News
‘Love, Support, Golf Memberships’: Eric Trump Outraged Over Cousin’s Kamala Harris Endorsement
Donald Trump’s nephew, Fred C. Trump III, on Tuesday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her run for President, one week after an excerpt from his memoir was published alleging the ex-president told him twice it might be better if his disabled son would “die.”
“I believe in policy over politics. And without question, Kamala Harris’ policies are what I get behind, so I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Fred Trump III said Tuesday, endorsing Harris in an interview on ABC’s “The View.”
“If I’m asked, I will campaign for her without hesitation,” he added (video below).
In that excerpt of his memoir, published by TIME magazine, Fred Trump explained how, while in the Oval Office in May of 2020, then-President Donald Trump told him some disabled people “should just die,” and later suggested maybe he “should just let” his own son “die and move down to Florida.”
Fred Trump explained that in 1999, his son was born with “infantile spasms, a rare seizure disorder which in William’s case altered his development physically and cognitively.” When his uncle became President, he “recognized what a highly privileged position” he would be in, including having “some access to the White House. And as long as that was true, I wanted to make sure I used that access for something positive.”
READ MORE: What Project 2025 Shutting Down ‘Policy’ Operations Actually Means: Expert
After months of meetings with Trump administration staff and two cabinet members, advocating for people living with disabilities, Fred Trump wrote, he and HHS Secretary Alex Azar met with the President who “sounded interested and even concerned. I thought he had been touched by what the doctor and advocates in the meeting had just shared about their journey with their patients and their own family members. But I was wrong.”
“‘Those people . . . ’ Donald said, trailing off. ‘The shape they’re in, all the expenses, maybe those kinds of people should just die.’”
At another point, while at a Trump golf course, Fred Trump wrote that he called his uncle, on Eric Trump’s suggestion, to ask for money to help his son.
“He doesn’t recognize you,” Donald Trump told his nephew, according to the book. “Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida.”
On Tuesday, Eric Trump blasted his cousin on social media.
READ MORE: Trump Flails as Fox News Forces Him to Defend Picking Vance: ‘He’s Not Against Anything’
“It’s disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to ‘cash in’ less than a 100 days before an election,” Eric Trump wrote on X. “I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred’s son could receive the best possible medical care.”
“To read this garbage and see that he has now followed his troubled sister simply earn a quick buck is disgusting, disheartening and a prime example of ‘no good deed goes unpunished’,” he added, referring to Mary Trump.
Eric Trump’s claim of “endless financial support” could be called into question given a 2020 article at Mother Jones, based in a book by David Cay Johnston, “The Making of Donald Trump.”
It alleges Donald Trump cut off the health insurance for Fred Trump’s son.
“Donald openly admitted to the New York Daily News that he and his siblings took this action out of revenge,” Mother Jones reported.
“’Why should we give him medical coverage?’ Trump said, adding, ‘They sued my father, essentially. I’m not thrilled when someone sues my father.'”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Donald Trump’s nephew Fred Trump: “I believe in policy over politics. And without question, Kamala Harris’ policies are what I get behind. So I will be voting for Kamala Harris. And if I’m asked, I will campaign for her without hesitation.” pic.twitter.com/jMN3cj87Jg
— The View (@TheView) July 30, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Disdains Democracy’: Chief Justice’s Role in Trump Immunity Sparks Legal Experts’ Outrage
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Self-Immolating’ Trump Should Drop Out After ‘Disastrous’ Interview: Critics
Donald Trump’s highly-combative performance at what is being called a “disastrous” on-stage interview with the National Association of Black Journalists went so poorly there are calls from the left for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
Trump arrived on stage late, blamed the organization’s equipment rather than, as HuffPost’s Philip Lewis reported, negotiations backstage “that NABJ not do the live fact checking.” The event, slated to last one full hour, ended when the campaign pulled the plug after just 34 minutes.
“The questions were Rude and Nasty, often in the form of a statement, but we CRUSHED IT!” Trump claimed on his social media platform.
But many others disagreed.
READ MORE: ‘GOP Has No Answer for This’: Pollster Says Harris Campaign Close to Becoming a ‘Movement’
“Trump should drop out of the race,” announced libertarian organizer Joshua Reed Eakle, president of Project Liberal, which includes on its board of directors former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh . He also referred to Trump’s performance as “the behavior of a toddler.”
Trump should drop out of the race. https://t.co/Eq4WHahK9a
— Joshua Reed Eakle ? (@JoshEakle) July 31, 2024
“This was a train wreck that derailed into the ocean where it was attacked by a shark and electrocuted before being hit by an asteroid,” mocked gun violence prevention activist and Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts, referring to some of the ex-president’s recent remarks.
Journalist Aaron Rupar, founder of Public Notice, described Trump as “angrily self-immolating.”
Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf added, “Donald Trump is breathtakingly racist, utterly unhinged, and completely unfit for public service. He should drop out.”
READ MORE: ‘Feels Like’: Fox Host Spins Conspiracy Theory of Government Network ‘Trying to Stop Trump’
“Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be President, and every single editorial board across America tomorrow should have an op-ed calling for him to drop out,” declared Democratic pollster and strategist Matt McDermott, who also appeared to call Trump’s performance, “completely deranged + unhinged.”
