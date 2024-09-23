News
‘Unethical’ and ‘Corrupt’: Melania Trump Slammed Over Six-Figure Fee for Political Event
Former First Lady Melania Trump, who has been all but entirely absent from the campaign trail and from her husband’s numerous courthouse appearances, is under fire for accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars to appear at a political event, a fundraiser for a Republican group, the Log Cabin Republicans, that says it does not know who paid for her to appear.
Calling it “a highly unusual move for the spouse of a candidate,” CNN reports the spouse of the GOP presidential nominee “spoke at two political fundraisers for the Log Cabin Republicans this year, and she was paid $237,500 for an April event.” The news outlet reports former President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure form listed it as a “speaking engagement.”
CNN also reports, “it’s a mystery who actually cut the check: Charles Moran, president of the Log Cabin Republicans, told CNN earlier this month the group did not put up the money for her to speak, and the disclosure form did not give any more information about the source of the payment.”
The Log Cabin Republicans says it is the “nation’s original and largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality for all Americans.”
It is not yet known if Trump was paid for the second appearance, in July, but a “source told CNN that Ric Grenell, former ambassador to Germany and a Trump ally, was the one who made the request on behalf of Melania Trump. Sources said Grenell has also helped the former first lady with other business ventures.”
Paying a current candidate’s spouse for an appearance is “unusual,” and “ethically questionable,” CNN adds.
This appears to be a short clip from her April appearance:
Melania Trump begins her speech last night to the Log Cabin (LBGT+) Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/cB4EvSCVN5
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2024
CNN describes the former First Lady’s appearances as “two political fundraisers for the Log Cabin Republicans,” but in April, Page Six reported her April appearance as a “campaign trail” event, and “an intimate, power fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans,” while also stating “tickets went for up to $50,000 a pop, with the funds primarily being used to help Trump and other GOP candidates get elected in 2024.”
Democratic pollster and strategist Matt McDermott noted, “This wasn’t some massive gala: pictures show it was in a small room and just 60 people attended. Why are they refusing to say who paid her?”
“It is absolutely insane, and incredibly unethical, for a candidate’s spouse to be making six figure paychecks for a political speech, McDermott added. “More concerning, hiding who made these payments makes this not only unethical, but corrupt.”
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins with Alina Habba and other guests at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for Melania’s Log Cabin Republicans fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/NptcHJI7oc
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 22, 2024
Watch CNN’s report below or at this link.
.@katebrower reacts to our new reporting, pointing out the timing of Melania’s compensation while her husband runs for office:
“It’s unusual during a campaign season… For us not to understand where the money is coming from is also very unusual.” https://t.co/Ygy1sA1yPX pic.twitter.com/A9eJqtP3kw
— Pamela Brown (@PamelaBrownCNN) September 23, 2024
Image via Shutterstock
‘Major Smash’: Trump ‘Whiffs’ When Asked for Specifics on Vow to Bring Down Prices
Donald Trump was asked twice to share specifics on his economic plans, but offered none. Instead, the Republican presidential nominee who recently helped launch his family’s new cryptocurrency venture attacked his Democratic opponent and rambled about the Presidents of Russia and China, while vowing to cut the cost of energy without stating how that would happen.
In an interview that aired Sunday on the Sinclair network, which broadcasts under local affiliates of Fox News, ABC, CBS, and NBC, “Full Measure” host Sharyl Attkisson asked Trump: “What are the specific mechanics of how prices come down? You know, the steps that would be taken in a second term for you?”
Trump began his response by attacking Vice President Harris, saying, “first of all, she can’t do an interview. She could never do this interview because you ask questions like give me a specific answer. She talks about her lawn when she was growing up.”
He continued his attacks before going after President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, then moving on to oil and geopolitics.
