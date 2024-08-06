News
‘Tennessee Santos’: FBI Executed Search Warrant on MAGA US Congressman
Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly executed a search warrant on far-right freshman U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) late last week.
Details are sparse but Nashville’s WTVF reports Congressman Ogles “faces continuing scrutiny over fraudulent campaign financial reports that he filed, NewsChannel 5 has confirmed.”
The Associated Press adds Ogles says the FBI took his cell phone.
“Back in May, Ogles filed a series of amended campaign financial reports, admitting he had not personally loaned his campaign $320,000 as he had reported back in 2022,” WTVF reports. “Other amendments to his campaign financial reports resulted in Ogles retracting claims regarding thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and expenditures that he had previously reported to the Federal Election Commission.”
In January the watchdog group Campaign Legal Center alleged, “Rep. Ogles’ financial disclosure reports appear to include over $1 million in financial discrepancies, including his failure to report assets he purportedly used to personally loan his campaign committee $320,000 and a $700,000 line of credit.”
Then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy appointed Ogles, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, to the House Financial Services Committee. Ogles had falsely claimed to be an economist, despite having little financial experience and no actual degree in economics.
NewsChannel 5’s award-winning reporter Phil Williams on Tuesday noted that Ogles, “doesn’t report having checking or savings,” and asked, “So where did Andy Ogles get $320,000 for his campaign?”
“If you believe Middle Tennessee’s newest congressman,” WTVF reported in 2023, “he’s not only a businessman, he’s also an economist, a nationally recognized expert in tax policy and health care, a trained police officer, even an expert in international sex crimes. But an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation discovered that Andy Ogles’ personal life story is filled with exaggerations, a story that’s often too good to be true.”
While running for office in 2022 Ogles responded to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the 49-year old landmark decision that found abortion is a constitutional right. Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion, had called for a review of all laws that were based on the established right to privacy.
“The next thing we need to do is go after gay marriage,” Ogles declared, WKRN reported. “We need to revert that back to the states, so each and every state can decide her destiny.”
Ogles’s Democratic opponent posted video of his remarks.
ANDY OGLES: “Next thing we need to do is go after gay marriage.”
In America, freedom and equality cannot be contingent upon state lines.
If Ogles gets his way, states like Tennessee will ban same-sex marriage again and start discriminating against our families and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ozUClG011x
— Senator Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) October 3, 2022
Once elected, Rep. Ogles filed legislation to ban any federal Dept. of Education funds to be used for drag queen performances, and to ban any federal funds from being used to create any forms that extend gender identification beyond male and female. In his press release, Ogles stated he was introducing “two bills that fight back against the radical agenda of the LBGT movement and protect children in schools.”
He included in his press release a statement from a member of an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
In February, The Tennessean reported Ogles had comes under fire for telling “a Palestinian activist he thinks ‘we should kill them all’ after she confronted him about the deaths of children in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, though Ogles’ office said he referred specifically to Hamas.”
Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson, a member of the “Tennessee Three” who is running to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, noted, “Interestingly, a lawyer with deep ties to Marsha Blackburn and Russian government assets is representing Ogles.”
That claim was also made by The Tennessee Holler.
Rep. Johnson also responded to the news of Congressman Ogles’s search warrant by comparing him to disgraced and expelled former House Republican George Santos.
“Uhoh, looks like Tennessee Santos is about to go through some things.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Take Care of Your Neighbors’: Walz Stops Speech to Help Rally Attendee Who Fell Ill
Governor Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s newly-minted running mate, stopped his speech Wednesday afternoon in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to urge staffers to get help for a supporter who apparently was ill. Refusing to continue until he was assured the rally-goer was OK, the Minnesota Democrat, a former school teacher, used the episode as an opportunity to urge Americans to help take care of their neighbors.
The event, short but powerful, stood in stark contrast to some rallies Donald Trump has held. the ex-president this year has scheduled rallies in searing heat, at times breaking 100 degrees, and when supporters in the crowd have fainted, the Trump campaign has bragged about their “enthusiasm.”
On Wednesday, minutes after telling the huge crowd, “we respect our neighbors” in his home state, the Governor paused his remarks for several minutes while the crowdgoer was being given assistance.
“Drink some water, folks. It is hot out,” Gov. Walz told supporters. “Thank you all for helping. Grateful. Thank you.”
