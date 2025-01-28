‘Despair and Violence’: RFK Jr. Is a ‘Predator’ Says Caroline Kennedy in ‘Damning’ Video

Calling him a “predator” with “dangerous” views, former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy sent what is being called a “damning” letter and video message urging U.S. Senators not to confirm her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan under President Barack Obama, and Ambassador to Australia under President Joe Biden, has almost never spoken publicly about her family, which she notes in her message to the Senate.

“It is noteworthy and significant that Caroline Kennedy, who is famously private about family matters, felt moved to issue this searing indictment of RFK Jr.’s nomination as HHS Secy,” wrote former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod.

“WOW,” declared Jackie Calmes, a veteran journalist who has covered the White House, Congress and national politics. “I wasn’t expecting her statement to be so powerful, so damning.”

Kennedy made clear her thoughts on RFK Jr.’s qualifications and expressed that his “personal qualities” pose great concern for her. The Washington Post was the first to report on her letter.

She also suggested an element of hypocrisy on his part, saying, “Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children, vaccinating his own kids, while building a following hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs.”

“Overseeing the FDA, the NIH, the CDC, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, agencies that are charged with protecting the most vulnerable among us, is an enormous responsibility and one that Bobby is unqualified to fill. He lacks any relevant government, financial, management or medical experience. His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed. These facts alone should be disqualifying.”

“We are a close generation of 28 cousins who have been through a lot together,” Kennedy explained, noting that she has “never wanted to speak publicly about my family members and their challenges.”

She expressed that the “doctors and nurses, researchers, scientists and caregivers” in the American healthcare system “deserve better than Bobby Kennedy, and so do the rest of us.”

What she described as a lack of qualifications and disqualifying views on vaccines, however, was not the only impetus for her speaking out.

“I’ve known Bobby my whole life, we grew up together. It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets, because Bobby himself is a predator. He’s always been charismatic, able to attract others through the strength of his personality, his willingness to take risks and break the rules. I watched his younger brothers and cousins follow him down the path of drug addiction,” she lamented.

“His basement, his garage, his dorm room were always the center of the action, where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence.”

“That was a long time ago and people can change,” she generously offered. “Through his own strength and the many second chances he was given by people who felt sorry for the boy who lost his father, Bobby was able to pull himself out of illness and disease. I admire the discipline that took, and the continuing commitment it requires. But siblings and cousins who Bobby encouraged down the path of substance abuse, suffered addiction, illness, and death, while Bobby has gone on to misrepresent lie and cheat his way through life.”

“Even before he fills this job, his constant denigration of our health care system and the conspiratorial half truths he’s told about vaccines, including in connection with Samoa’s deadly 2019 outbreak of measles, have caused lives,” she noted.

“And now we know that Bobby’s crusade against vaccination has benefited him in other ways, too,” she added. “His ethics report makes clear that he will keep his financial stake in a lawsuit against an HPV vaccine. In other words, Bobby is willing to profit, can enrich himself by denying access to a vaccine that can prevent almost all forms of cervical cancer, and has already been safely administered to millions of boys and girls. During my time in Australia, I worked on the quad cancer initiative, and I learned that cervical cancer is among the top three forms of cancer among women in a majority of countries. Tragically, every year, more than 200,000 children lose their mothers. They are orphaned due to a lack of vaccines and screening.”

“Those are the real world consequences of Bobby’s irresponsible beliefs. We are a close family and none of that is easy to say.”

Watch Kennedy’s video, posted by her son, John Bouvier “Jack” Kennedy Schlossberg, below or at this link.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s statement to the US Senate on RFKJr’s nomination for HHS Secretary This is a reading of a letter she just sent to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions I’m so proud of my courageous mother, who’s lived a life of dignity,… pic.twitter.com/feysNA0Wwp — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 28, 2025

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license