‘Within Two Seconds’: Trump Vows to Fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if Elected President
Donald Trump says he will fire Special Counsel Jack Smith on his first day in office, if he is elected president. Election Day is less than two weeks away.
“Oh, it’s so easy. It’s so easy,” Trump told right wing podcaster Hugh Hewitt Thursday morning, as The Washington Post reports (video below). “I would fire him within two seconds.”
Trump bragged to Hewitt, “I got immunity at the Supreme Court.”
He also told Hewitt that Special Counsel Smith is a “crooked person.” Smith was the chief prosecutor for a special tribunal of the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been prosecuting Trump in two federal cases: one for alleged election subversion for his actions including those surrounding the January 6 insurrection, and a second for his allegedly unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return classified documents, including some of the nation’s top military and nuclear secrets. The latter case was thrown out by Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, but DOJ is appealing.
A president does not have the authority to fire a special counsel. That power lies with the Attorney General, although Trump, if elected, would likely only nominate one who would end all prosecutions against him.
Judge Cannon is reportedly on Trump’s short list to become Attorney General if he wins back the White House.
On Thursday Trump called Cannon a “brave, brilliant judge.”
In his election subversion case, Newsweek reported earlier this month the Special Counsel has 77 potential witnesses to testify against Trump.
Trump has referred to the violent and deadly January 6 insurrection as a “day of love.” He has called those who participated in storming the Capitol and were convicted and imprisoned, “hostages,” and has promised to pardon them. Trump has been criminally indicted on felony charges for his alleged role in the insurrection and surrounding election subversion.
In that indictment, prosecutors say, Trump “pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results,” and “perpetrated three criminal conspiracies,” according to Democracy Docket.
He is facing charges including: Conspiracy to defraud the United States; Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and, Conspiracy against the right to vote and have one’s vote counted.
Listen to a short clip of Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Trump says if he’s elected, he would fire Special Counsel Jack Smith “within two seconds.” His first order of business is not the economy, health care, or the border. His primary goal is to protect himself after being indicted twice. That’s why he’s running for president. pic.twitter.com/QdXIThkaVs
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 24, 2024
‘Perfect Russian Asset’: JD Vance Pummeled for Promoting ‘Putin’s Propaganda’
During a town hall Thursday, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance suggested that Russia is not the “bad guy” in its illegal war of choice against the sovereign nation of Ukraine, leading critics including national security experts to accuse him of promoting Vladimir Putin’s talking points.
“I think that the seeds of peace and Russia and Ukraine come from recognizing that is unfortunate as it is, and Russia shouldn’t have invaded Ukraine in the first place,” Vance told an self-identified undecided voter, according to the NewsNation transcript. “Both the Russians and the Ukrainians are exhausted. They’re both struggling to find men, because primarily men in those countries that are fighting the war. But they’re struggling to find women too. They’re struggling to get the equipment necessary to send to the front lines.”
“Their economies are exhausted. Whole parts of their country have been destroyed. Both of these parties want this war to end.”
“And I think unfortunately, you’ve got a lot of American leaders who like to beat their chest and say, ‘Well, this is the good guy and that’s the bad guy.’ Look, yes, Russia should not have invaded Ukraine, but we are where we are, and what’s in the best interest of America, and what I believe is in the best interest of Ukraine and Russia is for the killing to stop.”
Olivia Troye, who has an extensive national security résumé, including as Vice President Mike Pence’s Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor, blasted Senator Vance:
“JD Vance: the perfect Russian asset, delivering Putin’s propaganda straight to the American people. At a time when democracy needs defending, Vance is more interested in spreading Moscow’s talking points than standing up for American values.”
The Atlantic’s David Frum, who served as speechwriter and special assistant to President George W. Bush, wrote of Senator Vance, “This man was put on a national ticket at the behest of a cabal of billionaires with sinister secret obligations to the dictators of Russia and China.”
