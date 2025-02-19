‘Chamberlain’ Trump Sparks International Condemnation: ‘First Anti-American US President’

Donald Trump has often asserted that the United States commands respect around the world only under his leadership. However, his latest message — a scathing attack on Ukraine and its president — has left observers worldwide and at home shocked and dismayed. Many, including elected officials and journalists alike, are condemning his remarks and drawing comparisons between Trump and Neville Chamberlain, the WWII British Prime Minister known for his policy of appeasement toward Hitler.

Following his Tuesday attack on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump extended his false claims in a social media post late Wednesday morning. In it, he falsely claims the Ukrainian President is a “Dictator,” and threatened that he “better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

Trump also falsely claimed Zelenskyy “probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going,” and had “talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start.” President Putin started the illegal war against Ukraine, back in 2014, and escalated it in 2022. After attacking President Joe Biden, Trump also falsely claimed, “this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation,” a claim critics mocked.

“We have a big beautiful Ocean as a separation”

No you don’t https://t.co/GUWituCO18 pic.twitter.com/8Cmz7kAJni — Anastasia Klimash 🇺🇦 (@nastasiaKlimash) February 19, 2025

RELATED: ‘Living in This Disinformation Space’: Zelenskyy Pummels Trump Over Ukraine Lie

European Parliament member Nathalie Loiseau, a former French Minister for European Affairs, declared Trump is “humiliating” America:

“President Trump thinks he is giving a lesson to the President of Ukraine. In reality, he is humiliating the US by showing such a misled judgment. And every one around the world notices that he would not dare calling Vladimir Poutine a dictator or questioning how he was elected.”

The Economist’s defense editor, Shashank Joshi, a former Kennedy Scholar from Britain to the United States, called Trump’s behavior “reckless” and “dangerous,” and warned that Trump may not honor America’s NATO obligations:

“Let’s be honest. Does anyone think that this president would honour Article Five? Presence of US military & nuclear sharing still has value to Europe, but its deterrent value is significantly reduced & falling. This is reckless, dangerous behaviour by the Trump administration.”

University of London Professor David Hirsch, who has published works on contemporary antisemitism, crimes against humanity, and totalitarianism, responded to Trump: “Russia invaded Ukraine. Zelensky led the Ukrainian people in a heroic defence of democracy and freedom, on behalf of us all. The debt owed by the free world to free Ukraine is incalculable. American men and women contributed to saving Europe; now Ukraine defends the USA.”

Christian Rocca, editor-in-chief of the Italian investigative newspaper Linkiesta, responded to Trump’s remarks by writing: “The first antiamerican US president.”

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume, who has often praised Trump, responded by calling his remarks “Music to the ears of Vladimir Putin.”

British Member of Parliament Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats party, urged all UK politicians to speak out against Trump’s “lies.”

“Calling Zelensky a ‘Dictator’ must be where the line is drawn. It is my sincere hope that the whole political spectrum in the United Kingdom will speak with one voice in opposition to Trump’s lies.”

RELATED: ‘Bloodbath by Design’: Trump’s Russia Negotiators Criticized for ‘Almost No Experience’

Bobby Dean, a liberal Member of the British Parliament, called Trump’s remarks “the most reprehensible thing I’ve ever heard from a supposed ally.”

“When people tell you who they are,” he added, “you should listen to them. Trump backs Putin over Europe.”

Former Israeli government analyst Nadav Pollak, now a lecturer at Reichman University in Israel, declared: “Shameful statement by a US President. #Zelensky has showed much more leadership than most of Western leaders. Ukraine is fighting for the Western world safety with limited western aid.”

The Atlantic’s David Frum, a former Bush 43 White House speechwriter, observed: “Neville Chamberlain, to do him justice, never amplified under his own byline Hitler’s propaganda against the Czechs.”

American journalist Andrew Donaldson wrote: “Chamberlain was a collossus of deterance compared to this.”

British historian and political journalist Tim Bouverie wrote: “Chamberlain never blamed the Czechs for the Sudeten crisis. Chamberlain never attacked those that stood up to Nazism. Chamberlain never praised Hitler. Appeasement in the 1930s was misguided but it had a moral integrity that Trump utterly lacks.”

Financial Times Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon wrote: “I genuinely don’t think Putin could have even imagined Trump falling into his lap on Ukraine quite so hard, and so fast, as he has in the last week.”

See the social media post above or at this link.

READ MORE: Stephen Miller Melts Down on Live TV: ‘I Will Be as Excited as I Want to Be!’

Image via Reuters