‘Unrepentant Fascist’: Trump Says He’s ‘Cognitively Very Strong’ in ‘Dark, Twisted’ Rally
With just six weeks until Election Day and early voting already underway, Donald Trump delivered what could be his final speech in Pennsylvania on Monday, throwing out to his most-ardent supporters a mix of promises, falsehoods, and threats in a bid to rally Keystone State voters to the polls.
Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowly beating Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, by just over one percentage point according to FiveThirtyEight‘s current polling average. The Commonwealth is a “must-win” state for both Harris and Trump.
“There are really only three states that will decide the presidential election: Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia,” Politico declared last week. “If Vice President Kamala Harris can’t carry Pennsylvania, her only hope is on a Southern strategy. Harris must win either Georgia or North Carolina. She has no other path to the White House. The election could well be determined when polls close in the eastern time zone.”
Calling his remarks Monday an “often unfocused pitch,” The Washington Post reports Trump “swerved repeatedly in remarks he used to try to shore up his political weaknesses, lash out his detractors and delve into digressions.”
The ex-president, a convicted felon who still faces numerous charges, continued to focus his anger on immigrants, extending his attack on legal immigrants from Haiti into its third week, although this time did not promote his “pet-eating” lies.
Claiming that immigrants are inundating small towns and communities, and have “destroyed” them, Trump lamented: “They will never be the same.”
“The fact is, and I’ll say it now,” he declared angrily, “you have to get them the hell out.”
The crowd cheered, and chanted, “send them back.”
Trump: Do you think Springfield will ever be the same? You have to get them the hell out. You have to get them out.
Crowd: *chants send them back* pic.twitter.com/0QVkXCQ9si
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2024
“This is some dark, twisted bullshit,” wrote podcaster and former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, denouncing Trump’s attack. “Again: the immigrants in Springfield are there legally. They’ve made the city more prosperous. Most residents don’t want them to leave. They don’t want to send these families back to their possible death.”
“What most residents want is more affordable housing. Schools and hospitals and city services that aren’t stretched thin. Safe roads and neighborhoods. That’s what the city’s Republican leadership wants, too,” he added. “Trump doesn’t even pretend to have a plan to do anything about any of this. He doesn’t want to help Springfield, he wants to use Springfield to help himself. And he doesn’t give a shit who gets hurt.”
Adding to the list of Americans he wants to imprison, Trump – ignoring the First Amendment – said people who criticize the U.S. Supreme Court Justices who voted to strip away the constitutional right to abortion “should be put in jail.” The Harris campaign quickly posted Trump’s remarks:
Trump says Americans who criticize the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade should be imprisoned: “These people should be put in jail for the way they talk about our judges and justices” pic.twitter.com/IJtQVZPKXc
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 24, 2024
“You know,” responded journalist and author David Simon, “I’m going to lean forward a bit on my skis and just suggest, hear me out on this, that this Trump fellow is an obvious, unrepentant fascist without the slightest understanding of what the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution demands and requires of every citizen, let alone the president.”
But it was Trump’s remarks about women that appeared to draw the greatest condemnation.
“I always thought women liked me. I never thought I had a problem,” said Trump, who has been accused by dozens of women of varying degrees of sexual misconduct, and was found liable by a jury for what a judge later described as rape.
“But the fake news keeps saying women don’t like me. I don’t believe it. I think, I think you know why they like they like to have strong borders, they like to have safety. Nothing personal. I think they like me, but I make this statement – thank you, I love you too. I love you too. Thank you.”
“But I think they like me because I represent something that’s very important. I make this statement to the great women of our country. Sadly, women are poorer than they were four years ago, much poorer. Are less healthy than they were four years ago, are less safe on the streets than they were four years ago, are paying much higher prices for groceries and everything else than they were four years ago. Are more stressed and depressed and unhappy than they were four years ago, and are less optimistic and confident in the future than they were four years ago. I believe that. I will fix all of that and fast and at long last, this nation and national nightmare will end. We’ve got to end this national nightmare. Because I am your protector. I want to be your protector. As President, I have to be your protector. I hope you don’t make too much of it. I hope the fake news doesn’t go, ‘Oh, he wants to be their protector.’ Well, I am. As President, I have to be your protector.”
