‘Chamberlain’ Trump Sparks International Condemnation: ‘First Anti-American US President’
Donald Trump has often asserted that the United States commands respect around the world only under his leadership. However, his latest message — a scathing attack on Ukraine and its president — has left observers worldwide and at home shocked and dismayed. Many, including elected officials and journalists alike, are condemning his remarks and drawing comparisons between Trump and Neville Chamberlain, the WWII British Prime Minister known for his policy of appeasement toward Hitler.
Following his Tuesday attack on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump extended his false claims in a social media post late Wednesday morning. In it, he falsely claims the Ukrainian President is a “Dictator,” and threatened that he “better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”
Trump also falsely claimed Zelenskyy “probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going,” and had “talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start.” President Putin started the illegal war against Ukraine, back in 2014, and escalated it in 2022. After attacking President Joe Biden, Trump also falsely claimed, “this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation,” a claim critics mocked.
“We have a big beautiful Ocean as a separation”
No you don’t https://t.co/GUWituCO18 pic.twitter.com/8Cmz7kAJni
— Anastasia Klimash 🇺🇦 (@nastasiaKlimash) February 19, 2025
European Parliament member Nathalie Loiseau, a former French Minister for European Affairs, declared Trump is “humiliating” America:
“President Trump thinks he is giving a lesson to the President of Ukraine. In reality, he is humiliating the US by showing such a misled judgment. And every one around the world notices that he would not dare calling Vladimir Poutine a dictator or questioning how he was elected.”
The Economist’s defense editor, Shashank Joshi, a former Kennedy Scholar from Britain to the United States, called Trump’s behavior “reckless” and “dangerous,” and warned that Trump may not honor America’s NATO obligations:
“Let’s be honest. Does anyone think that this president would honour Article Five? Presence of US military & nuclear sharing still has value to Europe, but its deterrent value is significantly reduced & falling. This is reckless, dangerous behaviour by the Trump administration.”
University of London Professor David Hirsch, who has published works on contemporary antisemitism, crimes against humanity, and totalitarianism, responded to Trump: “Russia invaded Ukraine. Zelensky led the Ukrainian people in a heroic defence of democracy and freedom, on behalf of us all. The debt owed by the free world to free Ukraine is incalculable. American men and women contributed to saving Europe; now Ukraine defends the USA.”
Christian Rocca, editor-in-chief of the Italian investigative newspaper Linkiesta, responded to Trump’s remarks by writing: “The first antiamerican US president.”
Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume, who has often praised Trump, responded by calling his remarks “Music to the ears of Vladimir Putin.”
British Member of Parliament Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats party, urged all UK politicians to speak out against Trump’s “lies.”
“Calling Zelensky a ‘Dictator’ must be where the line is drawn. It is my sincere hope that the whole political spectrum in the United Kingdom will speak with one voice in opposition to Trump’s lies.”
Bobby Dean, a liberal Member of the British Parliament, called Trump’s remarks “the most reprehensible thing I’ve ever heard from a supposed ally.”
“When people tell you who they are,” he added, “you should listen to them. Trump backs Putin over Europe.”
Former Israeli government analyst Nadav Pollak, now a lecturer at Reichman University in Israel, declared: “Shameful statement by a US President. #Zelensky has showed much more leadership than most of Western leaders. Ukraine is fighting for the Western world safety with limited western aid.”
The Atlantic’s David Frum, a former Bush 43 White House speechwriter, observed: “Neville Chamberlain, to do him justice, never amplified under his own byline Hitler’s propaganda against the Czechs.”
American journalist Andrew Donaldson wrote: “Chamberlain was a collossus of deterance compared to this.”
British historian and political journalist Tim Bouverie wrote: “Chamberlain never blamed the Czechs for the Sudeten crisis. Chamberlain never attacked those that stood up to Nazism. Chamberlain never praised Hitler. Appeasement in the 1930s was misguided but it had a moral integrity that Trump utterly lacks.”
Financial Times Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon wrote: “I genuinely don’t think Putin could have even imagined Trump falling into his lap on Ukraine quite so hard, and so fast, as he has in the last week.”
‘Living in This Disinformation Space’: Zelenskyy Pummels Trump Over Ukraine Lie
President Donald Trump’s false claim, an attack on Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has ignited outrage from U.S. allies abroad and from his frequent critics at home — who branded him a “Russian asset” and a “traitor to the free world.” While Trump’s remarks are being described as “a watershed moment in the war,” the criticism that may carry the most weight and leave the longest-lasting impact came from the Ukrainian President himself.
In a stunning display echoing Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric, President Trump, speaking from his Florida resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, falsely placed the blame for the Russian President’s full-scale illegal war on Ukraine squarely on President Zelenskyy.
