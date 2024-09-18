News
Vance Demands Fact-Check on ‘Pet-Eating’ Lie Despite Knowing Truth Pre-Debate
Ohio’s freshman Republican U.S. Senator JD Vance knew his claim “20,000” Haitian “migrants” were stealing the cats and dogs of Springfield residents and eating them was a lie before Donald Trump spread it to tens of millions of Americans in last week’s widely-watched September 10 presidential debate. Despite that knowledge, the vice-presidential nominee is now demanding reporters “fact-check” the falsehood.
“City Manager Bryan Heck fielded an unusual question at City Hall on the morning of Sept. 9, from a staff member of Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance. The staffer called to ask if there was any truth to bizarre rumors about Haitian immigrants and pets in Springfield,” The Wall Street Journal reports Wednesday.
“He asked point-blank, ‘Are the rumors true of pets being taken and eaten?’” Heck told the staffer. “I told him no. There was no verifiable evidence or reports to show this was true. I told them these claims were baseless.”
“By then,” WSJ noted, “Vance had already posted about the rumors to his 1.9 million followers on X. Yet he kept the post up, and repeated an even more insistent version of the claim the next morning.”
A day-and-a-half after the Trump campaign knew the racist and dangerous allegations were a lie, Donald Trump stood on stage and told 67 million Americans, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating, they’re eating, the pets of the people that live there.”
As of Monday, Springfield, Ohio had already received 33 bomb threats. Among the targets: elementary schools and hospitals. Those threats forced the evacuation, search, and closure of at least 22 government facilities.
“Over the summer,” The Journal adds, “outside neo-Nazi groups—which specialize in exploiting local controversy to foment outrage about migrants—had seized on a local controversy and fanned the narrative of pet-eating Haitians.”
“Then the Trump campaign blasted those rumors to the world—and kept pushing them even after they were exposed as lies. The Trump campaign continues to run hard at the controversy. Trump last Friday said he planned “large deportations” from Springfield—whose Haitian community is overwhelmingly in the country legally. Trump campaign surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy plans to host a town hall in Springfield this Thursday. Vance said on Tuesday that Trump would like to visit Springfield, too, at some point. ”
On Sunday, Senator Vance told CNN he was willing to “create stories” to advance his and Trump’s agenda, a boast his opponent, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz ran with Tuesday.
Tim Walz: JD Vance got called out by the press for spreading vicious lies about immigrants. But he did something. He said he’s willing to create stories to spread fear to drum up support.. At least they admitted it. What other things are they making up stories about? The reason… pic.twitter.com/646QFvPKqa
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 17, 2024
Also on Tuesday, Vance dug in his heels. At an Eau Claire, Wisconsin rally, Vance said it was the responsibility of the media, and not him, to “fact-check” his claims.
The Guardian reports Vance’s Sunday comments to CNN, “in which he appeared to say that politicians can brazenly lie, drew immediate rebuke. But during his rally, Vance defended them and claimed that numerous constituents had told him ‘they’d seen something in Springfield’.”
“On top of it, if there are certain people who refuse to listen to them, who refuse to take their concerns seriously,” he said, “that’s when it’s my job as United States senator to listen to my constituents.”
But those claims from Vance’s constituents have been debunked and proven false.
Among them, most recently, as The Independent reported, “Vance used a police report about a stolen cat to justify pet-eating rumors. ‘Miss Sassy’ was hiding in the basement.”
The woman who filed the police report apologized to her Haitian neighbors. Senator Vance has not.
Watch the video above or at this link.
New GOP Strategy: Skyrocket the Cost of Health Insurance and Prescription Drugs
House and Senate Republicans and the Trump campaign are looking to repeal parts of President Joe Biden’s highly-successful Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and President Barack Obama’s highly-successful Affordable Care Act (ACA), with a sharp focus on the provisions that protect access to health insurance and have lowered health care costs and prescription drug costs for millions of Americans – and will do so even more next year.
Republicans this week have been discussing plans to repeal the protections that require private insurance companies to provide the same coverage, and at the same cost, to people with pre-existing conditions as it does for those without them. They are also looking to repeal the hard-fought right the federal government now has to negotiate prescription drug prices for Medicare.
The Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare, turned 14 this year. Some Americans, especially those who came of age after it was enacted, may not be aware that before the ACA, insurance companies could and often did deny coverage based on “pre-existing conditions.” ObamaCare made that practice illegal.
“GOP healthcare plans, per the last 24 hours,” reports DC journalist Todd Zwillich, include “repeal pre-existing conditions protections in private insurance,” and “repeal Medicare’s negotiating power for Rx drugs.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) called the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that allow the federal government to negotiate prices for Medicare drugs, “the worst legislation I’ve ever witnessed in 10 years in Congress and 10 years in the state legislature.” He said he “absolutely” wants to repeal them, according to Axios. “No congressional Republicans asked by Axios argued for keeping the IRA drug pricing talks.”
“Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said he ‘100%’ wants to repeal the negotiation provisions, while other drug pricing sections of the law would need to be evaluated based on whether they have ‘a positive impact on business.'”
Axios also reports that “multiple high-ranking Republicans told Axios they want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare drug price negotiations next year if they prevail in the elections.”
“This isn’t some wild accusation or scare tactic,” remarked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “Republicans are admitting they would side with Big Pharma and gut the Biden-Harris law that lets Medicare negotiate drug prices, if they win. They are literally, openly, for higher drug prices.”
During last week’s presidential debate Donald Trump admitted that after years of vowing to “repeal and replace” Obamacare and after numerous promises he would release his healthcare plan soon, often in “two weeks,” all he actually has are the “concepts of a plan.”
Trump, when asked if he still does not have a healthcare plan: “I have concepts of a plan. I’m not president right now, but if we come up with something, I would only change it if we come up with something…You’ll be hearing about it in the not-so-distant future.” pic.twitter.com/j2GAojEeTx
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 11, 2024
Trump’s running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) on Sunday revealed what some of those concepts are.
JD Vance on what Trump’s healthcare plan actually is: “Deregulating the insurance markets so that people can choose a plan that actually makes sense for them.” pic.twitter.com/gYhFBubovT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2024
Journalist Brian Beutler highlighted Vance’s remarks on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” where the GOP vice-presidential nominee said, “we want to make sure everybody is covered. But the best way to do that is to actually promote some more choice in our health care system and not have a one-size-fits-all approach that puts a lot of people into the same insurance pools, into the same risk pools, that actually makes it harder for people to make the right choices for their families.”
Pointing to Vance’s interview (above), Beutler writes: “When Vance here says he wants to put the healthy and sick in different risk pools he’s saying he wants to make pre-existing conditions protections impossible. His claim to want to maintain them is a lie.”
“One of the ‘concepts’ of the Trump-Vance plan is to screw over people with pre-existing conditions, specifically,” he adds, pointing to his “Off Message” Substack. “Step one of the plan is to lie about it—say it covers pre-existing conditions. Step two is to kick out the regulatory tentpoles that make covering pre-existing conditions possible.”
Journalist Heather Parton Digby writes that Vance’s plan “would take us back to the time when I was denied health insurance because I had periodontal disease. (I’m not kidding.) When I finally found a health insurer who would cover me ( I was otherwise completely healthy) it cost well over a thousand dollars a month and it had a gigantic deductible. That’s the market we were living in if we didn’t have employer or government insurance. Vance wants to take us back to that and people really should know that.”
If Republicans are successful in eliminating protections, insurance companies could be able to determine what a pre-existing condition is, and whether they want to deny a policy to any individual who has a pre-existing condition, or to deny coverage for that condition and any related issues.
Up to 50 percent of all non-elderly Americans – up to 129 million Americans – have a pre-existing condition, according to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“A medical illness or injury that you have before you start a new health care plan may be considered a pre-existing condition. Conditions like diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer, and sleep apnea, may be examples of pre-existing health conditions. They tend to be chronic or long-term,” according to Cigna, a healthcare and insurance company. “The ACA made it illegal for health insurance companies to deny you medical coverage or raise rates due to a pre-existing condition.”
The list of what could be considered a pre-existing condition is long, but after the coronavirus pandemic, it has grown longer and encompasses more Americans: An estimated 43 million Americans have had long COVID, and about 17 million Americans currently do still.
Near the end of the Trump administration, in 2020, KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation published a report: “Mental Illnesses May Soon Be the Most Common Pre-Existing Conditions.”
Also in 2020, House Democrats published a massive 197-page report: “Shortchanged: How the Trump Administration’s Expansion of Junk Short-Term Health Insurance Plans is Putting Americans at Risk.” It concluded these plans “present a significant threat to the health and financial well-being of American families. STLDI plans include limited protection for both catastrophic medical costs and routine medical care, and it is unclear what kind of value consumers are getting for their premium dollars, other than a false sense of security.”
Democratic former U.S. Congressman and Obama State Dept. official Tom Malinowski weighed in earlier this week:
This kept promise was part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which every GOP member of Congress voted against, and which they still denounce. https://t.co/K9WmeNx33v
— Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) September 16, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Huge Problem for Trump’: Joe Rogan Gushes Over Kamala Harris
Populist podcaster Joe Rogan, the highly-influential commentator whose audience reflects a strong segment of Donald Trump’s MAGA base gushed over Vice President Kamala Harris in his latest episode.
“She’s nailing it,” exclaimed Rogan, who has 14.5 million followers on Spotify.
A “dudebro” with a predominantly male audience in the 25-44 range that spans the partisan divide, Rogan heaped praise on Harris’s team.
“They did an amazing job from the moment Biden drops out, forcing Biden to drop out, whatever they’re doing, whoever’s writing those speeches, getting her to deliver them, coaching her, she’s nailing it,” Rogan said.