Trump did not stop there.
“I will make you safe at the border, on the sidewalks of your now-violent cities, in the suburbs where you are under migrant criminal siege, and with our military protecting you from foreign enemies, of which we have many today because of the incompetent leadership that we have. You will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared. You will no longer be in danger. You’re not going to be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected, and I will be your protector.”
“Women. Women will be happy, healthy, confident and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion. That’s all they talk about: abortion because we’ve done something that nobody else could have done. It is now where it always had to be with the states, and the vote of the people.”
Trump addresses women: “I am your protector. I want to be your protector … you will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger … you will no longer be thinking about abortion.” pic.twitter.com/x6GXF8WQYH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2024
From her personal account, Neera Tanden, Director of the Biden White House’s Domestic Policy Council responded: “When the perpetrator tells you he’s your protector. The gaslighting is next level.”
“No woman wants protection from the likes of you, you raping lying felon,” decried award-winning actress and author Bette Midler. “Sure we’re stressed; we’re bummed bc you’re still here! Repeating that same old boring shit from last time! Go away, you fucking INCOMPETENT. Why are you still here?! You’re the #KingKong of assholes!!”
Salon’s Heather Digby Parton responded, “The rapist pussy grabber is the protector. Right.”
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch remarked, “The ‘you will no longer be thinking about abortion’ line is 1000% creepy on the Gilead scale.”
“There have never been bigger lies told in all our history than what Trump is saying here,” observed top Democratic political strategist Simon Rosenberg. “It’s shocking, desperate, outrageous and insulting. The dude is an incredible orange pig and deserves to get his ass kicked, bigly.”
“Sexism aside,” remarked The Atlantic’s James Surowiecki, “no candidate for president should talk to any American citizens like this. The president is our representative. He’s not our king. He’s not our savior. This is how a cult leader talks to his followers, not the way a president talks to free and equal citizens.”
Trump also praised himself for correctly calling Pennsylvania a “Commonwealth,” saying, “I almost said ‘the State of Pennsylvania,’ but I said, I meant, ‘the Commonwealth.’ I never said, ‘the State’ – I was able to catch it because I’m cognitively very strong.”
Trump, who recently said Bagram is in Alaska, not Afghanistan, brags about not confusing the names of places: “I almost said the state of Pennsylvania, but I said I meant the Commonwealth. I never said the state. I was able to catch it because I’m cognitively very strong.” pic.twitter.com/Oozfq2kfhL
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 24, 2024
With the videos above or at this link.
Trump Expands Religious Attacks to Catholic Democrats
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is expanding his list of religious and ethnic groups he has attacked, this time targeting Catholic Democrats – or any person of the Catholic faith who votes for Vice President Kamala Harris for President.
Donald Trump repeatedly has attacked people of the Jewish faith planning on voting Democratic, saying they “should have their heads examined.” Earlier this month Haaretz, Israel’s paper of record detailed those attacks in “Fifty Shades of Antisemitism: What Trump Says About U.S. Jews, in Office and on the Campaign Trail.”
It’s not just Jews.
Trump has also targeted, mistreated, abused, exploited, or degraded Black people, Asians, Muslims, immigrants, refugees, native Americans, Puerto Ricans, and women, among other groups.
And now, Catholics.
“Any Catholic that votes for Comrade Kamala Harris should have their head examined,” Trump declared Monday afternoon.
His made his remarks on his Truth Social website, where he gleefully declared he will attend the Al Smith Dinner, the annual white tie fundraiser where, during presidential election years, the candidates of both major parties are usually invited to attend and roast each other – and sometimes themselves, all in good humor.
Usually.
“It will be an honor to attend the SOLD OUT 79th ANNUAL AL SMITH DINNER on October 17th in New York,” Trump wrote. “It will be great to see so many wonderful people there, including Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan. We know the Spirit of Al Smith, the first Catholic Nominee of a Major Party, and John F. Kennedy, the FIRST Catholic President, will be in the room with us that night,” said, appearing to somehow take a swing at President Joe Biden, America’s only other Catholic President.
