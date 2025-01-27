News
Trump DOJ Fires ‘More Than a Dozen’ Prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Team
The U.S. Department of Justice under President Donald Trump’s Acting Attorney General, James McHenry, on Monday reportedly fired career prosecutors who worked for Special Counsel Jack Smith and were involved in the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump. The number of attorneys fired was “more than a dozen,” according to The Washington Examiner.
“Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully,” McHenry wrote to the lawyers, the Examiner also reported.
Special Counsel Jack Smith prosecuted Donald Trump for allegedly unlawfully removing, retaining, and refusing to return classified documents including the nation’s nuclear secrets, largely under the Espionage Act. He also prosecuted Trump for his actions to subvert the 2020 election, including those surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the insurrection.
The Trump Department of Justice “announced Monday that it had fired several career lawyers involved in prosecuting Donald Trump,” who “had been involved in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation that led to now-dismissed indictments against Trump over his handling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol,” NBC News reported.
“Today, Acting Attorney General James McHenry terminated the employment of a number of DOJ officials who played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump,” a DOJ official told NBC News. “In light of their actions, the Acting Attorney General does not trust these officials to assist in faithfully implementing the President’s agenda. This action is consistent with the mission of ending the weaponization of government.”
According to NBC News, the firings are questionable because career civil servants “can’t just be summarily fired — there is a legal process that will unfold.”
Additionally, on Monday, a top D.C. prosecutor appointed by President Trump opened an investigation into why hundreds of people who allegedly engaged in unlawful acts and were convicted on federal charges were prosecuted for crimes related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the insurrection.
President Donald Trump’s newly-appointed interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Ed Martin, is an attorney who reportedly “led the ‘Stop the Steal’ effort” to overturn the U.S. election and “represented Jan. 6 defendants.” The Washington Post reported Monday that Martin has launched a “special project” to investigate “the office’s charging of more than 250 Capitol riot defendants with obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, a statute the Supreme Court ruled last June was too broadly applied.”
Martin, who helped craft the Republican Party’s 2024 platform, reportedly “has raised jailing women who get abortions and advocated for a national ban without exceptions for rape or incest,” according to a CNN report last summer. Martin has served as president of far-right groups aligned with the late anti-feminism and anti-LGBTQ activist Phyllis Schlafly.
NEW: Our report tonight on Ed Martin, who is helping craft the Republican Party’s platform at the convention and has raised jailing women who get abortions and advocated for a national ban without exceptions for rape or incest. pic.twitter.com/cBzElHhLyr
— Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 3, 2024
“Obviously, the use was a great failure of our office … and we need to get to the bottom of it,” Martin wrote in the email announcing the new investigations, according to The Washington Post, “saying he expected a preliminary report by Friday.”
Martin’s “focus on prosecutors’ charging decisions is likely to cheer President Donald Trump and other right-wing supporters who have called for prosecutors to be prosecuted,” the Post also reported.
Opening investigations into the prosecutions is a move similar to the investigations and reviews under the first Trump administration, of why Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed and why the DOJ and FBI investigated Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
National security attorney Mark Zaid remarked on the firings of Smith’s prosecutors, “This is not how the system is supposed to work, and will be challenged.”
Monday’s moves also follow Trump’s highly-controversial and some suggest unlawful firings of approximately 17 Inspectors General last week in what Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer labeled a “chilling purge.”
Image via Reuters
News
Fetterman Denies Rightward Shift Toward Trump Amid Concerns Over His Democratic Dedication
U.S. Senator John Fetterman’s complex relationship with President Donald Trump has raised many eyebrows on the left, with some Democrats worrying he could switch sides, giving Senate Republicans a greater advantage in their current narrow majority.
Fetterman, the senior senator from Pennsylvania, was the first Senate Democrat to join Trump’s Truth Social website and the first Democratic Senator to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the 2024 election.
“President Trump invited me to meet, and I accepted. I’m the Senator for all Pennsylvanians— not just Democrats in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman declared, Reuters reported.
He was also the first Democratic Senator to call for President Joe Biden to pardon Trump.
“The Trump hush money and Hunter Biden cases were both bullshit, and pardons are appropriate,” Fetterman wrote in his first Truth Social post, the UK’s The Times reported last month. “Weaponising the judiciary for blatant, partisan gain diminishes the collective faith in our institutions and sows further division.”
On Monday, he became the last Senate Democrat to sign on to a resolution condemning Trump’s pardons of over 1500 people convicted of crimes related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the insurrection.
According to the Associated Press, “Fetterman has warmed to Trump so much that some in his party are quietly disavowing the man they supported in 2022, when the Pennsylvanian easily won a three-candidate primary and survived a stroke amid a high-pressure campaign to become the only Democrat to flip a Republican Senate seat that year.”
And he’s embraced Trump’s proposed Greenland grab, calling it “a responsible conversation.”
On Monday, Fetterman rejected the party switching rumors, declaring those who suggest he has made a “rightward” move are wrong: “it’s just happened not to be true.”