Trump’s remarks appeared to be a direct response to Zelenskyy’s public criticism of a meeting in Saudi Arabia between Trump administration officials and members of the Putin regime — talks about ending Russia’s war and about Ukraine’s future, that excluded Zelenskyy and his administration.
Instead of addressing those concerns, Trump launched a blistering attack on the Ukrainian leader.
“Today I heard, ‘Oh, well, we weren’t invited.’ Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should have ended it three years — you should have never started it,” Trump said, talking about Zelenskyy. “You could have made a deal. I could have made a deal for Ukraine that would have given them almost all of the land. Everything, almost all of the land. And no people would have been killed and no city would have been demolished, and not one dome would have been knocked down. But they chose not to do it that way.”
Trump then went on to attack his predecessor.
Trump says Zelenskyy “should have never started” the war with Russia
(Putin started the war by invading Ukraine) pic.twitter.com/54EA21gjbu
— FactPost (@factpostnews) February 18, 2025
Responding to a reporter’s question about Russia’s call for elections in Ukraine as part of negotiations, Trump baselessly accused Zelenskyy of imposing martial law and falsely claimed his approval rating is in the single digits.
“Well, we have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine,” Trump said. “Well, we have martial law, essentially martial law in Ukraine, where the leader in Ukraine, I mean, I hate to say it, but he’s down at four percent approval rating and where a country has been blown to smithereens. You got most of the cities are laying on their sides.”
CBS News reported that Trump “appeared to shift three years — if not many decades — of U.S. foreign policy almost 180 degrees, issuing remarks that made his administration sound aligned more with Russian President Vladimir Putin than America’s European allies of the last eight decades.”
President Zelenskyy pushed back.
“We are seeing a lot of disinformation and that is coming from Russia,” Zelenskyy said Wednesday, CBS reported. “Unfortunately, President Trump, with all due respect… is living in this disinformation space.”
He also accused the American President of being trapped in a Russian “disinformation bubble.”
Zelenskyy also said he “would like Trump’s team to be more truthful,” in what the Associated Press characterized as “his first response to a series of striking claims the U.S. president made the previous day.”
The Ukrainian president also took issue with remarks Trump officials made at Tuesday’s talks in Saudi Arabia.
“Yesterday, there were signals of speaking with them as victims,” Zelenskyy said, according to The New York Times, which reported he was referring to “the Trump officials’ tone in discussing the Russian officials, whose government sparked the largest war in Europe since World War II, which has killed or wounded about a million people on both sides over three years.”
“That is something new,” Zelenskyy observed.
Indeed, as The Guardian reported, former UK defense secretary Ben Wallace “described Trump’s claims as being ‘straight out of the Kremlin talking points’.”
Trump’s remarks stretched around the globe. In the UK, former British prime minister Boris Johnson, a conservative, appeared to mock the American president.
“Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor,” Johnson said, according to The Independent.
Former British Army colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon told The Independent, “I agree with Boris – Trump is talking bollocks and being hoodwinked by Putin – he said he’d end the war in 24 hours. He’s living in some sort of fantasy land and doesn’t seem to realize people are dying out there as he ‘show boats’ – we with Europe need to step up our support to Ukraine.”
The Trump administration, perhaps sensing the damage the President did to America’s relationship with Ukraine and its allies, quickly dispatched Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, retired general Keith Kellogg, a longtime Trump aide, to Ukraine.
“Upon arriving, Kellogg, a retired three-star general, said it was nice to be visiting Kyiv ‘just a few days before the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,’ seemingly acknowledging which side had initiated the war,’ CBS noted.
US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has arrived in Kyiv. He says he’ll be “listening” and taking what he hears back to Trump, who just last night blamed Ukraine for starting the war. “We understand the need for security guarantees,” Kellogg said.pic.twitter.com/IeGUh6TGgS
— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 19, 2025
“Zelenskyy said he hoped Kellogg would walk through Kyiv and ‘ask (Ukrainians) if they trust their president? Do they trust Putin? Let him ask about Trump, what they think after the statements made by their president,’” the AP reported.
Meanwhile, in a fact-check, The Guardian took a look at several of Trump’s “misleading and outright false statements.”
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was unprovoked and widely condemned by the international community as an act of aggression,” The Guardian reports. “In the lead-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, Zelenskyy repeatedly offered to meet his Russian counterpart. Five days before Russian troops rolled into Ukraine, Zelenskyy said: ‘We are ready to sit down and speak. Pick the platform that you like.'”
Stephen Miller Melts Down on Live TV: ‘I Will Be as Excited as I Want to Be!’
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller repeatedly had to be asked to “calm down” during a wide-ranging CNN interview on Tuesday that has set the internet on fire.
“This president, for the first time in history, is committed to restoring accountability at every level of the federal government,” Miller declared. “You may assert there’s no waste in the Pentagon. You may assert there is no waste in Treasury. You may assert there’s no waste in HHS.”
CNN’s Brianna Keilar made clear no one is asserting there is no waste.
