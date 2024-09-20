News
After Oprah, Harris Resolves Interview Issue by Answering ‘Most Searched Questions’
The Harris-Walz campaign has been taking heat for its decision to not spend time doing formal interviews or press conferences with many mainstream media reporters, but instead, find other ways to reach voters that allow the Democratic presidential nominee help the electorate get to know her on her terms and in more casual settings.
Thursday night, Harris sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a “star-studded and, at times, deeply emotional 1.5-hour-long event, set up to mimic Winfrey’s former television show,” as Politico reported, that “was live streamed on multiple social platforms.”
“The armchair conversation allowed Harris to display a level of empathy for the challenges some Americans are facing while highlighting her personal bio, something she didn’t spend much time on during her debate with former President Donald Trump this month.”
Democratic strategist Matt McDermott called it “a brilliant campaign strategy for Kamala Harris to do a sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Millions of Americans are watching across digital platforms in real time, meeting voters where they are.”
Evan Roth Smith, the lead pollster for Blueprint, commented on the Harris-Oprah event:
“Harris should do more of these! Just-released @Blueprint_2024 testing of her interview clips found:
– Every clip tested was viewed positively by 60%+
– Every clip moves support toward Harris
– Voters feel they know Harris better with every clip
Do more!”
Oprah Winfrey hosted a campaign event with VP Kamala Harris in suburban Detroit on Thursday, featuring a mix of celebrities, campaign organizers and a crowd of battleground state voters.
“I felt a sense of responsibility, to be honest with you, and with that comes a sense of… pic.twitter.com/RPSaeGvXO8
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 20, 2024
Meanwhile, Fox News has been attacking Vice President Harris, at times daily, with reports like this one on Friday: “61 days: Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee.”
On Friday, WIRED published its “Autocomplete Interview” with the Democratic presidential nominee, another opportunity for Harris to sit in a less formal setting while letting voters get to know her better.
“Vice President Kamala Harris talked about her childhood, her debate with Donald Trump, her gun ownership, and the policies that define her campaign in this special edition of the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.”
WIRED calls it a “wide-ranging” interview and a “lively tour of Harris’ past and a preview of her plans for the future.”
Essentially, WIRED gave Harris large cards that look like Google search windows, and had her “respond to some of the most-searched terms about” her. “In this case, the prompts hit on her policies around reproductive rights, gun ownership, marriage equality, and more. But Harris also talks about more personal details, like her relationship with her stepchildren and her deep ties to her college sorority.”
“Most of all,” WIRED reports, “Harris took the opportunity to highlight the differences between her perspective and Donald Trump’s. ‘His vision for our country is very grounded in the past,’ she says, ‘and frankly an attempt to take us backward.'”
Watch the interview below or at this link.
We sat down with Vice President @KamalaHarris to answer the internet’s most-searched questions about her life, her candidacy, the presidential debate, and yes, Taylor Swift.
🔗 https://t.co/yAbol5Rk6p pic.twitter.com/wndNLWFOxO
— WIRED (@WIRED) September 20, 2024
News
‘Where You Been?’: Harris Rips GOP ‘Hypocrites’ Over Abortion in Fiery Speech
Vice President Kamala Harris blasted GOP “hypocrites” who are banning abortion while they suddenly start claiming they want to protect women and children.
In a fiery speech focused on reproductive rights and abortion in Atlanta, the Democratic presidential nominee was met with cheers and applause as she tore into Republicans, asking them where have they been.
“One in three women in America lives in a state with a Trump abortion ban,” Harris told the crowd. “This includes Georgia and every state in the south except Virginia,” she added, to which the audience started to grumble.
“Think about that when you also combine that with what we know has been long standing neglect around an issue like maternal mortality,” Harris continued, as the audience could be heard starting to agree and clap.
“Think about that when you compound that with what has been long standing neglect of women in communities with a lack of the adequate resources they need for health care: prenatal, during their pregnancy, postpartum.”
“Think about that, and these hypocrites,” Harris said loudly, “want to start talking about this is in the best interest of women and children?”
“Well, where you been? Where you been?” Harris demanded powerfully as the audience roared and clapped in support and agreement.
“When it comes to taking care of the women and children of America, where you been?” she continued to cheers.
“How dare they? How dare they?”
Harris also “invoked the name of a 28-year-old woman, Amber Nicole Thurman, who died of an infection after being unable to access abortion care at a Georgia hospital,” The Washington Post reports.
“We understand the impact of these bans and the horrific reality that women and families, their husbands, their partners, their parents, their children are facing as a consequence, every single day since Roe was overturned,” Harris said. “We will speak her name: Amber Nicole Thurman.”
Harris went on to say, “this is a healthcare crisis, and Donald Trump is the architect of this crisis.” She warned that if elected, Donald Trump will sign into law a national abortion ban.
Watch Harris below or at this link.
Kamala Harris: These hypocrites want to start talking about this is in the best interest of women and children. Well, where have you been? Where have you been when it comes to taking care of the women and children of America? pic.twitter.com/vasEtuS6LZ
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 20, 2024
News
Vance Ducks Question on Trump-Endorsed ‘Black Nazi’ by ‘Throwing His Kid Under the Bus’
U.S. Senator JD Vance lashed out at the Harris-Walz campaign on Friday after refusing to comment on the bombshell allegations against a Trump-endorsed Republican Christian nationalist gubernatorial nominee who allegedly has expressed an affinity for transgender porn, has had an adulterous affair with his wife’s sister which he described in intimate detail on a porn website, has called himself a “Black Nazi,” said he wanted to own slaves, and allegedly had an account on a dating site for people who want to cheat on their spouses.
Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, was asked by a reporter on Thursday afternoon if he had any reaction to the news about North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, a far-right extremist and the subject of damning reports at CNN and Politico that day.
Caught on camera in the halls of Congress (video below), the Ohio Republican continued walking and did not respond to the reporter or her question.
The Harris campaign quickly posted the video, quoted the reporter, and added, “Vance: *rushes into other room*.”
Friday, Vance slammed the Harris campaign, and his own child, in what is reportedly his first public reaction to the Robinson scandal.
“I was *walking* to the doctor (because one of my kids gave me the plague) My comment on Mark Robinson is that Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act and because of that a lot of Americans can’t afford groceries,” the Ohio GOP Senator claimed.
Some on social media were taken aback by the GOP nominee’s remarks.
“That is not in fact a comment on Mark Robinson,” responded journalist Stephen Robinson. “Also, stop blaming your kids for ever[y] inconvenience in your life.”
Senator Vance recently bragged he had told his 7-year old son to “shut the hell up” during his call accepting the vice presidential nomination from Donald Trump.
“Between Vance telling his young son to ‘shut the hell up’ to throwing one of his kids under the bus for ‘giving [him] the plague,’ it seems pretty obvious that childless cat ladies are not the ones with issues around family dynamics,” remarked former Fox News and CNBC contributor Julie Roginsky. “And PS: He never did answer that question about where he stands on Mark Robinson’s candidacy.”
Some suggested by “the plague” he was stating he tested positive for COVID.
The Daily Beast’s senior political reporter Roger Sollenberger, meanwhile, observed: “Vance’s comment on a GOP gubernatorial candidate in a critical swing state identifying himself as a ‘black NAZI’ on a porn site and saying he wants slavery to come back—a guy Donald Trump repeatedly & recently praised—is to openly dismiss it as somehow unworthy of discussion.”
Jared Ryan Sears, who writes The Pragmatic Humanist, noted that Vance had still not answered the question, while stating his claims about the Inflation Reduction Act are incorrect.
So you rushed away just to come on Twitter and still avoid answering the question?
That means everyone is free to assume you fully support Robinson and find nothing about his statements, history, or actions inappropriate or offensive.
Not surprising, considering you are the VP… pic.twitter.com/kCWJjwtP44
— Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) September 20, 2024
Watch the video of Vance and his response below or at this link.
"Rushes into other room"
I was *walking* to the doctor (because one of my kids gave me the plague)
My comment on Mark Robinson is that Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act and because of that a lot of Americans can't afford groceries https://t.co/jYyHAhIGEa
— JD Vance (@JDVance) September 20, 2024
News
Silence from GOP as Experts Demand Answers Amid Latest Gaetz Sex Scandal Allegations
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has not issued any public response to overnight bombshell reporting citing sworn court testimony alleging the Florida Republican lawmaker in 2017 attended a “drug-fueled sex party” that had at least one underaged minor present. Nor has any Republican in the House or Senate called for his resignation.
The damning report from NOTUS‘s investigative reporter Jose Pagliery reveals prosecutors have “geolocated cell phone records” that show the owner of the Florida home where the party was held “communicated constantly with the congressman that day.”
“The defense’s court filings show a hired digital forensic examiner identified Gaetz’s number, which has a Florida panhandle 850 area code and texted back and forth 30 times that day and then called Dorworth twice in the hours before the evening revelry.”
“The minor, who was a junior in high school at the time, arrived in her mother’s car for a July 15, 2017, party at the Florida home of Chris Dorworth, a lobbyist and friend of Gaetz’s, according to a court filing written by defense attorneys who interviewed witnesses as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit Dorworth brought in 2023,” NOTUS reports.
Democratic strategist and pollster Matt McDermott remarked, “Last night we learned that Rep. Matt Gaetz was at a drug-fueled sex party in the summer of 2017 with a 17-year-old high school junior. As of this morning, not a single national Republican has called for his resignation.”
Gaetz is not in hiding — he has been tweeting from his personal account Friday morning, casually promoting what he calls “the transformation happening in El Salvador,” and attacking a fellow Republican, the junior U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, for an alleged stock purchase.
“This should be illegal,” Gaetz wrote.
Meanwhile, experts are demanding answers from the U.S. Dept. of Justice, which closed the books on its investigation into Gaetz.
“We really need to know why the DOJ decided not to criminally charge Matt Gaetz despite reports suggesting an abundance of evidence that he likely violated sex-trafficking laws,” wrote Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Government (CREW). “We’re suing for records.”
Former Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman asked, “I want to know why this useless DOJ isn’t pursuing crimes against Gaetz? Why does Garland consistently give Republicans a pass?”
Olga Lautman, a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) and researcher of organized crime and intelligence operations in Russia and Ukraine demanded to know: “Why was the Gaetz investigation dropped?”
That question floats amid another damning report. Congressman Gaetz reportedly had asked then-President Donald Trump for a pardon related to the DOJ’s investigation.
“An aide to former President Donald Trump testified to the House Select Committee investigating January 6 that GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida sought a preemptive presidential pardon relating to a Justice Department investigation examining whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws,” CNN reported in September of 2022, citing “a source familiar with the aide’s testimony.”
Also dropped was the first of two investigations into Gaetz’s behavior, including allegations that while on the House floor, he repeatedly showed fellow members of Congress photos and videos of nude women he said he had had sex with, CNN reported in 2021.
The Ethics Committee re-opened its investigation into Gaetz last year, and currently is looking into, as Vanity Fair reported in June, “allegations that the Florida congressman ‘engaged in…illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.’”
Image via Shutterstock