“I’ve been record too, saying, I am not gonna become a Republican, you know, although maybe some people might be happy on one side, but I would make a pretty terrible Republican because, you know, pro-choice, pro-really strong immigration pro-LGBTQ, uh, you know, just pretty, like, I don’t think I’d be a good fit, so I’m not gonna change my party.”
“I can’t keep chasing down every last thing that’s online, because they’re just happen not to be true and just look at my votes, look at the things that I haven’t changed,” Fetterman insisted.
Watch below or at this link:
Sen. John Fetterman says it’s “not true” his views have shifted, as some critics on the left claim:
“I am not going to become a Republican. … I would make a pretty terrible Republican … pro-choice, pro-really strong immigration, pro-LGBTQ … I don’t think I’d be a good fit.” pic.twitter.com/fppSRwgOaV
— The Recount (@therecount) January 27, 2025
Image via Reuters
News
‘We Are the Opposite of Nazis’: Colombia’s President Slams Trump Deportation Policies
American consumers narrowly escaped dramatic increases in the cost of their morning coffee and Valentine’s Day flowers after President Donald Trump on Sunday announced, then quickly rescinded, a 25% tariff on all imports from Colombia — with plans for a whopping 50% tariff to be imposed one week later. Trump’s tariffs were in retaliation for President Gustavo Petro refusing two U.S. military planes carrying deportees from the United States, and for denouncing the U.S. for transporting them in handcuffs.
“The US began using military aircraft to return recent border crossers back to their countries of origin last week, with flights expected to continue daily – partly as a message to other nations, White House border czar Tom Homan said Sunday,” CNN reported.
Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil have all objected to Trump’s decision to fly deportees on U.S. military planes, a change from the Biden administration’s use of charter flights, which are far less expensive.
Earlier this month the Council on Foreign Relations warned of China’s “growing influence” in Latin America. Trump’s and Petro’s short-lived trade war, experts warn, could push Colombia closer to China and Russia.
Under the Biden administration, Colombia accepted hundreds of flights returning its deportees each year, but President Petro expressed outrage Sunday over the military planes and the treatment of the deportees.
“President Petro appeared to object to the return of deportees on military rather than civilian flights – and to the way the migrants may be treated on those military flights,” the BBC reported. “In his posts on X, Petro referenced a news video showing migrants deported from the US to Brazil, who had been handcuffed and had their feet restrained during the deportation flight.”
Petro “said that he would ‘never allow Colombians to be returned handcuffed on flights.'”
Trump’s trade war, which was quickly matched by President Petro, fizzled before it was put into action after Colombia, according to the White House, agreed to all of Trump’s demands, including the use of military planes.
“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” the White House’s statement read. “Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again. President Trump … expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States.”
President Petro took the opportunity to denounce President Trump’s immigration policies.
“Petro — Colombia’s first leftist president, who is closely allied with the presidents of Brazil and Mexico — said that over 15,600 U.S. citizens are living in Colombia without the proper documents. Petro added that while he is aware some Americans are living in Colombia illegally, he’s not going return them to the United States in chains,” according to The Washington Post.
“We are the opposite of the Nazis,” Petro wrote, according to Reuters.
“You will never see me burning a U.S. flag or carrying out a raid to return handcuffed illegal immigrants to the US. True libertarians will never attack human freedom,” Petro also wrote, according to Newsweek.
“Sergio Guzmán, director of the political consultancy Colombia Risk Analysis, said that the standoff could push Colombia closer to China,” The Washington Post also reported. “He noted that Colombia has expressed interest in joining BRICS — the economic partnership of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — and China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Amid the diplomatic crisis between Petro and Trump on Sunday, China’s ambassador to Colombia posted on X saying Colombia and China are in the ‘best moment of our diplomatic relations.’”
AFP and Australia’s news.com.au reported, “New US trade war with Colombia could open door for China.”
Professor Markus Wagner, an expert in international economic law, “said Mr Trump’s ‘weaponisation of trade relations’ through tariffs could push countries like Colombia away from America and closer to China.”
China “is already South America’s top trading partner and a major source of foreign investment, while also strengthening military ties with nations like Venezuela,” the report added.
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Team Pushing ‘Utter Propaganda’ on Deportations to Create ‘Climate of Fear’: Experts
The Trump administration’s long-promised “largest mass deportation operation” in U.S. history, which was announced to begin “on day one,” has so far resulted in what some experts and immigration advocates suggest are an average number to mild increase in arrests and deportations. Activists, experts, and journalists are working to provide context to the White House’s claims of its own effectiveness.
“The White House said immigration agents have arrested 538 undocumented immigrants with criminal records and deported ‘hundreds’ more,” The Washington Post reported Friday. “Those numbers, if accurate, would be relatively modest for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge operations — a possible indication that the Trump administration’s show of force has so far outpaced the government’s capacity to deliver on the president’s lofty goals.”