“Whoever’s helping her. Whoever’s coaching her. Whoever’s the puppet master running the strings…” he said, serving up a “chef’s kiss” gesture, as NJ.com reported.
“The difference in that debate was not a difference in who’s going to have better policies, who’s going to be better for the country,” Rogan observed. “The difference in the debate, in my opinion, was who was better prepared.”
Rogan did not quite endorse Donald Trump in 2020, although he did tell listeners he would rather vote for Trump than Joe Biden.
“There’s a moment here when Rogan imitates Trump in the most cartoonish way imaginable, and that, I think, tells you a lot. For many people, Trump made them laugh at politics. But now they’re laughing at him,” remarked John Stoehr of the Editorial Board.
“This is a huge problem for Donald Trump,” commented digital marketing strategist and Obama campaign operative Tim Fullerton. “If Joe Rogan turns on him and starts praising Kamala Harris like he is here – Trump is toast.”
Watch below or at this link.
“She’s nailing it.” Joe Rogan raves about Kamala Harris’ campaign and debate performance, and he mocks Donald Trump. (Video: The Joe Rogan Experience) pic.twitter.com/tnAWPnZlFM
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 17, 2024
33 Bomb Threats in Springfield Shuttered 22 Facilities in Days After Trump’s Immigrant Lie
It’s been just under a week since Donald Trump uttered his lies about Haitian immigrants stealing pets from the residents of Springfield, Ohio, and eating them. Now, according to the Republican governor, Mike DeWine, the city of Springfield has been hit with 33 bomb threats that have forced the evacuation or shuttering of 22 facilities, among them reportedly two hospitals, six elementary schools, a middle school, two colleges, at least two courts, and city hall.
Spectrum News national political reporter Taylor Popielarz posted a list of the facilities that have been subjected to lockdown, evacuation, closure, or search. This is a list of facilities, not the number of times they have been forced to evacuate or shut down.
(Click to view the full list)
Ongoing list of facilities in Springfield, Ohio, that have either been placed on lockdown, evacuated, closed, or searched at some point over the last week due to threats.
It coincides with Ohio Sen. @JDVance and former President Trump amplifying what local and state officials…
— Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) September 16, 2024
Gov. DeWine in a Monday afternoon press conference declared all 33 bomb threats to be “hoaxes,” but also claimed they came from foreign countries.
“We have people, unfortunately overseas, who are taking these actions. Some of them are coming from one particular country. We think that this is one more opportunity to mess with the United States,” DeWine said, as The Columbus Dispatch reported. “We cannot let the bad guys win. Our schools must remain open. They’re going to remain open.”
DeWine, while repeatedly declaring the claims that immigrants in Springfield are stealing and eating cats and dogs are false, on Monday also repeatedly refused to pin any blame on Donald Trump or his running mate, JD Vance.
“There’s been no evidence at all of anyone eating a dog or any Haitians doing any of that,” DeWine told CNN Monday (video below). “These Haitians that are there are legal, and they work very, very hard.”
“The mayor tells us and the chief of police tells us there’s been no evidence at all of anyone eating a dog or any Haitians doing any of that. These Haitians that are there are legal, they work very, very hard.”
Those comments echoed DeWine’s remarks on Sunday to ABC News: “What we know is that the Haitians who are in Springfield are legal. They came to Springfield to work. Ohio is on the move, and Springfield has really made a great resurgence with a lot of companies coming in. These Haitians came in to work for these companies.”
“What the companies tell us is that they are very good workers. They’re very happy to have them there, and frankly, that’s helped the economy. Now, are there problems connected? Well, sure. When you go from a population of 58,000 and add 15,000 people onto that, you’re going to have some challenges and some problems. And we’re addressing those,” DeWine also said.
He also denounced the hate groups that have used the opportunity to descend onto Springfield.
“There are hate groups coming into Springfield. We don’t need these hate groups. I saw a piece of literature yesterday that the mayor told me about from purportedly the KKK. Look, Springfield is a good city. They are good people. They are welcoming people. We have challenges every day. We are working on those challenges,” DeWine said. “This idea that we have hate groups coming in, this discussion just has to stop. We need to focus on moving forward and not dogs and cats being eaten. It’s just ridiculous.”
Despite calling the pet-eating claims “ridiculous,” despite acknowledging the hate groups have come to town as a result, despite stating the immigrants – contrary to Donald Trump’s claims – are there legally and have been called “essential” by local businesses, and despite the 33 bomb threats and the effect they have had on school children and medical care, the governor would not hold Donald Trump or JD Vance accountable.
“Look, I’m not here to place blame,” DeWine said.
After DeWine’s appearance, the Trump campaign wrongly claimed that because the origin of the bomb threats is allegedly overseas, they deserve an apology.
“Where do President Trump and JD Vance go to get their apology from the media who claimed they incited them?” the campaign’s War Room account asked.
Watch the video below or at this link.
On CNN, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is asked and refuses thrice to put blame on Donald Trump and JD Vance for the dozens of bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/oa8I9SIHpN
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 16, 2024