He declared “it was a HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL evening in 2016 when we were there in person with Crooked Hillary Clinton. The reviews of my remarks were TREMENDOUS.”
The reviews were not “tremendous.” There were terrible.
“At Al Smith Dinner, Donald Trump Turns Friendly Roast Into 3-Alarm Fire” (NPR)
“Donald Trump Heckled by New York Elite at Charity Dinner” (NY Times)
“Trump delivers harsh remarks on Clinton at charity dinner” (CNN)
“A Not-So-Funny Dinner with Clinton and Trump” (The New Yorker)
“Donald Trump, Son of a Catholic Hater, Disgraces Al Smith Dinner” (The Daily Beast)
“It’s sad, but not surprising, that Kamala has decided not to attend. I don’t know what she has against our Catholic friends, but it must be a lot, because she certainly hasn’t been very nice to them, in fact, Catholics are literally being persecuted by this Administration. Any Catholic that votes for Comrade Kamala Harris should have their head examined…” Trump concluded.
Religion News Services’ Jack Jenkins remarked on Vice President Harris’s decision to skip the event.
“This is surprising (Al Smith dinner is traditionally a big ‘ol Catholic deal!) but might have to do with Trump’s actions at the 2016 Al Smith dinner, when he broke decorum and launched into an attack on Clinton in a format where she couldn’t interrupt.”
During his 2016 Al Smith Dinner speech Trump told attendees, “Hillary is so corrupt she got kicked off the Watergate Commission. How corrupt do you have to be to get kicked off the Watergate Commission? Pretty corrupt.”
He went on to invoke email and Wikileaks (video below, full transcript here.)
Political scientist David Darmofal added, “At the 2016 Al Smith Dinner, Trump mocked Haitians. @CardinalDolan has invited Trump to speak at this year’s Al Smith Dinner at a time when Trump is endangering the lives of Haitian immigrants, many of whom are Catholic.”
At the 2016 Al Smith Dinner, Trump mocked Haitians. @CardinalDolan has invited Trump to speak at this year’s Al Smith Dinner at a time when Trump is endangering the lives of Haitian immigrants, many of whom are Catholic. pic.twitter.com/7E3iaBkhmq
— David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) September 21, 2024
Watch a portion of Trump’s remarks at the 2016 Al Smith Dinner below or at this link.
Donald Trump Just Made One of His Most Racist Attacks Yet – and the Media Is Ignoring It
For the most part, the mainstream media has largely (though not entirely) stopped holding Donald Trump accountable by reporting just how much more extreme he is becoming, just how much more racist and divisive he has grown.
At his Wednesday rally in Long Island – the largely purple neighbor to New York City and one that has many right-wing staunchly conservative areas – the former president continued to push his attacks on immigrants. And not just undocumented immigrants, but all immigrants – or at least, non-European immigrants.
Political strategists have been questioning why Trump is campaigning in states he is all but guaranteed to lose (New York, California) and states he is all but guaranteed to win (Florida), but here’s just a small portion of what the ex-president told Long Islanders just 48 days before Election Day (full video.)
READ MORE: Yes, Republicans Are Lying — and They’re Not Going to Stop: ‘Enjoy It’
“For every New Yorker being terrorized by this wave of migrant crime, and I’ve been talking about migrant crime for five years. I said, if you let them in, it’s going to be hell. They are vicious, violent criminals that are being led into our country, their people that their countries, who are very smart, they don’t want them. That’s why, all over the world, a lot of people coming from jails, out of the Congo in Africa.”
“‘Where do you come from?’ ‘The Congo,'” Trump said, mimicking a pretend conversation.
“‘Where in the Congo?’ ‘We come from jail.’ ‘What did you do?’ ‘We will not tell you’.”
“They’re coming from the Congo. They’re coming from Africa. They’re coming from the Middle East. They’re coming from all over the world, Asia, lot of it coming from Asia, and what’s happening to our country is we’re just destroying the fabric of life in our country, and we’re not going to take it any longer. And you got to get rid of these people. Give me a shot. You will have a safe New York within three months. Three months.”
Trump continued:
“For every New Yorker being terrorized by this wave of migrant crime, November 5 will be your Liberation Day. It’s going to be liberation because you are living like hell. You’re living a life like hell.”
