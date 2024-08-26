News
Florida in Play? Trump Campaign Just Bought Thousands in Ad Time in ‘Deep-Red’ State
Could Florida go blue? Democrats have been saying yes since at least April, when the Biden campaign declared the state “winnable” after launching Latinos con Biden-Harris in South Florida and running TV ads aimed at the Hispanic community one month earlier. Strategists chimed in, in agreement, after two major ballot initiatives were approved for the November election: abortion and marijuana.
With Vice President Kamala Harris now at the top of the ticket, a recent Florida Atlantic University poll has her within the margin of error.
Florida’s WTSP last week reported, “as enthusiasm among Democrats surges for Kamala Harris, local party chairs have different attitudes on the state of the race and if they think Florida is in play. They do agree on this: Vice President Kamala Harris’s rise in the polls, including in Florida, is real.”
The FAU poll shows Trump up by just three points over Harris, 50-47, within the margin of error.
READ MORE: ‘Everything Set’: Harris Camp Calls Trump’s Bluff After He Says ‘Doesn’t Matter’ About Mics
“Florida is definitely in play,” Pinellas County Democratic Committee Chair Jennifer Griffith told WTSP. “The mood is lifted, the enthusiasm is up.”
“We’re not too worried,” Hillsborough County Republican Party Chair Tom Gaitens told the news station. “She’s had this coronation for 29 days. She’s going to get another week of it because of the convention.”
“From our standpoint, we want them to think that it’s narrowing here in Florida,” Gaitens added. “Every dime they spend here is a dime they can’t spend in Pennsylvania or some of the other more competitive states.”
That doesn’t explain why the Trump campaign “is placing new ad spending on cable news nets on the Effectv interconnect in West Palm Beach, Fla.,” according to Medium Buying. “Start date is tomorrow, 8/27; 15-second spots.”
Democratic pollster and strategist Matt McDermott remarked, “Got to love when a campaign has to spend vital resources on an ad buy to boost candidate ego.”
The Bulwark’s reporter in Florida, Marc Caputo, says, “Trump is in little danger of losing Florida. But his staff is in great danger of incurring his wrath if he —and his Palm Beach pals— don’t see his ads at Mar-a-Lago.”
READ MORE: ‘Black Jobs’: Trump Clarifies What He Meant
But Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Phillip Jerez, a Harris campaign senior adviser, says, “Donald Trump is scared of losing Florida.” And U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) agrees: “Trump is spending money on TV ads in Florida now. He’s worried and he should be.”
Nearly two weeks ago, former Obama campaign spokesperson Kevin Cate, an award-winning progressive campaigns filmmaker and strategist wrote: “I think Trump spends first TV dollars in Florida (for his ego and against his team’s advice). And that’s how you’ll know we’re in landslide territory.”
Meanwhile, Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried on MSNBC declared, “Donald Trump and [GOP Senator] Rick Scott are in trouble here in the state of Florida. And we all know that Trump can’t win the presidency without the state. So, all eyes are going to continue being on the state of Florida.”
Watch below or at this link.
Chair @NikkiFried on MSNBC:
Trump can’t win the presidency without the state of Florida. pic.twitter.com/GyOroOmjBm
— Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) August 26, 2024
RELATED: Florida in Play for Harris? Election Could Hinge on ‘Inactive’ Sunshine State Dem Voters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Grand Jury Indicts Trump Again for J6: If He Loses ‘He’s Going to Jail,’ Expert Predicts
A Washington, D.C. grand jury has handed up a superseding indictment against Donald Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the ex-president for election subversion. The indictment, legal experts say, is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling granting presidents broad immunity for official acts, and appears to remove any narratives or evidence that might be construed as falling under that grant.
MSNBC’s Adam Klasfeld, a veteran legal journalist, reports that “Jack Smith’s team says that the superseding indictment was ‘presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case,’ [and] which separately charged Trump with the same crimes.”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports the superseding indictment retains “the same four core charges against him for trying to subvert the election.”
Effectively, even without the evidence the Supreme Court might have said falls under its new presidential immunity definition, a new grand jury reached the same conclusion as the original one did on which charges to approve.
READ MORE: ‘Unimaginable Is Difficult to Imagine’: Lincoln Project Explains New Dystopian Abortion Ad
According to the 36-page document, those charges still are: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and Conspiracy against rights.
