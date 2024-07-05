Trump: ‘I Know Nothing’ About Project 2025 Despite Numerous Ex-Officials’ Involvement

It’s been called by observers “the extreme right-wing agenda for the next Republican administration,” “the Next Republican Revolution,” and “the scary extremist plan for the next Republican presidential administration.”

Project 2025 is the 920-page blueprint which would entirely remake the executive branch of the federal government and have chilling effects on every American. The Heritage Foundation is behind the multi-million dollar Trump-aligned action plan. Its president, Christian nationalist Kevin Roberts, recently made headlines with his warning for Democrats: “we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.” Some saw that as a threat of violence.

Donald Trump on Friday, appearing to try to distance himself from Roberts’ remarks and some of its growingly public, extremist plans, declared he knows “nothing” about Project 2025 and has nothing to do with it.

“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them,” the convicted felon ex-president running for president for a third time announced on his Truth Social platform.

The word “Trump” appears on 194 of the published document’s 920 pages, and according to that document 18 former Trump officials are involved with the project, including some well-known names.

Peter Navarro, the Project 2025 report states, “holds a PhD in economics from Harvard and was one of only three senior White House officials to serve with Donald Trump from the 2016 campaign to the end of the President’s first term.” His name appears multiple times in the document, and he penned a 30 portion on “free trade.”

Ken Cuccinelli was unlawfully appointed as senior official performing the duties of the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and unlawfully appointed as the acting Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

In the Project 2025 document Cuccinelli penned a nearly 40-page report on how the administration should approach the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS): “Our primary recommendation is that the President pursue legislation to dismantle the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).”

Stephen Moore, according to his biography published in the U.S. Congress’s website, “served as a senior economic advisor to the Donald Trump for President campaign in 2016. He helped write the Trump tax plan and worked on energy and budget issues for candidate Trump. In 2020 Moore served as a member of President Trump’s Coivd-19 Economic Recovery Task Force.”

Christopher Miller “served in several positions during the Trump Administration, including as Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense, Director of the National Counter-terrorism Center, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism and Transnational Threats at the National Security Council.”

He penned a 40-page report on the U.S. Dept. of Defense, in which he complains about “the Biden Administration’s profoundly unserious equity agenda and vaccine mandates” while calling for the Commander-in-Chief to use the U.S. military to provide “necessary support to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) border protection operations.”

Other names appear in the project, including Roger Severino, the current Vice President of Domestic Policy at The Heritage Foundation who served as Trump’s religious right activist director of the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

And still other familiar names with ties to Trump, including Hans A. von Spakovsky and Russ Vought.

Mother Jones’ Washington Bureau Chief David Corn responded to Trump’s post on Project 2025: “This is BS. Christian nationalist Russell Vought, who is one of the Trump allies in charge of the GOP platform effort, is a coordinator of Project 2025. Trump is gaslighting once again.”

The Biden campaign jumped on Trump’s feigned remarks, posting this video from October 2017 of Trump declaring he “needs” The Heritage Foundation’s help.

Watch below or at this link.

Here is Trump saying he “needs” the Heritage Foundation, the organization behind Project 2025, in order to “achieve” his extreme MAGA agenda https://t.co/AyuAbyz7aU pic.twitter.com/Sr72hdOKXC — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 5, 2024

