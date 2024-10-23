News
‘Defending Nazis’: Fox Host Under Fire for ‘Excusing’ Trump Wanting ‘Hitler’s Generals’
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is under fire for what some see as him defending Donald Trump’s embrace of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s regime, including reportedly saying he wanted “Hitler’s generals,” when he was president.
“Donald Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff is warning that the Republican presidential nominee meets the definition of a fascist and that while in office, Trump suggested that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler ‘did some good things,'” The Associated Press reports. “The comments from John Kelly, the retired Marine general who worked for Trump in the White House from 2017 to 2019, came in interviews with both The New York Times and The Atlantic. They build on a growing series of warnings from former top Trump officials as the election enters its final weeks.”
“He commented more than once that, ‘You know, Hitler did some good things, too,’” Kelly (photo above, with Trump) told The New York Times, the AP notes.
READ MORE: Trump’s Current Campaign Manager Shared Statements Blaming Him for J6 ‘Insurrection’
“In his interview with The Atlantic, Kelly recalled that when Trump raised the idea of needing ‘German generals,’ Kelly would ask if he meant ‘Bismarck’s generals,’ referring to Otto von Bismarck, the former chancellor of the German Reich who oversaw the unification of Germany. ‘Surely you can’t mean Hitler’s generals,’ Kelly recalled asking Trump. To which the former president responded, ‘Yeah, yeah, Hitler’s generals.'”
The AP also reported, “Kelly added that Trump often fumed at any attempt to constrain his power, and that ‘he would love to be’ a dictator,” and told The Times: “He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”
Wednesday morning on “Fox & Friends,” Kilmeade, a staunch Trump supporter, defended the ex-president, a convicted felon awaiting sentencing who is running for re-election as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.
Kilmeade alleged that General Kelly, Trump’s then-chief of staff, and Jim Mattis, Trump’s Secretary of Defense, “didn’t like the president, and they didn’t think he deserved the job or they didn’t think he was worthy of the job, and they went out of his way to make sure a lot of the things they asked him to do that they didn’t like never got done.”
“And then you factor in the fact that he runs his own company, coming from the business world, the first one we’ve ever had, it’s not even a public company,” Kilmeade said of Trump, a real estate developer who was far from the first business owner President, “and then he obviously has frustration, and I could absolutely see him go now, ‘you know what? It would be great to have German generals that actually do what we asked them to do,’ knowing that’s a third, uh, maybe not fully on uh fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals were Nazis and whatever.”
Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson James Singer responded: “German generals were asked to exterminate the Jewish people. They murdered 6 million Jews, including my great grandfather, in concentration camps. What the hell is wrong with @kilmeade?”
Former Trump White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews did not hold back: “This… is insane. Hitler’s generals carried out GENOCIDE. Republicans: STOP defending this. This is not normal. There is no way to spin this.”
READ MORE: ‘Charlatan’ Pastor at Latino Event Lays Hands on Trump, Prays God Makes Him President
Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas, who is also a co-founder Vox Media, wrote: “Now FOX NEWS is defending Nazis, because they must always have Donald Trump’s back, even when he’s praising Nazis.”
Republican Voters Against Trump commented: “Is @kilmeade talking about the ‘Nazi or whatever’ German generals who were asked by Hitler to carry out a genocide? This is insane.”
Journalist Ahmed Baba warned: “If anyone doubts the right-wing ecosystem wouldn’t fully back Trump unleashing authoritarian depravity in a second term, look no further than this clip. They’re already excusing it.”
The Lincoln Project added: “There’s an ‘enemy within’ alright,” referring to Trump’s recent attacks in Democrats, “and it’s Americans who will justify any admiration of literal Nazis. Fox is not your friend.”
The Bulwark’s Sam Stein added, “The spin here is that Trump is…. unaware that the Nazis were bad?”
Issac Bailey, a professor of communication studies and McClatchy opinion columnist wrote: “This is one of the most damaging things Trump has done, convinced people to disregard all sensibilities in order to protect him from himself. Now his supporters are openly saying, hey, wanting to have Nazi-like generals isn’t all that bad. God help us.”
Watch the clip below or at this link.
