‘Stale and Unsubstantiated’: Trump’s Recusal Motion Denied in Scathing Rebuke
New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan served up a scathing rebuke to Donald Trump and his attorneys as he denied their third motion seeking his recusal, leaving the calendar unchanged and moving toward his September 18 sentencing of the criminally-convicted ex-president on 34 felony fraud charges related to his efforts to cover up hush-money payments to protect his 2016 presidential campaign.
“Stated plainly,” Judge Merchan concluded, “Defendant’s arguments are nothing more than a repetition of stale and unsubstantiated claims.” He added, “this Court now reiterates for the third time, that which should already be clear – innuendo and mischaracterizations do not a conflict create. Recusal is therefore not necessary, much less required.”
“Defendant has provided nothing new for this Court to consider,” Merchan added. “Counsel has merely repeated arguments that have already been denied by this and higher courts,” while calling their motion “rife with inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims.”
ABC News described Judge Merchan as “exasperated.”
Trump’s attorneys have claimed that because Judge Merchan’s daughter works as a political consultant for Democrats he has a conflict of interest. As Merchan wrote in his ruling, in May of 2023, after he brought the issue to their attention, the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics ruled family members’ work does not present a conflict and allowed him to continue. A higher court also ruled there was no conflict of interest.
Judge Merchan rebuked Trump’s attorneys for filing the third motion to recuse, “48 days after the deadline set by this Court for the filing of post-verdict motions,” and without seeing permission to file the motion or requesting an extension on the deadline.
Merchan, stating Trump’s attorneys’ arguments were “not entirely clear,” shut down their claim the gag order placed on Trump is “unjust and unconstitutional.”
“This argument does not merit extensive discussion since it does not credibly purport to support the motion for recusal,” Judge Merchan wrote. “Rather, it would appear to be nothing more than an attempt to air grievances against this Court’s rulings.”
He also swatted away their claim that because Vice President Kamala Harris has now become the “Presumptive nominee of the Democratic party,” they should be granted their motion.
Merchan appeared to chastise Trump’s attorneys, suggesting they could be crossing a line by filing this third motion: “counsel has been warned repeatedly that such advocacy must not come at the expense of professional responsibility in one’s role as an officer of the court.”
NBC News legal analyst Catherine Christian on MSNBC Wednesday suggested the repeated attempts could lead to Trump’s attorneys being sanctioned for filing “frivolous” motions. She opined she does not believe Judge Merchan will sentence Trump to prison.
White Born Again Christian Evangelicals Could Sway Election to Harris Warns CBN’s Brody
Evangelicals For Harris, one of the new grassroots groups popping up across the nation holding calls to support and raise funds for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run is out with a hard-hitting ad, raising a warning from a veteran religious broadcaster that if 20% of white born again Christian evangelicals vote Democratic in the November presidential election, Trump will likely lose.
Christian Broadcasting Network’s pro-Trump David Brody, who is also an on-air personality for the far-right streaming website Real America’s Voice, says the Evangelicals For Harris video is part of their “effort to win over some of those ‘on-the-fence’ Conservative Evangelicals in swing states who are lukewarm when it comes to Donald Trump.”
“Specifically and most interestingly,” Brody notes, “Evangelicals For Harris will be targeting conservative Christian media websites. This is NOT just a play for liberal Christians. The group already has over 200,000 Evangelical Christians who have signed a pledge to volunteer and vote for the Harris/Walz ticket.”
“Big Zoom call tonight FYI. They ain’t playin’,” he warns, acknowledging the group’s posted call.
“Look, here’s a reality check. Donald Trump will get a HEFTY MAJORITY of the conservative evangelical vote. That’s a no-brainer but if you think an effort like this is laughable and a waste of time, you’re missing the larger political point. Elections are typically won at the margins, especially in the seven key swing states and so with that in mind, consider this. In 2008, Barack Obama received 26% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and WON. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 16% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and LOST. In 2020, Joe Biden received 24% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and WON.”
