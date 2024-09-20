Vance Ducks Question on Trump-Endorsed ‘Black Nazi’ by ‘Throwing His Kid Under the Bus’

U.S. Senator JD Vance lashed out at the Harris-Walz campaign on Friday after refusing to comment on the bombshell allegations against a Trump-endorsed Republican Christian nationalist gubernatorial nominee who allegedly has expressed an affinity for transgender porn, has had an adulterous affair with his wife’s sister which he described in intimate detail on a porn website, has called himself a “Black Nazi,” said he wanted to own slaves, and allegedly had an account on a dating site for people who want to cheat on their spouses.

Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, was asked by a reporter on Thursday afternoon if he had any reaction to the news about North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, a far-right extremist and the subject of damning reports at CNN and Politico that day.

Caught on camera in the halls of Congress (video below), the Ohio Republican continued walking and did not respond to the reporter or her question.

The Harris campaign quickly posted the video, quoted the reporter, and added, “Vance: *rushes into other room*.”

READ MORE: After Oprah, Harris Resolves Interview Issue by Answering ‘Most Searched Questions’

Friday, Vance slammed the Harris campaign, and his own child, in what is reportedly his first public reaction to the Robinson scandal.

“I was *walking* to the doctor (because one of my kids gave me the plague) My comment on Mark Robinson is that Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act and because of that a lot of Americans can’t afford groceries,” the Ohio GOP Senator claimed.

Some on social media were taken aback by the GOP nominee’s remarks.

“That is not in fact a comment on Mark Robinson,” responded journalist Stephen Robinson. “Also, stop blaming your kids for ever[y] inconvenience in your life.”

Senator Vance recently bragged he had told his 7-year old son to “shut the hell up” during his call accepting the vice presidential nomination from Donald Trump.

RELATED: Mark Robinson Scandal Could Bring Trump Down in ‘Reverse Coattails’ Effect: Expert

“Between Vance telling his young son to ‘shut the hell up’ to throwing one of his kids under the bus for ‘giving [him] the plague,’ it seems pretty obvious that childless cat ladies are not the ones with issues around family dynamics,” remarked former Fox News and CNBC contributor Julie Roginsky. “And PS: He never did answer that question about where he stands on Mark Robinson’s candidacy.”

Some suggested by “the plague” he was stating he tested positive for COVID.

The Daily Beast’s senior political reporter Roger Sollenberger, meanwhile, observed: “Vance’s comment on a GOP gubernatorial candidate in a critical swing state identifying himself as a ‘black NAZI’ on a porn site and saying he wants slavery to come back—a guy Donald Trump repeatedly & recently praised—is to openly dismiss it as somehow unworthy of discussion.”

Jared Ryan Sears, who writes The Pragmatic Humanist, noted that Vance had still not answered the question, while stating his claims about the Inflation Reduction Act are incorrect.

So you rushed away just to come on Twitter and still avoid answering the question? That means everyone is free to assume you fully support Robinson and find nothing about his statements, history, or actions inappropriate or offensive. Not surprising, considering you are the VP… pic.twitter.com/kCWJjwtP44 — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) September 20, 2024

Watch the video of Vance and his response below or at this link.

"Rushes into other room" I was *walking* to the doctor (because one of my kids gave me the plague) My comment on Mark Robinson is that Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act and because of that a lot of Americans can't afford groceries https://t.co/jYyHAhIGEa — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 20, 2024

READ MORE: ‘Straight Up Fascist Project’: Vance Slammed for Vowing to Call Legal Immigrants ‘Illegal’