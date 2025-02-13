News
‘Palpable Harm’: Hegseth Slammed for ‘Screwup’ of ‘Biggest Foreign Policy Issue’
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s public statements on negotiations to try to end the war in Ukraine and on NATO are drawing strong criticism from diplomatic, defense, and political experts, after the former Fox News weekend host appeared to publicly grant extreme concessions to Russia on Wednesday, only to take them all back on Thursday. One expert described his comments as “palpable harm” to America’s national security.
“With regard to Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO, SecDef Hegseth now says ‘everything is on the table’ when it comes to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and that he is ‘not going to stand and declare what President Trump will do or won’t do, what will be in or what will be out,'” CNN Pentagon and national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand reported Thursday.
But those remarks vastly diverge from what the Defense Secretary declared less than 24 hours earlier.
Hegseth “said on Wednesday that the war between Ukraine and Russia ‘must end,’ that Kyiv joining NATO is unrealistic and that the US will no longer prioritize European and Ukrainian security as the Trump administration shifts its attention to securing the US’ own borders and deterring war with China,” CNN reported.
The Defense Secretary also “said Wednesday that it is ‘unrealistic’ to aim for a return to Ukraine’s borders as they were before 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and supported separatists who took over swaths of the country’s east,” NBC News reported.
“Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering,” Secretary Hegseth told a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
Hegseth: “We must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective … the US does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.” pic.twitter.com/n08HaWYJt1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2025
NBC also called Hegseth’s remarks “the clearest indication yet that the United States will support negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in which Ukraine cedes territory that’s already been seized by the Kremlin.”
The Associated Press reported that Hegseth’s statements, which included, “Reading the riot act to U.S. allies,” had “thrown the world’s biggest military alliance,” NATO, “into disarray, raising troubling questions about America’s commitment to European security.”
Here at home, the Republican Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, “weighed in to criticize Hegseth’s statement, which took Ukraine NATO membership off the table,” Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen reported.
“I’d prefer we don’t give away negotiating positions before we actually get started,” Wicker told Cohen.
But all that appeared to change dramatically on Thursday when Hegseth addressed NATO.
“I want to be clear about something as it pertains to NATO membership not being [a] realistic outcome for negotiations” over Ukraine and Russia, he said, according to CNN’s Bertrand. “That’s something that was stated as part of my remarks here, as part of the coordination with how we’re executing these ongoing negotiations, which are led by President Trump.”
“All of that said, these negotiations are led by President Trump. Everything is on the table. In his conversations with Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, what he decides to allow or not allow is at the purview of the leader of the free world, of President Trump. So I’m not going to stand and declare what President Trump will do or won’t do, what will be in or what will be out, what concessions will be made, or what concessions are not made.”
Former Obama National Security Spokesperson Tommy Vietor blasted the Secretary of Defense.
“Pete Hegseth f***ed up the biggest foreign policy issue on his plate on his first foreign trip. Tell me again how this cabinet is a meritocracy?” he asked, appearing to cite President Donald Trump’s attacks against DEI and vow to only install people in his government via merit.
“This was a huge f****p by Hegseth,” Vietor continued. “There’s no walking back his initial comments that Ukraine won’t join NATO or gain back all the territory lost since 2014. He wrote Putin a big check that has already been cashed. Maybe don’t make an unqualified Fox News host @SecDef?”
“Hegseth’s lack of experience is already showing. Publicly makes a series of pre-emptive concessions prior to the most important negotiations in many years, and then has to publicly explain that he had no authority to say any of those things,” observed Shashank Joshi, the defense editor for The Economist.
“Welp,” remarked Brian P. McKeon, a national security advisor who served as the Deputy Secretary of State in the Biden Administration, “this is a big screwup. It suggests his statement [Wednesday] wasn’t cleared with the WH and/or the Dear Leader.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
Trump Admin Orders Immediate Mass Firing of Some Federal Workers — 200,000 Possibly at Risk
The Trump administration has told agency heads to terminate the employment of probationary workers, which could number at least 200,000, and to do so within the next two days. Probationary workers are those employed under one year, and have no recourse other than the discretion of the agency heads who were reportedly given the ability to make “case by case exceptions.”
Agency chiefs were given “final authority over the removal of their probationary employees,” according to the Federal News Network, which first reported the firing direction.
The latest data from the Office of Personnel Management “shows 216,079 federal employees had one year of service or less, as of March 2024,” FNN reported. But for some workers the probationary period could be longer. Reuters noted that “about 280,000 civilian government workers were hired less than two years ago, with most still on probation.”
Some “probationary employees were told they would be terminated from their jobs at 3 p.m. today,” FNN also reported.
