‘Love, Support, Golf Memberships’: Eric Trump Outraged Over Cousin’s Kamala Harris Endorsement

Donald Trump’s nephew, Fred C. Trump III, on Tuesday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her run for President, one week after an excerpt from his memoir was published alleging the ex-president told him twice it might be better if his disabled son would “die.”

“I believe in policy over politics. And without question, Kamala Harris’ policies are what I get behind, so I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Fred Trump III said Tuesday, endorsing Harris in an interview on ABC’s “The View.”

“If I’m asked, I will campaign for her without hesitation,” he added (video below).

In that excerpt of his memoir, published by TIME magazine, Fred Trump explained how, while in the Oval Office in May of 2020, then-President Donald Trump told him some disabled people “should just die,” and later suggested maybe he “should just let” his own son “die and move down to Florida.”

Fred Trump explained that in 1999, his son was born with “infantile spasms, a rare seizure disorder which in William’s case altered his development physically and cognitively.” When his uncle became President, he “recognized what a highly privileged position” he would be in, including having “some access to the White House. And as long as that was true, I wanted to make sure I used that access for something positive.”

After months of meetings with Trump administration staff and two cabinet members, advocating for people living with disabilities, Fred Trump wrote, he and HHS Secretary Alex Azar met with the President who “sounded interested and even concerned. I thought he had been touched by what the doctor and advocates in the meeting had just shared about their journey with their patients and their own family members. But I was wrong.”

“‘Those people . . . ’ Donald said, trailing off. ‘The shape they’re in, all the expenses, maybe those kinds of people should just die.’”

At another point, while at a Trump golf course, Fred Trump wrote that he called his uncle, on Eric Trump’s suggestion, to ask for money to help his son.

“He doesn’t recognize you,” Donald Trump told his nephew, according to the book. “Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida.”

On Tuesday, Eric Trump blasted his cousin on social media.

“It’s disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to ‘cash in’ less than a 100 days before an election,” Eric Trump wrote on X. “I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred’s son could receive the best possible medical care.”

“To read this garbage and see that he has now followed his troubled sister simply earn a quick buck is disgusting, disheartening and a prime example of ‘no good deed goes unpunished’,” he added, referring to Mary Trump.

Eric Trump’s claim of “endless financial support” could be called into question given a 2020 article at Mother Jones, based in a book by David Cay Johnston, “The Making of Donald Trump.”

It alleges Donald Trump cut off the health insurance for Fred Trump’s son.

“Donald openly admitted to the New York Daily News that he and his siblings took this action out of revenge,” Mother Jones reported.

“’Why should we give him medical coverage?’ Trump said, adding, ‘They sued my father, essentially. I’m not thrilled when someone sues my father.'”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Donald Trump’s nephew Fred Trump: “I believe in policy over politics. And without question, Kamala Harris’ policies are what I get behind. So I will be voting for Kamala Harris. And if I’m asked, I will campaign for her without hesitation.” pic.twitter.com/jMN3cj87Jg — The View (@TheView) July 30, 2024

