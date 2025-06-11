News
Pride Month Purge: Pentagon Chief Defends Renaming USNS Harvey Milk and Trans Ban
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, testifying before Congress, offered his rationale for stripping the USNS Harvey Milk of its name and for the administration’s decision to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military.
The USNS Harvey Milk is named for the assassinated veteran and LGBTQ rights advocate. Milk was gunned down in 1978 at the age of 48 while serving as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He was the first openly gay man elected in California.
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), appearing to question the necessity of unnaming and renaming the ship, told Secretary Hegseth: “You chose Pride month to direct the Navy to rename a ship named for Navy veteran Harvey Milk. This committee will continue to pursue serious work in the interests of American national security, and I ask you to choose to join us in that endeavor.”
Hegseth replied, “Um, Senator, we’re not interested in naming ships after activists. That’s the stance we’re taking.”
As recently as Tuesday, Hegseth told service members, “We’re not interested in your woke garbage and your political correctness.”
Reports have stated Hegseth intentionally chose Pride Month to strip the USNS Harvey Milk, and other ships, of their names.
USNI News reported that Harvey Milk “commissioned into the Navy in 1951 and served as a diver during the Korean War on the submarine rescue ship Kittiwake. He was discharged in 1955. Milk was wearing his U.S. Navy diver belt buckle when he was shot and killed in 1978.”
Senator Baldwin also asked Hegseth to explain why he and the administration decided to ban transgender service members.
“What assessment did the Department of Defense conduct prior to implementation to evaluate the impact that this policy would have on our national security?” Baldwin asked. “Moreover, what is the cost to recruit and train thousands of individuals of comparable experience and skill?”
“Thankfully, recruiting is not an issue,” Hegseth claimed. “It’s historically high levels and we’re proud of the cross section of Americans in life.”
“What analysis did you do?” Baldwin pressed.
“We did extensive analysis, Senator,” Hegseth insisted, “and we agree with the assessment of the executive order that was issued by the White House, that there are mental health issues associated with gender dysphoria that complicate military service and readiness, and as a result, we made the decision.”
“I have asked for that analysis,” Baldwin stressed. “Please provide it to me and the committee.”
Studies have shown that transgender service members in the military do not negatively affect military readiness.
Watch the videos below or at this link.
‘In This House We Don’t Interrupt’: Democrats Smack Down Treasury Secretary
House Democrats, apparently frustrated by interruptions from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, decided to lay down the law—scolding and chastising him during Wednesday’s Ways and Means Committee hearing. Interruptions and delaying tactics, and apparent acts of “filibustering,” have been a hallmark of Trump administration officials’ testimony before Congress this week.
U.S. Rep. Stacey Plaskett, the Delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands’ at-large district, said to Bessent, “We have seen since January 20th that the stock market overall has gone down 1.3% and gas has gone up.”
“Ma’am, that’s incorrect,” Bessent interjected.
“Excuse me,” Delegate Plaskett replied. “Let me get something straight with you first here,” she declared as the Secretary continued to try to interrupt.
“I’ve seen you interrupt everyone. When you come to someone’s house, you respect their rules. And in this house, we don’t interrupt individuals, and you’re not going to interrupt my time. I’m going to give you time to respond,” she offered.
“You may want to jot down some notes about things that you don’t agree with me on, so that you can respond to them at that time, but while I’m speaking, as the person holding this time, you will refrain from speaking, sir, until I am done.”
“I look forward—” Bessent said, interrupting again.
“Until I am done, and then I will give you time to speak, okay?” Plaskett said.
Bessent later disputed Plaskett’s facts, telling her that “the S&P, if the congresswoman would care to check Bloomberg, the stock market as judged by the S&P, which is the most widely held index by Americans’ 401(k)s, is up on the year.”
As NJ.com reported, the “S&P 500 closed at $6,049.24 on Jan. 21, 2025 and closed at $6,038.81 on June 11, 2025.”
Plaskett was not alone.
U.S. Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-CA) also berated Bessent for his constant interruptions.
“Unfortunately, you appear to be talking out of both sides of your mouth,” she told Bessent, “because you yourself have admitted, after conversations with Walmart, that some tariff costs are going to get passed on to consumers. And in fact, we’ve already seen that prices are rising on many everyday goods.”
“No, Congresswoman,” Bessent said, interrupting her remarks.
“Please don’t interrupt me,” Sánchez said.
“Today we had a 1.1% increase—” Bessent continued.
“The time is mine. Please don’t interrupt me.”
“And, and,” Bessent continued.
“I will ask you questions, and I will grant you an opportunity to answer them,” she explained, “but please don’t interrupt me during my time.”
“With pleasure,” Bessent said, interrupting her again.
“Okay, I know I’m a woman, but please try to limit yourself to answering my questions,” she urged, to which House Republicans reportedly groaned.
