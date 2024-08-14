News
‘Underestimating Harris’: Former Bush Strategist Warns Polls Off as Enthusiasm ‘Skyrockets’
The Bush 2004 re-election chief strategist says current polling, which shows Vice President Kamala Harris beating Donald Trump nationally including in all but one of seven swing states, is still underestimating the public’s support for the Democratic presidential nominee as enthusiasm for the Harris-Walz ticket is spiking across the country.
Former Republican Matthew Dowd, now a Democrat, on Wednesday wrote, “my sense from watching politics/polls for the last 40 years is many of the polls right now are underestimating Harris support. And this is because they haven’t adjusted the models to take into account Democratic enthusiasm and Dems being larger share of vote than a month ago.”
The Cook Political Report last week announced it had moved its current predictions in three swing states toward Democrats, but still in the “toss up” category. Cook Political’s senior editor and elections analyst Dave Wasserman writes the “latest battleground polls show Harris erasing Trump’s leads.”
New @CookPolitical: w/ BSG and GS Strategy Group, our latest battleground polls show Harris erasing Trump’s leads.
AZ: Harris 48%-46%
GA: Tied 48%-48%
MI: Harris 49%-46%
NV: Trump 48%-45%
NC: Harris 48%-47%
PA: Harris 49%-48%
WI: Harris 49%-46%https://t.co/qSfhwAFWtM
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 14, 2024
Dowd suggests those too are off, adding, “much has changed in last two weeks, all to the positive for Harris.”
He writes, “one thing to keep in mind with latest Cook Political report swing state polls, they are a lagging indicator of where race is. Polls came out of field on august 2nd, 12 days ago. so releasing them today is kind of a waste of time since they estimate where race was two weeks ago.”
Despite Dowd’s caution the Monmouth University poll taken August 8-12 shows a massive spike in Democratic voter enthusiasm. From June to August Democratic voters’ enthusiasm went from 46% to 85%, while Republican voter enthusiasm over the same time period stayed flat at 71%.
“Harris has higher favorability ratings than either Trump or Biden, which means there has been in a decline in the number of double haters, that is voters who dislike both nominees,” the Monmouth University poll notes. “Harris also has a clear advantage over Trump in being seen as having the necessary stamina for the job and matches or slightly edges her Republican opponent on understanding people’s concerns, representing American values, and bringing about change.”
NEW MONMOUTH POLL:
“.. Democrats’ enthusiasm has skyrocketed .. Harris has higher favorability ratings than either Trump or Biden, which means there has been in a decline in the number of double haters ..
“.. Harris also has a clear advantage over Trump in being seen as having… pic.twitter.com/Kfhe2G7tST
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) August 14, 2024
‘Misogynistic’: JD Vance’s ‘Creepy’ Views on the ‘Purpose of the Postmenopausal Female’
Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance in 2020 agreed with a podcast host who told him grandmothers helping to raise children is “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female.” Vance had not yet been elected to the U.S. Senate at the time. The venture capitalist turned Ohio Republican politician also agreed with the host who said having an in-law who would raise his children was a “weird, unadvertised feature of marrying an Indian woman.”
Vance in 2020 was working at his venture capital startup funded in part by billionaire Peter Thiel. Usha Vance, his wife, was a civil litigation attorney after having clerked for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh (who later became Justice Brett Kavanaugh,) and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
“My wife had this baby seven weeks before she started the clerkship, still not sleeping any more than an hour and a half in a given interval, and her mom just took a sabbatical,” explained Vance, not stating that the child was his. “She’s a biology professor in California, just took a sabbatical for a year and came and lived with us and took care of our kid for a year.”
“Painfully economically inefficient,” Vance continued, according to audio published Wednesday by Heartland Signal (below). “Why didn’t she just keep her job, give us part of the wages to pay somebody else to do it, right? Because that is the thing that the hyper-liberalized economics wants you to do.”
Vance currently has a net worth of about $4 million according to Business Insider. It’s unclear why he would have needed financial assistance from his mother-in-law as a billionaire-backed venture capitalist four years ago.
Some critics are suggesting Vance’s remarks are yet more evidence of his misogyny, after his now-infamous “childless cat ladies” comment.
“No,” remarked Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn, a former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party. “My primary purpose as a postmenopausal woman is to highlight the chauvanistic, misogynistic, ugly, ignorant, arrogant, destructive nature of the GOP ticket.”
Allison Gill, the award-winning host of the “Mueller, She Wrote” podcast commented, “Vance says the only thing postmenopausal women are good for is helping raise grandkids. Well, this postmenopausal woman is good for kicking your ass in November.”
Russia, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe expert Olga Lautman asked, “What is @JDVance carrying on about? This is plain bizarre. Post-menopausal women? Only Indian grandparents help raise kids? What?”
Indivisible co-executive director Leah Greenberg added, “the true genuis of JD Vance is that he takes sentiments that *could* be totally normal, like “intergenerational caregiving is good,” and somehow makes them incredibly creepy.”
Listen to Vance’s remarks below or at this link.
NEW VANCE AUDIO: In an interview from 2020, JD Vance agrees with a podcast host who says having grandmothers help raise children is “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female.”
