‘Battening Down the Hatches’: Trump Campaign ‘In Crisis’ Say Experts After Latest Leak
A leaked memo attributed to top Trump campaign co-managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles warning all staff to not talk to the press unless specifically authorized, under threat of termination, is a warning sign of a troubled campaign according to political experts.
Calling it a “NEW leak,” Puck News senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri broke the story and posted the email (embedded below) to social media Wednesday evening.
“There must be a hot story in the works…” she surmised.
“Nothing says a campaign is in disarray quite like a Trump campaign staffer leaking an email about campaign leaks,” noted Democratic strategist Matt McDermott.
Over the weekend a top Trump campaign volunteer wrote in an internal message, “the campaign has determined that New Hampshire is no longer a battleground state,” meaning the Trump campaign does not see that state as in play, or likely winnable. That memo was leaked and the volunteer is no longer with the campaign. Trump, according to The New Republic, was furious. The campaign denied the claim.
“Campaign in crisis,” remarked The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson on Palmeri’s report.
“Lots of people in right wing circles being warned by lawyers and bosses not to speak to the press right now. Journalists are trying to join dots. We’ll see how far they get,” observed media consultant David Clinch.
Whether the memo warning against leaks was forward-looking or hindsight, it comes in the same day as a massive U.S. Dept. of Justice indictment. That bombshell includes allegations that several top pro-MAGA influencers with millions of followers were covertly and unwittingly paid by a Russia-funded media company in the U.S., as part of a Kremlin disinformation campaign to influence voters in the November election, in support of the Trump campaign.
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold commented: “Probably just advising them not to waive their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent by talking to the press (even on background) … Not like they’re worried about the Russian interference investigation or anything.”
“This is the political equivalent of Battening down the hatches,” declared Latino GOP political consultant Mike Madrid via social media. When asked to explain his comment, Madrid remarked, “The Russian story has long legs and a lot of people are gonna get sucked up in it. Everyone on the Trump campaign will be one-person removed from the people involved – or involved themselves. This could rip a campaign apart.”
See the memo below or at this link.
NEW leak: Trump’s co-campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles warn staff in internal email to stop talking to the press less than an hour ago, with the threat of termination. There must be a hot story in the works… pic.twitter.com/Buob6psJ5z
— Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) September 4, 2024
‘Can’t Even Find a Complete Sentence’: Trump’s ‘Gobbldygook’ Childcare ‘Solution’ Slammed
Donald Trump kicked off his 75-minute address to the New York Economic Club on Thursday by name-checking some of his friends in the financial community, making several questionable claims that went unchecked, and talking about “African Americans’ and Hispanic American jobs.” He closed out the event with a panelist asking him how, if elected, he would help Americans afford child care, a question he ultimately did not answer.
At one point in his early remarks Trump falsely claimed, “the typical American family lost over $28,000 due to rampant, record-setting inflation.” It is a claim he has made before, one debunked by last month by award-winning political commentator Heather Digby Parton: “Nobody knows where he got that amount and the campaign isn’t saying.”
During his speech Trump also vowed to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, if he is elected, before he is inaugurated.
The final question of the day was about the high cost of childcare and how difficult it is for parents to pay for it.
“If you win in November, can you commit to prioritizing legislation to make child care affordable? And if so, what specific piece of legislation will you advance?” Trump was asked by Reshma Saujani, founder of the nonprofit Girls Who Code and its campaign to help mothers, Moms First.
Trump offered parents no legislation, no ideas, no actual plan to help them pay for child care.
His response (video below) has been widely mocked.
Below is a full transcription of his response.
“Well, I would do that, and we’re sitting down, you know, I was somebody we had, Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka, was so impactful on that issue. It’s a very important issue. But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about that because child care is child care, couldn’t you know, there’s something you have to have it in this country. You have to have it, but when you talk about those numbers, compared to the kind of numbers that I’m talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels that they’re not used to, but they’ll get used to it very quickly, and it’s not going to stop them from doing business with us, but they’ll have a very substantial tax when they send product into our country. Those numbers are so much bigger than any numbers that we’re talking about, including child care, that it’s going to take care we’re going to have I look forward to having no deficits within a fairly short period of time, coupled with the reductions that I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country, because I have to stay with child care. I want to stay with child care, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers that I’m talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just that, I just told you about, we’re going to be taking in trillions of dollars, and as much as child care is talked about as being expensive, it’s, relatively speaking, not very expensive compared to the kind of numbers we’ll be taking in. We’re going to make this into an incredible country that can afford to take care of its people, and then we’ll worry about the rest of the world. Let’s help other people, but we’re going to take care of our country first. This is about America first. It’s about Make America Great Again, we have to do it because right now, we’re failing nation. So we’ll take care of it,” Trump said, to applause.
Digby, the political commentator who debunked Trump’s $28,000 claim, commented, “They applaud this gobbldygook? He sounds like a 4th grader who didn’t read the book.”
“This is a dementia clinic,” remarked SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah. “Corporate media’s failure to have panels on with mental health experts analyzing this gibberish is unforgivable!”
Tim Wise, senior fellow at the African American Policy Forum, remarked: “This isn’t a word salad. It’s a word sewer.”
American Independent senior political reporter Emily C. Singer said, “This is absolute word vomit. He is a f*cking moron. The fact that he is even remotely close to winning this race is an embarrassment to this country.”
“Holy f*cking sh*t,” wrote Justin Kanew, founder of the progressive site The Tennessee Holler, and a former congressional candidate. “Vance’s answer on this was terrible (‘have grandma do it, lower requirements for taking care of kids’) but somehow Trump’s is way way worse.”