.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Special counsel Jack Smith has charged former Pres. Trump in a superseding indictment in his federal election interference case. https://t.co/1reL9aXC5b pic.twitter.com/c8AH2eHBDM
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 27, 2024
Former federal prosecutor of thirty years, Glenn Kirschner, points to the length of the document and writes: “Here’s why today’s NEW TRUMP INDICTMENT is good news. The first indictment against Trump was 45-pages long. This new one is 36-pages long BUT it includes the same 4 felony charges. Jack Smith took some info out to conform to the Supreme Court decision BUT all 4 crimes survive!”
Calling Smith’s move “Brilliant!” Kirschner adds: “the statement issued by Jack Smith’s office saying a NEW grand jury issue[d] this indictment removes any argument that the prior indictment was tainted because the first grand jury was presented with evidence that violates the Supreme Court absolute immunity ruling.”
Attorney Luppe B. Luppen explains the importance of Special Counsel Smith having a new and different grand jury indict Trump:
“The news is an entirely new grand jury decided to re-indict Trump on the same election subversion counts without seeing the evidence that the Supreme Court barred from consideration—i.e. the DOJ corruption stuff and any other conspiring with federal officials.”
CNN legal analyst, Norm Eisen, a former U.S. Ambassador and current Brookings senior fellow sums it up: “If Trump loses, he’s going to jail.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘It Was Your Own White House’: Trump Says ‘2020 Presidential Election Was Rigged’
News
‘Unimaginable Is Difficult to Imagine’: Lincoln Project Explains New Dystopian Abortion Ad
A CNN panel discussion turned into a debate over the realities of abortion in GOP-led red states now and across the country if Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wins the November election and if he implements Project 2025 polices. Lincoln Project strategist Stuart Stevens smacked down CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings who attempted to mock the ad and its producers.
The Lincoln Project’s new ad, “State Line,” depicts a father in a dystopian America in the not-too-distant future under a Project 2025 abortion ban driving his daughter out of a red state to obtain medical services. A police officer pulls them over and starts to interrogate the daughter, having very personal and specific information about her pregnancy, her sister’s whereabouts, and the GPS coordinates of their destination “in one of those abortion states.”
“What are you, about eight weeks pregnant?” the officer says. “I see you’ve been spotting recently. You had any cramps, or nausea?”
“You been taking your prenatal vitamins?” he also asks.
As the interrogation heats up, the teenager says, “We have the right to travel.”
The police officer shakes his head and says, “Not anymore.”
READ MORE: ‘It Was Your Own White House’: Trump Says ‘2020 Presidential Election Was Rigged’
The ad concedes with text that reads: “With Project 2025, a nationwide ban on abortion with out exception is enforced by anyone with a badge.”
Project 2025 and its evil architects envision an America where women will be monitored, prosecuted, and jailed for exercising their own bodily autonomy. We are not going back! pic.twitter.com/CeKvBSgQg1
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 27, 2024
CNN host Abby Phillips opened the discussion as two of the panelists were suppressing their laughter.
CNN’s Scott Jennings, a Karl Rove protege who has worked for President George W. Bush’s campaigns and in the Bush White House, began the commentary by mocking the ad and its producers.
“Well, I’m glad to see we have very serious people putting out very serious advertising,” snarked Jennings, who has also worked for Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
He then turned his attention to The Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens, asking: “You make this?”
“I didn’t make it but I’m with The Lincoln Project and I think it’s going to be a very effective ad,” Stevens replied.
As Jennings began to respond, Stevens calmly continued talking, saying: “You know, the problem with the unimaginable is, it’s difficult to imagine.”
“And what you have here are these laws that are being passed – this actually has happened,” Stevens told Jennings, who appeared to be bobbing up and down. “I mean, they did criminalize someone going out of state in Ohio.”
READ MORE: Could RFK Jr. Be Trump’s Project 2025 Liaison? Asked to ‘Help Pick’ Government Officials
“When you get these states that ban abortion, you know, they are going to track all of this,” Stevens added, apparently referencing the police officer’s comments to the teenager in the ad. “When you make something criminal – you’re a woman, and you’re using an app to track periods that could become evidence against you in a trial. That is the world here. And one thing about it is we only banned abortions in states like Mississippi for poor people, because everybody I grew up with in Mississippi who had money and something, went to get an abortion, they would get an abortion. And that is still going to happen, and it is absolutely more impactful on those [in a] lower economic status.”
“And this is what has happened. And the idea that you just sort of say, ‘well, you know, it’s just policy,’ something that people thought was a constitutional right for almost two generations has been taken away. And I think it is about liberty, and it is about the heavy hand of government.”
Panelist Katie Frost, a former communications director for Alabama’s Roy Moore’s failed Senate bid, said the ad to her felt like “fan fiction.”