“No, I’m sorry,” Sánchez continued, addressing their response, “but we get talked over all the time and I don’t want that to happen at this hearing.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
‘Doesn’t Even Know Who He’s Talking to’: Newsom Scorches Trump Over Military Deployment
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom chastised President Donald Trump for claiming he recently spoke with him to discuss his decision to deploy 700 Marines to Los Angeles, in addition to the 4,000 National Guard troops he is sending. A portion of L.A. has been besieged by anti-deportation protests.
Asked by reporters in the Oval Office when the last time was that he spoke to the Governor, Trump paused before replying, “A day ago, called him up to tell him, got to do a better job.”
“He’s doing a bad job, causing a lot of death and a lot of potential death,” Trump alleged (video below). There do not appear to have been any deaths due to the Los Angeles protests.
“If we didn’t send out the National Guard, and last time we gave him a little additional help, you would have Los Angeles would be burning right now. Los Angeles would be not a lot different than what you saw, take place in California, and Los Angeles, just a little while ago.”
But the California Democrat disputed Trump’s claim.
“There was no call. Not even a voicemail,” he wrote on social media.
“Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to,” said Newsom, leveling charges that appeared to reinforce claims—primarily from the left—that President Trump’s mental competence is in question.
Newsom did speak with Trump, he said over the weekend, but the two did not discuss the National Guard.
“Newsom said he and Trump spoke late on Friday night—about 1.30 a.m. Saturday in D.C.—but Trump never brought up the National Guard,” The Daily Beast reported on Monday.
“We talked for almost 20 minutes and he barely, this issue never came up,” Newsom said on MSNBC. “I tried to talk about L.A., he wanted to talk about all these other issues. We had a very decent conversation.”
But “Newsom slammed Donald Trump as a ‘stone-cold liar’ in an MSNBC interview on Sunday, insisting the president’s angry public posturing doesn’t match the tone he struck during a Friday phone call.”
Others also weighed in.
“This is concerning. Who did Trump think he was speaking to?” asked The Lincoln Project.
“Two very different stories here,” observed NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Natasha Korecki.
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
‘Show. Us. The. Plan.’: Pentagon Chief Ripped for Dodging Budget Details in Heated Hearing
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testified before the House Appropriations Committee, where he appeared to be unfamiliar with his department’s budget and repeatedly was unable or unwilling to answer members’ questions, prompting several heated exchanges in what some described as his “filibustering.”
As Secretary Hegseth devolved into attacking the Biden administration, Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro, the committee’s top Democrat, interjected.
“Please, I don’t — I want, I want your plan. I’ve had difficulties with the prior administration, and I don’t mind calling them out. What is your plan for the future? Can we get that in writing and on paper so that we know where you’re going?” DeLauro demanded.
“Because we don’t have anything today,” she continued. “We have zip, nada, and knowing where you’re going. You could talk percentages, you could talk about whatever you want, but unless this committee sees dollars and cents and where you’re going and what your plan is, then we may reconsider what you need to do to go forward.”
“Give us the details.”
HEGSETH: The challenge is our department under the previous administration squandered—
In another heated exchange, Hegseth was accused of “filibustering” before U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum.
“So in Los Angeles, we believe that ICE, which is a federal law enforcement agency, has the right to safely conduct operations in any state and any jurisdiction in the country, especially after 21 million illegals have crossed our border under the previous administration,” Hegseth claimed, baselessly citing false numbers.
When he began attacking California Democrats, Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, McCollum interjected.
“Mr. Chairman, if Secretary Hegseth’s not going to answer the budgetary questions, I will yield back my time if the Secretary refuses to answer the budgetary questions I put before him. They’re important. What training missions aren’t happening? Where are you pulling the money from? And how are you planning this moving forward?” she asked.
“These are budget questions that affect this committee, and the decisions we’re going to be making in a couple of hours. If you’re not going to answer them, please let the chairman know, and I will I will take back my time and I will yield it back.”
When asked by the committee chair, Hegseth again filibustered and attacked the Biden administration.
Later, after the hearing concluded, Congresswoman McCollum reposted video on social media and wrote: “Secretary Hegseth offers revisionist history because he can’t answer a single question about the defense budget.”
Fred Wellman, a 22-year combat vet, veterans activist, and West Point and Harvard Kennedy School graduate, blasted Hegseth:
“He showed up at the budget hearing with all of his usual bull—- talking points but none of the actual budget. He hasn’t bothered. His priority is prayer meetings, workouts, book banning, and travel. He does videos in his office but none of the actual boring work of a Cabinet Secretary.”
Ranking Member DeLauro also took to social media and blasted the Defense chief.
“Show. Us. The. Plan.” she demanded.
When the Defense Department’s “Rapid Response” social media account attacked DeLauro, asking, “why are you screaming?” the Ranking Member replied, “Why are you lying?”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