The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson asked, “When will @JDVance call for @realdonaldtrump to be replaced at the top of the ticket? It’s clear Trump’s age, dementia, and collapsing physical and mental condition have rendered him unable to carry out the campaign, much less the Presidency.”
“This is Trump’s ‘Biden debate’ moment,” declared MeidasTouch Network cofounder Brett Meiselas. “There should be loud calls for him to drop out after this. His poll numbers are about to plummet. This is an utter disaster.”
Actor and activist George Takei wrote, “Major papers should call on Trump to drop out of the race following that interview with the National Association of Black Journalists.”
“Looking forward to the editorials calling for @realDonaldTrump to get out of the race following today’s performance,” remarked Biden White House communications director Ben LaBolt.
Rupar posted a “supercut” of the interview:
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Love, Support, Golf Memberships’: Eric Trump Outraged Over Cousin’s Kamala Harris Endorsement
News
‘GOP Has No Answer for This’: Pollster Says Harris Campaign Close to Becoming a ‘Movement’
Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee for just over one week, is heading a campaign that is edging toward becoming a political and cultural movement, according to a top Democratic pollster and strategist, with some starting to compare her popularity to Barack Obama’s historic 2008 campaign.
“There’s something happening,” writes former DNC pollster Cornell Belcher, the President of brilliant corners Research & Strategies, and a frequent MSNBC guest, “last night this campaign moved in the direction of a movement.”
Belcher reposted video of what’s being called an “iconic” moment from Harris’ rally of more than 10,000 people (according to the campaign) in Atlanta Tuesday night.
“It vibrates different, its rhythm is different, it’s gaining cultural significance that resonates beyond conventional political metrics. It’s becoming a vibe. GOP has no answer for this,” he declared.
READ MORE: ‘Feels Like’: Fox Host Spins Conspiracy Theory of Government Network ‘Trying to Stop Trump’
There’s something happening… last night this campaign moved in the direction of a movement. It vibrates different, its rhythm is different, it’s gaining cultural significance that resonates beyond conventional political metrics. It’s becoming a vibe. GOP has no answer for this https://t.co/Sj4lyXQqfH
— Cornell Belcher (@cornellbelcher) July 31, 2024
That video has received more than two million views in under 24 hours.
“I’d argue mainstream media is not getting it either,” responded media critic Jennifer Schulze. “Cannot judge this moment by usual metrics like ‘honeymoon’ etc. Something really big is happening. Big.”
“I still have lots of Republican former colleagues and friends,” attorney, journalist, and author Sophia A. Nelson noted. “They are telling me, ‘It’s over. Harris is bigger than Obama and the timing is right for a woman to win.’ They also lament: ‘JD Vance was the worst pick ever for VP–Trump needed Haley or a woman to moderate him.’ ”
“Pundits and Democratic leaders have said Harris’ elevation to Dem nominee has reminded them of Obama’s 2008 campaign in terms of the excitement it has garnered,” writes Religion News Service’s Jack Jenkins.
Pundits and Democratic leaders have said Harris’ elevation to Dem nominee has reminded them of Obama’s 2008 campaign in terms of the excitement it has garnered.
Folks say things like that a lot, but this clip is the first time I’ve thought there *might* be something to it. https://t.co/9M7OFKZISN
— Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) July 30, 2024
“This is an energy on the ground I have not seen since Barack Obama in 2008,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said last week.
The Villages in Florida is a ruby red area, but we had 500 seniors in golf carts riding around for Kamala Harris this weekend. “This is an energy on the ground I have not seen since Barack Obama in 2008.” – DNC Chair Jaime Harrison pic.twitter.com/ooVEEITpci
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 28, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Love, Support, Golf Memberships’: Eric Trump Outraged Over Cousin’s Kamala Harris Endorsement
News
‘Feels Like’: Fox Host Spins Conspiracy Theory of Government Network ‘Trying to Stop Trump’
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo is spinning a baseless conspiracy theory, saying that to her, “it just feels like” there is a network attached to U.S. government law enforcement agencies, along with the media, “trying to stop” Donald Trump, before she asked a sitting U.S. Senator to “stop the free press.”
Bartiromo in her Wednesday interview with U.S. Senator Rand Paul went as far as to suggest top tech firms including Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, had intentionally censored a photo of Donald Trump taken just after the assassination attempt earlier this month. Her remarks led the Kentucky Republican lawmaker to explain the First Amendment to the veteran journalist after she asked that Congress “do something” to prevent tech platforms from censoring certain posts or information.
“It just feels like there is a network in place in all these corners, whether it be government, FBI, Secret Service or media, that is trying to stop Trump,” declared Bartiromo, a staunch supporter of the ex-president.
Bartiromo, who has been called a “conspiracy theorist,” was named in Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox Corp. A Washington Post 2020 profile noted she had employed “the parlance of election conspiracy theorists,” and noted that Bartiromo “was one of the few to offer her solid approval of Trump’s disastrous August 2017 news conference in which he insisted there were ‘some very fine people on both sides’ of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.”