(There is no “wave of migrant crime,” crime is largely way down.)
READ MORE: ‘Straight Up Fascist Project’: Vance Slammed for Vowing to Call Legal Immigrants ‘Illegal’
After talking about “MS-13,” Trump added:
“They’re coming in by the millions. Not by the hundreds. They’re coming in by the millions. Think of it, probably 21 million people. That’s probably a low number. We can do all of this and more, but patriotic New Yorkers must get your asses out to vote,” Trump urged, before launching into another pretend conversation.
“‘Harry, get up. Harry, Harry, get your fat ass out of the couch. You’re going to vote for Trump today. Harry, get up. Harry, come on. Let’s go. Let’s go, Harry.'”
Watch a portion of those remarks below or at this link.
Trump racist remarks:
“They’re coming from the Congo. They’re coming from Africa. They’re coming from the Middle East. They’re coming from all over the world, Asia…what’s happening to our country is we’re…destroying the fabric of life in our country.”pic.twitter.com/wI54iTm8FL
— David Badash (@davidbadash) September 19, 2024
Yes, Republicans Are Lying — and They’re Not Going to Stop: ‘Enjoy It’
This week, a Christian podcaster offered up what might be seen as a permission slip – or a “get out of jail free card” – for Republicans who have been lying to the American people: “enjoy it.”
“It’s okay to use deception in service of defeating the left. It’s not sinning in order to do good. It’s being righteously shrewd in order to do good. It’s also okay to enjoy it. Lighten up.”
It’s okay to use deception in service of defeating the left. It’s not sinning in order to do good. It’s being righteously shrewd in order to do good. It’s also okay to enjoy it. Lighten up.
— Josh Daws (@JoshDaws) September 17, 2024
Those are the words of Josh Daws, whose bio at Founders Ministries says he is “dedicated to helping Christians navigate the complex and rapidly changing cultural landscape through his biblically-based cultural analysis.”
Daws “strives to provide insightful and thought-provoking commentary on current events and cultural trends on his podcast and Twitter. He hopes to be a valuable resource for those looking to engage with culture in a meaningful and informed way.”
The tweet has been viewed well over a half-million times in just 48 hours, and it seems to sum up where the right and the far-right are at this moment in time – ethics be damned, the ends justify the means.
When a reporter for Politico on Wednesday confronted Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, the U.S. Senator for Ohio who has been spreading racist and dangerous lies about his own constituents – immigrants from Haiti legally living and working in the city of Springfield – falsely claiming they are stealing pets and eating them, he dug in his heels.
Donald Trump during the debate had lied, saying infamously off the Haitian immigrants, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating, they’re eating, the pets of the people that live there.”
The reporter reminded Vance that the Haitian immigrants, whom he has been calling “illegal migrants,” are in the United States under a 1990 law signed by President George H.W. Bush, “so they are here legally.”
The freshman junior senator made clear he did not care.
“Well, if Kamala Harris waves the wand illegally and says these people are now here legally, I’m still going to call them an illegal alien. An illegal action from Kamala Harris does not make an alien legal. That is not how this works,” declared the defiant Vance, who holds a law degree from Yale and knows that they are, in fact, here legally and the Biden Administration’s decision to grant them protection means they are not, as he claimed, “illegal.”
In short, Senator Vance was lying, and lying to a crowd, however small, who ate it up, cheering, applauding, and at times nodding in agreement.
“This is just shocking,” declared former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, now a professor of political science. “Mr. Vance is blatantly calling a legal action illegal. I’ve studied my whole life how democracies break down. This is how it happens folks. I hope he really doesn’t believe this. Politicians say a lot of crazy things during elections. I fear he might.”
Senator Vance has been lying since Monday of last week, when he first promoted the racist “pet-eating” lie.
“Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?” Vance asked on social media, referring of course to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for President, who has never been the “border czar.”
Vance, or his staff, according to a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday, knew he was lying, or at least knew after his remarks were posted. They remain up to this day, never corrected or removed.
Over the weekend, Senator Vance, now infamously, told CNN, effectively, that he is willing to lie to promote his agenda.
“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Vance told host Dana Bash.