Fox host Brian Kilmeade justifies Trump wanting German generals
Kilmeade: I can absolutely see him go it’d be great to have German generals that actually do what we ask them to do, maybe not fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals who were Nazis or whatever pic.twitter.com/6lpjH6foEk
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) October 23, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Fascist’ Trump’s Rhetoric Fits ‘Textbook Definition of Fascism’: Journalist
Image of Trump and Kelly: Official DHS photo by Barry Bahler via Flickr
DOJ Public Integrity Section Warns Elon Musk: Report
The Public Integrity Section of the U.S. Dept. of Justice has reportedly issued a letter warning Elon Musk’s Super PAC that his $1 million a day sweepstakes giveaway to certain voters may violate federal law.
“Federal law bars paying people to register to vote,” CNN reports. “The language of the petition currently promises $1 million prizes to people chosen at random for signing a petition in support of First and Second Amendment freedoms. But to sign the petition, you must be registered to vote in specific states.”
Here is Musk making the announcement last week.
How’s this legal?
Elon Musk just announced that his Super PAC will be awarding a million dollars every day until the election to registered Pennsylvania voters who signed his Super PAC petition. pic.twitter.com/ZOX0IYvnvH
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 20, 2024
READ MORE: ‘How You Get to Fascist Governance’: Expert Rips GOPer’s Response to Trump Praising Hitler
“While it’s unclear whether the department has determined Musk’s giveaway is outright illegal,” ABC News added, “experts have questioned whether the lottery violates federal law that prohibits individuals from paying people to register to vote.”
Professor of law and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance weighed in on the news.
“DOJ policy prohibits confirming or denying a criminal investigation is underway except in rare circumstances, not applicable here. But hard to believe they wouldn’t be taking a look at Musk’s million dollar payments to potential voters,” she wrote.
Professor of law Rick Hasen, a recognized expert in election law and campaign finance, on Saturday noted, “Making a million dollar prize contingent on registering to vote is illegal. See 52 USC 10307(c) https://govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2023-title52/pdf/USCODE-2023-title52-subtitleI-chap103-sec10307.pdf”
“The DOJ election crimes manual specifically mentions lotteries for voters as prohibited vote buying under that statute. https://justice.gov/criminal/file/1029066/dl. See pages 44-45,” he added.
At his Election Law Blog, Hasen went even further, calling it “clearly illegal.”
One has to be a registered voter in a swing state to sign the petition and be a petition signer to be eligible for the million dollar prize. pic.twitter.com/F8cijRjMGZ
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 20, 2024
Watch the video above or at this link.
RELATED: ‘Defending Nazis’: Fox Host Under Fire for ‘Excusing’ Trump Wanting ‘Hitler’s Generals’
‘How You Get to Fascist Governance’: Expert Rips GOPer’s Response to Trump Praising Hitler
A noted professor, historian, and expert on authoritarianism and fascism is strongly criticizing the Republican governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, for dismissing reports that Donald Trump repeatedly had said he wanted “Hitler’s generals” when he was president, as just “baked in to the vote.”
Gov. Sununu, who told CNN Wednesday he is still supports Donald Trump’s campaign for president, despite Trump’s embrace of Adolf Hitler’s regime and praise for Hitler, called it just “kind of par for the course.”
“Look, we’ve heard a lot of extreme things about Donald Trump from Donald Trump,” Sununu said on CNN, somewhat chuckling. Uh, it’s kind of par for the course. It’s really, unfortunately, uh, with with a guy like that, it’s kind of baked in to the vote at this point.”
RELATED: ‘Defending Nazis’: Fox Host Under Fire for ‘Excusing’ Trump Wanting ‘Hitler’s Generals’
“Uh, so those last swing voters are just gonna kind of push towards what’s gonna get get a little ease on my on my family, a little ease on the cost of living.”
Kelly on tape saying Trump praised Hitler multiple times pic.twitter.com/JWZjTwbc4y
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2024
Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a professor of history and Italian studies, and an advisor to Protect Democracy, responded to Sununu’s remarks.
“I see,” she said, critically, “so even Hitler does not move the needle and the extremism is now completely normallzed [sic]. That kind of acceptance and cowardice is exactly how you get to Fascist governance.”
Jonathan Greenburg, an investigative financial and legal journalist who says he has “known, and written about, Donald Trump longer than any reporter working today,” responded: “An incredible admission!”