Foreign policy, national security, and political affairs analyst and commentator David Rothkopf warned, “This is what the (not-so-soft) pitch for Putin looks like. Make no mistake. Vance may be weird and inexperienced [but] he is also a threat. This man could very easily succeed Trump (sooner than anyone expects) as president.”
Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat fighter pilot who served for two decades and has a huge defense résumé, commented: “If we had JD Vance back in 1987, the line would be, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, this wall looks really beautiful.'”
Professor of history and biographer Lee Annis added: “Unconscionable statement! Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Jerry Ford and especially Ronald Reagan would be horrified by this TRULY pathetic excuse for the ‘evil empire’ Reagan so nobly and loudly condemned.”
Marc Polymeropoulos, who served at CIA for more than a quarter-century, remarked: “There actually is a good guy and a bad guy re Ukraine and Russia. Good god. This is the GOP position? My GOP ntl security friends, u good with this?”
Watch below or at this link.
JD Vance criticizes “American leaders” who pick a side in the war in Ukraine: “Unfortunately, you got a lot of American leaders who like to beat their chest and say; this [Ukraine] is the good guy and this [Russia] is the bad guy.” pic.twitter.com/dcAcnKehTX
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 25, 2024
Fox Host Insists Trump’s Hitler Remarks Were Made in Private — Just ‘Letting Off Steam’
Fox News host Howard Kurtz insists General John Kelly saying Donald Trump told him he wanted “Hitler’s generals” may be a “gift from the gods” for the Harris presidential campaign, but it won’t change many votes because it was said in private. Kurtz also claimed that because Trump survived two assassination attempts his supporters are not about to be “peeled off,” and it’s all just “noise at this point to them.”
After praising Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff, General John Kelly, as a “highly respected, um, uh four star who lost a son in Afghanistan,” Kurtz Thursday afternoon told Fox News host Martha McCallum, “I don’t believe that [Kelly] is making things up and nobody can really know what the private conversations may have been.”
“However, at the same time,” Kurtz continued, “Trump may have just been letting off steam about the loyalty he wanted from his generals compared to what he thought about Hitler’s generals, and I think that it is obviously not something that was uh, made for public consumption.”
Kurtz suggested that because there “was not an effort, uh, to say anything publicly” about wanting Hitler’s generals, those “accusations are not gonna move ten votes.”
Kelly this week in interviews has said his former boss, Donald Trump, meets the “definition of a ‘fascist.’” The Associated Press also reported: “Trump suggested that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler ‘did some good things.’”
“In his interview with The Atlantic,” The AP reported, “Kelly recalled that when Trump raised the idea of needing ‘German generals,’ Kelly would ask if he meant ‘Bismarck’s generals,’ referring to Otto von Bismarck, the former chancellor of the German Reich who oversaw the unification of Germany. ‘Surely you can’t mean Hitler’s generals,’ Kelly recalled asking Trump. To which the former president responded, ‘Yeah, yeah, Hitler’s generals.’”
McCallum suggested to Kurtz that the accusations from General Kelly were “obviously a lot of stuff being uh thrown at the wall here,” but asked also if this could be part of the “so-called October surprises that can sometimes impact elections just 12 days out?”
McCallum stressed that others had claimed Kelly was wrong, and “that they were never said.”
Kurtz did stress he does see Kelly “as a grandstander,” but rather, “concerned and upset.”
McCallum insisted that as far as the Kelly accusations are concerned, “it speaks to me to the tolerance that people have for the level of story that can rock a presidential election.”
“I mean, we all remember Access Hollywood,” the 2016 October surprise where Donald Trump was caught on tape making now infamous comments about grabbing women by their genitals and how he kisses women with out asking because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”
Kurtz also reassured Fox viewers that many of these “are not new allegations, and I think a lot of people, especially Trump supporters, especially after two assassination attempts have failed, are not gonna be peeled off, uh, by this back and forth. It sounds like noise at this point to them.”
Watch a short clip of the interview below or at this link.
