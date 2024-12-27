Churches and School Targeted in Tulsa Race Massacre Get $21,000 From Nonprofit

The nonprofit Justice for Greenwood donated $21,000 in funds to churches and a school that were targeted in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, a terrorist act carried out by white supremacists.

Justice for Greenwood gave 13 churches and Booker T. Washington High School each $1,500. The churches and school were damaged if not outright destroyed by the mob of white supremacist attackers 103 years ago. Booker T. Washington High was the only school to stay standing following the attack, according to The Black Wall Street Times. The school was also a shelter for refugees of the Tulsa Race Massacre, according to KTUL-TV.

“These Churches and Booker T. were the heart and soul of Greenwood,” Justice for Greenwood founder Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a statement. “They have served as the spiritual and cultural bedrock of Black Wall Street before, during, and after the Massacre. Honoring these churches and Booker T. today reflects our commitment to preserving their legacy and supporting their vital work as we continue to fight for justice for the massacre survivors, descendants and the broader Greenwood community.”

READ MORE: ‘Trafficking in Nazi Race Science’: Trump Blasted After ‘Vile Trifecta’ of Antisemitism

The 13 churches to receive the funds were: Morning Star Baptist Church, Metropolitan Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church, Paradise Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Vernon A.M.E. Church, Wesley Chapel, First Baptist Church North Tulsa, Bethel Seventh Day Adventist, First Church of God in Christ, Christ Temple C.M.E., Church of the Living God Temple 53 and Progressive Baptist Church.

This is not the first donation from Justice for Greenwood. Since 2021, the churches and school have received over $40,000. In addition, the last three survivors, Hughes Vann Ellis, Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle, were given $300,000 in May 2021. Ellis passed away last year.

The Tulsa Race Massacre has been in the news lately, especially thanks to groups like Justice for Greenwood pushing to keep history from being forgotten. This October, the Department of Justice announced a new inquiry into what happened in 1921, according to KOSU-FM. The DOJ’s inquiry is part of the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Claim Act, passed in 2008.

“For our federal government to have never, ever recognized this with an actual report is a travesty,” Solomon-Simmons told KOSU about the inquiry. “It was a conspiracy of silence that has gone on for decades.”

The Tulsa Race Massacre took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921 in the Greenwood District, an affluent Black neighborhood also known as Black Wall Street. The real cause was the resentment from white residents seeing Black people do well financially, but officially, the inciting indecent was when a Black man, Dick Rowland, was accused of assaulting a white woman, Sarah Page.

Though what exactly happened is unknown—some suggest that Rowland tripped while entering the elevator Page operated and touched her arm—even contemporary reports make it clear no assault happened. Page even confirmed to police that he had grabbed her arm, but nothing more; Page declined to press charges.

But on the next day, May 31, police detained and jailed Rowland. It was reported in the white-owned Tulsa Tribune, bringing attention to the case. White residents of Tulsa formed a lynch mob at the Tulsa County Courthouse. Black residents came out armed to protect Rowland. Though some of the white people went home at this point, many went to get their own weapons.

On the early morning of June 1, around 1 a.m., white people started lighting fires in the Greenwood District. Later that morning, some white residents had flown planes over the neighborhood, firing guns and dropping firebombs. It’s believed that many of these flights featured law enforcement personnel.

There were many casualties, but even today the exact number is unknown. Though there are 39 confirmed dead—the majority of whom are Black—it’s believed as many as 300 people were killed, and over 800 people were injured.

A 2001 report from the Oklahoma state legislature said that Tulsa officials conspired with the mob. The report encouraged the state to set up a reparations program for survivors and their families.

The legislature, however, declined to include reparations in a 2001 reconciliation act, which instead created a memorial park, promised economic development in the Greenwood District, and offered over 300 college scholarships for descendants of victims of the massacre.