“You just said that you’re ‘creating’ a story,” Bash responded, as The New Republic reported. “You just said that this is a story that you created.”
“Yes!” Vance replied, before twisting his own words in a nonsensical defense.
“We are creat—we are creating … Dana,” Vance said. “It comes from firsthand accounts from my constituents. I say that we’re ‘creating a story’ meaning we’re creating the American media focusing on it.”
The New Republic’s Greg Sergeant added, “JD Vance is also claiming that because of Haitians, communicable diseases in Springfield have ‘skyrocketed.’ I talked to the health commissioner in Clark County, where Springfield is located. Vance’s claim is nonsense.”
Republicans outright lying have making headlines of late.
“The Real Reason Trump and Vance Are Spreading Lies About Haitians” (The Atlantic)
“How J.D. Vance Became Trump’s Pet Liar” (New York Magazine‘s Intelligencer)
“How the Trump Campaign Ran With Rumors About Pet-Eating Migrants—After Being Told They Weren’t True” (Wall Street Journal)
“One of the Republican Convention’s Weirdest Lies” (New York Times)
“The Grand Old Party of Liars” (The Nation)
There is, 0f course, Donald Trump, who lies so often the media stopped bothering to keep up. Questions have been flowing about his lies of late that are so off-the-wall and so provably-false, his grasp of reality is being called into question.
Wednesday night, in a rare on-camera, in-studio Fox News interview, Trump, (still talking about last week’s debate,) falsely claimed the ABC News moderators corrected him, “I think nine times, or eleven times.”
The right-wing New York Post reported Trump was fact-checked five times, not nine, not eleven.
CNN reported Trump made 33 false statements during the debate, Harris just one.
But it was Trump’s next remark, also false, that has many calling into question not just his moral character, but his mental health.
“And the audience was, they went crazy.”
There was no audience at that debate.
Trump on the debate: They didn’t correct her once and they corrected me, everything I said practically.. and the audience went absolutely crazy pic.twitter.com/H2SEsIDUg2
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 19, 2024
The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols remarked: “How is it that Trump hallucinated an audience being present during the debate and we’ve just moved on as if this isn’t a sign of a serious mental problem? Biden – wisely – agreed to step aside for far less than that.”
On Wednesday, journalist and SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile wrote at Substack, “Why MAGA views blatant lying as a righteous and important act.”
Signorile highlighted this recent lie by Donald Trump: “Think of it. Your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation. The school decides what’s going to happen with your child. And many of these childs 15 years later say, ‘What the hell happened? Who did this to me?'”
“But uh the transgender thing is an incredible thing… your kid goes to school & comes home a few days later with an operation the school decides what’s going to happen with your child & you many of these childs 15 years later say “what the hell happened who did this to me?”
????? pic.twitter.com/BNyNscBgUB
— Jennifer Jenkins Brevard (@JenkinsBrevard) August 31, 2024
Signorile noted Trump’s claims were “so deranged and kooky—as if there are hospitals in schools or kids are being transferred to hospitals in the middle of the day from their classrooms—that many of us thought it was a clear example of Trump’s continued cognitive decline. He did, after all, say ‘many of these childs’ instead of ‘children,’ and that was more evidence of his faltering mental acuity.”
But.
“But Trump repeated the claim again days later at a rally, continuing to push something that was deemed false even by his staunchest supporters,” Signorile continued. “And that is a real tell.”
He explains, “the goal of the lying by Trump and his running mate JD Vance,” is “to hijack discussion and redirect it to issues they want to talk about, even if it means they are exposed as having told a lie.”
Signorile says, “the MAGA masses are perfectly fine with that strategy. They don’t care about the lies being exposed because the lies are a means to an end.”
As for Daws’ s defense of using “deception in service of defeating the left,” attorney Andrew L. Seidel writes, “I often speak about Christian Nationalism as a permission structure. For instance, CN gave the insurrectionists the moral and mental license they needed for the treasonous assault on our democracy on January 6th. Here is that permission structure laid out explicitly.”
SiriusXM host John Fugelsang remarked, “I have never read a purer distillation of MAGA Christianity than ‘thou shalt bear false witness.'”
Others have remarked simply, “Romans 3:8.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
