who can run point for that district to make sure that folks are drawing down the federal dollars that they need,” said Democratic State Senator Molly Cook at a press conference.
After outcry from state and national Democrats, Gov. Abbott on Monday set the special election date: November 4.
NEW — NOV 4 special election in Houston to fill Sylvester Turner’s seat pic.twitter.com/bF74rUxTUr
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 7, 2025
Now, Democrats are furious and threatening legal action over the lengthy timeline.
“Governor Abbott is openly conspiring with House Republicans to rig the system and disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Harris County residents,” Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a statement on Monday.
He said Abbott “intentionally delayed calling a special election for nearly five weeks – or three more than he has historically taken – in order to avoid having to hold the special election in May.”
“House Republicans know their billionaire-first agenda is entirely out of step with the American people. That’s why they’re doing everything they can to salvage their razor-thin majority in order to enact the largest Medicaid cut in American history. House Democrats remain committed to giving a voice to the people of TX-18 and we are actively exploring legal options to compel Governor Abbott and his House Republican co-conspirators to do the right thing.”
READ MORE: ‘Remake Entire U.S. Economic Order’: Trump Won’t ‘Back Down,’ CNBC Host Predicts
The Texas Tribune reported last month that “Turner’s death — in addition to the death … of an Arizona Democrat, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva — comes at a critical moment for Republicans, who hold a razor-thin majority in the House and can afford few defections on any votes if all Democrats remain united in opposition.”
The election to replace Congressman Grijalva is not until September 23.
“With Turner’s seat vacant, the House breaks down to 220 Republicans and 213 Democrats, allowing the GOP to win a majority on the floor even with three defections from their ranks,” the Tribune also reported. “If Turner’s seat were filled, likely by a Democrat, the GOP could withstand only two defections.”
To make matters worse for the people of Texas’s 18th district, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, their former member of Congress and also a Democrat, died last year on July 19. The seat remained open until November 12, nearly four months, when her daughter, Erica Lee Carter, was elected to complete her mother’s term. Turner was elected to replace Carter.
The Atlantic’s Dr. Norman Ornstein, the well-known political scientist, wrote: “Greg Abbott. Corrupt sadistic monstrous partisan hack.”
One of the candidates to replace Turner, Isaiah Martin, posted a video calling Abbott a “wuss” and declaring “TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!”
Former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman also levied the “taxation without representation” charge.
Watch the video below or at this link.
So Greg Abbott just set our special election date for Congress: November 4th, 2025.
They want us to go *8 months* without a voice in Congress. TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!
But here’s the thing: Republicans can try to delay all they want — they can’t stop what’s coming! pic.twitter.com/Oc9vR9mQsq
— Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) April 7, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Strongman Vibes’: Trump Plans Military Parade Amid Market Crashes and Federal Job Slashes
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Noem Slammed for Pointing Assault Rifle at Law Enforcement Officer
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—who has been participating in immigration raids across the country and traveling to prisons beyond U.S. borders—is facing sharp criticism from veterans and firearms experts after appearing to point her assault rifle at a law enforcement officer during a video she filmed to promote her exploits.
“Here we are with Marco and Brian today,” Noem, in protective gear, said (video below). “They’re letting me roll with them. We’re going to go out and pick up somebody who I think is, got charges of human trafficking. Earlier had an op that swept up somebody wanted for murders. So, appreciate the good work that they do every day. And we appreciate them looking to make America safe.”
READ MORE: ‘Answer the Question!’: Dem Berates Trump Official Over Worst Policies ‘In My Lifetime’
Critics argued that while the ICE agent and the officer are looking to make America safe, Noem pointing her rifle at one of them does not.
The Washington Post’s military reporter, Alex Horton, an Iraq veteran, wrote: “Noem is pointing the M4 muzzle at an agent with an open dust cover, indicating a chambered round. It’s the worst possible place to point it. No one stopped her, including the agent to her left, who should know better but also has bad muzzle discipline.”
Another Washington Post reporter, Drew Harwell, simply offered, “Firearm safety tip: Never hold your gun like this.”
“Great, okay but could we at least practice better gun safety measures for a photo op?” asked “Common Sense Conservative” David Fitzpatrick. “I appreciate the work, the collaboration, the optics, but gun handling is a pet peeve of mine. Muzzle down, or pointed in a safe position loaded or unloaded – unless engaging a target.”
