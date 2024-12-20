News
Report: House GOP Eyes $2.5 Trillion in Spending Cuts — Social Security, Medicare at Risk
House Republicans on Friday presented a proposal during a closed-door meeting to implement President-elect Donald Trump’s directive to raise the debt ceiling. The plan proposes increasing the limit on debt by $1.5 trillion, followed by cutting “net mandatory spending” by $2.5 trillion, according to a report from Punchbowl News co-founder Joe Sherman.
Mandatory spending consists largely of programs including Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, which the government by law is required to fund. These programs are often referred to as “entitlements.” It also includes spending on interest on the national debt, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and programs like SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that helps feed over 40 million participants — including families — each month.
Sherman reported Friday afternoon, amid the impending government shutdown crisis, that “IN THE GOP MEETING — GOP leadership has a slide up that has an ‘agreement’ on the debt limit.”
“The ‘agreement’ says that House Republicans will raise the debt limit by $1.5T in the ‘first reconciliation package’ alongside a promise to CUT $2.5T in ‘net mandatory spending in the reconciliation process.'”
Axios’ Juliegrace Brufke shared what appears to be a photograph of that slide:
GOP conference meeting kicking off with the new deal being laid out.
December 20, 2024
A recent, somewhat cryptic remark by President-elect Donald Trump seems to echo Sherman’s and Brufke’s reporting, and that of others: “The United States will cut Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in spending next year through Reconciliation!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website, early Thursday evening.
Adding more details, and referencing “reconciliation,” The Hill’s Emily Brooks reports Friday afternoon: “The spending cuts-for-debt-limit-increase agreement being presented to GOP members includes a plan to cut mandatory spending. Mandatory spending includes Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans benefits, and more.”
“The agreement being eyed would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for $2.5 trillion in net cuts to mandatory spending, done through a reconciliation package, two sources confirmed to The Hill,” Brooks added. “It is not clear which programs would be cut. The reconciliation process is a special procedure that gets around the Senate filibuster, allowing Republicans who will have trifecta control of government to push through their priorities without needing Democratic support.”
Brooks also explained that “Republicans have long been planning to use this process to advance an ambitious legislative agenda that includes extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and addressing border security. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, however, notes that while reconciliation can be used to address most mandatory spending program, the Budget Act prohibits using it to change Social Security.”
The executive editor of The American Prospect, David Dayen, wrote: “They’re coming for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.”
“Mandatory spending cuts is Republican swamp speak for gutting your hard-earned Medicare,” commented U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR).
“Republicans are planning to rob you of your retirement & health care,” observed U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM).
What could this mean?
Bobby Kogan, Senior Director of Federal Budget Policy for The Center for American Progress writes that Republicans “have been open about wanting to gut Medicaid and SNAP. $2.5 trillion in cuts could mean: -cutting Medicaid 32% -cutting Medicaid & SNAP 28% -entirely eliminating SNAP, TANF, SSI, and the Child Care entitlement to states.”
TANF, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, helps “families with children experiencing low-income achieve economic security and stability.”
SSI, also known as Supplemental Security Income, helps “people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources.”
“If the cut fell entirely on Medicaid,” Kogan added, “it would mean on average about 32 million people were kicked off of Medicaid (depending on how they structured the cuts).”
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) remarked, “House Republicans just proposed slashing Medicare and Medicaid. I’ll stay in Washington until Hell freezes over to stop them.”
Trump during the campaign promised to cut “entitlements” and promised to never cut Social Security or Medicare.
Watch the videos below
Uh oh.
Here's a montage of Trump talking about cutting Social Security and Medicare.
Here's a montage of Trump talking about cutting Social Security and Medicare.
August 14, 2024
Trump: "As president I will not cut one penny from Social Security or Medicare." (Trump repeatedly proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare when he was president.)
June 22, 2024
‘What Constitution Is He Reading?’: Republican’s Interpretation of Role of Congress Stuns
A House Republican’s interpretation of the constitutional role of Congress has left some stunned, after he suggested it is not a co-equal branch of government, but rather, intended to be supportive of “President Trump,” and “implement” his agenda.
The U.S. Constitution is clear: Congress’s role is to make laws, the executive branch’s role is to implement and enforce them.
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) appeared to get the roles reversed.