“If Kamala Harris gets 20% or more of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote (not out of the question), Trump will probably lose.”
The ad (below) opens with an old clip of the late Reverend Billy Graham, the iconic evangelical Christian and Democrat whose views were far more liberal than his far-right son Franklin Graham.
“Have you been to the cross and said, ‘Lord, I have sinned, I’m sorry for my sin, I’m willing to change my way of life?” Rev. Graham asks.
It segues to a conversation between Donald Trump and Republican pollster Frank Luntz at a 2015 event, the far-right Family Leadership Summit.
“Have you ever asked God for forgiveness?” Luntz asks Trump.
“That’s a tough question,” was Trump’s immediate response. “I’m not sure I have.”
“I don’t bring God into that picture,” Trump adds. “I don’t.”
The ad closes with on-screen text that asks: “Is there any greater denial of Christ… than to say, ‘I do not need his forgiveness?'”
Former CNN commentator Keith Boykin posted the video and wrote: “New Evangelicals for Harris ad hits Trump. MAGA evangelicals may want to consider how an unrepentant, adulterous, convicted felon, and adjudicated rapist in a gold-plated penthouse reflects the values of a Jesus who told us to help the poor and the needy.”
Oh my, the new ad @Evangels4Harris just dropped is exceptional. Simple, direct, and very compelling. More like this, please. pic.twitter.com/pkg8PsWA02
— Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 14, 2024
Watch the video above or at this link.
Florida in Play for Harris? Election Could Hinge on ‘Inactive’ Sunshine State Dem Voters
Can Vice President Kamala Harris win Florida?
It would seem almost impossible, but Florida Democrats are saying this time it’s different, they are “Unburdened by what has been.” And there are several factors that could fuel Harris’s momentum.
For decades Florida has been considered a battleground state, while voting to put a Republican in the White House in eight of the past 12 presidential elections. In 2022, Sunshine State voters sent just eight Democrats to the House of Representatives, out of a total of 28. Both of Florida’s U.S. Senators are Republicans. The Florida legislature – House and Senate – are controlled by Republicans with strong majorities in each. And Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, maintains a strong favorability rating despite his failed run for president.
Many seniors in recent years, including Kamala Harris’s Republican opponent, Donald Trump, have moved to Florida, boosting the state’s conservative population and increasing its Electoral College votes to 30, from 29 in the last presidential election.
Registered Florida Republican voters officially outweigh registered Democrats by one million, but Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Philip Jerez is calling that a “manufactured voter registration lead,” according to Florida Politics, which adds, “If you’re explaining, you’re losing..”
In a memo, Jerez writes, “what Republicans aren’t telling you is that this voter registration total excludes 886,066 registered Democratic voters,” who did not vote in the 2022 election. “While inactive voters are not counted in public voter registration totals, they are still eligible to vote on Election Day.”
“Over the past few years, Republicans have passed new elections laws, two specifically that changed ‘list maintenance’ processes,” Jerez says. “As a result, almost one million Democratic voters have been labeled ‘inactive voters’ and wiped from the total reported to the public — the same margin Republicans claim victory on.”
“Following the 2022 elections, which saw historically low turnout for Florida Democrats — intentional changes in election laws targeting voters who sat out 2022 caused a dramatic rise in the number of inactive voters in the state,” Jerez added.
And while it may be hard to see the state that voted for Donald Trump not only twice – but by an even larger margin in 2020, an election he lost – as being evenly split, the Harris-Walz campaign has momentum.
“Democrats’ dream of putting Florida in play could finally be coming true — if you believe the latest polling out of the Sunshine State,” Politico reports Tuesday afternoon. Florida Democrats say point-blank: “Florida is in play.”
Two new just-released polls put Harris within single-digits of Trump – five points in one, eight points in another. The five-point lead (47-42) in the USA TODAY/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV poll is being described as a “danger” for the former president, by USA Today.
