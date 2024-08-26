News
‘Everything Set’: Harris Camp Calls Trump’s Bluff After He Says ‘Doesn’t Matter’ About Mics
As Donald Trump attacks ABC News and suggests he may pull out of the scheduled presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Harris campaign is calling his bluff on the one major remaining sticking point: debate rules.
The Harris campaign wants the microphones for both candidates to stay on during the September 10 debate, but Trump’s advisors have been refusing, saying they want the same rules as the fateful CNN debate that led to President Joe Biden scrapping his re-election bid.
At 11:00 AM ET NBC News posted video (below) of Trump from Monday morning saying he did not care one way or the other about muting the microphones, but insisting the rules should stay the same as the CNN debate.
Harris campaign senior adviser for communications Brian Fallon picked up on Trump’s remarks and called his bluff.
“Trump said unmuting the mics ‘doesn’t matter to me.’ Always suspected it was something his staff wanted, not him personally. With this resolved, everything is now set for Sept 10th,” Fallon wrote on X.
Trump had told NBC’s Jake Traylor, “We agreed to the same rules. I don’t know. Doesn’t matter to me. I’d rather have it probably on. But the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted. I didn’t like it the last time, but it worked out fine. Ask Biden how it worked out. It was fine. And I think it should be the same.”
Trump, widely reported to want to pull out of the ABC News debate, especially after his late Sunday night rant, went on to claim it is Harris, a former prosecutor, who is not a “good debater” and “doesn’t want to debate.”
The ex-president, now down in the polls, declared, “they’re trying to change it. The truth is, they’re trying to get out of it because she doesn’t want to debate. She’s not a good debater. She’s not a smart person. She doesn’t want to debate.”
Politico Playbook Monday morning reported that behind the scenes, the Trump campaign is refusing to agree to the Harris campaign’s request the microphones stay on at all times.
“It’s clear the veep’s team is hoping to get Trump to lose his cool on mic,” Playbook reported.
Harris is “more than happy to have exchanges with him if he tries to interrupt her,” a “person familiar with the negotiations tells Playbook.”
“And given how shook he seems by her, he’s very prone to having intemperate outbursts,” they said. “I think the campaign would want viewers to hear [that].”
“Our understanding,” Harris campaign’s Fallon had said in a statement, “is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own. We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button.”
It’s unclear if Trump’s remarks are the final word on unmuting the microphones.
Watch Trump below or at this link.
.@jake__traylor: “Would you want the microphones muted in the debate whenever you’re not speaking?”
Donald Trump: “We agreed to the same rules. I don’t know, doesn’t matter to me. … The agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted.” pic.twitter.com/l7d7Odd7cb
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 26, 2024
Grand Jury Indicts Trump Again for J6: If He Loses ‘He’s Going to Jail,’ Expert Predicts
A Washington, D.C. grand jury has handed up a superseding indictment against Donald Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the ex-president for election subversion. The indictment, legal experts say, is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling granting presidents broad immunity for official acts, and appears to remove any narratives or evidence that might be construed as falling under that grant.
MSNBC’s Adam Klasfeld, a veteran legal journalist, reports that “Jack Smith’s team says that the superseding indictment was ‘presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case,’ [and] which separately charged Trump with the same crimes.”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports the superseding indictment retains “the same four core charges against him for trying to subvert the election.”
Effectively, even without the evidence the Supreme Court might have said falls under its new presidential immunity definition, a new grand jury reached the same conclusion as the original one did on which charges to approve.
According to the 36-page document, those charges still are: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and Conspiracy against rights.
.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Special counsel Jack Smith has charged former Pres. Trump in a superseding indictment in his federal election interference case. https://t.co/1reL9aXC5b pic.twitter.com/c8AH2eHBDM
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 27, 2024
Former federal prosecutor of thirty years, Glenn Kirschner, points to the length of the document and writes: “Here’s why today’s NEW TRUMP INDICTMENT is good news. The first indictment against Trump was 45-pages long. This new one is 36-pages long BUT it includes the same 4 felony charges. Jack Smith took some info out to conform to the Supreme Court decision BUT all 4 crimes survive!”
Calling Smith’s move “Brilliant!” Kirschner adds: “the statement issued by Jack Smith’s office saying a NEW grand jury issue[d] this indictment removes any argument that the prior indictment was tainted because the first grand jury was presented with evidence that violates the Supreme Court absolute immunity ruling.”
Attorney Luppe B. Luppen explains the importance of Special Counsel Smith having a new and different grand jury indict Trump:
“The news is an entirely new grand jury decided to re-indict Trump on the same election subversion counts without seeing the evidence that the Supreme Court barred from consideration—i.e. the DOJ corruption stuff and any other conspiring with federal officials.”
CNN legal analyst, Norm Eisen, a former U.S. Ambassador and current Brookings senior fellow sums it up: “If Trump loses, he’s going to jail.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Unimaginable Is Difficult to Imagine’: Lincoln Project Explains New Dystopian Abortion Ad
A CNN panel discussion turned into a debate over the realities of abortion in GOP-led red states now and across the country if Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wins the November election and if he implements Project 2025 polices. Lincoln Project strategist Stuart Stevens smacked down CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings who attempted to mock the ad and its producers.
The Lincoln Project’s new ad, “State Line,” depicts a father in a dystopian America in the not-too-distant future under a Project 2025 abortion ban driving his daughter out of a red state to obtain medical services. A police officer pulls them over and starts to interrogate the daughter, having very personal and specific information about her pregnancy, her sister’s whereabouts, and the GPS coordinates of their destination “in one of those abortion states.”