“The president was elected by the people. What was on the ballot was the America First agenda,” Congressman Meuser told Fox Business Friday (video below). “The president’s plan is what we should be backing.”
“You know, our role is really to be more of a of a supportive board of directors, so we can implement what the American people voted for,” he claimed, conflating two co-equal branches of government. “Republicans need to get on board with President Trump. He is the commander in chief. He is the president. He is the decider in chief, and he’s the CEO.”
Meuser also claimed that the original bill Speaker of the House Mike Johnson put forth on Tuesday should have had the provision to extend or eliminate the debt ceiling that President-elect Donald Trump had wanted. Trump notified Congress via a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday after 5 PM — well after the text of the first bill has been released on Tuesday —that he wanted the debt ceiling language in the bill.
“I mean, this, on the entire problem began because we received almost 1500 pages on Tuesday evening, and there was a lot that was in it that was unexpected, and there were things that were not in it that were expected, apparently, particularly uh, the president’s request for for a debt ceiling. Uh, uh, now we uh we we we’re here at the eleventh hour.”
Meuser also insisted Congress needs to pass a bill “with any revisions that the White House can live with — that President Trump can live with, because again, this is his plan that should be implemented.”
Critics expressed concern over Congressman Meuser’s claims.
“What Constitution is he reading? Because it’s definitely not the American one,” remarked former Obama White House advisor and Deputy Communications Director TJ Adams-Falconer.
“Ah yes, who could forget Article 1 Section 1 of the Constitution, establishing a ‘supportive board of directors,'” snarked Tim Mulvey, who has an extensive resume in government, including serving as communications director for the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, and communications director for the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
“Someone should tell @RepMeuser he’s the member of a co-equal branch of government,” commented MSNBC columnist Michael A. Cohen.
Watch the video below
Rep. Dan Meuser says "Republicans need to get onboard with President Trump" and adds that "our role is really to be more of a supportive board of directors."
December 20, 2024
‘Sick’: Dems Slam Johnson’s Refusal to Negotiate as Government Hurls Toward Shutdown
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson reportedly plans to bring a third spending bill to the House floor for a vote on Friday morning, just hours before an increasingly likely federal government shutdown at midnight. The bill must pass in the House, clear the Senate, and be signed into law by President Joe Biden to avert a shutdown, which would come just days before Christmas as Congress plans to leave D.C. for its holiday recess.
Given Johnson’s razor-thin majority, he will need votes from Democrats, who are furious over his refusal to negotiate with them. As CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane reports, “Democratic votes are needed – no matter what — to avoid a shutdown.”
On Thursday night, 38 Republicans refused to vote for the House GOP’s bill.
Axios’s Andrew Solender reports that Democrats are saying the problem “is not just that [Republicans] killed the original deal – though that’s a big one – but that they’re negotiating with themselves. ‘They keep trying to guess what Dems will vote for, they should just talk to the Democratic Leader,’ says a senior House Dem[ocrat].”
Thursday evening, Speaker Johnson and House Republicans were warned they needed to include Democrats in their negotiations to keep the government open.
“You know, denial is not just a river in Egypt,” began U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), known for his often sarcastic remarks.
“Let’s talk about the last two years. It was the Democrats who raised the debt ceiling, not the Republicans last time. Many of you voted against it. It was the Democrats who kept open the government, not once, not twice, but every single time we needed to keep the government open, it was the Democrats who kept the government open. More of us voted for it than you.”
“And all I’ve heard for the last couple of weeks about is this giant mandate landslide trifecta,” Moskowitz continued. “Put on your big boy pants, pass your own bill.”
“We’re only here because you guys can’t agree amongst yourselves,” he added, to applause. “Democrats will keep government open for the American people. We will mediate the disagreements between that side of the room and that side of the room — we will do that for you, but you’ve got to at least invite us to that meeting. So if you want us to solve your problem because you can’t agree amongst yourselves, reach out.”
Far right Florida Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who tried on Thursday to blame Democrats for any possible shutdown, on Friday morning got in front of the cameras and vowed there will be no negotiations with Democrats.
After denouncing Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer with some colorful language, Rep. Luna declared, “there’ll be no deals with the Democrats,” and “we’re not cutting deals with Democrats.”
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), responding to Rep. Luna’s remarks, exclaimed: “So bipartisan means… 2 parties worked together. Unilaterally a bipartisan deal was scrapped, but Nevermind.” She added: “THEY said they weren’t working with us.”