“Trump leads Harris by 5 percentage points in the survey, but that’s closer than other recent polls and much less than Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 19-point blowout in 2022. It’s also within the poll’s 4.4% margin of error and another sign of the enthusiasm Harris has generated nationwide within the Democratic Party since she entered the race,” USA Today reports, also noting that “Democrats fell dramatically behind Republicans in voter registration.”
But, as Politico notes, the polling “result comes as Harris has enjoyed a surge of enthusiasm — a fact that the poll even reflects: Harris’ Florida supporters are on par with Trump’s in enthusiasm, ‘with 89% of each group saying they are very or somewhat excited to vote for their candidate.'”
In addition to the grassroots momentum, Harris has two big positives on her side: Florida voters have put abortion rights and marijuana rights on the ballot. Both are polling very favorably, despite Governor DeSantis’s opposition.
Arizona Latest Battleground State to Be in Play as Abortion Access Gets Put on the Ballot
Could Democrats take Arizona in November? An abortion ballot initiative may help.
In 2020 President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the state by a sliver, just 10,457 votes, after Trump in 2016 won the Grand Canyon State by a huge margin, beating Hillary Clinton by more than 1.1 million votes. Republican Mitt Romney beat President Barack Obama in 2012 by more than 200,000 votes, and Republican U.S. Senator John McCain beat Obama in 2008 by nearly 200,000 votes.
But some political experts say the state is once again in play. Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz, just had their chances improved after the Arizona Secretary of State, Democrat Adrian Fontes, certified a ballot initiative late Monday that seeks to put the right to abortion into the state’s constitution.
NBC News reports, “organizers shattered the record for the number of valid signatures gathered for a ballot initiative in the state,” a good sign it could pass, and a good sign it will draw voters to the polls. “Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, New York and South Dakota will have ballot measures to protect or expand abortion rights, and efforts are underway in four other states.”
The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson, a conservative political strategist and former Republican, told MSNBC’s Johnathan Capehart this weekend (video below), “The map has expanded for the Democrats. Kamala Harris has managed to expand the map and reactivate some places where it was looking grim. If Georgia is in play, and Nevada and Arizona and North Carolina are in play, then Donald Trump has to spread his resources even more thinly.”
“There are even some weird hints, I’m not saying t5i yet, but right now with Vice President Harris up 15 points on Donald Trump in Dade County in Miami, that is a big deal.”
“All the flow is running to her direction,” Wilson added. “All the momentum in this campaign right now is with Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, and the Democratic candidates across the country. We’re seeing not only are the numbers holding up so far. We may have bad days ahead we may have good days ahead, but we’re also seeing Democratic state-wide officials open up bigger and bigger leads, such as in Arizona, where [U.S. Rep.] Ruben Gallego is now meaningfully ahead of ‘crazy Kari [Lake].'”
If the numbers continue to hold up, “Donald Trump is in real trouble. He doesn’t have anywhere to go and nowhere to grow. His base is even cracking a little bit around the edges in some states, like Florida, and he’s very worried, and I wouldn’t blame him for being very worried.”
Capehart noted The Cook Political Report moved Arizona, Georgia and Nevada from “lean Republican” to “toss up.”
“All the flow is running to her direction” says @TheRickWilson.
“The map has expanded for the Democrats and Kamala Harris has reactivated some places where it was looking grim. Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada & Arizona are in play now–and Vice President Harris up 15 points on… pic.twitter.com/sY9tAtLsdj
— Resolute Square (@ResoluteSquare) August 12, 2024
“Democrats could still lose Arizona,” noted NewsNation political analyst Chris Stirewalt, “but the state is at least in play. You couldn’t say the same just a month ago.”
Meanwhile, the FiveThirtyEight polling average now has Harris squeaking ahead of Trump.
On Saturday, Harris and Walz campaigned in Arizona, to a tremendous and enthusiastic crowd. During that speech Harris talked about “the freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body,” before blasting Trump for hand-picking three U.S Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