Asking staffers for more water for other supporters, Walz reminded the crowd, “Take care of your neighbors.”
“Take care of one another on this. This is why we gather. Look, it’s hot. It is hot,” he told the audience. “We’ll make sure we’re ok, but I have to tell you all again, in all seriousness, to come and gather like this, to talk about our freedoms, the ability to talk about what could be good, and I have to say, this idea of caring for our neighbor and kindness and. a hand up when somebody need it, or just the sense that people go through things, and to be able to be there when they need it, that’s who we are. It’s not about mocking, it’s not name-calling.”
CNN reported the temperature in Eau Claire was 78 degrees.
On a Thursday in June at a Trump rally in Arizona, eleven supporters waiting for the ex-president to begin his speech were taken to the hospital due to extreme heat. BBC reported the temperature at the mega-church was 111 degrees.
“Team Trump boasted about people ‘braving’ extreme heat in Arizona while waiting to watch Trump ramble incoherently at a campaign rally for over an hour,” The New Republic reported about the medical event, “making no mention that at least 11 people collapsed and were hospitalized for heat exhaustion.”
“’That’s an enthusiasm that Joe Biden will never see,’ Trump’s newsletter proclaimed of the crowds stuck roasting on unshaded concrete. ‘That’s the enthusiasm Americans have to Make America Great Again!’” TNR added.
“That Team Trump apparently took no measures to meet its base’s most basic human needs amid an anticipated high of 108 degrees on Thursday—neither handing out water nor setting up cooling tents in anticipation of the heat—and instead touted their suffering as “’enthusiasm,'” TNR’s Talia Jane wrote.
“Three days after nearly a dozen people were treated for heat-related symptoms at an Arizona town hall he held in record-shattering heat,” The Daily Beast added, “Donald Trump complained jokingly to a Las Vegas crowd at a similarly sweltering rally about how no one worries about him.”
“They never mention me. I’m up here sweating like a dog,” he said. “[The] Secret Service said we have to make sure everyone is safe. I said, ‘What about me?’ We never thought of that. They don’t think about me. I’m working my ass off. I’m working hard.”
Watch a clip of Gov. Walz below or at this link.
Tim Walz pauses his Eau Claire, WI rally to make sure someone in the crowd has water and is okay. pic.twitter.com/XRll6c0EGr
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 7, 2024
‘Dems Coming Home’: Harris-Walz ‘Transformative’ Campaign ‘Ominous for Trump,’ Experts Say
In just over 24 hours, the newly-minted Harris-Walz presidential campaign has raised $36 million, held a rally for 12,000 people who stood on line for hours in Philadelphia’s 88-degree weather, and reportedly had to move the upcoming Wednesday evening Detroit rally outside to an airport hanger after 50,000 people RSVP’d. Their rally Wednesday afternoon in Eau Claire, Wisconsin (photo above) has a miles-long line of cars to get in.
Top political experts seem stunned.
Former Obama advisor and 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina reposted this video of the line to get into the Harris-Walz rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, and wrote: “Wow. VP @KamalaHarris and Gov. @Tim_Walz have electrified the election in just 18 days. This ticket is reaching out to build a diverse, winning coalition of voters. Like in 2008, this feels like we’re on the brink of something transformative…”
Holy cow. This is the line right now to see VP Kamala Harris & Gov. Tim Walz in Eau Claire, Wisconsin — an area that is represented by a Republican in Congress. This energy & enthusiasm are freaking jaw dropping.
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 7, 2024
One reporter wrote on social media the line of cars to get into the Eau Claire rally was two miles long.
A Fox News correspondent at the Eau Claire rally posted this photo and wrote, “I’ve noticed a ton of Kamala shirts, hats – stuff I had not seen at previous Biden events. Voters told us they are feeling much more energized in the last few weeks.”
Happening now: The crowd continues to grow in Eau Claire, WI where VP Harris / Gov. Walz will speak this afternoon. I’ve noticed a ton of Kamala shirts, hats – stuff I had not seen at previous Biden events. Voters told us they are feeling much more energized in the last few weeks pic.twitter.com/pX2KUk5Nl2
— Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) August 7, 2024
Minnesota KSTP reporter Eric Chaloux wrote he had to walk more than 2.5 miles to get into the event, and posted this short interview with a local woman who said, “we don’t have traffic in Eau Claire.” She called it, “a hopeful sign there’s hope on the horizon.”