U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, the House Democratic Minority Whip, declared: “We’re 15 hours away from a government shutdown that would devastate everyday Americans. Troops will be forced to serve without pay. Families will be stripped of food assistance. Travelers will face disruptions — right before the holidays. This is not a game, @HouseGOP.”
Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), warned, “Republicans are mathematically and procedurally incapable of funding the government on their own without Democratic votes. This was true when they took the majority and will be true next year. When they refuse to deal with us, they are posturing and messaging, not legislating.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) excoriated House Republicans for refusing to negotiate with Democrats: “Democrats control the White House and Senate. You’re just for a shutdown if your position is that you won’t negotiate. They are getting ready to cut off pay for our troops at Christmas. Just sick.”
Watch Rep. Moskowitz's remarks below
Moskowitz: All I've heard for the last couple weeks about this giant mandate, landslide, trifecta, put on your big boy pants. Pass your own bill. We're only here because you guys can't agree among yourselves.
December 19, 2024
‘Hell No!’: Democrats ‘Unified’ Against Reworked Funding Bill More Favorable to Trump
Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has crafted a replacement spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at 12:01 AM on Saturday. The proposal, driven by Donald Trump’s demands, is being viewed by some as a test of loyalty to the President-elect. To pass, the bill will require substantial bipartisan support, including a two-thirds majority in Thursday night’s planned vote — a feat that appears unlikely given the opposition within the Democratic caucus.
Some on both sides of the aisle are opposed to Trump’s demand that the bill include a provision that would eliminate or extend the debt ceiling. The legislation extends it into 2027, forcing the party that will be in charge after the November 2026 midterms to deal with it once again.
“A pretty clean test is coming of Trump’s sway with Republicans,” reports Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, referring to how many in the GOP will vote for the bill.
“He blew up a deal,” Sherman noted. “They came up with a new deal…And now let’s see if Republicans vote for it!”
The bill is widely expected to fail Thursday night, according to CNN and others, but it is expected to serve as a loyalty list to Trump. Politico columnist Jonathan Martin earlier Thursday called the debt ceiling increase a “Maga loyalty test.”
“Trump’s government shutdown threat is a loyalty test for GOP lawmakers,” New York Magazine wrote on social media. “Trump is now demanding that his supporters back a new spending bill and debt limit increase they will hate.”
Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, on his way into the meeting with his caucus Thursday afternoon, called the newly retooled legislation “laughable,” and blamed “Extreme MAGA Republicans” for “driving us to a government shutdown.”
In addition to kicking the can down the road on the debt limit, changes to the bill include gutting a critical program for childhood cancer research, according to The Bulwark’s Sam Stein.
New bill removes funding for this bipartisan child cancer research program. $190 million — a small drop comparatively — is now gone. will need to be passed at some other point, if it can get passed at all.
December 19, 2024
Democrats appeared to be largely in agreement with Jeffries, and opposed to the bill.
Spectrum News’ Cassie Semyon reports Democrats are “unified” against it.
“I’m not simply a no. I’m a hell no,” Leader Jeffries told his members, Politico’s Nicholas Wu reported.
“Chant of ‘hell no’ and a round of cheers can be heard from outside the closed doors of House Democratic caucus meeting,” CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane reported at 4:45 PM.
But even Speaker Johnson is expected to have trouble getting all his members to vote to pass the legislation.
Republican U.S. Representatives Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, both members of the far-right Freedom Caucus, told Punchbowl News’ Melanie Zanona “they are a NO on the new CR deal. Both cited concerns with the two year suspension of the debt ceiling.”
Trump attacked two other House Republicans, who are saying they are not voting for the bill.
U.S. Rep. Bob Good, the former chair of the Freedom Caucus who lost his primary this year after first backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump, and was mocked earlier this afternoon by Trump, told Zanona “of course not” when asked if he will vote for the continuing resolution.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), another House Republican Trump targeted on Thursday, blasted the bill over the debt limit provision.
Watch the video below
Full ROY clip including response to debt ceiling:
"You can't lift the debt ceiling or suspend the debt ceiling without structural reform to save money. That's the bottom line. It's like increasing your credit card limit, while you don't do anything to constrain spending."
December 19, 2024
