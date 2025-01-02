JD Vance Schooled by German Ambassador Over Defense of Far-Right ‘Nazi-Lite’ Party

Vice President-elect JD Vance, the Republican Senator from Ohio, is facing criticism both domestically and internationally for endorsing and seemingly defending an op-ed by Elon Musk that is supportive of a far-right German political party reportedly linked to neo-Nazis.

The New York Times late last month described the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, as “a group with ties to neo-Nazis whose youth wing has been classified as ‘confirmed extremist’ by German domestic intelligence.” The paper of record also noted that AfD has been “called a threat to German democracy” by Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and others.

“News that members of the AfD attended a secret meeting with the Austrian extreme-right provocateur Martin Sellner, who has admitted to once being a member of a neo-Nazi group and has called for deporting migrants en masse, led to large protests early this year,” The Times also reported. “Then, starting in May, a leading light of the party was twice given a hefty fine for using Nazi-era slogans during campaign stops.”

On Thursday, Vance reposted a thread containing what is allegedly Musk’s op-ed translated into English, titled, “Only the AfD Can Save Germany.”

The Vice President-elect then wrote: “I’m not endorsing a party in the German elections, as it’s not my country and we hope to have good relations with all Germans. But this is an interesting piece. Also interesting; American media slanders AfD as Nazi-lite, But AfD is most popular in the same areas of Germany that were most resistant to the Nazis.”

Vance’s remarks were quickly criticized, with some discussing post-World War II German reunification in 1990, following the fall of the Berlin Wall, to explain how geography has little to do with opposing Nazism. Others suggested Vance’s geographic claim was actually wrong.

And despite Vance’s claim, The Economist as some noted, in 2019 reported: “Post-war population transfers changed politics across Germany,” and added that “a new paper finds an uncomfortable overlap between the parts of Germany that support the a f d and those that voted for the Nazis in 1933. At first glance, the link is invisible. The Nazis fared well in northern states like Schleswig-Holstein; the a f d did best in the former East Germany.”

Germany’s Ambassador to the U.S., Andreas Michaelis, politely schooled the right-wing American Senator slated to be sworn in as Vice President in just weeks.

“Interesting observation, Senator JD Vance,” Ambassador Michaelis wrote. “Historical context can be tricky – while some areas you are referring to resisted the Nazi party early on, others did not, or later became strongholds of the regime. Germany’s history reminds us how important it is to challenge extremism in all its forms.”

The Bulwark’s Cathy Young blasted the Vice President-elect.

“Vance is now literally channeling old-time Soviet propaganda by portraying the communist-controlled areas of Germany as the most genuinely anti-Nazi,” she observed. “Yes, AfD is most popular in former East Germany, partly b/c people there never got an education that stressed the evil of racism.”

Berlin-based journalist and award-winning documentary filmmaker James Jackson responded to Vance by offering a cartographic refutation.

“AfD is most popular in the same areas of Germany that were most resistant to the Nazis” Nazi (black) election map 1932 AfD (blue) election map 2024 https://t.co/DXZsc2BZlN pic.twitter.com/c0fjUIQRPD — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) January 2, 2025

Last month, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) wrote that the “AfD‘s mission is to rehabilitate the image of the Nazi movement. One leader’s license plate is an open tribute to Hitler. A top AfD official said about migrants, ‘We can always shoot them later…or gas them.’ Another described Judaism as the ‘inner enemy’ in Germany.”

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license