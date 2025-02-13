‘Palpable Harm’: Hegseth Slammed for ‘Screwup’ of ‘Biggest Foreign Policy Issue’

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s public statements on negotiations to try to end the war in Ukraine and on NATO are drawing strong criticism from diplomatic, defense, and political experts, after the former Fox News weekend host appeared to publicly grant extreme concessions to Russia on Wednesday, only to take them all back on Thursday. One expert described his comments as “palpable harm” to America’s national security.

“With regard to Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO, SecDef Hegseth now says ‘everything is on the table’ when it comes to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and that he is ‘not going to stand and declare what President Trump will do or won’t do, what will be in or what will be out,'” CNN Pentagon and national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand reported Thursday.

But those remarks vastly diverge from what the Defense Secretary declared less than 24 hours earlier.

READ MORE: ‘Like a Weed’: Must Expands DOGE Plan, Says ‘We Need To Delete Entire Agencies’

Hegseth “said on Wednesday that the war between Ukraine and Russia ‘must end,’ that Kyiv joining NATO is unrealistic and that the US will no longer prioritize European and Ukrainian security as the Trump administration shifts its attention to securing the US’ own borders and deterring war with China,” CNN reported.

The Defense Secretary also “said Wednesday that it is ‘unrealistic’ to aim for a return to Ukraine’s borders as they were before 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and supported separatists who took over swaths of the country’s east,” NBC News reported.

“Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering,” Secretary Hegseth told a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Hegseth: “We must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective … the US does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.” pic.twitter.com/n08HaWYJt1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2025

NBC also called Hegseth’s remarks “the clearest indication yet that the United States will support negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in which Ukraine cedes territory that’s already been seized by the Kremlin.”

The Associated Press reported that Hegseth’s statements, which included, “Reading the riot act to U.S. allies,” had “thrown the world’s biggest military alliance,” NATO, “into disarray, raising troubling questions about America’s commitment to European security.”

Here at home, the Republican Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, “weighed in to criticize Hegseth’s statement, which took Ukraine NATO membership off the table,” Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen reported.

“I’d prefer we don’t give away negotiating positions before we actually get started,” Wicker told Cohen.

But all that appeared to change dramatically on Thursday when Hegseth addressed NATO.

“I want to be clear about something as it pertains to NATO membership not being [a] realistic outcome for negotiations” over Ukraine and Russia, he said, according to CNN’s Bertrand. “That’s something that was stated as part of my remarks here, as part of the coordination with how we’re executing these ongoing negotiations, which are led by President Trump.”

READ MORE: Musk Complying With Federal Laws White House Says — Will Not Release Disclosure

“All of that said, these negotiations are led by President Trump. Everything is on the table. In his conversations with Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, what he decides to allow or not allow is at the purview of the leader of the free world, of President Trump. So I’m not going to stand and declare what President Trump will do or won’t do, what will be in or what will be out, what concessions will be made, or what concessions are not made.”

Former Obama National Security Spokesperson Tommy Vietor blasted the Secretary of Defense.

“Pete Hegseth f***ed up the biggest foreign policy issue on his plate on his first foreign trip. Tell me again how this cabinet is a meritocracy?” he asked, appearing to cite President Donald Trump’s attacks against DEI and vow to only install people in his government via merit.

“This was a huge f****p by Hegseth,” Vietor continued. “There’s no walking back his initial comments that Ukraine won’t join NATO or gain back all the territory lost since 2014. He wrote Putin a big check that has already been cashed. Maybe don’t make an unqualified Fox News host @SecDef?”

“Hegseth’s lack of experience is already showing. Publicly makes a series of pre-emptive concessions prior to the most important negotiations in many years, and then has to publicly explain that he had no authority to say any of those things,” observed Shashank Joshi, the defense editor for The Economist.

“Welp,” remarked Brian P. McKeon, a national security advisor who served as the Deputy Secretary of State in the Biden Administration, “this is a big screwup. It suggests his statement [Wednesday] wasn’t cleared with the WH and/or the Dear Leader.”

Watch the video above or at this link.

RELATED: ‘Demolition Plan’: Dems Warn DOGE Guts Government to Empower Billionaires, Harm Americans

Image via Reuters