Churches and School Targeted in Tulsa Race Massacre Get $21,000 From Nonprofit
The nonprofit Justice for Greenwood donated $21,000 in funds to churches and a school that were targeted in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, a terrorist act carried out by white supremacists.
Justice for Greenwood gave 13 churches and Booker T. Washington High School each $1,500. The churches and school were damaged if not outright destroyed by the mob of white supremacist attackers 103 years ago. Booker T. Washington High was the only school to stay standing following the attack, according to The Black Wall Street Times. The school was also a shelter for refugees of the Tulsa Race Massacre, according to KTUL-TV.
“These Churches and Booker T. were the heart and soul of Greenwood,” Justice for Greenwood founder Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a statement. “They have served as the spiritual and cultural bedrock of Black Wall Street before, during, and after the Massacre. Honoring these churches and Booker T. today reflects our commitment to preserving their legacy and supporting their vital work as we continue to fight for justice for the massacre survivors, descendants and the broader Greenwood community.”
The 13 churches to receive the funds were: Morning Star Baptist Church, Metropolitan Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church, Paradise Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Vernon A.M.E. Church, Wesley Chapel, First Baptist Church North Tulsa, Bethel Seventh Day Adventist, First Church of God in Christ, Christ Temple C.M.E., Church of the Living God Temple 53 and Progressive Baptist Church.
This is not the first donation from Justice for Greenwood. Since 2021, the churches and school have received over $40,000. In addition, the last three survivors, Hughes Vann Ellis, Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle, were given $300,000 in May 2021. Ellis passed away last year.
The Tulsa Race Massacre has been in the news lately, especially thanks to groups like Justice for Greenwood pushing to keep history from being forgotten. This October, the Department of Justice announced a new inquiry into what happened in 1921, according to KOSU-FM. The DOJ’s inquiry is part of the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Claim Act, passed in 2008.
“For our federal government to have never, ever recognized this with an actual report is a travesty,” Solomon-Simmons told KOSU about the inquiry. “It was a conspiracy of silence that has gone on for decades.”
The Tulsa Race Massacre took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921 in the Greenwood District, an affluent Black neighborhood also known as Black Wall Street. The real cause was the resentment from white residents seeing Black people do well financially, but officially, the inciting indecent was when a Black man, Dick Rowland, was accused of assaulting a white woman, Sarah Page.
Though what exactly happened is unknown—some suggest that Rowland tripped while entering the elevator Page operated and touched her arm—even contemporary reports make it clear no assault happened. Page even confirmed to police that he had grabbed her arm, but nothing more; Page declined to press charges.
But on the next day, May 31, police detained and jailed Rowland. It was reported in the white-owned Tulsa Tribune, bringing attention to the case. White residents of Tulsa formed a lynch mob at the Tulsa County Courthouse. Black residents came out armed to protect Rowland. Though some of the white people went home at this point, many went to get their own weapons.
On the early morning of June 1, around 1 a.m., white people started lighting fires in the Greenwood District. Later that morning, some white residents had flown planes over the neighborhood, firing guns and dropping firebombs. It’s believed that many of these flights featured law enforcement personnel.
There were many casualties, but even today the exact number is unknown. Though there are 39 confirmed dead—the majority of whom are Black—it’s believed as many as 300 people were killed, and over 800 people were injured.
A 2001 report from the Oklahoma state legislature said that Tulsa officials conspired with the mob. The report encouraged the state to set up a reparations program for survivors and their families.
The legislature, however, declined to include reparations in a 2001 reconciliation act, which instead created a memorial park, promised economic development in the Greenwood District, and offered over 300 college scholarships for descendants of victims of the massacre.
Costco Shoots Down Anti-DEI Activists: ‘Respect and Inclusion Is Appropriate and Necessary’
While other companies like Ford, Harley Davidson and Home Depot are turning their back on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies, Costco fought back, saying that their success is due to “respect and inclusion.”