She also claimed that abortion is “the only issue that [Vice President Kamala] Harris and the Democrats think they can run on. Every single other issue, they’re absolutely going to get destroyed on.”
Harris is currently beating Trump by 3.5 percentage points according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average.
“This is excellent,” observed award-winning producer, author, and filmmaker Melissa Jo Peltier, commenting on the Lincoln Project ad. “The idea that women would not be able to travel freely throughout the country…that their personal health would be monitored…it’s beyond creepy. It’s barbaric. What comes next? Menstrual huts?”
Watch the Lincoln Project’s new ad above, the entire CNN panel discussion below, or both at this link.
READ MORE: Expert Predicts ‘Smith Will Win’ as Special Counsel Appeals Trump Docs Case Dismissal
News
‘It Was Your Own White House’: Trump Says ‘2020 Presidential Election Was Rigged’
Donald Trump is being mocked for suggesting the White House “rigged” the 2020 presidential election, which he lost. Trump was President in 2020, as critics rushed to remind him.
Trump was referring to a report, originally published by the Wall Street Journal, which states Meta/Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent a letter to Republican House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan saying he wants his platforms to be “neutral” in politics, and that he regrets removing or downplaying some content, including COVID disinformation, in response to White House pressure. Zuckerberg also referenced a now-infamous Hunter Biden laptop article in the New York Post. Zuckerberg writes in his letter, “the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election.”
Trump on his Truth Social platform wrote:
“Zuckerberg admits that the White House pushed to SUPPRESS HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY (& much more!). IN OTHER WORDS, THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED. FoxNews, New York Post, Rep. Laurel Lee, House Judiciary Committee.”
READ MORE: Could RFK Jr. Be Trump’s Project 2025 Liaison? Asked to ‘Help Pick’ Government Officials
(That post has a quotation mark at the beginning but nowhere else, making it unclear where the quote ends.)
And in response to a screenshot of The New York Post’s cover story, Trump wrote: “This is what everyone’s been waiting for — THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED!”
That headline reads: “Zuckerberg admits Biden admin pressured Facebook to censor COVID content, says it was wrong to suppress The Post’s Hunter laptop coverage.”
Zuckerberg’s letter to Chairman Jordan is clear.
He writes that in “2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire…”
The election was in November of 2020.
Zuckerberg then goes on to say: “In a separate situation, the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election. That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s family, we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply…”
READ MORE: Expert Predicts ‘Smith Will Win’ as Special Counsel Appeals Trump Docs Case Dismissal
But Trump’s posts appear to miss that he was President in 2020.
Responding to Chairman Jordan’s Judiciary Committee’s posting of Zuckerberg’s letter, The Atlantic’s David Frum asked, “who was president of the United States in the year 2020?”
Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee also flunk the skill-testing question: who was president of the United States in the year 2020? https://t.co/oSWcwEcEQ7
— David Frum (@davidfrum) August 27, 2024
Veterans advocate and former intelligence officer Travis Akers post a screenshot of Trump’s post and some commentary:
Wait until he finds out who the president was in 2020. pic.twitter.com/1bOKekrNQ0
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 27, 2024
Progressive social media user Alex Cole, who has over 250,000 followers on X wrote: “That means it was your own White House, dumbass. You were president in 2020!”
Conservative attorney George Conway, a Never-Trump activist responded, writing: “Imagine if [anyone else in the entire f*^%ing world] said this.”
See the social media posts above or at this link.
READ MORE: Florida in Play? Trump Campaign Just Bought Thousands in Ad Time in ‘Deep-Red’ State
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Everything Set’: Harris Camp Calls Trump’s Bluff After He Says ‘Doesn’t Matter’ About Mics
- News2 days ago
Trump Late Night Rant Signals Plan to Evade Harris Debate as Rules Come Back Into Play
- News2 days ago
Expert Predicts ‘Smith Will Win’ as Special Counsel Appeals Trump Docs Case Dismissal
- News2 days ago
Florida in Play? Trump Campaign Just Bought Thousands in Ad Time in ‘Deep-Red’ State
- News18 hours ago
‘It Was Your Own White House’: Trump Says ‘2020 Presidential Election Was Rigged’
- OPINION20 hours ago
Could RFK Jr. Be Trump’s Project 2025 Liaison? Asked to ‘Help Pick’ Government Officials
- News15 hours ago
‘Unimaginable Is Difficult to Imagine’: Lincoln Project Explains New Dystopian Abortion Ad
- News14 hours ago
Grand Jury Indicts Trump Again for J6: If He Loses ‘He’s Going to Jail,’ Expert Predicts