“What are you, about eight weeks pregnant?” the officer says. “I see you’ve been spotting recently. You had any cramps, or nausea?”
“You been taking your prenatal vitamins?” he also asks.
As the interrogation heats up, the teenager says, “We have the right to travel.”
The police officer shakes his head and says, “Not anymore.”
The ad concedes with text that reads: “With Project 2025, a nationwide ban on abortion with out exception is enforced by anyone with a badge.”
Project 2025 and its evil architects envision an America where women will be monitored, prosecuted, and jailed for exercising their own bodily autonomy. We are not going back! pic.twitter.com/CeKvBSgQg1
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 27, 2024
CNN host Abby Phillips opened the discussion as two of the panelists were suppressing their laughter.
CNN’s Scott Jennings, a Karl Rove protege who has worked for President George W. Bush’s campaigns and in the Bush White House, began the commentary by mocking the ad and its producers.
“Well, I’m glad to see we have very serious people putting out very serious advertising,” snarked Jennings, who has also worked for Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
He then turned his attention to The Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens, asking: “You make this?”
“I didn’t make it but I’m with The Lincoln Project and I think it’s going to be a very effective ad,” Stevens replied.
As Jennings began to respond, Stevens calmly continued talking, saying: “You know, the problem with the unimaginable is, it’s difficult to imagine.”
“And what you have here are these laws that are being passed – this actually has happened,” Stevens told Jennings, who appeared to be bobbing up and down. “I mean, they did criminalize someone going out of state in Ohio.”
“When you get these states that ban abortion, you know, they are going to track all of this,” Stevens added, apparently referencing the police officer’s comments to the teenager in the ad. “When you make something criminal – you’re a woman, and you’re using an app to track periods that could become evidence against you in a trial. That is the world here. And one thing about it is we only banned abortions in states like Mississippi for poor people, because everybody I grew up with in Mississippi who had money and something, went to get an abortion, they would get an abortion. And that is still going to happen, and it is absolutely more impactful on those [in a] lower economic status.”
“And this is what has happened. And the idea that you just sort of say, ‘well, you know, it’s just policy,’ something that people thought was a constitutional right for almost two generations has been taken away. And I think it is about liberty, and it is about the heavy hand of government.”
Panelist Katie Frost, a former communications director for Alabama’s Roy Moore’s failed Senate bid, said the ad to her felt like “fan fiction.”
She also claimed that abortion is “the only issue that [Vice President Kamala] Harris and the Democrats think they can run on. Every single other issue, they’re absolutely going to get destroyed on.”
Harris is currently beating Trump by 3.5 percentage points according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average.
“This is excellent,” observed award-winning producer, author, and filmmaker Melissa Jo Peltier, commenting on the Lincoln Project ad. “The idea that women would not be able to travel freely throughout the country…that their personal health would be monitored…it’s beyond creepy. It’s barbaric. What comes next? Menstrual huts?”
Watch the Lincoln Project’s new ad above, the entire CNN panel discussion below, or both at this link.
‘It Was Your Own White House’: Trump Says ‘2020 Presidential Election Was Rigged’
Donald Trump is being mocked for suggesting the White House “rigged” the 2020 presidential election, which he lost. Trump was President in 2020, as critics rushed to remind him.
Trump was referring to a report, originally published by the Wall Street Journal, which states Meta/Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent a letter to Republican House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan saying he wants his platforms to be “neutral” in politics, and that he regrets removing or downplaying some content, including COVID disinformation, in response to White House pressure. Zuckerberg also referenced a now-infamous Hunter Biden laptop article in the New York Post. Zuckerberg writes in his letter, “the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election.”
Trump on his Truth Social platform wrote:
“Zuckerberg admits that the White House pushed to SUPPRESS HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY (& much more!). IN OTHER WORDS, THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED. FoxNews, New York Post, Rep. Laurel Lee, House Judiciary Committee.”
(That post has a quotation mark at the beginning but nowhere else, making it unclear where the quote ends.)
And in response to a screenshot of The New York Post’s cover story, Trump wrote: “This is what everyone’s been waiting for — THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED!”
That headline reads: “Zuckerberg admits Biden admin pressured Facebook to censor COVID content, says it was wrong to suppress The Post’s Hunter laptop coverage.”
Zuckerberg’s letter to Chairman Jordan is clear.
He writes that in “2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire…”
The election was in November of 2020.
Zuckerberg then goes on to say: “In a separate situation, the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election. That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s family, we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply…”
But Trump’s posts appear to miss that he was President in 2020.
Responding to Chairman Jordan’s Judiciary Committee’s posting of Zuckerberg’s letter, The Atlantic’s David Frum asked, “who was president of the United States in the year 2020?”
Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee also flunk the skill-testing question: who was president of the United States in the year 2020? https://t.co/oSWcwEcEQ7
— David Frum (@davidfrum) August 27, 2024
Veterans advocate and former intelligence officer Travis Akers post a screenshot of Trump’s post and some commentary:
Wait until he finds out who the president was in 2020. pic.twitter.com/1bOKekrNQ0
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 27, 2024
Progressive social media user Alex Cole, who has over 250,000 followers on X wrote: “That means it was your own White House, dumbass. You were president in 2020!”
Conservative attorney George Conway, a Never-Trump activist responded, writing: “Imagine if [anyone else in the entire f*^%ing world] said this.”
See the social media posts above or at this link.
