Trump Claims ‘Illegal Aliens’ Took ‘Almost 100%’ of Jobs Created by Biden Administration

Former President Donald Trump baselessly claimed that not only did President Joe Biden take credit for “everything” his administration did, but that nearly all of the jobs Biden’s administration created were taken by “illegal aliens.”

Monday was the first day of the Democratic National Convention, which was headlined by Biden’s speech passing the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris. The morning after, Trump was incensed and took to Truth Social.

“Most new jobs under Biden went to illegal Immigrants. Additionally, he got what is known as Covid Bounce-back jobs, standard for all countries after a pandemic. He did terribly on jobs, and everything else!” Trump posted early Tuesday morning.

A few hours later, he doubled down.

“An angry and ranting Speech full of LIES, Biden took credit for everything done during the Trump Administration, even continuing to say that he was better on Inflation and Jobs. He never mentioned the Afghanistan Disaster and all the Wars he got us into, or the fact that far more people died from COVID during the Biden years than the Trump years. The Jobs Biden/Harris “created” were almost 100% from Illegal Aliens pouring into our Country, which are destroying the lives of our Black and Hispanic population!” he wrote.

In this post, Trump included an irrelevant clip from Biden’s speech, where the president, who has a stutter, stumbled over the phrase, “Women are not without electoral or political power.”

In terms of jobs, Biden said in July that during his administration, 15.7 million jobs had been created. Though over Trump’s administration, the number of jobs actually went down by 2.7 million, according to Forbes, this also includes the COVID-19 pandemic when many jobs were lost.

Still, when comparing the first 30 months of each president’s term, Biden comes out ahead. The number of jobs under Biden’s first 30 months increased by 13.2 million, compared to an increase of 5.2 million jobs under Trump, according to Politifact.

Even when comparing the total number of nonfarm jobs — the types of jobs used for this sort of index — it increased under Biden. Trump’s first 30 months saw a total of 150.8 million jobs. Over the same period, Biden’s number of total jobs was 156.2, a clear increase over pre-pandemic levels.

Nor have these new jobs gone “almost 100%” to undocumented workers. Between Biden taking office and this June, there’s been an increase of 3.5% in American-born workers, according to CNN.

Not just that, but the Brookings Institute calls it a myth that undocumented workers are “stealing” jobs.

“The impact of immigrant labor on the wages of native-born workers is low… However, undocumented workers often work the unpleasant, back-breaking jobs that native-born workers are not willing to do,” Brookings Senior Fellow Vanda Felbab-Brown wrote in 2017.