Fox’s Howie Kurtz: “Trump may have just been letting off steam about the loyalty he wanted from his generals compared to what he thought about Hitler’s generals. Obviously not something that was made for public consumption”
h/t @McmasterReed pic.twitter.com/AgczBVqYre
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) October 24, 2024
‘Not Going Down That Road’: Fox Host Shuts Down Guest as Soon as He Says ‘John Kelly’
Fox News host and anchor Harris Faulkner quickly shut down a Democratic guest as soon as he brought up the name of Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, who this week declared the ex-president meets the “definition of a ‘fascist.'”
General Kelly is far from alone.
Last week, former Trump Chairman of the Join Chiefs, General Mark Milley, said he believes Donald Trump is “fascist to the core,” and “the most dangerous person to this country.”
And on Wednesday, former Trump Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, The Washington Post reported, agreed with General Kelly that Trump meets the definition of a fascist.
Esper “said in a CNN interview that he was reluctant to use the same label that Kelly used in a New York Times interview published Tuesday. But Esper then noted that Kelly had looked up the definition of a fascist in the interview — and Esper urged ‘everybody’ to do the same.”
“Ask yourself, does he fall into those categories?” Esper asked. “And it’s hard to say that he doesn’t when you kind of look at those terms. He certainly has those inclinations, and I think it’s something we should be wary about.”
In addition to declaring the ex-president meets the definition of a fascist, General Kelly shared more disturbing details about his time with Trump.
“Donald Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff is warning that the Republican presidential nominee meets the definition of a fascist and that while in office, Trump suggested that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler ‘did some good things,’” The Associated Press reported Wednesday. “The comments from John Kelly, the retired Marine general who worked for Trump in the White House from 2017 to 2019, came in interviews with both The New York Times and The Atlantic. They build on a growing series of warnings from former top Trump officials as the election enters its final weeks.”
Trump allegedly was very specific in his praise of Hitler and his regime.
“In his interview with The Atlantic, Kelly recalled that when Trump raised the idea of needing ‘German generals,’ Kelly would ask if he meant ‘Bismarck’s generals,’ referring to Otto von Bismarck, the former chancellor of the German Reich who oversaw the unification of Germany. ‘Surely you can’t mean Hitler’s generals,’ Kelly recalled asking Trump. To which the former president responded, ‘Yeah, yeah, Hitler’s generals.’”
The AP also reported, “Kelly added that Trump often fumed at any attempt to constrain his power, and that ‘he would love to be’ a dictator,” and told The Times: “He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”
Thursday afternoon, Fox’s Harris Faulkner stopped her guest from sharing those allegations on-air.
“It’s very difficult for them. They hear all this negative, both sides, and they’re tuning it out, so how do you break through?” a Democratic guest told Faulkner. “What I think is telling is that you have someone like President Barack Obama going and stumping for his candidate where on Donald Trump’s side, you don’t see George W. Bush, you don’t see Michael Pence or leading Republicans doing that, and I think that’s a glaring thing that will come evident.”
“His former chief of staff, John Kelly, coming out —” he said before Harris interjected.
“Alright,” she declared, before her guest continued: “with these accusations —”
“You know what,” Faulkner said, talking over her guest. “I’m not going to go down that road.”
“She used the backdrop of the Naval Observatory,” Faulkner said, “to bring up some some items that were years old and without much time left, I would love for us to go into it…”
Rather than allowing her guests to continue on that topic, she called for their last quick thoughts.
Faulkner closed by asking, “I just want to know, where’s the joy? Because he’s dancing and she’s no longer joyful. Find the joy.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Democrat guest: John Kelly came out with these accusations that are very damning to Trump.
Harris Faulkner: I’m not going down that road.
Dem: Trump has refused to do 60 Minutes.
Faulkner: I just want to know where’s the joy because he’s dancing, and she’s no longer joyful! pic.twitter.com/GaEtV9CElu
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 24, 2024
