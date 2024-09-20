‘Where You Been?’: Harris Rips GOP ‘Hypocrites’ Over Abortion in Fiery Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris blasted GOP “hypocrites” who are banning abortion while they suddenly start claiming they want to protect women and children.

In a fiery speech focused on reproductive rights and abortion in Atlanta, the Democratic presidential nominee was met with cheers and applause as she tore into Republicans, asking them where have they been.

“One in three women in America lives in a state with a Trump abortion ban,” Harris told the crowd. “This includes Georgia and every state in the south except Virginia,” she added, to which the audience started to grumble.

“Think about that when you also combine that with what we know has been long standing neglect around an issue like maternal mortality,” Harris continued, as the audience could be heard starting to agree and clap.

“Think about that when you compound that with what has been long standing neglect of women in communities with a lack of the adequate resources they need for health care: prenatal, during their pregnancy, postpartum.”

“Think about that, and these hypocrites,” Harris said loudly, “want to start talking about this is in the best interest of women and children?”

“Well, where you been? Where you been?” Harris demanded powerfully as the audience roared and clapped in support and agreement.

“When it comes to taking care of the women and children of America, where you been?” she continued to cheers.

“How dare they? How dare they?”

Harris also “invoked the name of a 28-year-old woman, Amber Nicole Thurman, who died of an infection after being unable to access abortion care at a Georgia hospital,” The Washington Post reports.

“We understand the impact of these bans and the horrific reality that women and families, their husbands, their partners, their parents, their children are facing as a consequence, every single day since Roe was overturned,” Harris said. “We will speak her name: Amber Nicole Thurman.”

Harris went on to say, “this is a healthcare crisis, and Donald Trump is the architect of this crisis.” She warned that if elected, Donald Trump will sign into law a national abortion ban.

Watch Harris below or at this link.

Kamala Harris: These hypocrites want to start talking about this is in the best interest of women and children. Well, where have you been? Where have you been when it comes to taking care of the women and children of America? pic.twitter.com/vasEtuS6LZ — Acyn (@Acyn) September 20, 2024