“This woman is not equipped to be president,” Trump claimed of Harris (transcript via Attkisson’s “Full Measure” website.) “She’s not equipped to deal with President Xi, who I was very, I took in hundreds of billions of dollars with him and Putin. We had no war with Putin. Remember, and I’m just gonna go off just for this. With Bush, they took a lot. Russia. With Biden, they’re trying to take everything. With Obama, they took a lot. With Trump, Russia took nothing. Just remember that, you know, it’s a little, a little chart. But what happened? And when you look at what took place was so sad, when they took over, they cut the oil way down and oil started going through the roof. It was gonna go to $10 a gallon. It was gonna go to numbers that nobody’s ever seen. And so they went back to the Trump drilling, they said, ‘let it go back’. That was the only good thing. But they stopped because I would be there, but four years later, I would be triple what the number was. Right now they’re just about even where I was. But they only did that because of the fact that they eventually have an election coming up.”
“And you remember at the beginning what happened. That’s one of the reasons that Putin went in because it went to $100 a barrel instead of $40 a barrel. And he could fight all the wars he wants with those kind of numbers, cause he’s a big seller of oil and gas. So what happens is they went back to what I was doing, just said reopen. Just reopen. It wasn’t hard. It’s so crazy what they wanna do. They’re gonna destroy lives. They’re gonna destroy the, what they have done to this country. And especially in the sense of allowing millions and millions of people come in because that’s something, you know, we can fix the gasoline situation and we can fix the, anything.”
Attkisson then asked Trump: “Do prices come down magically because it’s not them?”
“They come down with energy and they come down with interest rates. We’re gonna get, as I told you, we’re gonna get energy down by 50% in 12 months,” Trump vowed, offered no specifics on how he would do that. “We’re gonna have it. It’s gonna be a major smash on energy. If you look at the energy for, and I’m not just talking about cars, I’m talking about air conditioning, heating your basic energy, operating a bakery, operating any kind of a business, it’s all having to do with energy. That was where they started wrong. When they cut way back on what I did, and again, just so you understand, they then let it go back to where it was, which was very smart thing. Otherwise you would’ve had, I think you would’ve had a depression if you want to know the truth. But energy was rising at a level that nobody had ever seen. And then they said: ‘Go back, go back’. They were telling people: ‘Go back to your wells, go back to drilling, go back to fracking. Do whatever you have to do.’ But if they win the day after, they’re going all the way. They were only doing that because of an election coming up. They’re going all the way. It’s madness. And what they’ve done to our country is mad.”
The White House responded to an NBC News reporter’s post of Trump’s remarks.
“Asked how he’d lower prices, Trump goes on a worryingly incoherent tear about drilling, showing he’s unaware we’re producing record amounts of oil,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates. “Not mentioned? His plan for a $4,000 sales tax increase on the average family that even *Republicans* say will worsen inflation.”
NBC News’ Garrett Haake also responded, writing: “Trump whiffs on giving a specific answer here about lowering prices. He currently leads Harris on dealing with the economy by 9 points, according to our new @NBCNews national poll.”
In July, The Guardian described Sinclair as a “TV giant known for rightwing disinformation,” and wrote: “Media analysts say Sinclair, known for anchors reciting script in lockstep, promotes conservative talking points.” Also citing media analysts, The Guardian said Sinclair uses “trusted local news channels to spread disinformation and manipulated video of Joe Biden.”
Last week at a town hall, Trump was asked how he would bring down the cost of food.
He made similar remarks, vowing to cut the price of energy by 50 percent, without explaining how he would do that.
Presidents don’t set the price of gas.
Watch Trump’s town hall remarks below or at this link.
Trump is asked how he’ll bring grocery prices down. He winds up ranting about windmills. pic.twitter.com/knf97EyjJb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2024
News
‘Impulsive and Ill-Informed’: Trump ‘Unfit’ Warn 741 NatSec Leaders Endorsing Harris
A bipartisan group of 741 national security leaders, including retired generals, admirals, ambassadors, and former defense secretaries, have joined to endorse Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for President and denounce her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, saying she “is prepared and strategic, he is impulsive and ill-informed.”