A group of shareholders brought a proposal to the board of big-box retailer Costco Wholesale, requesting the company drop its DEI policies. The proposal cites “a number of DEI-related lawsuits” and pointed to other large companies like Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft dumping DEI policies.
“It’s clear that DEI holds litigation, reputational and financial risks to the Company, and therefore financial risks to shareholders,” the proposal read.
The Costco board unanimously rejected this and urged all shareholders to vote against the proposal.
“Our Board has considered this proposal and believes that our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary. The report requested by this proposal would not provide meaningful additional information to our shareholders, and the Board thus unanimously recommends a vote AGAINST this proposal,” the board wrote.
“For our employees, these efforts are built around inclusion – having all of our employees feel valued and respected. Our efforts at diversity, equity and inclusion remind and reinforce with everyone at our Company the importance of creating opportunities for all. We believe that these efforts enhance our capacity to attract and retain employees who will help our business succeed. This capacity is critical because we owe our success to our now over 300,000 employees around the globe,” it added.
And Costco did not pull its punches while dismissing the anti-DEI proposal.
“The proponent professes concern about legal and financial risks to the Company and its shareholders associated with the diversity initiatives. The supporting statement demonstrates that it is the proponent and others that are responsible for inflicting burdens on companies with their challenges to longstanding diversity programs. The proponent’s broader agenda is not reducing risk for the Company but abolition of diversity initiatives,” the board wrote.
The proposal was initially brought to the board by the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, according to CNN.
While corporate skittishness may be driving other companies to drop DEI policies, MK Chin, an associate professor and Jerome Bess Faculty Fellow at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, said that DEI policies can lead to better employee bases.
“Millennials tend to prefer companies to stand up, and they expect—even require—CEOs to speak up on these socio-political issues. Millennials are becoming more of a center of this economy. They’re becoming more important customers with greater disposable income. Boomers are retiring or retired. Generation Xers are getting into their 50s and 60s. Considering this trend in demographics, pulling back from this initiative could have a long-term impact,” Chin told LGBTQ Nation.
“Attracting and retaining human capital might have a bigger impact. They are customers, but they’re also employees. And a good amount of research shows millennial employees tend to prioritize the importance of purpose and values at the workplace. So if dumping these DEI initiatives is perceived as ‘we’re not treating everyone as whole,’ that could hurt in terms of attracting and retaining higher-quality human capital,” Chin added.
Though other companies have been skittish when anti-DEI activists like the NCPPR have brought concerns, Costco appears to be bearing Chin’s thesis out. Costco is seen as one of the most progressive companies, with its many sustainability policies, urging suppliers to use more efficient packaging and partnering with organizations to make sure their products are sustainably sourced. It’s also known for high wages for its employees and for taking steps to reduce emissions and embrace green energy.
And it turns out, progressivism is profitable for the company, which regularly reports increases in profits.
Photo by Tony Webster via Wikimedia Commons
CRIME
Alabama Teen Randall Adjessom Was Shot In Home By Cops Looking For Brother’s Marijuana
Randall Adjessom, 16, was shot to death last year by the Mobile, Alabama Police Department’s S.W.A.T. team. The police were looking for marijuana allegedly owned by Adjessom’s older brother—who not only wasn’t there, but didn’t live at that home.
The Adjessom family filed suit last week against the Mobile Police Department. The officers shot Adjessom four times during a no-knock raid, according to the Associated Press. The no-knock warrant was issued as part of a investigation against his older brother for marijuana possession and distribution, despite not living at the address raided. No one at the address, which included Adjessom’s mother, aunt, grandmother and sisters, was a suspect.
Police say that Adjessom was armed with a laser-sighted pistol, according to WALA-TV. His family doesn’t dispute that he had a gun, but said it was “to protect his mother, grandmother, aunt, and sisters from the unknown intruders breaching his childhood home,” according to the Miami Herald. As soon as he saw the intruders were police officers, he put his hands up, the lawsuit said. An officer then shot him four times in the torso. Police body camera footage confirms that Adjessom had his hands up, the Herald reported.