Ahead of his inauguration on Monday, the media was awash with reports that President Trump’s mass deportation of undocumented immigrants would start Tuesday, the day after he was sworn into office, and one day after it was originally supposed to. Chicago was identified in reports as the first city to be targeted by Trump’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities.
“ICE will start arresting public safety threats and national security threats on day one,” Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan said, according to the BBC. “We’ll be arresting people across the country, uninhibited by any prior administration guidelines.”
RELATED: ‘Hunting Grounds’: Trump Cancels Biden Ban on ICE Arrests at Schools, Churches, Hospitals
But Homan, who served as acting director of ICE during Trump’s first administration, then served up a curious claim: “Why Chicago was mentioned specifically, I don’t know.” He went on to suggest that the “leaked” Chicago details could be putting the safety of federal agents at risk.
“What was leaked in Chicago was more specific, what was happening, and that raises officer safety concern,” Homan said, according to The Hill.
Homan on Fox News had promised a “big raid” across the country, BBC had reported, and “has previously said Chicago will be ‘ground zero’ for the mass deportations.”
The mass arrests and deportations, despite appearing to be average, were heralded by the media.
Wednesday night, Fox News host Jesse Watters posted video to his Facebook page, declaring, “FOX NEWS ALERT: The largest mass deportation operation in American history is underway, and Primetime has exclusive photos of ICE’s first arrests.”
Numerous media outlets blared that the Trump administration on Thursday arrested 538 undocumented immigrants.
And yet, according to a former Capitol Hill staffer, President Joe Biden’s average was often higher.
> 538 arrests sounds impressive for Trump in one intensive sweep day.
> JUST, FOR COMPARISON: During the Biden Administration, ICE had months where the *average per day* over the entire month exceeded 538.https://t.co/FjufDnYBOD pic.twitter.com/dYqMCntB7x
— Ira ‘Greybeard Homer’ Goldman ??? (@KDbyProxy) January 24, 2025
The White House on Friday posted an image to social media, declaring, “Deportation Flights Have Begun.”
Just as he promised, President Trump is sending a strong message to the world: those who enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences. pic.twitter.com/yqgtF1RX6K
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 24, 2025
Immigration experts, activists, and journalists pushed back hard.
“Deportation flights were taking place under Biden too. What’s new is the military aircraft,” noted The Bulwark’s Sam Stein. CNN’s Brian Stelter added, “Also new: The PR strategy.”
PR appears to be a major focus.
The Washington Examiner’s DHS reporter, Anna Giaritelli, quickly corrected the record on the White House’s above social media post: “DHS official authorized to speak with media said this is not a deportation flight — these are roughly 80 Guatemalans who were arrested AT the southern border recently and are being REPATRIATED. That is legally not a deportation.”
Immigration activist Thomas Cartwright, who, according to The Washington Post “tracks ICE deportations for the immigrant advocacy group Witness at the Border,” pointed to this data, and also challenged the White House’s narrative.
“Theater of the absurd,” he charged. “The only thing new about this is subjecting people to transport on a cargo plane rather than charter and the LOWER number of people on the plane – 75-80 compared to the average for ICE deportation flights to Guatemala of 125. In 2024 there were 508 deportation flights to Guatemala and in 2020 – 2023: 247, 184, 369, and 470, respectively. The 508 in 2024 represents just under an average of 10 deportation flights per week to Guatemala. Counting this flight there have been only 5 this week through Thursday.”
Immigration attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, also responded to the White House’s post: “This is utter propaganda and you have to make sure not to fall for it. There were dozens of deportation flights every single week over the last year and before that. Deportation flights never stopped. If they try to claim otherwise, they are lying to the American people.”
Reichlin-Melnick also blasted White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in response to another of her posts on immigration. “Are these people seriously trying to suggest the deportation flights have not already been going on? They’re lying to you. The Biden administration had already ramped up deportations from the border to a higher level than it was under the Trump admin.”
Are these people seriously trying to suggest the deportation flights have not already been going on?
They’re lying to you. The Biden administration had already ramped up deportations from the border to a higher level than it was under the Trump admin. https://t.co/WnxRbLW5Ma
— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) January 24, 2025
And pointing to Cartwright’s data, he noted, “In 2024, ICE carried out an average of 4.27 deportation flights per day (which includes weekends and holidays) The normal weekday total was above 6 deportation flights a day, per @thcartwright. Deportation flights never stopped. This is propaganda.”
Meanwhile, The New York Times’ Hamed Aleaziz on Friday afternoon told MSNBC that the Trump administration is really going “on the offensive when it comes to putting out pictures of ICE deportations from the White House Twitter account, from Tom Holman being on several new spots, talking about deportations, it is front and center. And I think it’s an effort to show that President Trump is fulfilling this promise of mass deportations.”
He says their goal is they “want people to be uncomfortable. They want there to be a climate of fear. And ultimately, maybe people will decide that they want to leave this country voluntarily?”
See the social media posts above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
