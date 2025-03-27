Canadians Slash US Travel as Prime Minister Says ‘Old’ Relationship With America Is ‘Over’

The Canadian Prime Minister and the Canadian people are expressing anger and frustration with Donald Trump, following months of attacks, and now threatened as well as actual double-digit and even triple-digit tariffs, by the U.S. President on America’s northern neighbor—one of its oldest and closest allies, both economically and geographically.

Canada’s new Prime Minister, liberal Mark Carney, has been in office for nearly two weeks but has yet to speak with President Trump. He did, however, deliver a speech on Thursday announcing that the U.S is “no longer a reliable partner”—and that the “old” Canadian-U.S. relationship has ended.

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperations is over,” Prime Minister Carney, a banker and economist, announced (video below).

“What exactly the United States does next is unclear,” he said, suggesting Trump might further increase tariffs. “But what is clear, what is clear is that we, as Canadians, have agency, we have power. We are masters in our own home.”

“We can control our destiny. We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away. We can deal with this crisis best by building our strength right here at home.”

“It will take hard work. It will take steady and focused determination from governments, from businesses, from labor, from Canadians,” the PM continued. “We will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States. We will need to pivot our trade relationship elsewhere, and we will need to do things previously thought impossible at speeds we haven’t seen in generations.”

As Prime Minister Carney delivered his remarks, spreading across social media was news of a massive drop in planned trips from Canada into the United States.

OAG, which provides digital flight information, intelligence, and analytics for the aviation industry, published a report on Wednesday revealing a “striking decline” and “sharp drop” in airline flight bookings from Canada to America.

The report states that “bookings are down by over 70% in every month through to the end of September. This sharp drop suggests that travellers are holding off on making reservations, likely due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the broader trade dispute.”

OAG also warns that “the traditional ‘snowbird’ market from Canada to the US could be badly impacted next year if the situation doesn’t improve quickly.”

Canadians have been vocal about their anger at the United States and at its president.

“You’ve elected a fool, a liar and a narcissist,” a Canadian tourist told the owners of Hotel Thaxter when they “emailed to cancel a wintertime reservation at the downtown Portsmouth inn,” the Portsmouth Herald reported last week. “The visitor, a frequent Portsmouth tourist from over the northern border, left a scathing review of President Donald Trump amid tensions between the U.S. government and Canada, including a trade and tariff war.”

“Because of the absurd decision of your stupid president to impose tariffs on your closest and most trusted neighbor, Canada,” the email said, “I have no choice but to cancel my stay at your hotel.”

“My wife and I have been going to Portsmouth for the past 10 years and we would have (loved) to discover it in the winter. But we won’t return as long as that despicable human being is in power,” the decade-long visitor exclaimed.

Meanwhile, many were stunned by the Prime Minister’s remarks.

“This is painful, and saddening, and embarrassing. I feel like we’re losing a member of the family – and for no good reason other than that some Americans wanted another season of the worst reality TV show in history,” commented The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols.

Trump has targeted and attacked Canada for nearly six months.

In December, before even being sworn in to office, Trump trotted out his “51st state governor” nickname for then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump has repeatedly mocked “Governor” Trudeau, and then threatened tariffs, which have since been implemented.

Trump has also repeatedly talked about annexing Canada, via various means.

Carney: “The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over.” pic.twitter.com/LKYkpO8JD0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2025