READ MORE: ‘Love, Support, Golf Memberships’: Eric Trump Outraged Over Cousin’s Kamala Harris Endorsement
“I mean,” Baritromo continued Tuesday, “look at, look at what Trump said about Meta and Google and, you know, go try to Google ‘Trump assassination attempt.’ President Trump said that Meta and Google are censoring information about the assassination attempt on his life, saying that they made it virtually impossible to find pictures or anything about the heinous act. Google responded to the allegations and claimed that its auto complete search tool was not showing results for the Trump assassination attempt.”
“It says there was no manual action taken and that its systems have protections against auto complete predictions associated with political violence. It also says that its chatbot Gemini refusing to answer questions about the assassination attempt because of a previous policy which restricted questions on election related issues.”
Bartiromo then sounded stunned that Google could deem the attempted assassination of an ex-president running for re-election, speaking to supporters at a campaign rally, “election-related.”
“Are you serious?” she asked. “This is election related? Now, an assassination attempt on a former president is election-related? Meanwhile, Meta says it’s working to update its AI assistant after it was telling users that the assassination attempt was fictional. Facebook also says that it was an error to censor the iconic photo of Trump pumping his fist in the air after getting shot. We have that photo. There it is. Why were they censoring this photo? Senator?”
Senator Paul responded, declaring, “well, well, all I can say is, thank God for Elon Musk, who exposed how terribly biased these people were. And by taking over Twitter. Twitter now is an objective platform where you can post things now.”
Maria Bartiromo, interviewing Rand Paul, claims of the Trump assassination attempt, “it just feels like there’s a network in place, in all these corners – whether it be govt, FBI, Secret Service, or media – that is trying to stop Trump.” (The shooter was a registered Republican) pic.twitter.com/lXkznkb9lX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024
Last year The Atlantic declared Twitter “is now a right-wing social network,” while Foreign Policy warned, “Elon Musk’s Twitter Is Becoming a Sewer of Disinformation.”
READ MORE: What Project 2025 Shutting Down ‘Policy’ Operations Actually Means: Expert
As the interview continued, Bartiromo appeared increasingly agitated.
“You’re an elected official. Can’t you stop the so-called free press from censoring information and do something to ensure that these companies are in fact, you know, living up to the letter of free press?”
“The First Amendment’s very clear,” Senator Paul replied, “that Congress, government shall make no law restricting freedom of press or freedom of speech. It doesn’t say that private entities, so for example, The New York Times doesn’t have to print my op-eds. Neither does The Washington Post. In fact, they really don’t ever print my opinion. And they have a right to, it’s a privately-owned newspaper. It’s the same way with social media.”
“But you can leave, and you can force them to expand their horizons if they you vote with your dollars and go somewhere else. And so this is the way the marketplace works. But if we set up a government entity to say to Google and to Facebook, ‘you have to publish this,’ my fear is that people who will populate that government entity making these speech decisions will be people who end up being people who don’t like my opinion either. I don’t want the government involved or any kind of committee involved from government with choosing and enforcing free speech, because I think they’ll just enforce it another rule on speech that I’m not particularly in favor of,” Paul explained.
“OK, well,” Bartiromo asked, “what about taking away their freedom of liability, for anything? What about that? Is there nothing you can do as an elected official to try to make sure these companies are reporting truth?”
“If you let people sue Facebook because someone said they don’t like someone else on their Facebook post, it’s going to destroy the internet. So liability protection is important for the internet to work. Look, I don’t like their left-wing politics and I oppose them, I speak out, I boycott these people, and I’ll do it to my last breath. But I don’t want the government involved with breaking up big tech. If you break up our big tech, guess who takes over” China’s big tech. So I’m not for breaking up American big tech.”
Rand Paul has to explain the 1st Amendment to Maria Bartiromo after she suggests Congress should “stop the free press from censoring information.” pic.twitter.com/BUC67Zzt0b
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Trump Flails as Fox News Forces Him to Defend Picking Vance: ‘He’s Not Against Anything’
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘BFD’: Biden Plan to Reform ‘Rogue’ Supreme Court Hailed as ‘Remarkable’ by Experts
- News2 days ago
‘Advice and Consent’: McConnell Claims Biden Trying to ‘Eliminate’ SCOTUS ‘As We Know It’
- OPINION1 day ago
Trump Flails as Fox News Forces Him to Defend Picking Vance: ‘He’s Not Against Anything’
- News2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Weird’ VP Running Mate Doesn’t Represent ‘Normal’ Ohioans: JD Vance’s Congressman
- News2 days ago
‘Disdains Democracy’: Chief Justice’s Role in Trump Immunity Sparks Legal Experts’ Outrage
- OPINION2 days ago
GOPer Denouncing ‘Woke’ Olympics Tries to Weave Possible Gov’t ‘Plot’ Into Trump Shooting
- News1 day ago
What Project 2025 Shutting Down ‘Policy’ Operations Actually Means: Expert
- News1 day ago
Project 2025 Head Forced Out: Report