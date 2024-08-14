White Born Again Christian Evangelicals Could Sway Election to Harris Warns CBN’s Brody

Evangelicals For Harris, one of the new grassroots groups popping up across the nation holding calls to support and raise funds for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run is out with a hard-hitting ad, raising a warning from a veteran religious broadcaster that if 20% of white born again Christian evangelicals vote Democratic in the November presidential election, Trump will likely lose.

Christian Broadcasting Network’s pro-Trump David Brody, who is also an on-air personality for the far-right streaming website Real America’s Voice, says the Evangelicals For Harris video is part of their “effort to win over some of those ‘on-the-fence’ Conservative Evangelicals in swing states who are lukewarm when it comes to Donald Trump.”

“Specifically and most interestingly,” Brody notes, “Evangelicals For Harris will be targeting conservative Christian media websites. This is NOT just a play for liberal Christians. The group already has over 200,000 Evangelical Christians who have signed a pledge to volunteer and vote for the Harris/Walz ticket.”

“Big Zoom call tonight FYI. They ain’t playin’,” he warns, acknowledging the group’s posted call.

“Look, here’s a reality check. Donald Trump will get a HEFTY MAJORITY of the conservative evangelical vote. That’s a no-brainer but if you think an effort like this is laughable and a waste of time, you’re missing the larger political point. Elections are typically won at the margins, especially in the seven key swing states and so with that in mind, consider this. In 2008, Barack Obama received 26% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and WON. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 16% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and LOST. In 2020, Joe Biden received 24% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and WON.”

“If Kamala Harris gets 20% or more of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote (not out of the question), Trump will probably lose.”

The ad (below) opens with an old clip of the late Reverend Billy Graham, the iconic evangelical Christian and Democrat whose views were far more liberal than his far-right son Franklin Graham.

“Have you been to the cross and said, ‘Lord, I have sinned, I’m sorry for my sin, I’m willing to change my way of life?” Rev. Graham asks.

It segues to a conversation between Donald Trump and Republican pollster Frank Luntz at a 2015 event, the far-right Family Leadership Summit.

“Have you ever asked God for forgiveness?” Luntz asks Trump.

“That’s a tough question,” was Trump’s immediate response. “I’m not sure I have.”

“I don’t bring God into that picture,” Trump adds. “I don’t.”

The ad closes with on-screen text that asks: “Is there any greater denial of Christ… than to say, ‘I do not need his forgiveness?'”

Former CNN commentator Keith Boykin posted the video and wrote: “New Evangelicals for Harris ad hits Trump. MAGA evangelicals may want to consider how an unrepentant, adulterous, convicted felon, and adjudicated rapist in a gold-plated penthouse reflects the values of a Jesus who told us to help the poor and the needy.”

Oh my, the new ad @Evangels4Harris just dropped is exceptional. Simple, direct, and very compelling. More like this, please. pic.twitter.com/pkg8PsWA02 — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 14, 2024

Watch the video above or at this link.