“Then why are you not celebrating these cuts if you agree there is waste, if you agree there is abuse, if you agree there is corruption, why are you not celebrating the cuts, the reforms that are being instituted?” Miller, shouting, asked.
“Every day that no action is taken —” Miller, still yelling, continued.
“Stephen, let’s calm down,” Keilar insisted.
“The entire salaries of American workers that are taxed disappear forever —”
“Stephen, let’s calm down,” Keilar again asked. “We’re not having a debate.”
“Well you are clearly trying to debate me,” Miller claimed. “And I will be as excited as I want to be about the fact that we are saving Americans billions of dollars, that we are ending the theft and waste and grift and corruption, that we are stopping American taxpayer dollars from subsidizing a rogue federal bureaucracy that has been relentlessly weaponized against the American people.”
Many have questioned the Trump administration’s assertions.
Keilar: Let’s calm down
Miller: I’ll be as excited as I want to be pic.twitter.com/8SYgChtWbR
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2025
That exchange led veteran journalist John Harwood to declare, “Stephen Miller is bat— crazy.”
In another exchange, Miller condescendingly told Keilar, “The way that Article II” of the Constitution “works is a president wins an election, and then he appoints staff.”
CNN’s Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” responded to a clip of Miller. She wrote: “Insane? Hysterical? Deranged? Off his meds?”
Miller, whose “ideology” is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “Anti-Immigrant,” is the architect of President Donald Trump’s family separation policies during his first administration. Over one thousand children have yet to be reunited.
“From March 4, 2015, to June 27, 2016, Miller,” the SPLC reported, “sent over 900 emails to Breitbart News editors.”
“Throughout the emails, Miller promotes literature, conspiracy theories, and policies supported by white nationalist and anti-immigrant hate groups,” according to the SPLC.
READ MORE: ‘Sociopathic’: USAID Worker Sues Alleging State Dept. Medevac Refusal for Pregnant Wife
‘Ridiculous’: Federal Judge Scorches Trump DOJ Lawyer Over Military ‘Pronoun Use’
A federal judge sharply criticized an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice over Pentagon policy asserting that the U.S. Armed Forces could somehow be compromised simply by requiring service members to use a colleague’s preferred pronoun.
U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee, appeared skeptical of both the President’s and the Department of Justice’s stance on transgender service members during Tuesday’s hearing.
Reyes “asserted flatly that the idea that the greatest fighting force in the history of the world would be adversely effected by the need to use specific pronouns for a few thousand members of the military is, ‘Ridiculous,'” Fox News producer Jake Gibson reported.
According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, this is how the exchange went:
“REYES: Can we agree that the greatest fighting force… is not going to be impacted in any way by less than 1 percent of the soldiers using a different pronoun than others might want to call them?
DOJ ATTORNEY: I can’t agree with that here.
REYES: Would you agree with me that if our military is negatively impacted in any kind of way that matters… We all have a lot bigger problems than pronoun use. We have a military that is incompetent. Any common sense rational human being knows that it doesn’t. It is pretext. It is frankly ridiculous. If you want to get me an officer of the U.S. military who is willing to get on the stand and say that because of pronoun usage the U.S. military is less prepared because of pronoun usage. I will be the first to give you a box of cigars.”
An estimated 15,000 service members are transgender.
In another striking exchange, Judge Reyes also called Trump’s executive order on transgender service members “unadulterated animus.”
Another extraordinary exchange just now about “animus” in the court hearing on trasngender members of the military: pic.twitter.com/Hmjg6SqInt
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 18, 2025
Currently, the Pentagon has ordered service branches to stop accepting new transgender recruits into the military, and to pause any gender-affirming medical care for transgender troops.
“One of the plaintiffs,” in the case, WUSA9‘s Jordan Fischer reports, “Koda Nature, a 23-year-old transgender man from Texas, said he had been working with a recruiter to join the U.S. Marine Corps when he was informed last month he would no longer be able to enlist. Nature said joining the military had been his dream since he was 5 years old – a dream to follow in the footsteps of 17 generations of his family.”
President Donald Trump has signed at least four executive orders restricting the civil rights of transgender people in the United States, including one that could be used to ban open service by transgender troops, under the guise of prioritizing military excellence, readiness, and “unit cohesion” — tropes that for decades were also used to try to prevent lesbian, gay, and bisexual troops from serving openly in America’s armed forces.
“Consistent with the military mission and longstanding DoD policy, expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service,” Trump’s January 27 executive order reads. Trump also alleged that “adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life. A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”
That order specifically targeted the use of preferred pronouns, which he called, “invented and identification-based pronoun usage.”
“It is the policy of the United States Government to establish high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity. This policy is inconsistent with the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria. This policy is also inconsistent with shifting pronoun usage or use of pronouns that inaccurately reflect an individual’s sex.”