READ MORE: ‘Corrupt Sadistic Monstrous’: Abbott Slammed for Delaying Blue District’s Special Election
U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), an Iraq War veteran who served in the Marines was a Lance Corporal, had a few pointers for the DHS Secretary:
“1. Close your ejection port. 2. If you have no rounds in the chamber why do you have a magazine inserted? 3. If you have rounds in the chamber or in the magazine why are you flagging the guy next to you? 4. Stop deporting people without due process.”
Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts added, “Kristi Noem, with costume by ICE. Hopefully, she’s not going to shoot that guy to her left.”
Numerous social media accounts also referenced Noem’s bragging how she shot her dog to death.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Human traffickers. Drug Smugglers. 18th Street Gang members. Spent the morning in Phoenix with our brave @ICEgov and Arizona law enforcement arresting these dirtbags and getting them off of our streets. pic.twitter.com/yH13jWwF1S
— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 8, 2025
RELATED: Noem Insists 14 Month Old Dog She Shot Was ‘Not a Puppy’ Sparking New Backlash
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Answer the Question!’: Dem Berates Trump Official Over Worst Policies ‘In My Lifetime’
Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative under President Donald Trump, came under sharp criticism from Senator Mark Warner, a leading Democrat, for the administration’s sweeping tariff policy—including the imposition of tariffs on Australia, a key U.S. ally in both trade and national security.
“I’m baffled,” Senator Warner told Greer in a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Explaining that “most of us” are “incredulous about, I think, probably the worst economic policies that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Senator Warner said.
“Since Inauguration Day, more than $11 trillion have vanished from the market, and I will acknowledge that we’ve got a little blip today, but I just talked to [inaudible] folks in Wall Street, and he described today’s market as ‘a good day in hospice.'”
READ MORE: ‘Corrupt Sadistic Monstrous’: Abbott Slammed for Delaying Blue District’s Special Election
“Australia is one of our strongest allies,” said Warner, utilizing his knowledge as Vice Chair on the Intelligence Committee. “We have the AUKUS relationship, which is key to their national security. It’s key to our industrial base, so we can continue to build subs, terribly important. Interesting thing with Australia is we have a free trade agreement with Australia. We don’t have tariffs. We even have one of the few industrial countries—we have a trade surplus with Australia.”
“So,” Warner continued, “can you explain to me how it helps America’s national security or our trading balance when we have — I loved your fancy Greek formula, which was basically bad math on steroids, formula. How would the trade surplus with this strong relationship, Australia got hit with a 10% tariff as well.”
Greer alleged the Trump administration is “addressing the $1.2 trillion deficit, the largest in human history that President Biden left us with. We should be running up the score in Australia and —”
“Answer the question on Australia!” Warner, growing angered, interjected.
“We have a trade surplus with Australia,” Warner, shouting, said as he chastised Greer. “We have a free trade agreement. Why? They are incredibly important national security partner. Why were they hit with a tariff?”
READ MORE: DOJ Accused of ‘Abuse of Power’ After Sending Armed Marshals to Whistleblower’s Home
Displeased with Greer’s response, Warner replied: “Sir, you’re a much smarter person than that answer. The idea that we are going to whack friend and foe alike, and particularly friends with this level is both, I think insulting the Australians, undermines our national security, and frankly, makes us not a good partner.”
“The lack of trust from friends and allies based upon this ridiculous policy that goes into full effect at midnight tonight is extraordinary.”
“I’m afraid if we keep these tariffs in effect, we’re looking like an economy that will be in hospice,” Warner concluded.
Attorney Leopoldo Martínez Nucete, a former U.S. Department of Commerce official in the Biden administration, praised Warner’s brilliance (and factual sharpness)” against Greer’s “gross incompetence (and disregard for #facts).”
Wall Street investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze remarked, “When their defense of tariffs is ‘bad math plus banned bacon,’ then they are not making policy. They’re rationalizing punishment. Penalizing allies with trade surpluses weakens trust. Our national security isn’t served by isolating partners. In fact, it’s built on decades long history of strategic alignment.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
WARNER: Can you explain how it helps natl security or our trade balance – I loved your fancy Greek formula which was bad math on steroids – how with a trade surplus Australia got hit with a 10% tariff as well?
GREER: Australia has the lowest rate available
WARNER: We have a… pic.twitter.com/dOMFrEq6CI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Remake Entire U.S. Economic Order’: Trump Won’t ‘Back Down,’ CNBC Host Predicts
Image via Reuters
News
DOJ Accused of ‘Abuse of Power’ After Sending Armed Marshals to Whistleblower’s Home
A former U.S. Department of Justice pardon attorney delivered sworn testimony before Congress on Monday, accusing her former agency—now under the leadership of Attorney General Pam Bondi—of “corruption and abuse of power.” She claimed that armed U.S. Marshals were sent to her home to deliver what she described as a “warning” from the DOJ, cautioning her about the risks of testifying.
