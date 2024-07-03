Christian Nationalist Behind MAGA’s Project 2025 Blasted for ‘Threatening Violence’

Kevin Roberts, the president of the far-right Heritage Foundation, which is behind the multi-million dollar Trump-aligned Project 2025, has a warning for Democrats: “we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

Roberts, according to a January New York Times interview, is “very open about being a Christian nationalist,” and “views Heritage’s role today as ‘institutionalizing Trumpism.'”

Project 2025 includes a 920-page plan devised to entirely remake the U.S. government and turn America into a Christian nationalist, authoritarian, and some say fascist nation run by an all-powerful president. Critics say it would obliterate separation of church and state, the rule of law, the social safety net, and civil rights advances including reproductive rights and rights for LGBTQ Americans secured over the past sixty years.

“The plan calls for a nationwide system of school vouchers, severe restrictions on reproductive freedom and LGBTQ+ rights, and maintains that the federal government should ‘maintain a biblically based, social science-reinforced definition of marriage and family,’ which it refers to as ‘heterosexual, intact marriage,'” Church & State magazine reports.

“It is just a wrecking ball against everything that most of us hold dear about our country and our democracy,” U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) told The Guardian last month, “and that’s the biggest challenge we face … How do you explain that this really is what they’re going to do without overwhelming people?”

On Tuesday, the Heritage president went all-in on celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court’s declaration that presidents have “absolute” immunity for “official” acts.

“In spite of all this nonsense from the left, we are going to win. We’re in the process of taking this country back. No one in the audience should be despairing,” Heritage president Roberts told the far-right website Real America’s Voice, vowing they would “prevail,” according to Media Matters for America.

“That Supreme Court ruling yesterday on immunity is vital, and it’s vital for a lot of reasons,” Roberts declared, before saying, “let me speak about the radical left.”

Claiming “the left has taken over our institutions,” Roberts said, the “reason that they are apoplectic right now, the reason that so many anchors on MSNBC, for example, are losing their minds daily is because our side is winning.”

“And so I come full circle on this response and just want to encourage you with some substance that we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, says Roberts is “saying the coup part out loud.”

Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said, “they are threatening violence.”

Denver Riggleman, the former Republican and former U.S. Congressman who worked with the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, blasted the Heritage president – and Democrats trying to replace President Biden:

“Kevin Roberts is threatening violence to anyone not following his dear leader,” Riggleman wrote. “Every network should cover this. All of this happening while Dems whinge and play new candidate lotto.”

Philadelphia Inquirer national opinion columnist Will Bunch remarked, “The author of Project 2025 is calling for revolution and suggesting bloodshed if liberals dare oppose them.”

Political consultant and media critic Jamison Foser observed, “America’s first revolution was to get away from a king. The GOP wants another revolution to install one.”

Ezra Levin is the co-founder of the progressive group Indivisible, and in 2019 was one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

“This is terrifying,” Levin said of Robert’s remarks. “The architects of MAGA’s Project 2025 plan to dismantle the administrative state and concentrate power in the White House are describing the SCOTUS immunity decision as ‘the process of the second American Revolution.’ These are the stakes.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