I started walking over 2.5 miles to Harris/?@Tim_Walz? event in Eau Claire to make it in for media check in—there’s a lot of traffic—here are some folks I met in the way—@kstp pic.twitter.com/hxsTxJoggE
— Eric Chaloux (@EricChalouxKSTP) August 7, 2024
And NBC News’ Jake Traylor posted video from inside the Eau Claire rally, which has gone viral with 350,000 views in just 45 minutes.
?EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin — Chants of “This is what democracy looks like” break out as thousands await @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/7ZEWT5T9Sf
— Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) August 7, 2024
Trump vice-presidential running mate JD Vance is campaigning in the same states as Harris and Walz are this week. He has a rally in Wisconsin later Wednesday, and had a press conference in Michigan earlier.
— Maggie George (@MaggieLynnG) August 7, 2024
Former Obama chief strategist David Axelrod, who also served as a White House senior advisor and currently is a CNN senior political commentator, on Sunday said Trump still had the advantage, while claiming the outpouring of support for Kamala Harris’s new presidential campaign was “irrational exuberance.”
“She has a lot of momentum, but if you do look at the polling, this is still a really tight race,” Axelrod said, as The Hill reported. “This is going to be a hard fight for either side. It’s based on the numbers we’re seeing right now.”
“Look, I mean, there’s a lot of irrational exuberance … on the Democratic side of the aisle right now, because there was despair for some period of time about what November was gonna look like,” he continued. “Now people feel like there’s a chance.”
On Tuesday, after the Harris-Walz launch in Philadelphia, Axelrod had a different view.
“That was a truly an amazing kickoff rally. Huge and energetic crowd. Great, connecting speeches and introduction of @TimWalz, whose Heartland appeal was very much on display. Hell of a start!” Axelrod wrote.
Earlier Tuesday Axelrod reposted Governor Walz’s introduction video, and remarked, “Pretty powerful opener from @TimWalz.”
Wednesday morning, Axelrod appeared even more upbeat:
“In past campaigns, Trump’s never exceeded 47% nationally. He benefitted from 3d parties soaking up vote, lowering threshold in battlegrounds in ’16 & suffered for lack of them in ’20. [With] @KamalaHarris, Dems are coming home & vote for 3rd parties has shrunk. Ominous for Trump.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
First Harris-Walz Ads Go Viral as Democratic Donations Surge
In the five hours since the Harris for President campaign announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is the Vice President’s pick to be her running mate, millions of dollars have flooded into ActBlue, Democrats’ umbrella fundraising platform. And in just 40 minutes, the Harris-Walz campaign’s first ad, introducing Gov. Walz, was viewed over one million times on the social media platform X. It took just 23 minutes for the campaign’s second ad to hit one million views.
According to the popular ActBlue Tracker, on Tuesday, over $18 million has poured in (although not all earmarked for the Harris-Walz campaign) as of 3:00 PM ET. That’s more than any other day in the past week – Wednesday, July 31 saw $27 million in ActBlue donations.
The Harris campaign, now the Harris-Walz campaign, has been in existence for just 16 days. The two Democrats will appear together publicly for the first time in Philadelphia in Tuesday at 5:30 PM ET. They will travel together to swing states over the next week, visiting Detroit, Michigan and Eau Claire, Wisconsin (both Wednesday), Raleigh, North Carolina (Thursday), Phoenix, Arizona (Friday), and Vegas, Nevada (Saturday).
Donald Trump this week is scheduled to visit Bozeman, Montana.
Watch the Harris-Walz ads below or at this link.
Growing up, I learned to be generous toward my neighbors, compromise without compromising my values, and to work for the common good.@KamalaHarris and I both believe in that common good – in that fundamental promise of America. We’re ready to fight for it. And like she says:… pic.twitter.com/5SfrDRqx7C
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024
When I called @Tim_Walz this morning to ask him to join our campaign, I shared my deep level of respect for him and the work we’ve done together.
We’re going to unify this country and we’re going to win.
Let’s go get this done. pic.twitter.com/EcqZ497lyk
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024