Liz Oyer “told U.S. media outlets that her firing came shortly after she declined to recommend restoring gun rights to actor Mel Gibson, a supporter of President Donald Trump,” Reuters reports. She reportedly was fired by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on March 7.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins last month reported that “Oyer says she was fired as the pardon attorney at the Justice Department within hours of saying she couldn’t add Mel Gibson to a list of individuals she recommended should have their gun rights restored.”
“Within hours of my decision not to do that,” Oyer said, “I was escorted out of my office by DOJ security officers.”
READ MORE: ‘Remake Entire U.S. Economic Order’: Trump Won’t ‘Back Down,’ CNBC Host Predicts
During her testimony, Oyer described the tense situation.
“The letter was to be served at my home between 9 o’clock and 10 o’clock on Friday night,” she explained (video below). “I was in the car with my husband and my parents, who are sitting behind me today, when I got the news that the officers were on their way to my house, where my teenage child was home alone. Fortunately, due to the grace of a very decent person who understood how upsetting this would be to my family, I was able to confirm receipt of the letter to an email address, and the deputies were called off.”
Oyer blasted the DOJ.
“At no point did Mr. Blanche’s staff pick up the phone and call me before they sent armed deputies to my home,” she said in her testimony. “The letter was a warning to me about the risks of testifying here today. But I am here because I will not be bullied into concealing the ongoing corruption and abuse of power at the Department of Justice.”
“DOJ is entrusted with keeping us safe, upholding the rule of law, and protecting our civil rights. It is not a personal favor bank for the President. Its career employees are not the president’s personal debt collectors.”
“It should alarm all Americans that the leadership of the Department of Justice appears to value political loyalty above the fair and responsible administration of Justice. It should offend all Americans that our leaders are treating public servants with a lack of basic decency and humanity.”
Attorney Michael Bromwich, who is representing Oyer, in a letter to DOJ called it an “unusual step” to direct “armed law enforcement officers to the home of a former Department of Justice employee who has engaged in no misconduct, let alone criminal conduct, simply to deliver a letter.” He characterized the act as “both unprecedented and completely inappropriate.”
Bromwich also challenged the administration’s apparent claim of executive privilege over Oyer’s testimony, calling it”baseless,” and wrote “that she is entitled to certain legal protections for whistleblowers.”
READ MORE: ‘Strongman Vibes’: Trump Plans Military Parade Amid Market Crashes and Federal Job Slashes
According to NBC News, Bromwich also accused Blanche of appearing “to be using the Department’s security resources to intimidate a former employee who is engaged in statutorily protected whistleblower conduct, an act that implicates criminal and civil statutes as well as Department policy and your ethical obligations as a member of the bar.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, a professor of law and popular MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, remarked: “Sending two armed marshals to a former DOJ lawyers [sic] home at 9pm to ‘deliver a letter’ when they’re in email contact with her or could have just called smacks of an effort to intimidate.”
CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane posted a copy of the letter Oyer was sent.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Oyer: Perhaps the most personally upsetting part of the story is the lengths to which the leadership of the department has gone to prevent me from testifying here today. On Friday night, I learned that the Deputy Attorney General’s office had directed the department’s Security… pic.twitter.com/Ah3wx9HD37
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2025
READ MORE: Trump MIA as Lithuania’s President Honors Fallen U.S. Soldiers
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
DOJ Accused of ‘Abuse of Power’ After Sending Armed Marshals to Whistleblower’s Home
- News2 days ago
Markets Rally Briefly on Trump Tariff Pause Rumor—Plunge After WH Cries ‘Fake News’
- News2 days ago
‘Strongman Vibes’: Trump Plans Military Parade Amid Market Crashes and Federal Job Slashes
- News2 days ago
‘Remake Entire U.S. Economic Order’: Trump Won’t ‘Back Down,’ CNBC Host Predicts
- News22 hours ago
‘Corrupt Sadistic Monstrous’: Abbott Slammed for Delaying Blue District’s Special Election
- News17 hours ago
Noem Slammed for Pointing Assault Rifle at Law Enforcement Officer
- News19 hours ago
‘Answer the Question!’: Dem Berates Trump Official Over Worst Policies ‘In My Lifetime’