“Thousands of workers were laid off in messages delivered through prerecorded videos and on group calls,” The Washington Post reported. “Some were ordered to leave the building within 30 minutes. Others were told they would be formally fired by email, which never arrived.”
And while the mass terminations reportedly were ordered to reduce the overall federal workforce — a goal of President Donald Trump — some communications suggested the reason for their firing was poor performance.
“Probationary employees, dozens who said they had never received negative feedback about their work, received emails citing their performance to assert they ‘have not demonstrated that your further employment at the Agency would be in the public interest,’ according to the correspondences reviewed by The Washington Post,” the paper reported.
Image via Reuters
‘Corruption’ Claims Fly Over Musk’s Modi Meeting as Trump Shrugs: ‘I Don’t Know’
Thursday afternoon’s meeting between Elon Musk, President Donald Trump’s Director of the Department of Government Efficiency, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked criticism and allegations of corruption.
Some critics are questioning why Musk, rather than the President, was engaged in the talks. The meeting has fueled speculation that the billionaire tech mogul may wield more influence over the Oval Office than voters bargained for. Musk is only a temporary “special government employee” and has expressed strong business interest in India, one of the largest per capita consumer markets in the world, second only to China.
President Trump did not appear concerned about the billionaire’s meeting with Modi, nor did he seem to know why the two met.
When asked if Musk talked with Prime Minister Modi as “an American CEO” or as a representative of the U.S. government, Trump told reporters, “I don’t know.”
“They met, and I assume he wants to do business in India,” Trump said. “I would imagine he met because, possibly, he’s running a company.”
Trump on Musk’s meeting today with Modi: “I assume he wants to do business in India.” pic.twitter.com/IDb88GJk0g
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2025
Suggesting the event had at least some official significance, The Bulwark’s Sam Stein noted that the “meeting was in the Blair House with a US Flag draped right behind Musk.”
Blair House, which is across from the White House, is known as “The President’s Guest House,” and “the world’s most exclusive hotel.”
The Prime Minister indicated he and Musk discussed a wide range of issues, which appear to be both governmental and business.
Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ pic.twitter.com/7xNEqnxERZ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025
“These are photos a head of state would normally post with the president, vice president, secretary of state or a top congressional leader,” CBS News White House and national politics reporter Kathryn Watson observed.
Democratic strategist Matt McDermott went even further: “These are photos of a ‘government official’ using a government building and an official backdrop for what is clearly a meeting to advance his own private business interests. Just a stunning level of public corruption.”
“Keep in mind, this was the second international business arrangement that Musk was hammering out today,” Stein mentioned, adding that Musk “also had a talk this morning with Sheikh Hamdan of Dubai.”
Former Obama National Security Council spokesperson Tommy Vietor quipped, “I’m sorry, who is actually president? Trump or @elonmusk. Hard to tell these days!”
But noting that Musk has been trying to get his Tesla electric vehicles and his Starlink satellite internet service into India, CNN’s Erin Burnett Wednesday night remarked that the DOGE Director’s “role does seem to be getting bigger by the day.” She spoke with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, who has emerged as one of Trump’s and Musk’s strongest critics.
“Do you have any problem with Musk’s presence in a meeting with Modi?” she asked.
“I mean, this is a fundamental corruption,” Senator Murphy responded. “This is a fundamental corruption.”
“We cannot let this be normalized, that the richest man in the world is operationalizing American foreign policy so that he can make himself richer. That is what is going on here. I mean, it’s extraordinary that you are going to have Elon Musk, who is essentially running the government right now, be sitting across from the Indian leader and asked the Indian leader to give him personal financial favors, instead of asking for things that would broadly help the American public.”
“Musk wants to outsource jobs, to India, he wants to outsource jobs to China, and he is using his access to Donald Trump to be able to shutter jobs in the United States and make himself more money,” Murphy charged. “We’ve never seen anything like this, even in the Gilded Age of the early 1900s, you didn’t have J.P. Morgan and the Rockefellers literally sitting in the White House using their access to the president in order to cut deals with foreign governments that would help them.”
“This is a fundamental corruption.”
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy reacts to reports that Elon Musk—who has business interests in India—will meet with the country’s prime minister pic.twitter.com/HytycES0Xi
— Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) February 13, 2025
On Thursday, Senator Murphy again warned on the potential for corruption.
“The richest man in the world who was working inside the White House just did a meeting with the Prime Minister of India to advance his own business interests. Like, why isn’t everybody’s hair on fire here about that?” the Connecticut Democrat asked, according to HuffPost’s Igor Bobic. “It’s heartbreaking to me that so many Republicans seem to have just come to peace with this stunning corruption.”