Kanew added, “unserious and unprepared. They don’t care about real people’s problems.”
Berkeley professor and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich said, “Spoiler: He doesn’t actually have a plan to make childcare more affordable. But he does have a plan to establish across-the-board tariffs on imports that will lead to huge price hikes and hurt everyone but the very wealthy.”
Catherine Rampell, The Washington Post op-ed columnist, CNN commentator, and PBS NewsHour special correspondent wrote, “My job is to analyze policy. I can’t even find a complete sentence in this.”
Watch Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Donald Trump’s answer on how he will make childcare more affordable: pic.twitter.com/Hwu7R5aIt6
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024
‘Absolutely Bombing’: Trump Makes Pre-Inauguration Ukraine War Vow in Economic Club Speech
Donald Trump vowed to end Russia’s illegal war with Ukraine before he is inaugurated President of the United States if he wins the 2024 election in November, in remarks he made Thursday, the same day the ex-president through his attorneys pleaded not guilty to charges in a superseding indictment related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential race he lost.
“The sad part about Russia is that Ukraine would have never happened if I was president, so we wouldn’t really have to be talking about sanctions, but it did happen,” Trump told an on-stage panel at the non-partisan Economic Club of New York during his invited remarks for their Signature Luncheon. “And one of the things I’m going to do, a little bit relevant to your question, is, if we win, I believe I can settle that war while I’m President-Elect, before I ever get into office, I can get that war settled and get that war stopped, because it’s a horrible, horrible war, and far more people are killed in Ukraine, far more people than you’re realizing.”
“They’ll knock down this master building, amazing the size of these buildings. They’ll knock it down. They’ll say nobody was injured, no, a lot of people were killed. The real numbers are far greater than what people are are looking at. So I think it’s a very important thing. Sanctions have to be used very judiciously, and you can win. We have things much more powerful actually, than sanctions. We have trade, but we cannot lose our dollar standard. Very important,” Trump said.
Trump did not give any details on how he would convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his war against the sovereign nation of Ukraine, nor did he explain how he could do so while not being President, especially given certain U.S. laws that prohibit negotiating with America’s enemies. His remarks echo those he made in July at the Republican National Convention, when he “said he would also free U.S. ‘hostages’ without giving any details as to who and how,” as Radio Free Europe reported. His remarks also echo those he made in June, claiming only he could secure the release of Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter who was being held in Russia by Vladimir Putin’s government. Trump vowed to do so, if elected, before taking office. President Biden later secured Gershkovich’s release.
The convicted ex-president’s speech did not appear to be overall enthusiastically received by the roomful of attendees.
“Trump is absolutely bombing at the New York Economic Club, observed journalist Aaron Rupar, who posted several clips from the speech on social media.
Trump is absolutely bombing at the New York Economic Club pic.twitter.com/lqXZCR6VNl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2024
“Who could’ve anticipated Trump would bomb at the NY Econ Club?” asked journalist David Rothkopf, sarcastically. “After all, he is failed businessman, convicted of fraud, who oversaw multiple bankruptcies, was a terrible president with an atrocious economic record, has no ideas and is rapidly mentally declining.”
At one point Trump appeared to receive limited applause after vowing to “make America the world capital for crypto and bitcoin.”
I’ve heard more enthusiastic clapping at a PTA meeting https://t.co/4JNK324gsU
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 5, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Something’s in Play Here’ Says Ex-Trump NatSec Official on DOJ Russian Disinfo Indictment
Former Trump DHS cybersecurity director Chris Krebs says Wednesday’s massive bombshell DOJ indictment alleging Kremlin funds have been supporting a right-wing pro-MAGA U.S. media outlet to influence the 2024 election is merely the first part of what he expects to be an even larger scandal.
“I’ve been talking about this for years. It’s disinformation, it’s propaganda, and it’s all about power and influence and money. Take your pick of those three. Something’s in play here. And if the Russians are going to drop 10 million into a single outlet for a few million dollars or a few million views, I’ve got to expect they’ve got 100 million plus more that is distributed somewhere else. So this is the first shoe to drop,” said Krebs on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday (video below).
Calling the indictment itself “a fascinating read,” Krebs compared it to spy novels.
“I mean, it is this almost Ludlum-like, Tom Clancy-like story of foreign security services and foreign interests manipulating the U.S. political discourse.”
Krebs explained that instead of Russia just relying on social media, what “we’ve seen is this evolution now where they diversified their platforms, and now they’re using podcasters, they’re using YouTube, they’re using fake news sites. Remember, there is a second part of this that talks about Doppelganger, which is a disinfo-for-hire organization that has these pink-slime fake websites that look a lot like Washington Post, CNN and others, and they boost fake news, AI generated content, videos, images. It is a very, very complex scheme that DOJ the intelligence community are working hard to unravel.”
“I was over the moon with these documents yesterday that we can expose them and start tearing down this infrastructure,” Krebs rejoiced.
“So we know that they are fully engaged and attempting to manipulate U.S. political discourse. They’re going after influential members of the elite. And you know, look, whether you want to call the podcasters or YouTubers, ‘the elite,’ it doesn’t matter they have reach. They have the ability to reach out and touch minds.”
Krebs suggested none of this is by accident.
“There are very complex strategies behind the scenes. We are seeing the tip of the iceberg, and there will be more,” Krebs warned.
Donald Trump fired Chris Krebs as the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) after he produced a report stating the 2020 election was the most secure in the nation’s history, contrary to Trump’s false “Big Lie” allegations of election fraud and election rigging.
Watch the video below or at this link.