He also agrees when the host says grandparents helping raise children is a “weird, unadvertised… pic.twitter.com/W4KwHfZyw2
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 14, 2024
White Born Again Christian Evangelicals Could Sway Election to Harris Warns CBN’s Brody
Evangelicals For Harris, one of the new grassroots groups popping up across the nation holding calls to support and raise funds for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run is out with a hard-hitting ad, raising a warning from a veteran religious broadcaster that if 20% of white born again Christian evangelicals vote Democratic in the November presidential election, Trump will likely lose.
Christian Broadcasting Network’s pro-Trump David Brody, who is also an on-air personality for the far-right streaming website Real America’s Voice, says the Evangelicals For Harris video is part of their “effort to win over some of those ‘on-the-fence’ Conservative Evangelicals in swing states who are lukewarm when it comes to Donald Trump.”
“Specifically and most interestingly,” Brody notes, “Evangelicals For Harris will be targeting conservative Christian media websites. This is NOT just a play for liberal Christians. The group already has over 200,000 Evangelical Christians who have signed a pledge to volunteer and vote for the Harris/Walz ticket.”
“Big Zoom call tonight FYI. They ain’t playin’,” he warns, acknowledging the group’s posted call.
“Look, here’s a reality check. Donald Trump will get a HEFTY MAJORITY of the conservative evangelical vote. That’s a no-brainer but if you think an effort like this is laughable and a waste of time, you’re missing the larger political point. Elections are typically won at the margins, especially in the seven key swing states and so with that in mind, consider this. In 2008, Barack Obama received 26% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and WON. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 16% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and LOST. In 2020, Joe Biden received 24% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and WON.”
“If Kamala Harris gets 20% or more of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote (not out of the question), Trump will probably lose.”
The ad (below) opens with an old clip of the late Reverend Billy Graham, the iconic evangelical Christian and Democrat whose views were far more liberal than his far-right son Franklin Graham.
“Have you been to the cross and said, ‘Lord, I have sinned, I’m sorry for my sin, I’m willing to change my way of life?” Rev. Graham asks.
It segues to a conversation between Donald Trump and Republican pollster Frank Luntz at a 2015 event, the far-right Family Leadership Summit.
“Have you ever asked God for forgiveness?” Luntz asks Trump.
“That’s a tough question,” was Trump’s immediate response. “I’m not sure I have.”
“I don’t bring God into that picture,” Trump adds. “I don’t.”
The ad closes with on-screen text that asks: “Is there any greater denial of Christ… than to say, ‘I do not need his forgiveness?'”
Former CNN commentator Keith Boykin posted the video and wrote: “New Evangelicals for Harris ad hits Trump. MAGA evangelicals may want to consider how an unrepentant, adulterous, convicted felon, and adjudicated rapist in a gold-plated penthouse reflects the values of a Jesus who told us to help the poor and the needy.”
Oh my, the new ad @Evangels4Harris just dropped is exceptional. Simple, direct, and very compelling. More like this, please. pic.twitter.com/pkg8PsWA02
— Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 14, 2024
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Stale and Unsubstantiated’: Trump’s Recusal Motion Denied in Scathing Rebuke
New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan served up a scathing rebuke to Donald Trump and his attorneys as he denied their third motion seeking his recusal, leaving the calendar unchanged and moving toward his September 18 sentencing of the criminally-convicted ex-president on 34 felony fraud charges related to his efforts to cover up hush-money payments to protect his 2016 presidential campaign.
“Stated plainly,” Judge Merchan concluded, “Defendant’s arguments are nothing more than a repetition of stale and unsubstantiated claims.” He added, “this Court now reiterates for the third time, that which should already be clear – innuendo and mischaracterizations do not a conflict create. Recusal is therefore not necessary, much less required.”
“Defendant has provided nothing new for this Court to consider,” Merchan added. “Counsel has merely repeated arguments that have already been denied by this and higher courts,” while calling their motion “rife with inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims.”
ABC News described Judge Merchan as “exasperated.”
Trump’s attorneys have claimed that because Judge Merchan’s daughter works as a political consultant for Democrats he has a conflict of interest. As Merchan wrote in his ruling, in May of 2023, after he brought the issue to their attention, the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics ruled family members’ work does not present a conflict and allowed him to continue. A higher court also ruled there was no conflict of interest.
Judge Merchan rebuked Trump’s attorneys for filing the third motion to recuse, “48 days after the deadline set by this Court for the filing of post-verdict motions,” and without seeing permission to file the motion or requesting an extension on the deadline.
Merchan, stating Trump’s attorneys’ arguments were “not entirely clear,” shut down their claim the gag order placed on Trump is “unjust and unconstitutional.”
“This argument does not merit extensive discussion since it does not credibly purport to support the motion for recusal,” Judge Merchan wrote. “Rather, it would appear to be nothing more than an attempt to air grievances against this Court’s rulings.”
He also swatted away their claim that because Vice President Kamala Harris has now become the “Presumptive nominee of the Democratic party,” they should be granted their motion.
Merchan appeared to chastise Trump’s attorneys, suggesting they could be crossing a line by filing this third motion: “counsel has been warned repeatedly that such advocacy must not come at the expense of professional responsibility in one’s role as an officer of the court.”
NBC News legal analyst Catherine Christian on MSNBC Wednesday suggested the repeated attempts could lead to Trump’s attorneys being sanctioned for filing “frivolous” motions. She opined she does not believe Judge Merchan will sentence Trump to prison.