“Musk is effectively operating as the Secretary of State, and he is meeting with a key foreign leader not to ask for concessions that would benefit Americans, but for concessions that would make him rich. It’s shameless corruption at a scale never seen before in our history,” Senator Murphy added.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
‘Like a Weed’: Must Expands DOGE Plan, Says ‘We Need To Delete Entire Agencies’
Elon Musk, the director of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, appears to be expanding his reach even further. He now says that, in order for America to have long-term prosperity, “many” entire federal government agencies will have to be eliminated — a process he likened to pulling out weeds by their roots so they do not grow back.
“I think we need we do need to delete entire agencies as opposed to leave part of them behind,” the tech billionaire who heads several companies that have received billions in federal government contracts, announced on Wednesday (video below) in remarks to the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
“If you leave part of them behind, it’s easy — it’s kind of like leaving a weed, if you don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back,” Musk said of agencies, all of which, directly or indirectly, aid the American people and employ thousands of workers.
“But if you remove the roots of the weed, it doesn’t stop weeds from ever growing back, but it makes it harder, he explained. “So so we have to really delete entire eight agencies, many of them. And that’s not to say there won’t be an increase over time of bureaucracy in some new administration, but it will, it’ll be from a much lower baseline. So it’s a step in the right direction.”
Musk, the head of Tesla, SpaceX, and the social media platform X, explained his thought process.
“I think we’ll, the overarching goal here is, like, it’s to lay the foundation for prosperity that will last many decades, you know, maybe centuries. And yeah, will it be forever? Nothing’s forever, but I think we can strengthen the foundations of the United States substantially.”
The Daily Beast added that “Musk threw around a seemingly arbitrary estimate of just how deep his Department of Government Efficiency task force—charged with recommending $2 trillion in federal spending cuts by mid-2026—could cut.”
“There’s roughly 450 agencies of one kind or another,” Musk said. “That’s almost an average of two agencies per year since the formation of the United States. I mean how many agencies do you really need to run a country? 99? Not 450, that’s for sure.”
The richest person on the planet has redirected DOGE from what was supposed to be a means to cut costs inside the federal government, to one that has tried to slash swaths of people and programs. When President Trump announced the so-called “Department,” which is not a federal government agency, he said its purpose was “modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.”
That appears to have changed.
Musk’s DOGE team has come under fire for entering federal agency buildings and accessing computer systems, under the guise of conducting audits.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, a professor of law and an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, wrote on Wednesday: “If a new president was really looking for evidence of waste and fraud in agency spending, he’d send in forensic accountants, investigators, and prosecutors—not coders and hackers. If he really wanted to reform government, he wouldn’t do it by breaking laws, like the ones about how to go about lawfully replacing inspectors general. The lack of commitment to good government—and by extension, to us, the citizens of this country—is apparent everywhere.”
Laurence Tribe, the noted constitutional scholar and professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, “has already argued that much of Trump’s blitzkrieg of executive orders on the day of his inauguration disregards the US constitution,” The Guardian reported on Monday. “He told the Guardian he saw Musk’s actions as furthering that culture.”
“On whether Doge and Musk can legally have this much power over an array of government departments, Tribe was emphatic: ‘NO.'”
CNBC reported that Musk, a “special government employee” appointed by Trump, “has been vocal about his aims to improve government efficiency and reduce bureaucracy and regulations, and on Thursday said that such efforts could amount to a $1 trillion reduction in the federal deficit by 2026.”
“Musk has already taken an axe to U.S. Agency for International Development, the international humanitarian and development arm of the U.S. government, by essentially furloughing the majority of its staff and freezing its funding. The sudden change is affecting millions of people around the world, particularly in poorer countries.”
Berkeley Professor of Public Policy Robert Reich, a former U.S. Secretary of Labor, pointed to a New York Times graphic on Wednesday and wrote: “When Trump was sworn in, Elon Musk’s corporations were under more than 32 investigations conducted by at least 11 federal agencies. Most of the cases are now closed or likely to be closed soon, and the federal agencies are being defanged by DOGE. Funny how that works, huh?”
The New York Times is tracking all the lawsuits against the second Trump administration.
There appear to be 15 cases under the “DOGE” section, and 19 under the “Budget freezes and firings” section. (There are seven sections in total.)
Watch the video below or at this link.
“We do need to delete entire agencies, as opposed to leave part of them behind,” Elon Musk said earlier today addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai. “If you don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back,” he stated. pic.twitter.com/7FveYxLfSg
— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) February 13, 2025
Image via Reuters