READ MORE: Trump’s Current Campaign Manager Shared Statements Blaming Him for J6 ‘Insurrection’
“It should be headline news everywhere. Sununu, who is seen as a moderate GOPer, now says that Hitler fascism is baked into the cake’ of Trump’s appeal & that is a reason people are still voting for him!”
The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols added, “Crass opportunists like Sununu know Trump will be a disaster, but somehow believe that they will be spared from the damage Trump will inflict on the nation – and then they will return as honored Wise Men to rebuild the GOP.”
The New Hampshire Democratic Party also responded, blasting the GOP governor from their state: “This is the Chris Sununu we’ve known for years — gutless and unwilling to stand up for what’s right for New Hampshire and the country. If you can’t denounce this, there’s truly no bottom. What a shameful, sad legacy to leave.”
Chris Sununu on CNN on whether Trump praising Hitler causes him to reconsider his support for him: “No … we’ve heard a lot of extreme things from Donald Trump. With a guy like that, it’s kinda baked into the vote.” pic.twitter.com/zjvq1Mg9MO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Charlatan’ Pastor at Latino Event Lays Hands on Trump, Prays God Makes Him President
Trump’s Current Campaign Manager Shared Statements Blaming Him for J6 ‘Insurrection’
Chris LaCivita, Donald Trump’s current campaign co-manager, reposted statements on social media condemning the violent and deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol—and blaming Donald Trump for that day’s violence.
“On January 6, 2021, LaCivita reposted several posts that harshly condemned Trump, suggesting that even some of his closest allies once viewed the deadly outcome as a direct result of Trump’s lies,” CNN‘s Andrew Kaczynski reports.
Among them, “a statement on January 6 from former President George W. Bush, who expressed ‘disbelief and dismay’ at the violent assault on the Capitol, calling it ‘a sickening and heartbreaking sight.'”
“I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement,” Bush’s statement read. “The violent assault on the Capitol – and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress – was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.”
READ MORE: ‘Charlatan’ Pastor at Latino Event Lays Hands on Trump, Prays God Makes Him President
CNN reports it also “reviewed a video showing a screen recording of posts that LaCivita liked on January 6, including one from Republican former Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, who called for Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.”
“Another post shared by LaCivita was a stark message from a Republican Senate aide, which John McCormack, then a reporter for the conservative magazine National Review, shared on X”:
“Text message from a GOP Senate aide: ‘This is a disgusting tragedy. Someone literally lost their life because of a lie that Trump told, Cruz/Hawley capitalized on, and fringe media echoed. This is in no way shape or form sustainable.’”
Some of LaCivita’s posts were deleted, but CNN was able to view them through the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.
Another post, since removed from LaCivita’s feed, was from a Republican political operative. It read: “They are not protestors. They are thugs.”
On social media, CNN’s Kaczynski writes, “The posts clash with Trump’s attempts to rewrite Jan 6. While Trump is spreading conspiracy theories about it being an inside job, LaCivita’s tweets from that day blame Trump for the violence, calling it an ‘insurrection’ fueled by his election lies.”
LaCivita is the GOP operative responsible for what became known as “Swiftboating.”
READ MORE: ‘Fascist’ Trump’s Rhetoric Fits ‘Textbook Definition of Fascism’: Journalist
Recently, Trump has referred to the violent and deadly January 6 insurrection as a “day of love.” He has called those who participated in storming the Capitol and were convicted and imprisoned, “hostages,” and has promised to pardon them. Trump has been criminally indicted on felony charges for his alleged role in the insurrection and surrounding election subversion.
In that indictment, prosecutors say, Trump “pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results,” and “perpetrated three criminal conspiracies,” according to Democracy Docket.
He is facing charges including:
- Conspiracy to defraud the United States;
- Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding;
- Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and
- Conspiracy against the right to vote and have one’s vote counted.
HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte wrote: “The big question isn’t why LaCivita thought Trump’s coup attempt was an affront to America. It’s why he — like so many others — would choose to go work to return him to that office.”
Kaczynski also adds: “LaCivita now tells CNN, ‘Retweets and likes are not endorsements’ and some of the posts have since been removed.”
READ MORE: ‘Endorsing a Coup’: 3 in 10 Republicans Support ‘Patriot’ Violence to ‘Save Our Country’