“We are former public servants who swore an oath to the Constitution. Many of us risked our lives for it. We are retired generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors, and senior civilian national security leaders. We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. We are loyal to the ideals of our nation—like freedom, democracy, and the rule of law—not to any one individual or party,” their letter addressed to the American People, reads.
The letter was signed by all 741 individuals, and was sent by the nonprofit group National Security Leaders for America. Signatories include “over 230 general and flag officers, including 15 retired four-star generals and admirals, 10 cabinet secretaries, 10 service secretaries, and 148 ambassadors,” according to the NSL4A website.
Acknowledging they do not all hold the same beliefs, they write they “believe America’s national security requires a serious and capable Commander-in-Chief, and they “believe American democracy is invaluable.”
“Each generation has a responsibility to defend it. That is why we, the undersigned, proudly endorse Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States.”
“This election is a choice between serious leadership and vengeful impulsiveness. It is a choice between democracy and authoritarianism. Vice President Harris defends America’s democratic ideals, while former President Donald Trump endangers them.”
Among the most-recognizable names on the list are Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Wesley Clark, USA (Ret); former Director of the CIA and NSA, General Michael V. Hayden, USAF (Ret); former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Brennan, former Secretary of State and U.S. Senator, Hillary Rodham Clinton; former Secretary of Defense and Director of the CIA, Leon Panetta; former National Security Advisor to the President, Ambassador Susan E. Rice (Fmr); and former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson.
The list also includes a number of high-level Republicans, among them, former Secretary of Defense and former U.S. Senator (R-ME) William Cohen and former Secretary of Defense and former U.S. Senator (R-NE) Chuck Hagel.
NSL4A also has a section on its website, “Donald Trump’s Own Words,” which warns: “The Constitution was designed to prevent the type of leader Donald Trump wants to be.”
Among the signatories is former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, now a professor of political science. He writes: “I’m for freedom. I’m for liberty. I’m for democracy. Harris is too.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
‘Where You Been?’: Harris Rips GOP ‘Hypocrites’ Over Abortion in Fiery Speech
Vice President Kamala Harris blasted GOP “hypocrites” who are banning abortion while they suddenly start claiming they want to protect women and children.
In a fiery speech focused on reproductive rights and abortion in Atlanta, the Democratic presidential nominee was met with cheers and applause as she tore into Republicans, asking them where have they been.
“One in three women in America lives in a state with a Trump abortion ban,” Harris told the crowd. “This includes Georgia and every state in the south except Virginia,” she added, to which the audience started to grumble.
“Think about that when you also combine that with what we know has been long standing neglect around an issue like maternal mortality,” Harris continued, as the audience could be heard starting to agree and clap.
“Think about that when you compound that with what has been long standing neglect of women in communities with a lack of the adequate resources they need for health care: prenatal, during their pregnancy, postpartum.”
“Think about that, and these hypocrites,” Harris said loudly, “want to start talking about this is in the best interest of women and children?”
“Well, where you been? Where you been?” Harris demanded powerfully as the audience roared and clapped in support and agreement.
“When it comes to taking care of the women and children of America, where you been?” she continued to cheers.
“How dare they? How dare they?”
Harris also “invoked the name of a 28-year-old woman, Amber Nicole Thurman, who died of an infection after being unable to access abortion care at a Georgia hospital,” The Washington Post reports.
“We understand the impact of these bans and the horrific reality that women and families, their husbands, their partners, their parents, their children are facing as a consequence, every single day since Roe was overturned,” Harris said. “We will speak her name: Amber Nicole Thurman.”
Harris went on to say, “this is a healthcare crisis, and Donald Trump is the architect of this crisis.” She warned that if elected, Donald Trump will sign into law a national abortion ban.
Watch Harris below or at this link.
Kamala Harris: These hypocrites want to start talking about this is in the best interest of women and children. Well, where have you been? Where have you been when it comes to taking care of the women and children of America? pic.twitter.com/vasEtuS6LZ
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 20, 2024