“Although Police Officer Defendants were holding Randall’s mother, grandmother, aunt, and sisters in a room just feet from where 16-year-old Randall lay—without any cause to do so—Police Officer Defendants never told his family that they had shot the child or that he was bleeding out in the hallway outside his bedroom door. As a result, Randall’s family, including Plaintiff, had no opportunity to render Randall aid, take him to a hospital, or call an ambulance; they also had no opportunity to say goodbye to their son, grandson, nephew, and brother,” the lawsuit read.
After shooting him, officers allegedly offered no aid, instead stepping over him to clear the rest of the home. The police didn’t try to disarm him, and instead just dressed his wounds for 40 minutes after the home had been cleared, the suit says. The family lived just eight minutes away from a hospital, but officers didn’t call for medical services for at least 40 minutes.
Attorneys for the Adjessom family, Grant & Eisenhofer, say the teen’s shooting is part of a “systemic pattern of [the Mobile Police Department] using excessive force against citizens of color; in particular, young Black boys and men.”
The attorneys cite the MPD Police Chief Paul Prine of telling officers “I’m not concerned with what the media and public thinks about the police. F**k the public,” upon being named chief in 2021. Prine was fired earlier this year following complaints from the city, according to WPMI-TV. Prine is suing Mobile, alleging he was fired in retaliation for complaining about the Mobile chief of staff.
Image by Shutterstock
INTERNATIONAL
Shark Tank Star Proposes EU-Like Relationship Between U.S. and Canada, Despite Trump Backing Brexit
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary realizes not everyone is a fan of President-elect Donald Trump’s idea of making Canada the 51st state—so he proposed an “economic union” similar to the European Union. But that might be a hard sell for a president who once called himself “Mr. Brexit.”
O’Leary appeared on Fox News Friday morning to discuss Trump’s talk about absorbing Canada into the United States. O’Leary, who is Canadian, endorsed the plan, according to The Independent, calling it “something great.”
“If you figured out a way to put these two countries together, it would be the most powerful country on earth. The most powerful military on earth, the most powerful resources and no adversary anywhere would mess with it. That’s the prize,” O’Leary said.
READ MORE: ‘Morality Police’: Fox News Hosts Freak Out After Canada Warns LGBTQ Travelers About Dangers of Visiting US
It’s not clear if Trump is joking about annexing Canada. People initially thought he was joking about buying Greenland during his first term, but it’s become clear that he is serious. On Thursday, Trump called for hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to lead Canada.
“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’ He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier this month, he complained about “[subsidizing] Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year” on Truth Social, and claimed “many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.” Trump’s claim, however, is not accurate. In her interview with O’Leary, Fox News host Aishah Hasnie cited a poll result that only 13% of Canadians want their country to become a new state.
O’Leary dismissed the poll and said that Canada didn’t necessarily need to become one of the United States.
“You don’t have to sell or merge the country but create a union where you put together the things that matter: a common currency, a common passport, free-flowing trade across the border, particularly in energy,” O’Leary said.
What he’s describing here is basically the European Union. Though the countries in the EU are independent, they share a currency—the euro—and citizens can travel freely throughout member countries. Trade is also open—but regulated by the EU, which attempts to balance individual countries’ concerns.
It’s this last bit that proved problematic for the Brexiteers in the United Kingdom. Countries in the EU have a principle called “primacy of European Union laws,” meaning EU regulations trump local countries’. EU law, though, is primarily concerned with trade and product regulations. And that’s one of the reasons Trump, in 2016, backed Brexit, even going as far as to call himself “Mr. Brexit.”
“Come November, the American people will have the chance to re-declare their independence. Americans will have a chance to vote for trade, immigration and foreign policies that put our citizens first,” Trump said at the time, according to CNN. “They will have the chance to reject today’s rule by the global elite, and to embrace real change that delivers a government of, by and for the people.”
Would “Mr. Brexit” be on board for his own North American Union? It seems unlikely.
Image via Shutterstock
